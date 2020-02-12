USA Today Sports

For the second straight year, the Hawks and State Farm …

4 hours ago via AJC Sports @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution
For the second straight year, the Hawks and State Farm Arena finished first in overall in-game experience among season-ticket holders in an NBA-wide survey recently completed by the league. The in-game experience category was made of ratings for arena ushers, in-game entertainment, in-arena technology, in-arena retail and in-arena food experience. Eighty-one percent of Hawks season-ticket members classified the in-game experience as either “extremely satisfied” or “outstanding.”

February 11, 2020 | 10:02 pm EST Update

World Wide Wes not joining Knicks

After internal discussions with the New York Knicks occurred about the possibility of “Worldwide Wes” joining the franchise in a front office role alongside player agent Leon Rose, William Wesley is no longer expected to join the franchise in any formal capacity, league sources have told The Athletic.
2 hours ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic

Erik Horne: Chris Paul was honored in pregame for his 10th All-Star selection. Marilyn Luper Hildreth, the daughter of civil rights activist Clara Luper, met with Paul at midcourt for the presentation.

2 hours ago via ErikHorneOK

February 11, 2020 | 8:09 pm EST Update
February 11, 2020 | 7:40 pm EST Update
Minnesota and Golden State reached an agreement in principle on the trade on Thursday morning, prompting Rosas to seek out Karl-Anthony Towns, the franchise star, with an early phone call. “He was shocked,” Rosas said. “I actually woke him up. He was like, ‘You’re not messing with me, are you?’ I told him, ‘No — but don’t say anything. Keep it to yourself.’”
5 hours ago via New York Times

Rosas, you see, is one of four lead decision makers for N.B.A. teams known to still do the bulk of their business on a BlackBerry. Rosas, Houston’s Daryl Morey, Oklahoma City’s Sam Presti and Toronto’s Masai Ujiri compose the confirmed quartet. Milt Newton, Milwaukee’s assistant general manager, is another Blackberry devotee. Perhaps more will become known after this article hits, but Rosas described the adherents as “a small community.”
5 hours ago via New York Times

Hachimura will be Goat’s second brand ambassador, joining Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma. The company doesn’t pay cash to its ambassadors, instead it provides a suite of products — rare sneakers that can sell on the site for thousands of dollars. Hachimura’s collection will all be Air Jordans, given his multiyear agreement with the Nike Inc. brand.
5 hours ago via Bloomberg

“If you’ve got cars with no sponsors and you can put anything on them you want,” he said during the most recent NASCAR on NBC Podcast episode. So he approached Michael Jordan, who attended last season’s finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the second time in five years, about helping design the scheme for – naturally – his No. 23 car.
5 hours ago via Nate Ryan @ NBC Sports

5 hours ago via Nate Ryan @ NBC Sports

February 11, 2020 | 7:21 pm EST Update
Since 2014, the NBA has been employing and experimenting with technology from an Israeli company called WSC Sports to analyze key moments of each game and spit out some of the best highlights. As social media has emerged as an important destination to reach fans, the need for more and customized highlights has grown. This All-Star weekend, the software will automatically create multiple clips and content for every single player.
5 hours ago via Jessica Golden @ CNBC

“We developed this technology that identifies each and every play of the game,” said Shaka Arnon, general manager of WSC North America. The software uses machine learning or AI to take a combination of visual, audio and data cues to identify big moments in games to create shareable highlights. In 2019, WSC Sport said they produced over 13 million total clips and highlights.
5 hours ago via Jessica Golden @ CNBC

February 11, 2020 | 6:43 pm EST Update
Paul, a well-known sports agent and representative of Los Angeles superstar LeBron James, said he wants to use the discussion to empower youth through not only education, sports and civic engagement, but financial literacy. “There are no dinner-table conversations educating to what’s going on about how to understand credit, how to understand how Bob Iger is now the CEO of Disney,” Paul, 39, told CNBC in an interview. “What does that mean? How does someone get to that point? We don’t grow up understanding those dynamics. We grow up understanding that life is hard, and it’s going to be difficult for me to make it out [of underprivileged environments].”
6 hours ago via Jabari Young @ CNBC

Also, Paul is coming off a week where his name made the headlines as a candidate to replace Steve Mills, who was fired as president of the New York Knicks. He told CNBC the timing to depart Klutch and oversee an NBA team is “premature” but vouched for longtime player-agent Leon Rose, who will reportedly take over as Knicks president of basketball operations.
6 hours ago via Jabari Young @ CNBC

Charles Oakley, basketball star and founder of the Charles Oakley Foundation, returned home to Cleveland to help feed hundreds at the Cleveland Men’s Shelter. Oakley said, “When I was playing ball and I used to go to these cities and you’re on the bus with other guys, I’m always observing what’s going on. I’m looking at people carrying bags, looking through garbage cans, this and that, and I said one day when I get a chance I’m gonna go to as many cities as I can and try to do something.”
6 hours ago via FOX8

February 11, 2020 | 6:36 pm EST Update
He is travelling with three of his cabinet ministers but the celebrity element goes to Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri, who Trudeau invited to join the delegation. Ujiri was raised in Nigeria, and played professional basketball in Europe before becoming a player scout and executive in the NBA. Ujiri, whose foundation Giants of Africa uses basketball as a means to educate and enrich the lives of African youth, was planning to travel to the continent to promote his own work, but he joined the Canadian trip after Trudeau asked him to come.
6 hours ago via Toronto Star

“I have relationships with leaders here and anyway we can help, anyway I can help, it’s a big part of making the world better,” Ujiri said. He said he has already had several conversations with Trudeau and with Ahmed Hussen, the federal minister for families, children and social development, about how he can use his work as an ambassador for sport to help. Hussen is also on the trip.
6 hours ago via Toronto Star

February 11, 2020 | 6:00 pm EST Update
During an interview with Joe Beningo and Evan Roberts on WFAN Sports Radio in New York, David Falk talked up the Knicks and Calipari. “I’m waiting for — I’ll take bets on how long it’s going to take before they hire John Calipari to be the next coach,” Falk said. “I’d say 30 seconds. And I hope it works. I’m rooting for him to make it work.”
6 hours ago via Garrett Stepien @ 247Sports

“I really hope the Knicks get a lot better,” Falk said. “If my boy ‘World Wide Wes’ — who I’ve known forever — is a part of the package, he’s one of the great personalities I’ve ever met. Really well-connected guy. Really interesting person. I really hope it works. And I will take bets — despite the denials — I will take bets on Calipari being the (Knicks) coach next year.”
6 hours ago via Garrett Stepien @ 247Sports

Even Knicks wing Kevin Knox, who played for Calipari at Kentucky during the 2017-2018 season, doesn’t think Calipari would leave Kentucky for New York or the NBA. “When Cal says he’s not going to do something, he’s pretty solid he’s not going to do it,” Knox told reporters when asked. “I think he’s came out with multiple reports saying he didn’t want to do it. Cal loves Kentucky. He runs that state, the fans love him there. He’s got the basketball program on lock there, so I don’t think he will leave that opportunity to keep helping kids get to the NBA.”
6 hours ago via Shawn Smith @ GoBigBlueCountry.com

