For the second straight year, the Hawks and State Farm …
For the second straight year, the Hawks and State Farm Arena finished first in overall in-game experience among season-ticket holders in an NBA-wide survey recently completed by the league. The in-game experience category was made of ratings for arena ushers, in-game entertainment, in-arena technology, in-arena retail and in-arena food experience. Eighty-one percent of Hawks season-ticket members classified the in-game experience as either “extremely satisfied” or “outstanding.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
February 11, 2020 | 10:02 pm EST Update
World Wide Wes not joining Knicks
After internal discussions with the New York Knicks occurred about the possibility of “Worldwide Wes” joining the franchise in a front office role alongside player agent Leon Rose, William Wesley is no longer expected to join the franchise in any formal capacity, league sources have told The Athletic.
Tim Bontemps: Final: Sixers 110, Clippers 103. Ben Simmons finishes with a triple-double (26-10-12), Joel Embiid has 26 and 9 and Josh Richardson scores 17 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter. Kawhi Leonard had 30 for the Clippers. Philly goes into the break 5th in the East, 2 back of Miami
Tom Moore: #Sixers coach Brett Brown on SG Josh Richardson: ‘You don’t know what you have until you don’t have him.’
Andrew Lopez: From @ESPNStatsInfo: Zion Williamson is the first rookie since Dikembe Mutombo in 1991-92 to score at least 14 points in each of his first 9 career NBA games. The last 3 rookies to do it before Zion Williamson are Mutombo, Patrick Ewing and Michael Jordan.
KC Johnson: Wizards 126, Bulls 114 Bulls enter All-Star break a season-worst 17 games under .500 and on a season-high-tying 6-game losing streak.
Cody Westerlund: At 19-36, the #Bulls have an identical record through 55 games as they did in 2017-‘18, when management launched the rebuild with a primary objective being to lose to enhance draft lottery positioning. The goal this season was to reach the playoffs.
Erik Horne: Chris Paul was honored in pregame for his 10th All-Star selection. Marilyn Luper Hildreth, the daughter of civil rights activist Clara Luper, met with Paul at midcourt for the presentation.
February 11, 2020 | 8:09 pm EST Update
Christian Clark: Brandon Ingram officially ruled out. Right ankle is still a little swollen. New Orleans faces OKC on Thursday. All-Star Game is Sunday.
Josh An: #USC is set to retire current Spurs G DeMar DeRozan’s jersey before the Trojans take on Washington Thursday night. DeRozan played one season at USC and averaged 13.5PPG before being selected 9th by the Toronto Raptors. The first 1,000 students will receive a DeRozan jersey.
Kenyon Martin, the NBA vet who was the No.1 overall draft pick in 2000, has listed his Tuscan-style estate in Calabasas for sale at $3.599 million. He’s not the only pro athlete to inhabit the home. Four years ago, he bought it from retired major leaguer Jason Kubel for $2.8 million, records show.
A judge Tuesday set an October trial date for a man charged with conspiring with the ex-wife of Lorenzen Wright to kill the former NBA player more than nine years ago in Memphis, Tennessee. Shelby County judge Lee Coffee told Billy Ray Turner during a court hearing that his trial has been scheduled for Oct. 26 after prosecutors and his defense attorney agreed on that day.
February 11, 2020 | 7:40 pm EST Update
Minnesota and Golden State reached an agreement in principle on the trade on Thursday morning, prompting Rosas to seek out Karl-Anthony Towns, the franchise star, with an early phone call. “He was shocked,” Rosas said. “I actually woke him up. He was like, ‘You’re not messing with me, are you?’ I told him, ‘No — but don’t say anything. Keep it to yourself.’”
Rosas conceded that he had “paid a premium” for a player the whole league knew he wanted, but the Wolves desperately needed a shake-up. They were mired in a 5-27 funk, and Towns, the highly rated center, was clearly losing heart when Rosas found a way to deliver Russell, one of Towns’s best friends.
Rosas, you see, is one of four lead decision makers for N.B.A. teams known to still do the bulk of their business on a BlackBerry. Rosas, Houston’s Daryl Morey, Oklahoma City’s Sam Presti and Toronto’s Masai Ujiri compose the confirmed quartet. Milt Newton, Milwaukee’s assistant general manager, is another Blackberry devotee. Perhaps more will become known after this article hits, but Rosas described the adherents as “a small community.”
Online sneaker marketplace Goat is teaming up with NBA rookie Rui Hachimura, hoping his popularity in his native Japan will help the company make inroads in one of its biggest growth areas.
Hachimura will be Goat’s second brand ambassador, joining Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma. The company doesn’t pay cash to its ambassadors, instead it provides a suite of products — rare sneakers that can sell on the site for thousands of dollars. Hachimura’s collection will all be Air Jordans, given his multiyear agreement with the Nike Inc. brand.
“If you’ve got cars with no sponsors and you can put anything on them you want,” he said during the most recent NASCAR on NBC Podcast episode. So he approached Michael Jordan, who attended last season’s finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the second time in five years, about helping design the scheme for – naturally – his No. 23 car.
“I always thought it’d be really cool to have a Jumpman car,” Hamlin said, referring to the Nike logo that has been synonymous with the Air Jordan shoe line for three decades. “And so I contacted (Jordan) and said, ‘Hey, is this something you’d be interested in?’ He says, ‘I’ll have a design within three days.’ ” “This is right during Christmastime. And literally a day later he’s sending me all kinds of these renderings that he had his people go out and do.”
February 11, 2020 | 7:21 pm EST Update
Tim Bontemps: There was a louder cheer for Furkan Korkmaz during introductions here in Philadelphia than there were for Joel Embiid. Not only that, but Embiid got plenty of boos. Things have gone in quite the direction here in Philly of late.
Brad Townsend: Officially, as of the 4:30 p.m. NBA injury report, Luka Doncic is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game. That’s not a surprise. Rick Carlisle told us he would be listed as questionable or probable. Doncic was emphatic that he will play.
Matt Velazquez: According to the NBA’s latest injury report, Giannis will not play against the Pacers tomorrow due to personal reasons. His son was born yesterday, which obviously explains the multi-game absence.
Andy Larsen: Mike Conley is questionable for the Jazz’s game vs. Miami due to illness. Ed Davis is probable due to back spasms.
Since 2014, the NBA has been employing and experimenting with technology from an Israeli company called WSC Sports to analyze key moments of each game and spit out some of the best highlights. As social media has emerged as an important destination to reach fans, the need for more and customized highlights has grown. This All-Star weekend, the software will automatically create multiple clips and content for every single player.
“We developed this technology that identifies each and every play of the game,” said Shaka Arnon, general manager of WSC North America. The software uses machine learning or AI to take a combination of visual, audio and data cues to identify big moments in games to create shareable highlights. In 2019, WSC Sport said they produced over 13 million total clips and highlights.
February 11, 2020 | 6:43 pm EST Update
Paul, a well-known sports agent and representative of Los Angeles superstar LeBron James, said he wants to use the discussion to empower youth through not only education, sports and civic engagement, but financial literacy. “There are no dinner-table conversations educating to what’s going on about how to understand credit, how to understand how Bob Iger is now the CEO of Disney,” Paul, 39, told CNBC in an interview. “What does that mean? How does someone get to that point? We don’t grow up understanding those dynamics. We grow up understanding that life is hard, and it’s going to be difficult for me to make it out [of underprivileged environments].”
Also, Paul is coming off a week where his name made the headlines as a candidate to replace Steve Mills, who was fired as president of the New York Knicks. He told CNBC the timing to depart Klutch and oversee an NBA team is “premature” but vouched for longtime player-agent Leon Rose, who will reportedly take over as Knicks president of basketball operations.
Charles Oakley, basketball star and founder of the Charles Oakley Foundation, returned home to Cleveland to help feed hundreds at the Cleveland Men’s Shelter. Oakley said, “When I was playing ball and I used to go to these cities and you’re on the bus with other guys, I’m always observing what’s going on. I’m looking at people carrying bags, looking through garbage cans, this and that, and I said one day when I get a chance I’m gonna go to as many cities as I can and try to do something.”
February 11, 2020 | 6:36 pm EST Update
Gina Mizell: #Suns listing Deandre Ayton (ankle soreness) as questionable to play tomorrow against Golden State. Dario Saric (sprained ankle), Aron Baynes (hip soreness) and Frank Kaminsky (knee stress fracture) all remain out.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decided to bring some star power from the sports world to his game plane in Africa this week, as he pursues support for a seat for Canada on the powerful United Nations Security Council.
He is travelling with three of his cabinet ministers but the celebrity element goes to Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri, who Trudeau invited to join the delegation. Ujiri was raised in Nigeria, and played professional basketball in Europe before becoming a player scout and executive in the NBA. Ujiri, whose foundation Giants of Africa uses basketball as a means to educate and enrich the lives of African youth, was planning to travel to the continent to promote his own work, but he joined the Canadian trip after Trudeau asked him to come.
“I have relationships with leaders here and anyway we can help, anyway I can help, it’s a big part of making the world better,” Ujiri said. He said he has already had several conversations with Trudeau and with Ahmed Hussen, the federal minister for families, children and social development, about how he can use his work as an ambassador for sport to help. Hussen is also on the trip.
Two-time NBA All-Star and 2012 Olympian Luol Deng has been named as BAL Global Ambassador. Luol Deng retired from the NBA last year after 15years in the league. As part of his role as the ambassador for the Basketball Africa League, Luol Deng will help promote and grow BAL’s profile throughout Africa and around the world, while inspiring African youth through basketball.
February 11, 2020 | 6:00 pm EST Update
During an interview with Joe Beningo and Evan Roberts on WFAN Sports Radio in New York, David Falk talked up the Knicks and Calipari. “I’m waiting for — I’ll take bets on how long it’s going to take before they hire John Calipari to be the next coach,” Falk said. “I’d say 30 seconds. And I hope it works. I’m rooting for him to make it work.”
“I really hope the Knicks get a lot better,” Falk said. “If my boy ‘World Wide Wes’ — who I’ve known forever — is a part of the package, he’s one of the great personalities I’ve ever met. Really well-connected guy. Really interesting person. I really hope it works. And I will take bets — despite the denials — I will take bets on Calipari being the (Knicks) coach next year.”
Even Knicks wing Kevin Knox, who played for Calipari at Kentucky during the 2017-2018 season, doesn’t think Calipari would leave Kentucky for New York or the NBA. “When Cal says he’s not going to do something, he’s pretty solid he’s not going to do it,” Knox told reporters when asked. “I think he’s came out with multiple reports saying he didn’t want to do it. Cal loves Kentucky. He runs that state, the fans love him there. He’s got the basketball program on lock there, so I don’t think he will leave that opportunity to keep helping kids get to the NBA.”
Joe Mussatto: DeMar DeRozan (back spasms) is listed as doubtful tonight in OKC. We’ll hear from Gregg Popovich soon.