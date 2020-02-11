Josh Robbins: Final: Magic 135, Hawks 126 Vucevic: 24 p…
Josh Robbins: Final: Magic 135, Hawks 126 Vucevic: 24 pts., 9 rebs. 9 assts. Gordon: 26 pts., 9 rebs., 4 assts. Fultz: 13 pts., 1 reb., 8 assts., 0 turnovers Young: 29 pts., 1 reb., 9 assts., 4 turnovers 3-pointers: Magic 18/38, Hawks 16/37
February 10, 2020 | 11:52 pm EST Update
February 10, 2020 | 9:32 pm EST Update
Joel Embiid: Made for this… If I can take it then you can too. PHILA TOUGH!!! #AllLove pic.twitter.com/hno6UH1GPD
In 2007 Kobe Bryant was midway through a Hall of Fame career, 29 years old, hell-bent on making the arduous transformation from being the league’s best player to becoming a legend of NBA lore. He did that of course, but getting there required Bryant to pave some of his path to basketball immortality through a Big West school in his backyard: UC Irvine. Back then Irvine had almost no winning tradition in men’s basketball. It had never made an NCAA Tournament and was, at best, the No. 5 program in an eight-team mid-major conference.
That didn’t matter to Bryant who, a decade-plus after bypassing college basketball, nonetheless developed a connection with college sports. Irvine’s campus is a 10-minute drive from the Bryant household in Newport Coast, California. And in ’07, after the seventh-seeded Lakers were eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns, Bryant was in high dudgeon, plotting a potential LA exit because of his lack of faith in the Lakers’ capacity to build a championship-level roster.
Someone in Bryant’s circle reached out to one of Irvine’s associate athletic directors to inquire about the star getting in early morning workouts during the offseason. That’s how the story of not only Kobe Bryant and UC Irvine begins, but it’s what led to a friendship that has made the past two weeks particularly difficult on UCI’s athletic community. “It’s been stunning for everybody to experience this,” UC Irvine men’s basketball coach Russell Turner said. “You feel like you’ve lost somebody who’s a neighbor. Kobe’s an icon, a superstar and an incredible presence. He’s that everywhere, but he’s especially that what when people see him as a neighbor, father, a guy in the community. We’d see him at Chipotle near campus, and he come on campus some, because he was incredibly private and we all knew that. The best thing about the way it was for him and us: we allowed him to be that guy. There are very few places in the world where he could be that. I never felt like he was overwhelmed here.”
Rod Beard: FINAL: #Hornets 87, #Pistons 76 Maker: 12 pts, 11 rebs Brown: 10 pts, 12 rebs, 5 assts Morris: 10 pts CHA sweeps the 4-game season series — and more importantly, DET moves within a half-game for 4th-worst record.
February 10, 2020 | 8:32 pm EST Update
February 10, 2020 | 8:07 pm EST Update
Knicks eyeing Jeff Van Gundy, Tom Thibodeau
Interim coach Mike Miller has won his share of Knicks’ fans by stabilizing the Knicks defense. He’s posted a three-game winning streak and a four-game winning streak that ended Sunday when the Knicks blew an eight-point overtime lead in Atlanta. Miller carries a 13-19 record entering the final game before the All-Star break Wednesday versus Orlando. If team president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry were coming back next season, Miller had a shot to return if his record got to be around .500. But Mills is gone, Perry may be demoted or fired and incoming president Leon Rose is prepared to make a flashy coaching hire after the season.
According to NBA insiders, ex-Knicks assistant Tom Thibodeau and former Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy are expected on Rose’s short list. Neither Thibodeau nor Van Gundy have gained so much as an interview across the years. Owner James Dolan was said to hold a grudge against Van Gundy for quitting during the 2001-02 campaign.
Thibodeau is a Creative Artist Agency client and has worked with Rose, who will leave his position as head of CAA’s basketball department. According to a source, Van Gundy likes Rose and the feeling is mutual. Van Gundy and Thibodeau are still tight. Thibodeau was Van Gundy’s assistant during their Knicks days. “If Leon ever hired Jeff, the fans would love him,’’ one insider said.
Bobby Marks: The 2 10-Day contracts signed by Malik Newman and JP Macura in Cleveland are technically a 13-day. CBA language is the longer of ten days played or 3 games. Game 3 for Cleveland is not until after the All-Star break on Feb. 21.
February 10, 2020 | 7:30 pm EST Update
Sarah K. Spencer: The Magic honor Vince Carter, in his final time playing in Orlando: pic.twitter.com/khcwDEwIUO
Kane Pitman: A smiling Luke Walton on Giannis not playing tonight: “I’m pleased he’s being a good father, that’s what’s most important.”
February 10, 2020 | 6:51 pm EST Update
Jason Jones: No Jabari Parker for the Kings tonight. Luke Walton says he’ll get a practice in tomorrow in Dallas and see if he can play Wednesday. Richaun Holmes did not make the trip, staying home to get treatment on his shoulder.
Maddie Lee: Injury update: Darius Bazley (right knee bone bruise) will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks, per the Thunder.
February 10, 2020 | 5:59 pm EST Update
Rival teams preparing Joel Embiid trade offers?
The Philadelphia 76ers are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference as they have been one of the NBA’s more disappointing teams with questions continue to surround the viability of Brett Brown as head coach and whether Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons can fit alongside each other.
“I’ve got lead executives talking to me as we go through this, hours and hours and hours that I spend on the phone in and around the deadline, even after the deadline,” said Brian Windhorst on his podcast. “Some of the worst for me is the three days of debriefing calls that these guys… I’m very appreciative, I mean I do it. I was on the phone until almost midnight Pacific time after the deadline talking to people.
“But anyways, one of the conversations people are starting to have in the league is ‘will they move Embiid? What’s the price? Where would he go?’ I’m not going to get into that, but my point is people are talking about that. I don’t think they would do that without making an adjustment to the head coach. It’s such a radical thing, but the fact that we’re in mid-February and the people who work in the league, who have to prepare in advance, are mulling over Joel Embiid potentially coming to market, whether that’s true or not… I mean, Josh Harris can come on this podcast and deny it if he wants, but the fact people are talking about it, is not good. It’s a symptom of where they are.”
February 10, 2020 | 5:42 pm EST Update
Jamie Hudson: Pelicans Injury Report: Zion Williamson (left ankle sprain) is probable and Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain) is questionable for Tuesday’s game vs. Blazers.
February 10, 2020 | 5:07 pm EST Update
JD Shaw: Marques Bolden has been re-acquired by the Canton Charge after his 10-day contract expired with the Cavaliers. Cleveland signed J.P Macura and Malik Newman to 10-day contracts yesterday.