Josh Robbins: Final: Magic 135, Hawks 126 Vucevic: 24 p…

7 hours ago via JoshuaBRobbins
Josh Robbins: Final: Magic 135, Hawks 126 Vucevic: 24 pts., 9 rebs. 9 assts. Gordon: 26 pts., 9 rebs., 4 assts. Fultz: 13 pts., 1 reb., 8 assts., 0 turnovers Young: 29 pts., 1 reb., 9 assts., 4 turnovers 3-pointers: Magic 18/38, Hawks 16/37

7 hours ago via CBSSports.com

That didn’t matter to Bryant who, a decade-plus after bypassing college basketball, nonetheless developed a connection with college sports. Irvine’s campus is a 10-minute drive from the Bryant household in Newport Coast, California. And in ’07, after the seventh-seeded Lakers were eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns, Bryant was in high dudgeon, plotting a potential LA exit because of his lack of faith in the Lakers’ capacity to build a championship-level roster.
7 hours ago via CBSSports.com

Someone in Bryant’s circle reached out to one of Irvine’s associate athletic directors to inquire about the star getting in early morning workouts during the offseason. That’s how the story of not only Kobe Bryant and UC Irvine begins, but it’s what led to a friendship that has made the past two weeks particularly difficult on UCI’s athletic community. “It’s been stunning for everybody to experience this,” UC Irvine men’s basketball coach Russell Turner said. “You feel like you’ve lost somebody who’s a neighbor. Kobe’s an icon, a superstar and an incredible presence. He’s that everywhere, but he’s especially that what when people see him as a neighbor, father, a guy in the community. We’d see him at Chipotle near campus, and he come on campus some, because he was incredibly private and we all knew that. The best thing about the way it was for him and us: we allowed him to be that guy. There are very few places in the world where he could be that. I never felt like he was overwhelmed here.”
7 hours ago via CBSSports.com

Knicks eyeing Jeff Van Gundy, Tom Thibodeau

Interim coach Mike Miller has won his share of Knicks’ fans by stabilizing the Knicks defense. He’s posted a three-game winning streak and a four-game winning streak that ended Sunday when the Knicks blew an eight-point overtime lead in Atlanta. Miller carries a 13-19 record entering the final game before the All-Star break Wednesday versus Orlando. If team president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry were coming back next season, Miller had a shot to return if his record got to be around .500. But Mills is gone, Perry may be demoted or fired and incoming president Leon Rose is prepared to make a flashy coaching hire after the season.
8 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

According to NBA insiders, ex-Knicks assistant Tom Thibodeau and former Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy are expected on Rose’s short list. Neither Thibodeau nor Van Gundy have gained so much as an interview across the years. Owner James Dolan was said to hold a grudge against Van Gundy for quitting during the 2001-02 campaign.
8 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

Thibodeau is a Creative Artist Agency client and has worked with Rose, who will leave his position as head of CAA’s basketball department. According to a source, Van Gundy likes Rose and the feeling is mutual. Van Gundy and Thibodeau are still tight. Thibodeau was Van Gundy’s assistant during their Knicks days. “If Leon ever hired Jeff, the fans would love him,’’ one insider said.
8 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

Rival teams preparing Joel Embiid trade offers?

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference as they have been one of the NBA’s more disappointing teams with questions continue to surround the viability of Brett Brown as head coach and whether Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons can fit alongside each other.
10 hours ago via RealGM

“I’ve got lead executives talking to me as we go through this, hours and hours and hours that I spend on the phone in and around the deadline, even after the deadline,” said Brian Windhorst on his podcast. “Some of the worst for me is the three days of debriefing calls that these guys… I’m very appreciative, I mean I do it. I was on the phone until almost midnight Pacific time after the deadline talking to people.
10 hours ago via ESPN

“But anyways, one of the conversations people are starting to have in the league is ‘will they move Embiid? What’s the price? Where would he go?’ I’m not going to get into that, but my point is people are talking about that. I don’t think they would do that without making an adjustment to the head coach. It’s such a radical thing, but the fact that we’re in mid-February and the people who work in the league, who have to prepare in advance, are mulling over Joel Embiid potentially coming to market, whether that’s true or not… I mean, Josh Harris can come on this podcast and deny it if he wants, but the fact people are talking about it, is not good. It’s a symptom of where they are.”
10 hours ago via ESPN

