What’s your overall perspective on the trade deadline? Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman: “We were pleased with what we were able to do at the deadline. With the Andre Iguodala situation, which was obviously going to come to a head at some point, there were several options that were on the table at the end of the day. For us to be able to go out and bring in a player in Justise Winslow, who we feel like is a very strong fit on the court and off the court, a player that I think really embodies a lot of the things that we’ve talked about from Day 1 in terms of having an incredible work ethic, basketball IQ, (is) nasty defensively and has a low ego. He’s a really unselfish guy as well. We felt like he could be a really strong long-term fit on the court and off the court. We’re well aware we leveraged our cap space. We pulled ourselves out of the free agency market (this summer). There’s an opportunity cost to doing so. None of that’s lost on us. For us to be able to add one player who we believe in as a key piece, as a fit to what we’re building going forward, that was Plan A. That was the deal that we were hoping to get done.”