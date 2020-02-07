USA Today Sports

Chris Kirschner: Dewayne Dedmon won’t play tonight.

Darren Collison to finalize comeback decision

Free agent guard Darren Collison has a meeting set with his agent, Bill Duffy, early next week in order to finalize a decision on a potential comeback, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Upon a decision to return, Duffy’s next step will be to set up formal meetings for Collison with the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, sources told Wojnarowski.
Derek Bodner: Elton Brand, while reiterating that he believes in Brett Brown as the team’s coach, does admit that the org chart has changed. Previously, it was conveyed that Brown and Brand both reported to owner Josh Harris. Now, according to Brand, it’s a more normal GM/Coach hierarchy.
Nikola Jokić is having a monster start to 2020, averaging 24.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists on 54.1 percent shooting since Jan. 2. Tim Connelly, the Nuggets’ President of Basketball Operations, has been impressed with his All-Star center’s recent surge and had some high praise for the 24-year-old. “I think right now he’s the best player in the NBA,” Connelly told Altitude Sports Radio on Friday. “I don’t think anyone else impacts winning the way he does right now.”
“He’s embraced leadership, he’s embraced this team and he really enjoys his teammates,” Connelly explained before later adding. “I’ve never seen anything like it, a [7-foot] point-center with an unbelievable IQ and a guy who doesn’t care about being a superstar. He cares about winning. He just wants to be one of the guys and make sure we win a lot of games. [He wants] to make sure his impact in games is felt every night.”
Josh Robbins: In its Last 2-Minute Report, the NBA cited two errors that disadvantaged the Magic against the Knicks. First, the league said, the officiating crew failed to see/hear Steve Clifford attempting to call a timeout with 4.4 seconds left. Second, Elfrid Payton should have been called for a foul for extending his leg and making foot-to-foot contact with Evan Fournier with 4.0 seconds left, leading to a turnover by Fournier. … The report said there were no missed calls or non-calls that disadvantaged the Knicks.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have had their eyes on Andre Drummond for a long time. They’ve watched him up close for years, playing against Drummond’s Pistons in past postseason matchups and at least three times each year during the regular season. For general manager Koby Altman, his ties to Drummond go back a decade, when the two were together with USA Basketball.
“This is a player we’ve always coveted,” Altman said during a conference call with reporters on Friday morning. “He just gives us a dimension we haven’t had in quite some time. We just thought it was an unbelievable opportunity for our franchise and for our players to play alongside Andre. I think everyone is pretty excited to welcome him with open arms and looking forward to having a fun 30 games to end the season here.”
The Pistons were worried about Drummond possibly picking up his $28.7 million player option for the 2020-21 season, keeping the Pistons from having any financial flexibility. Altman said there haven’t been discussions yet about what Drummond will do on that front. That’s for another day. Their chat after the deal was done centered more on how Drummond felt about the trade, his fit in Cleveland, when he was expected to arrive, all the usual stuff.
Legendary NBA coach Gregg Popovich, who’s currently battling for a playoff spot with the San Antonio Spurs, is handling some business in San Francisco. His three-bedroom condo of nearly two decades just hit the market there for $2.675 million. If it meets its price, it’ll be a nice chunk of change for the five-time NBA champion. Records show that Popovich paid $1.475 million for the home back in 2002.
