Kevin Chouinard: Skal on Trae: “There are some similarities with Dame.”
February 9, 2020 | 5:23 pm EST Update
Erik Horne: Marcus Smart, who hasn’t played in 10 minutes because of foul trouble, felt compelled to come over after the halftime buzzer and argue with officials. Celtics coaches had to step in between him and officials while everyone was walking off the floor. Technical foul on Smart.
February 9, 2020 | 4:46 pm EST Update
Tim Reynolds: In other words, every penny he was owed, less the bonuses on the $47.6 million, four-year deal he had. Waiters also has made clear to people over the last few days that he intends to find a spot in the NBA.
February 9, 2020 | 4:13 pm EST Update
Sarah K. Spencer: “Clint, at 25, he’s an old man” 😂 Travis Schlenk jokes that Capela joins the Hawks’ (extremely) young core, but adds some experience as well: pic.twitter.com/lQKIhWqhkf
Sarah K. Spencer: Clint Capela says it’s his goal to come back from injury after the All-Star break. Travis Schlenk: “Our first goal is to get him healthy. We’re not going to rush him out there.”
Greg Logan: #Nets say Durant and Irving are out at Indy. Also Musa and Pinson, who have G League assignment. So everyone who played in TO is available.
February 9, 2020 | 3:59 pm EST Update
Before Darren Collison was seen at Thursday night’s Lakers-Rockets game, the team had conversations with the point guard to check his temperature on retirement. When word began to circulate recently that Collison had been working out and was interested in playing again in the NBA, Lakers forward Anthony Davis and Collison had a talk about his plans and how Los Angeles might fit into those, according to people who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
There also were people in Collison’s camp that had been in recent contact with Linda Rambis, the executive director of special projects and a confidant of Lakers co-owner Jeanie Buss, according to those with knowledge of the situation. That eventually led to the free agent heading to Staples Center on Thursday and visiting the Lakers’ locker room before sitting in seats next to Buss.
February 9, 2020 | 3:25 pm EST Update
Steve Popper: While Wayne Ellington considers a buyout, Bobby Portis is not: “There ain’t no buyout. I need to make as much money as I can for my family. I’m 24. Not even thinking about no buyout at 24. I’ll probably break a record, being the first guy at 24. That’s not even in the equation.”
February 9, 2020 | 2:09 pm EST Update
While nothing materialized because of his whopping one-year contract ($15 million), speculation centered on if he’d want a buyout to go to a title contender. Not a chance. It’s more likely the Little Rock, Ark. native would eschew sweet tea for the unsweetened kind. Portis turns 25 Monday and said there’s plenty of time for him to win a title.
“I’m 24 years old,” Portis said in Detroit. “I’m not doing a buyout. I’ll make as much money as I can for my family. (I’m) 24. Not even thinking about a buyout at 24. I’ll probably set a record as first guy to do a buyout at 24. It’s just not even in the equation.”
But Portis likes the team’s momentum (they are five games out of the No. 8 seed) and isn’t leaving so soon. “I’m 24 years old,” he repeated. “I need as much a money as I can for my family, my mom, my brothers. I haven’t even thought about it. I don’t know who came up with that. People think I’m older than I am. I’m still a young player as well.”
But Portis has had his moments the last month, lifting his 3-point percentage to 34.9 and scoring average to 9.4. He’s one of their legit 3-point threats. And his ruggedness has contributed to making the Knicks one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA. He’s averaging 5.2 rebounds in 21 minutes “I don’t like giving up on things,” Portis said. “I’m from the South. When you start something, you finish it. That’s my slogan my whole life. Through ups and downs, you ride through it. You can’t give up on something you signed up for. I’m up for the test.”
So what is the Heat getting in the three 6-foot-6 wing players acquired before Thursday’s trade deadline, all of whom were declared available for the Heat’s Sunday night game in Portland? A veteran NBA scout weighed in: “[Andre eIguodala] was a little less last year; he wasn’t as good as he was the prior year,” the scout said. “He’s lost a step. Obviously a smart player and can do a lot of different things. Not a great shooter. Is he a stopper now? No. He’s still a good defender but no longer elite. Maybe you play him 20 to 25 minutes a night. You could go offense/defense substitutions with him and Duncan Robinson late in games to some extent, but I don’t know if they’ll sub out Iguodala much late in games.”
“Never been a big fan [of Jae Crowder],” the scout said. “He’s a very streaky shooter at best, more of a four [power forward] than a three [small forward]. He’s a little bit more of a playmaker this year than prior years [his 2.8 assist average would be a career high]. Maybe your fifth starter on a good team. He’s smart, will swing the ball. He’s a glue guy. He does have some toughness and can guard, but I don’t think he can guard threes very well. I don’t think he does anything [exceptionally] well. Not a great shooter. Perceived as a defender but not a stopper. He knows what he’s doing and he backed off on looking for his own shot this year to an extent, which was good.”
Jovan Buha: Kawhi Leonard (injury management — left knee soreness) and Patrick Beverley (groin) are out vs. Cleveland today, the Clippers announced.
February 9, 2020 | 12:32 pm EST Update
Luke Walton safe
The injuries haven’t helped Walton. He’s been without Bagley, Holmes, De’Aaron Fox and Bogdan Bogdanovic for extended stretches. “I’m very happy to work with (Walton),” Divac said. “We are on the same page. Obviously, he’s trying different lineups, different styles, dealing with the shortened roster. So I really cannot judge him for anything until he has a full roster, but I’m happy about how he does things in practice, even in the games. We’ve lost a lot of close games with the roster being shorter, it’s a tough job for him.”
Scott Agness: Pacers assigned center Goga Bitadze to the Mad Ants for today’s game at 3pm. Alize Johnson has been with them for a few weeks, averaging 23pts and 13rebs per game.
Justin Kubatko: The @Sacramento Kings Buddy Hield is the first player in NBA history to reach 800 career 3-pointers made in fewer than 300 games: 296 – Hield. 305 – Stephen Curry. 310 – Damian Lillard. 314 – Klay Thompson. 344 – Robert Covington.
StatMuse: Buddy Hield is just the fifth player in NBA history to shoot 90% or better from 3-point range in a game with at least 10 attempts: 90.9 – Ty Lawson (4/9/2011). 90.9 – Klay Thompson (1/21/2019). 90.0 – Rex Chapman (2/23/1996). 90.0 – Dan Majerle (1/11/2000). 90.0 – Hield (last night)
Duane Rankin: “A little bit of that is fatigue of a back-to-back. Thank you #NBA. Coming off the road right into a back-to-back, but the 2nd quarter was the one that if I had to rewind it without watching the film, that hurt us.” Monty Williams after #Suns loss to Denver on 2nd of back-to-back pic.twitter.com/I8r0ZQpe35
To understand why Kobe Bryant meant so much to the residents of the Taguig Tenement, you must first understand the Philippine love affair with basketball. In the Philippines, you can find the game everywhere, from tiny fishing villages to congested urban intersections. Basketball is played in cemeteries, amid rice paddies, along train tracks and on street corners. Courts come in all shapes and sizes. Full courts, half courts, quarter courts. Sometimes a hoop with no court. On the best courts there are fading free throw and 3-point lines, but more often there are ankle-wrecking cracks and curbs and an edict to watch out for cars — both parked and moving. “Basketball is a religion to us,” Swift says. “We put basketball courts wherever we want to, wherever we please. On gates, on trees, on top of sand, concrete, dirt, whatever. All you really need is a ring and a basketball and you can be by yourself and play this game peacefully and enjoy.”
Almost instantly, images of the portrait went viral. It even was shown on the Staples Center video board in Los Angeles during the Lakers’ tribute to Kobe prior to the first game after his death. Strangers started flocking to the Tenement to pay their respects to Bryant and his daughter. One young woman named Britney stuck with Swift. She lived in Los Angeles and was visiting Manila for work. The photo found her. She knew she had to come by. “The emotion she came in with, that’s when I knew we touched a lot of people,” Swift says. “This was not just a Filipino thing.”
The action was moving away from Bernstein. He employs, however, a system of remote cameras on the other end of the floor, which can be triggered by a button taped to his camera. As James leaped, Bernstein clicked. “As soon as I saw him elevate and then do anything with the ball, I just banged it,” Bernstein said. “Honestly, I thought I shot too late, because he’s not known for that kind of windmill thing.”
“But then I found this folder of photos of he and I, which I had put together,” Bernstein said. “And that was just brutal because it goes back to his rookie year.” He posted 10 pictures of them together on Instagram. “I feel like it’s my service, my job to be a conduit between people’s need to be connected to Kobe in some way shape and form,” Bernstein said, “and if they can do it through my photos or my stories or whatever or through the book we did together, it’s extremely gratifying to me through this malaise of grief.”
February 9, 2020 | 7:01 am EST Update
NBA will not fine Damian Lillard
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will not be fined by the league for his postgame remarks and tweets directed at officials following a missed goaltend that resulted in a loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday night, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Lillard was interviewed by the league on Saturday, sources said.
Sources said the explanation officials provided to a few members of the Trail Blazers on the court at the time of the controversy was that it “wasn’t even close” to a goaltend, which further infuriated the team. “We get to the last play of the game, and they miss an easy call,” Lillard said during his postgame address after the 117-114 loss. “And then they tell us that’s an easy no-call, like that was obviously not a goaltend. It cost us a f—ing game, man.”
Sources have indicated the Knicks wanted Harkless in Thursday’s deadline Marcus Morris deal more for his contract to make the math work than for the long-term. But the 26-year-old Harkless, whose deal expires after the season, said he will make the most of it.
Asked about his future as a free agent, Harkless said: “Obviously you know like I said playing for the Knicks is a dream come true. If that happens, that would be great. I don’t know what this summer is going to look like. Being in New York would be fine with me.” Though he has not fully lived up to the No. 15-overall position at which he was drafted by the 76ers in 2012 (they traded him to the Magic two months later), Harkless played in 50 games for the powerful Clippers this season, making 38 starts.