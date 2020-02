“I always thought it’d be really cool to have a Jumpman car,” Hamlin said, referring to the Nike logo that has been synonymous with the Air Jordan shoe line for three decades. “And so I contacted (Jordan) and said, ‘Hey, is this something you’d be interested in?’ He says, ‘I’ll have a design within three days.’ ” “This is right during Christmastime. And literally a day later he’s sending me all kinds of these renderings that he had his people go out and do.”