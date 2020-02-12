USA Today Sports

February 12, 2020 | 6:14 pm EST Update
February 12, 2020 | 6:00 pm EST Update
Travel and equipment manager John Connor got the charter flight to Portland, Ore., moved back to later that afternoon. “I knew we’d have a number of guys that might want to go to the memorial,” coach Brad Stevens said. “It’ll be completely up to them, but we wanted to give us that flexibility and that option. Staff and players will all be able to go if they want to.”
February 12, 2020 | 5:51 pm EST Update
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri says a lawsuit filed against him by a northern California sheriff’s deputy is “malicious.” Alan Strickland alleged in the lawsuit filed Friday in a northern California district court that he suffered injuries “which caused and continue to cause great mental, physical, emotional and psychological pain and suffering” after a shoving match with Ujiri.
“It’s malicious in a way,” Ujiri said Wednesday in Dakar, Senegal. “To me it’s incredible that things play out like that. I think something incredible was taken away from me and I will never forget it.” “It is one of the things that drives me to win another championship because I want to be able to celebrate a championship the right way,” he added. “This thing will be settled. The truth will come out. The truth will come out of this.”
February 12, 2020 | 5:05 pm EST Update
There’s little doubt that, ahead of last week’s NBA trading deadline, the Magic were beating the bushes to see what could be brought back in a trade for forward Aaron Gordon. Golden State was among the teams with whom the Magic discussed a Gordon trade. So were the Timberwolves. Those two wound up making the most significant trade of the deadline period, swapping D’Angelo Russell for Andrew Wiggins. Orlando had been interested in Russell last summer when he was a restricted free agent.
As one source told Heavy.com, “They were trying, and they tried hard to get something done with him at the deadline. All that gets brought back into focus once the season is over and you have a good idea what the market is for him.” Gordon has not been clamoring for a trade—he’s happy in Orlando—but he does not have a smooth fit with the Magic and where the team is headed in the future.
Andre Iguodala had such a strong conviction about the Heat organization that he agreed to the two-year, $30 million extension — prior to the trade from Memphis – without speaking with Spoelstra or Riley, Iguodala told me on Wednesday. The second year of that extension (2021-22) is a team option. “I pretty much knew, had a good feel for the team,” he said. “Playing against them in the playoffs, playing against them in the Eastern Conference and kind of seeing the scope of their organization, you pretty much know what it is.”
He said he read Pat Riley’s book, The Winner Within, “five, six years ago. So it was kind of funny, when the potential came up for that team, I was OK, opportunity to be with a solid team that’s growing that has some really good young talent. And I kind of knew the DNA already.” He said the one person with whom he spoke, before the trade, was “a good friend who is pretty close with one of the former Heat Hall of Famers. We had a quick chat about it. I’ve been on him for 12, 13 years. We have a good relationship. He will [remain nameless]; no one knows him though; good family friend.”
Over the previous three years, Altobelli had become close with Bryant. Their daughters played basketball together on Bryant’s elite Mamba Sports Academy team. Altobelli lived vicariously through Alyssa the same as Bryant did Gianna. The fathers were quite the pair — Altobelli the legendary junior college coach with nearly 700 career wins and three state championships, Bryant the legendary NBA star who saw in Altobelli what he saw in himself: drive and fire and desire. They were winners. So were their girls.
ON JAN. 26, John Altobelli died alongside his wife, Keri, 46, and Alyssa, 14, in the helicopter crash that killed 41-year-old Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and four others traveling to a Team Mamba basketball game in Thousand Oaks, California. The Altobellis left behind J.J., a 29-year-old scout with the Boston Red Sox, and a daughter, Lexi, 16. John Altobelli was 56. Dutiful father, beloved coach, respected mind, rapier wit, Altobelli was, above all, something more.
February 12, 2020 | 3:45 pm EST Update
The Los Angeles Lakers (40-12) may have a four-game advantage in the standings over the Los Angeles Clippers (37-17), but the Clippers, who are undefeated in two matchups with the Lakers, upgraded at last week’s trade deadline by acquiring Marcus Morris Sr. from the New York Knicks. “There’s no way the Lakers beat the Clippers in a seven-game series,” an Eastern Conference executive said.
Perhaps, but even though it’s too late for the Lakers to make trades, the franchise still has time to improve its roster before the playoffs. The most obvious move was adding Darren Collison, a point guard who would have provided LeBron James with another ball-handler, playmaker and scorer. Collison retired suddenly over the summer, flirted with a return and was seen courtside with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss at Staples Center last week before declining. “That’s a blow,” a former general manager said. “I’m not sure the Lakers can find a better fit than Collison.”
But the Lakers don’t have anyone else who can consistently handle the ball under duress, outside James. Avery Bradley is probably ill-suited if Clippers guard Patrick Beverley picks him up with full-court pressure. At least Rondo has some of the skills needed to get the Lakers into their offense—more so than Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bradley. “He overdribbles,” said a Western Conference executive. “The team needs another guard who can handle but who can also play off of LeBron as a shooter. That’s not Rondo.”
February 12, 2020 | 2:19 pm EST Update
Some of Smart’s frustration stems from not feeling he’s getting a benefit of the doubt. As he’s done in the past, Smart feels like he doesn’t have the respect of the officials. “Thought I did. First team all defense, one of the best defensive players in the league, I would think so. Up for defensive player of the year, they’re talking, but obviously not,” he said. “Continue to keep working. I mean, we have Jayson Tatum, we have Kemba Walker, all-stars, we have Jaylen Brown, potential all-star, we have Gordon Hayward, was an all-star. We got star guys, too. If that’s the case we should be getting the same calls that those stars are getting.”
