The Hawks seem likely to chase “young veterans,” especially on the wings — somebody like Fournier or Caldwell-Pope could have appeal. They also might want to add another combo forward, where Harris or Harkless could be targets.
February 11, 2020 | 6:43 pm EST Update
Paul, a well-known sports agent and representative of Los Angeles superstar LeBron James, said he wants to use the discussion to empower youth through not only education, sports and civic engagement, but financial literacy. “There are no dinner-table conversations educating to what’s going on about how to understand credit, how to understand how Bob Iger is now the CEO of Disney,” Paul, 39, told CNBC in an interview. “What does that mean? How does someone get to that point? We don’t grow up understanding those dynamics. We grow up understanding that life is hard, and it’s going to be difficult for me to make it out [of underprivileged environments].”
Also, Paul is coming off a week where his name made the headlines as a candidate to replace Steve Mills, who was fired as president of the New York Knicks. He told CNBC the timing to depart Klutch and oversee an NBA team is “premature” but vouched for longtime player-agent Leon Rose, who will reportedly take over as Knicks president of basketball operations.
Charles Oakley, basketball star and founder of the Charles Oakley Foundation, returned home to Cleveland to help feed hundreds at the Cleveland Men’s Shelter. Oakley said, “When I was playing ball and I used to go to these cities and you’re on the bus with other guys, I’m always observing what’s going on. I’m looking at people carrying bags, looking through garbage cans, this and that, and I said one day when I get a chance I’m gonna go to as many cities as I can and try to do something.”
February 11, 2020 | 6:36 pm EST Update
Gina Mizell: #Suns listing Deandre Ayton (ankle soreness) as questionable to play tomorrow against Golden State. Dario Saric (sprained ankle), Aron Baynes (hip soreness) and Frank Kaminsky (knee stress fracture) all remain out.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decided to bring some star power from the sports world to his game plane in Africa this week, as he pursues support for a seat for Canada on the powerful United Nations Security Council.
He is travelling with three of his cabinet ministers but the celebrity element goes to Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri, who Trudeau invited to join the delegation. Ujiri was raised in Nigeria, and played professional basketball in Europe before becoming a player scout and executive in the NBA. Ujiri, whose foundation Giants of Africa uses basketball as a means to educate and enrich the lives of African youth, was planning to travel to the continent to promote his own work, but he joined the Canadian trip after Trudeau asked him to come.
“I have relationships with leaders here and anyway we can help, anyway I can help, it’s a big part of making the world better,” Ujiri said. He said he has already had several conversations with Trudeau and with Ahmed Hussen, the federal minister for families, children and social development, about how he can use his work as an ambassador for sport to help. Hussen is also on the trip.
Two-time NBA All-Star and 2012 Olympian Luol Deng has been named as BAL Global Ambassador. Luol Deng retired from the NBA last year after 15years in the league. As part of his role as the ambassador for the Basketball Africa League, Luol Deng will help promote and grow BAL’s profile throughout Africa and around the world, while inspiring African youth through basketball.
February 11, 2020 | 6:00 pm EST Update
During an interview with Joe Beningo and Evan Roberts on WFAN Sports Radio in New York, David Falk talked up the Knicks and Calipari. “I’m waiting for — I’ll take bets on how long it’s going to take before they hire John Calipari to be the next coach,” Falk said. “I’d say 30 seconds. And I hope it works. I’m rooting for him to make it work.”
“I really hope the Knicks get a lot better,” Falk said. “If my boy ‘World Wide Wes’ — who I’ve known forever — is a part of the package, he’s one of the great personalities I’ve ever met. Really well-connected guy. Really interesting person. I really hope it works. And I will take bets — despite the denials — I will take bets on Calipari being the (Knicks) coach next year.”
Even Knicks wing Kevin Knox, who played for Calipari at Kentucky during the 2017-2018 season, doesn’t think Calipari would leave Kentucky for New York or the NBA. “When Cal says he’s not going to do something, he’s pretty solid he’s not going to do it,” Knox told reporters when asked. “I think he’s came out with multiple reports saying he didn’t want to do it. Cal loves Kentucky. He runs that state, the fans love him there. He’s got the basketball program on lock there, so I don’t think he will leave that opportunity to keep helping kids get to the NBA.”
Joe Mussatto: DeMar DeRozan (back spasms) is listed as doubtful tonight in OKC. We’ll hear from Gregg Popovich soon.
February 11, 2020 | 5:56 pm EST Update
Fred Katz: Scott Brooks on how much he’s looking at the eighth seed: “Not really. It’s there. Even the seventh seed — if you’re below .500, it’s like — I don’t know. Just have to focus on improving. … We still have 31 games left. It’s not out of the picture.”
Fred Katz: Scott Brooks said Moe Wagner and Rui Hachimura will have their minutes managed with the Wizards on a back to back, but they’re both going to play both games.
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Kevin Love (Achilles) is questionable for tomorrow’s night game against Atlanta — the final one before the AS break
Mike Vorkunov: Knicks released a statement about Steve Stoute, saying that personnel decisions will be made by new team president. “While Steve Stoute is a valued contributor to the Knicks’ marketing and branding efforts, he does not speak on behalf of NY Knicks personnel & basketball ops.”
February 11, 2020 | 5:23 pm EST Update
Logan Murdock: Andrew Wiggins on if criticisms get to him: “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. I feel like real ballers, real people that have been there and done that I respect their opinion. If you haven’t been there, done that… I don’t really look too deep into it.” pic.twitter.com/H8sPSuMR9A
Justin Bieber started a trend with some cartoon Kobe Bryant tribute art … and now Kobe’s foundation is reaping a sizable benefit. Here’s the deal … Justin bought some fresh Kobe-inspired artwork from Idiot Box Art owners Emily Bright and Tamara Martin, and then the artists started making and selling miniature versions for $200 a pop, with 24 percent of the profits going to the MambaOnThree Fund.
The cartoon Kobe art is pretty cool … it’s a teddy bear wearing a Mamba hoodie under Kobe’s #8 Lakers jersey, palming a basketball and rocking some of Kobe’s signature Nikes. […] MambaOnThree was created to support the families of the 7 other victims, besides Kobe and Gigi, who died in the crash.
February 11, 2020 | 4:09 pm EST Update
Most of the headline news for the NBA has not been flattering the past few months. Television ratings are down, with injured stars sidelined; business with China is in jeopardy over a tweet from Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey; and in New York, the league’s biggest market, the Knicks are going through a seventh consecutive losing season while their owner feuds with fans. But our research shows the business of basketball is still red hot. NBA franchise values continue to soar, up 14% in the past year to an average of $2.12 billion. Compare that with an 11% annual increase for NFL teams and 8% in Major League Baseball, with average values of $2.86 billion and $1.78 billion, respectively. NBA values are up nearly sixfold over the past decade.
The NBA’s 30 teams generated a record $8.8 billion in revenue last season, up 10% over the previous year. It will be up again this season, with gate receipts projected to rise 8% overall. Revenue will also be helped by a new arena for Golden State and renovations to existing arenas in Boston, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Washington.
“The NBA fundamentals are still strong, and the league is extremely well managed,” says Sal Galatioto, president of leading sports finance and advisory firm Galatioto Sports Partners. “It has hit a couple of bumps, but it is still very powerful media content and the greatest international sport after soccer.”
By our scorecard, the moribund New York Knicks grab the top spot ($4.6 billion) for the fifth straight year, up 15%, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers ($4.4 billion) and the Golden State Warriors ($4.3 billion). These three teams have by far the highest revenue in the NBA. Only the Dallas Cowboys ($5.5 billion) are worth more than the Knicks among North American sports franchises, with the New York Yankees ($4.6 billion) the only other team ahead of the Lakers and the Warriors.
“This season’s NBA ratings story is silly. It is a small sample size. This is a year-round league with year-round stories,” says sports media consultant Lee Berke of LHB Sports. “The next NBA media agreements will be a substantially evolved set of deals because of streaming. There will be an increasing range of media companies that want the NBA for the U.S. and worldwide.” The current $2.7 billion per year NBA deal with ESPN and TNT runs through the 2024-25 season, and Berke expects the next deal to roughly double in value.
February 11, 2020 | 3:46 pm EST Update
February 11, 2020 | 3:08 pm EST Update
I don’t know what Cleveland does with Kevin Love. There was no traction on any deal for Love, who is owed about $90 million over the final three years of his contract. That’s a relationship that needs to end, but it’s unclear how it does.
What’s your overall perspective on the trade deadline? Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman: “We were pleased with what we were able to do at the deadline. With the Andre Iguodala situation, which was obviously going to come to a head at some point, there were several options that were on the table at the end of the day. For us to be able to go out and bring in a player in Justise Winslow, who we feel like is a very strong fit on the court and off the court, a player that I think really embodies a lot of the things that we’ve talked about from Day 1 in terms of having an incredible work ethic, basketball IQ, (is) nasty defensively and has a low ego. He’s a really unselfish guy as well. We felt like he could be a really strong long-term fit on the court and off the court. We’re well aware we leveraged our cap space. We pulled ourselves out of the free agency market (this summer). There’s an opportunity cost to doing so. None of that’s lost on us. For us to be able to add one player who we believe in as a key piece, as a fit to what we’re building going forward, that was Plan A. That was the deal that we were hoping to get done.”