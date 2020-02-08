Tim Bontemps: Vince Carter checks into the game for wha…
Tim Bontemps: Vince Carter checks into the game for what will be his final appearance in Boston of his career. The Celtics gave Carter a piece of the floor of the original Boston Garden before the game.
February 7, 2020 | 8:43 pm EST Update
Harrison Faigen: Andre Ingram’s 12th year in the G League just came to an end, as the South Bay Lakers just removed him from the active roster due to a season-ending tear of his right pectoralis tendon that he sustained on Jan. 22.
Josh Lewenberg: Kyle Lowry, who recently became the Raptors all-time leader in assists, just passed Vince Carter for 3rd on the franchise scoring list. He should catch Bosh (2nd) early next season. At his current pace, he’d need another 3-4 healthy seasons in Toronto to break DeRozan’s record.
Sean Cunningham: Kings coach Luke Walton says Jabari Parker & Alex Len are our the next couple games (die to previous injuries) but that the team is excited to add both.
Jason Anderson: The Kings have announced that Richaun Holmes is experiencing continued soreness in his shoulder after returning to practice this week. He will “remain on his progression towards full-contact basketball activities. His return to game action will be updated as appropriate.”
Jonathan Feigen: Suns rookie Cam Johnson likely to return from right quad injury vs. Rockets, Monty Williams said.
February 7, 2020 | 8:02 pm EST Update
Marvin Williams finalizing buyout with Hornets
Adrian Wojnarowski: Forward Marvin Williams is finalizing a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell ESPN. Williams, 33, will become a free agent target for contending teams.
Darren Collison to finalize comeback decision
Free agent guard Darren Collison has a meeting set with his agent, Bill Duffy, early next week in order to finalize a decision on a potential comeback, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Upon a decision to return, Duffy’s next step will be to set up formal meetings for Collison with the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, sources told Wojnarowski.
He sat courtside with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss at Thursday’s game against the Houston Rockets. Asked whether his presence was a sign of an impending agreement with the Lakers, Collison brushed it off. “Just watching the game, ain’t nothing to it,” Collison said. “Got the best seats in the house.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: NBA fines Orlando coach Steve Clifford $25K for “abusing” officials in Thursday loss to Knicks — after L2M report concluded that officials failed to see/hear him asking for timeout with 4.4 seconds left and missed a foul call on Knicks with four seconds left.
Chase Hughes: John Wall on @NBCSWashington broadcast on Davis Bertans: “I feel like that would be the best shooter I’ve ever played with… he has the ultimate greenlight.”
February 7, 2020 | 7:21 pm EST Update
Derek Bodner: Elton Brand, while reiterating that he believes in Brett Brown as the team’s coach, does admit that the org chart has changed. Previously, it was conveyed that Brown and Brand both reported to owner Josh Harris. Now, according to Brand, it’s a more normal GM/Coach hierarchy.
Nikola Jokić is having a monster start to 2020, averaging 24.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists on 54.1 percent shooting since Jan. 2. Tim Connelly, the Nuggets’ President of Basketball Operations, has been impressed with his All-Star center’s recent surge and had some high praise for the 24-year-old. “I think right now he’s the best player in the NBA,” Connelly told Altitude Sports Radio on Friday. “I don’t think anyone else impacts winning the way he does right now.”
“He’s embraced leadership, he’s embraced this team and he really enjoys his teammates,” Connelly explained before later adding. “I’ve never seen anything like it, a [7-foot] point-center with an unbelievable IQ and a guy who doesn’t care about being a superstar. He cares about winning. He just wants to be one of the guys and make sure we win a lot of games. [He wants] to make sure his impact in games is felt every night.”
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young (right ankle contusion) is officially out for tonight’s game vs. the Celtics.
Chris Kirschner: Per Hawks PR, Trae Young got hit in the ankle in the fourth quarter of the Minnesota game. He felt tender after that game. He went through shootaround this morning and was fine then didn’t feel fine during warmups tonight.
February 7, 2020 | 6:49 pm EST Update
Jon Krawczynski: Gersson Rosas tells @DanBarreiroKFAN that D’Angelo Russell will be a gametime decision against the Clippers on Saturday night. He’s been dealing with a quad injury. Wolves also working to complete his physical.
Chase Hughes: New Wizards SG Jerome Robinson addressed the media pregame and unprompted brought up how he thinks Bradley Beal was an All-Star snub. Good way to make a first impression.
Harrison Wind: Nuggets have upgraded Paul Millsap to probable for Saturday’s matchup against the Suns. New acquisition Jordan McRae (right ankle sprain) is also probable. Jerami Grant is questionable. Michael Porter Jr, Mason Plumlee remain out. Millsap (knee) has missed Denver’s last 16 games.
Scott Agness: T.J. Warren (concussion) remains out. Victor Oladipo will play, so he won’t play tomorrow in the back-to-back. No way I saw him sitting this one out — an ESPN game and seeking revenge after their poor finish Wednesday in Toronto.
Jamie Hudson: Blazers Injury Report: Hassan Whiteside (left lower leg contusion) is questionable; Nassir Little (left ankle sprain) is out for Friday’s game at Utah.
February 7, 2020 | 6:23 pm EST Update
Denver release Gerald Green
Harrison Wind: The Nuggets have officially waived Gerald Green as expected. Denver currently has one open roster spot.
Andrew Greif: Marcus Morris’ availability tomorrow vs. Minnesota remains up in the air. The new Clipper has not been ruled out, but the timing could be a challenge as he completes the procedural aspects of being traded — getting his physical done, etc.
Scott Anez: Jeff Weltman on James Ennis-“I think he’s a great get for us. He’s a tough active experienced player. When you acquire a guy like that as you’re trying to win on the margins why wouldn’t you acquire a guy like that? I drove home happy yesterday.”
Brian Lewis: As expected, #Nets are leaving Kyrie Irving home for this two game trip. They said last Sunday he’d be re-evaluated in a week, buy with a road game Monday in Indiana, facing the #Pacers always seemed unlikely at best.
Will Guillory: The Pelicans announced that Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain) is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs Indiana
February 7, 2020 | 6:08 pm EST Update
Jon Krawczynski: D’Angelo Russell: “This is crazy to me to wake up and see the situation that I’m in, to feel the love of somebody wanting me to be here. It’s a surreal moment for me right now.”
Chase Hughes: Ish Smith is now the Wizards starting point guard for the foreseeable future. Scott Brooks says that spot could ultimately be flexible depending on how Napier works with the second unit.
Chase Hughes: Shabazz Napier will play tonight for the Wizards. Jerome Robinson is here but won’t be available.
Josh Robbins: In its Last 2-Minute Report, the NBA cited two errors that disadvantaged the Magic against the Knicks. First, the league said, the officiating crew failed to see/hear Steve Clifford attempting to call a timeout with 4.4 seconds left. Second, Elfrid Payton should have been called for a foul for extending his leg and making foot-to-foot contact with Evan Fournier with 4.0 seconds left, leading to a turnover by Fournier. … The report said there were no missed calls or non-calls that disadvantaged the Knicks.
February 7, 2020 | 5:25 pm EST Update
Timberwolves, Evan Turner discussing buyout
Jon Krawczynski: Evan Turner did not attend Wolves press conference today. Both sides discussing a buyout. Wolves are going young. The vet Turner would like to play for a contender, so the options are being explored.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have had their eyes on Andre Drummond for a long time. They’ve watched him up close for years, playing against Drummond’s Pistons in past postseason matchups and at least three times each year during the regular season. For general manager Koby Altman, his ties to Drummond go back a decade, when the two were together with USA Basketball.
“This is a player we’ve always coveted,” Altman said during a conference call with reporters on Friday morning. “He just gives us a dimension we haven’t had in quite some time. We just thought it was an unbelievable opportunity for our franchise and for our players to play alongside Andre. I think everyone is pretty excited to welcome him with open arms and looking forward to having a fun 30 games to end the season here.”
The Pistons were worried about Drummond possibly picking up his $28.7 million player option for the 2020-21 season, keeping the Pistons from having any financial flexibility. Altman said there haven’t been discussions yet about what Drummond will do on that front. That’s for another day. Their chat after the deal was done centered more on how Drummond felt about the trade, his fit in Cleveland, when he was expected to arrive, all the usual stuff.
Anthony Slater: Bob Myers on motivation to duck tax: “To see the numbers of being a repeater the level we would’ve been, the numbers got pretty high. If we would’ve drafted in top five…the TPMLE…the traded player exception, all of a sudden you’re talking high 200 (millions)”
Tim Reynolds: Erik Spoelstra told reporters in Sacramento a little while ago that Jimmy Butler’s MRI on his shoulder came back clean, and that it’s time for treatment and rest.
Legendary NBA coach Gregg Popovich, who’s currently battling for a playoff spot with the San Antonio Spurs, is handling some business in San Francisco. His three-bedroom condo of nearly two decades just hit the market there for $2.675 million. If it meets its price, it’ll be a nice chunk of change for the five-time NBA champion. Records show that Popovich paid $1.475 million for the home back in 2002.
February 7, 2020 | 4:32 pm EST Update
Rod Beard: #Pistons Ed Stefanski on Blake Griffin’s pending return: “The positive thing about that is he’s rehabbing now. So when June rolls around, he will be totally healthy from that standpoint and he’ll be back doing basketball stuff.”
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey on playing the young guys: “As much as anything right now, these last 30 games, make sure you do the job on the floor and off the floor to help the Detroit Pistons become a winning program.”