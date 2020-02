Someone in Bryant’s circle reached out to one of Irvine’s associate athletic directors to inquire about the star getting in early morning workouts during the offseason. That’s how the story of not only Kobe Bryant and UC Irvine begins, but it’s what led to a friendship that has made the past two weeks particularly difficult on UCI’s athletic community. “It’s been stunning for everybody to experience this,” UC Irvine men’s basketball coach Russell Turner said. “You feel like you’ve lost somebody who’s a neighbor. Kobe’s an icon, a superstar and an incredible presence. He’s that everywhere, but he’s especially that what when people see him as a neighbor, father, a guy in the community. We’d see him at Chipotle near campus, and he come on campus some, because he was incredibly private and we all knew that. The best thing about the way it was for him and us: we allowed him to be that guy. There are very few places in the world where he could be that. I never felt like he was overwhelmed here.”