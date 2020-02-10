Justin Kubatko: Teammates with a 30-point, 15-rebound g…
Justin Kubatko: Teammates with a 30-point, 15-rebound game and a 45-point, 10-assist game in the same game: ✅ Elgin Baylor & Jerry West ✅ Jerry Lucas & Oscar Robertson ✅ Kevin McHale & Larry Bird ✅ Tim Duncan & Tony Parker ✅ John Collins & Trae Young (last night)
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
February 10, 2020 | 6:51 pm EST Update
Jason Jones: No Jabari Parker for the Kings tonight. Luke Walton says he’ll get a practice in tomorrow in Dallas and see if he can play Wednesday. Richaun Holmes did not make the trip, staying home to get treatment on his shoulder.
Maddie Lee: Injury update: Darius Bazley (right knee bone bruise) will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks, per the Thunder.
February 10, 2020 | 5:59 pm EST Update
Rival teams preparing Joel Embiid trade offers?
The Philadelphia 76ers are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference as they have been one of the NBA’s more disappointing teams with questions continue to surround the viability of Brett Brown as head coach and whether Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons can fit alongside each other.
“I’ve got lead executives talking to me as we go through this, hours and hours and hours that I spend on the phone in and around the deadline, even after the deadline,” said Brian Windhorst on his podcast. “Some of the worst for me is the three days of debriefing calls that these guys… I’m very appreciative, I mean I do it. I was on the phone until almost midnight Pacific time after the deadline talking to people.
“But anyways, one of the conversations people are starting to have in the league is ‘will they move Embiid? What’s the price? Where would he go?’ I’m not going to get into that, but my point is people are talking about that. I don’t think they would do that without making an adjustment to the head coach. It’s such a radical thing, but the fact that we’re in mid-February and the people who work in the league, who have to prepare in advance, are mulling over Joel Embiid potentially coming to market, whether that’s true or not… I mean, Josh Harris can come on this podcast and deny it if he wants, but the fact people are talking about it, is not good. It’s a symptom of where they are.”
February 10, 2020 | 5:42 pm EST Update
Jamie Hudson: Pelicans Injury Report: Zion Williamson (left ankle sprain) is probable and Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain) is questionable for Tuesday’s game vs. Blazers.
February 10, 2020 | 5:07 pm EST Update
JD Shaw: Marques Bolden has been re-acquired by the Canton Charge after his 10-day contract expired with the Cavaliers. Cleveland signed J.P Macura and Malik Newman to 10-day contracts yesterday.
Farbod Esnaashari: Hi, Hello Kawhi Leonard is PLAYING against the Sixers tomorrow. Patrick Beverley is OUT though. Happy Monday!
Sarah K. Spencer: Jeff Teague (left shoulder soreness) has been upgraded to available. De’Andre Hunter (left ankle sprain) and Cam Reddish (concussion) upgraded to probable.
February 10, 2020 | 4:25 pm EST Update
Jeff Siegel: Alfonzo McKinnie’s four-year deal in Cleveland will pay him $1.5 million for the rest of this year. The next three years are at the minimum and are fully non-guaranteed with no trigger dates (other than the league-wide date when all contracts become gtd). earlybirdrights.com/salary-cap/cle
Mark Followill: Mavs news of note from @Mark Cuban visit on new @BenandSkin show: 1. Expects Luka to play Wednesday vs Sacramento 2. Dirk jersey retirement will be early next season
So in general, how is the process of getting back on the court going thus far? Rodney Hood: Everything’s been going good, it’s been going smooth. I’m about seven weeks post-surgery and I’m moving along nicely. I’m in two shoes, doing weight-bearing things, lifting weights and stuff like that. I’m ahead of schedule right now and I’m healing up fast, so we’ll see where that takes me. But I’m just taking it day-by-day.
Those first days after the injury must be the most difficult part to get through. Rodney Hood: Yeah, there’s a lot of things that go through your mind at that time. I was very discouraged at first but I had a lot of positive people around me, a lot of people encouraging me and just reiterated that it was going to be a tough process but there’s a lot of people that’s with me. Once I got out of surgery, I just had a positive mindset. I’ve had a positive mindset every single day working towards getting back. That’s my only thought that’s going through my mind, no negative thoughts on my mind, just trying to get back. It’s been good so far.
What is a day like for you right now? Is it a full day of rehab? Rodney Hood: I have time off. The first month, I couldn’t do anything, I was just laying in bed. Now, I get up around seven, I come in and workout at eight. Some days I do the pool, some days I lift weights, do upper and lower body, getting that strength back. My day is not done at 10 — I finish that work around 10. Get some breakfast or something like that and then I do a lot of things at home trying to get strength back into my Achilles. I do it every single day. Six days-a-week rehabbing, been around Zach (Collins) which can make the process a little more terrifying, but it’s been good so far.
Jared Weiss: Jaylen Brown says he is playing tomorrow in Houston: “We need two big wins. I’ll just push through it. I’ll be alright.”
February 10, 2020 | 3:12 pm EST Update
Anthony Slater: Draymond Green on the trade: “It’s a great situation for both sides. For where D’Angelo is at in his career and what he needs, I think that’s the perfect situation. And for where Wiggins is at and what he needs, I think this is the perfect situation.” pic.twitter.com/pLmxkohDXm
Nick Friedell: Draymond, with a smile, on playing against Iguodala tonight: “I’m going to flagrant foul him. Flagrant 2.” In the 1st quarter? “As soon as I get a chance.” That’s a quick ejection, flagrant 2? “It will be worth it. I get to talk about that for the rest of my life with him.”
Salman Ali: Brad Stevens on the Rockets playing micro-ball: “They’ve done that a lot over the past couple years. PJ’s played the five a lot… The uniqueness of it is they’re going to be doing it for 48 minutes a game.” Compares Rockets players to linebackers. pic.twitter.com/0usPs4UI6h
Harrison Wind: Nikola Jokic has been named Western Conference Player of the Week, the league just announced. Jokic averaged 27.3 points, 14.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists for the Nuggets who went 3-0 with wins over the Trail Blazers, Jazz and Suns.
Chris Grenham: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are just the third set of teammates this season to receive back-to-back player of the week honors. Tatum averaged 29.8 points and 7.5 rebounds in a 4-0 week.
UNDISPUTED: “Daryl Morey is a good GM, but he’s overrated because everybody thinks he’s this phenomenal GM. He’s obsessed with big names, he’s obsessed with making moves.” @Chris_Broussard on the Capela-for-Covington trade
Josh Robbins: The Orlando City Council just approved a contract that will allow the Magic to purchase land in downtown Orlando, near the arena, for $5.1 million. The land will be used to build a new practice facility along with orthopedic facilities and a health clinic.
February 10, 2020 | 2:36 pm EST Update
The 76ers didn’t respond to the meeting with a win, as the Bucks continued to show how they’ve separated themselves from the rest of the league, let alone the East. Philadelphia thought it would be up there with the Bucks, and perhaps would be — if it played every game at home. The 76ers haven’t defeated a team with a winning record on the road since Dec. 12 in Boston. “It’s baffling to us all,” Brand said. “We have an uphill battle. As of now, we’re going to start the playoffs on the road and we haven’t been good on the road. We need to figure this out and we have to figure it out fast but we have the group that can do it.”
That’s what happened on Sunday when the fans began booing superstar Joel Embiid for what they judged as subpar effort. Embiid then gave a hand gesture to quiet the home crowd and he appeared to yell something not too flattering as well. Back at practice on Monday, coach Brett Brown gave his thoughts and reaction to the gesture. “I’ll speak with Jo to learn what actually happened, but I think in general, it goes like this,” he prepared to say. “This city is a uniquely, aggressive city. Look at how they handle their stars from Carson Wentz to (Bryce) Harper to Joel Embiid, they’re on coaches and some of it is we just got to play better and we just got to coach better.”
No one is asking LaVine to rise to the stature of those two MVPs. But the Bulls hope LaVine can grow into the kind of star who can lead them back to the playoffs. After Thursday’s trade deadline, Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson reinforced the front office’s long-term belief in LaVine. “Zach has had an excellent year,” Paxson said. “From the time we’ve had him, we’ve all seen growth in him and confidence in him. And we put a lot on his shoulders. Zach is a very, very talented player.”
Mentally, that’s where LaVine has made the most progress. He’s also learning that being a leader is more than just scoring the most points each night, something Marcus Smart has seen firsthand with his role on the Boston Celtics. “You’ve got to be the one to get the job done most of the nights, but you’ve also gotta know when to lean on your teammates more and not try to do it all yourself,” Smart said. “He’s been doing a really good job with it.”
Two years ago, LaVine ranked 490th in the NBA in defensive real plus-minus. Last season he was No. 472. This year he’s 400 — still far from being a plus contributor on that end of the court, but far closer to league average than he has ever been. That improvement has not gone unnoticed by his opponents. “He’s patient. He’s grown. That’s the biggest thing, he’s patient and he’s confident,” said Eric Bledsoe, an All-Defensive Team selection a year ago. “That’s the biggest thing in this league is being confident, especially when you’re the guy. He’s going to be a helluva player, he is right now, but he’s going to be even better.”
Longer term, the Clippers now have the versatility to play Morris at any of the three frontcourt positions. Rivers hinted he could see him at the 5 in certain matchups or at the 4 next to JaMychal Green, creating a five-out offensive system (when all five players are spaced beyond the arc and capable of making 3s). “The thing I like about him is I don’t think we have to change anything,” Rivers said on Saturday in Minnesota. “You know, what I do like is there are games that you could play him at the 5. So that will help. But we do JaMychal at the 5 at times, too.
“Every time I look at my tattoos, it puts me back in the perspective of time, or the inspiration behind it,” James says. “So that’s all part of the journey.” In that way, the Lakers’ All-Stars aren’t so different than the tattooed fans who rooted from Bryant from afar. They weren’t ready to let go, so they got something permanent they could hold onto. Ortega is a committed bodybuilder. In his Instagram profile picture he’s flexing bulging biceps in a gold No. 24 Bryant jersey. And though he connects first and foremost to Bryant’s love of family, he says, part of the reason he wanted a tattoo after Bryant’s death was so that he could look at his forearm on the days when the weight is a struggle and “see that it’s Kobe basically telling me, ‘You better not fuck around. Push through it.’”
February 10, 2020 | 1:16 pm EST Update
Bill Oram: Of the 44 players named finalists for the men’s Olympic team, five are Lakers: James, Davis, Kuzma plus… JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard
USA Basketball announced the preliminary roster for the 2020 Olympics which consists of 44 names. The list is as follows: Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat); LaMarcus Aldridge (San Antonio Spurs); Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings); Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards); Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns); Malcolm Brogdon (Indiana Pacers); Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics); Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat); Mike Conley (Utah Jazz); Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors); Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers); DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs); Andre Drummond (Cleveland Cavaliers); Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets); Paul George (L.A. Clippers); Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors); James Harden (Houston Rockets); Montrezl Harrell (L.A. Clippers); Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets); Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers); Gordon Hayward (Boston Celtics); Dwight Howard (Los Angeles Lakers); Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans); Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets); LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers); Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers); (cont.).
Kawhi Leonard (L.A. Clippers); Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers); Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks); Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers); Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors); JaVale McGee (Los Angeles Lakers); Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks); Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz); Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers); Chris Paul (Oklahoma City Thunder); Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets); Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics); Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics); Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors); Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers); Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics); Russell Westbrook (Houston Rockets); and Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs).
USA Basketball released a preliminary roster on Monday of 44 names to be considered for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, and while LeBron James and Steph Curry are back in the fold for the national team, the list had some glaring omissions. Notably, players like Trae Young, Zach LaVine, Carmelo Anthony, Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and John Collins were left off the list entirely while Kyle Kuzma, Dwight Howard, Marcus Smart and Derrick White were among the 44 players to receive camp invitations.