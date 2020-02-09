USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: "Clint, at 25, he's an old man" 😂 …

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 9, 2020 | 5:23 pm EST Update
February 9, 2020 | 4:46 pm EST Update
February 9, 2020 | 4:13 pm EST Update
February 9, 2020 | 3:59 pm EST Update
Before Darren Collison was seen at Thursday night’s Lakers-Rockets game, the team had conversations with the point guard to check his temperature on retirement. When word began to circulate recently that Collison had been working out and was interested in playing again in the NBA, Lakers forward Anthony Davis and Collison had a talk about his plans and how Los Angeles might fit into those, according to people who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
2 hours ago via Broderick Turner @ Los Angeles Times

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

Storyline: Darren Collison Free Agency
There also were people in Collison’s camp that had been in recent contact with Linda Rambis, the executive director of special projects and a confidant of Lakers co-owner Jeanie Buss, according to those with knowledge of the situation. That eventually led to the free agent heading to Staples Center on Thursday and visiting the Lakers’ locker room before sitting in seats next to Buss.
2 hours ago via Broderick Turner @ Los Angeles Times

, , , , Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

February 9, 2020 | 3:25 pm EST Update
February 9, 2020 | 2:09 pm EST Update
But Portis has had his moments the last month, lifting his 3-point percentage to 34.9 and scoring average to 9.4. He’s one of their legit 3-point threats. And his ruggedness has contributed to making the Knicks one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA. He’s averaging 5.2 rebounds in 21 minutes “I don’t like giving up on things,” Portis said. “I’m from the South. When you start something, you finish it. That’s my slogan my whole life. Through ups and downs, you ride through it. You can’t give up on something you signed up for. I’m up for the test.”
3 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

, Uncategorized

, ,

So what is the Heat getting in the three 6-foot-6 wing players acquired before Thursday’s trade deadline, all of whom were declared available for the Heat’s Sunday night game in Portland? A veteran NBA scout weighed in: “[Andre eIguodala] was a little less last year; he wasn’t as good as he was the prior year,” the scout said. “He’s lost a step. Obviously a smart player and can do a lot of different things. Not a great shooter. Is he a stopper now? No. He’s still a good defender but no longer elite. Maybe you play him 20 to 25 minutes a night. You could go offense/defense substitutions with him and Duncan Robinson late in games to some extent, but I don’t know if they’ll sub out Iguodala much late in games.”
3 hours ago via Miami Herald

Uncategorized

, ,

“Never been a big fan [of Jae Crowder],” the scout said. “He’s a very streaky shooter at best, more of a four [power forward] than a three [small forward]. He’s a little bit more of a playmaker this year than prior years [his 2.8 assist average would be a career high]. Maybe your fifth starter on a good team. He’s smart, will swing the ball. He’s a glue guy. He does have some toughness and can guard, but I don’t think he can guard threes very well. I don’t think he does anything [exceptionally] well. Not a great shooter. Perceived as a defender but not a stopper. He knows what he’s doing and he backed off on looking for his own shot this year to an extent, which was good.”
3 hours ago via Miami Herald

Uncategorized

,

February 9, 2020 | 12:32 pm EST Update

Luke Walton safe

The injuries haven’t helped Walton. He’s been without Bagley, Holmes, De’Aaron Fox and Bogdan Bogdanovic for extended stretches. “I’m very happy to work with (Walton),” Divac said. “We are on the same page. Obviously, he’s trying different lineups, different styles, dealing with the shortened roster. So I really cannot judge him for anything until he has a full roster, but I’m happy about how he does things in practice, even in the games. We’ve lost a lot of close games with the roster being shorter, it’s a tough job for him.”
5 hours ago via Jason Jones @ The Athletic

, , Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 131 more rumors
To understand why Kobe Bryant meant so much to the residents of the Taguig Tenement, you must first understand the Philippine love affair with basketball. In the Philippines, you can find the game everywhere, from tiny fishing villages to congested urban intersections. Basketball is played in cemeteries, amid rice paddies, along train tracks and on street corners. Courts come in all shapes and sizes. Full courts, half courts, quarter courts. Sometimes a hoop with no court. On the best courts there are fading free throw and 3-point lines, but more often there are ankle-wrecking cracks and curbs and an edict to watch out for cars — both parked and moving. “Basketball is a religion to us,” Swift says. “We put basketball courts wherever we want to, wherever we please. On gates, on trees, on top of sand, concrete, dirt, whatever. All you really need is a ring and a basketball and you can be by yourself and play this game peacefully and enjoy.”
5 hours ago via Wayne Drehs @ ESPN

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: Kobe Bryant Death
Almost instantly, images of the portrait went viral. It even was shown on the Staples Center video board in Los Angeles during the Lakers’ tribute to Kobe prior to the first game after his death. Strangers started flocking to the Tenement to pay their respects to Bryant and his daughter. One young woman named Britney stuck with Swift. She lived in Los Angeles and was visiting Manila for work. The photo found her. She knew she had to come by. “The emotion she came in with, that’s when I knew we touched a lot of people,” Swift says. “This was not just a Filipino thing.”
5 hours ago via Wayne Drehs @ ESPN

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

The action was moving away from Bernstein. He employs, however, a system of remote cameras on the other end of the floor, which can be triggered by a button taped to his camera. As James leaped, Bernstein clicked. “As soon as I saw him elevate and then do anything with the ball, I just banged it,” Bernstein said. “Honestly, I thought I shot too late, because he’s not known for that kind of windmill thing.”
5 hours ago via Bill Oram @ The Athletic

, , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

“But then I found this folder of photos of he and I, which I had put together,” Bernstein said. “And that was just brutal because it goes back to his rookie year.” He posted 10 pictures of them together on Instagram. “I feel like it’s my service, my job to be a conduit between people’s need to be connected to Kobe in some way shape and form,” Bernstein said, “and if they can do it through my photos or my stories or whatever or through the book we did together, it’s extremely gratifying to me through this malaise of grief.”
5 hours ago via Bill Oram @ The Athletic

, , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Storyline: Kobe Bryant Death
February 9, 2020 | 7:01 am EST Update

NBA will not fine Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will not be fined by the league for his postgame remarks and tweets directed at officials following a missed goaltend that resulted in a loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday night, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Lillard was interviewed by the league on Saturday, sources said.
11 hours ago via Yahoo! Sports

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 1434 more rumors
Sources said the explanation officials provided to a few members of the Trail Blazers on the court at the time of the controversy was that it “wasn’t even close” to a goaltend, which further infuriated the team. “We get to the last play of the game, and they miss an easy call,” Lillard said during his postgame address after the 117-114 loss. “And then they tell us that’s an easy no-call, like that was obviously not a goaltend. It cost us a f—ing game, man.”
11 hours ago via Yahoo! Sports

, , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

Asked about his future as a free agent, Harkless said: “Obviously you know like I said playing for the Knicks is a dream come true. If that happens, that would be great. I don’t know what this summer is going to look like. Being in New York would be fine with me.” Though he has not fully lived up to the No. 15-overall position at which he was drafted by the 76ers in 2012 (they traded him to the Magic two months later), Harkless played in 50 games for the powerful Clippers this season, making 38 starts.
11 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Moe Harkless Free Agency
Home