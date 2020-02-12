JD Shaw: Brandon Goodwin (@goodysav) has signed his mul…
February 12, 2020 | 6:14 pm EST Update
Marc Berman: Mike Miller on who’s stepped up as leader following Morris departure. “We have Julius (who) increased his communication with everybody, being more that guy who talks more. Taj has been that guy all year. Wayne has been great as well. Even Reggie.”
Matt Velazquez: Bud says Marvin Williams will make his Bucks debut tonight. Said they’ll play him a little bit and see how it goes.
Matt Velazquez: Bud says he hasn’t gotten confirmation from the medical folks, but his hope and general expectation is George Hill (strained left hamstring) will be ready to return to action coming out of the all-star break.
New Orleans Pelicans All-Star forward Brandon Ingram is listed as questionable on the Pelicans injury report for Thursday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Smoothie King Center. Ingram has missed the past two games, both Pelicans victories, with a right ankle sprain.
February 12, 2020 | 6:00 pm EST Update
Towns underwent an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) yesterday, which revealed a left wrist injury. Towns will be listed as out for tonight’s game vs. Charlotte and will be further evaluated over the All-Star break.
Alex Schiffer: Kenny Atkinson doesn’t say whether or not Kyrie Irving will return after the All-Star break. Wants to see how he looks when the team returns to practice next week.
Ian Begley: Knicks interim HC Mike Miller said he spoke to NYK branding exec Steve Stoute at a Knicks charity event last night. Miller referred to it as a private conversation.
Harrison Wind: The Nuggets, who were dead last in attendance just three years ago, are sixth in the league in attendance this season. Pepsi Center’s going to be rocking for the Lakers tonight.
Travel and equipment manager John Connor got the charter flight to Portland, Ore., moved back to later that afternoon. “I knew we’d have a number of guys that might want to go to the memorial,” coach Brad Stevens said. “It’ll be completely up to them, but we wanted to give us that flexibility and that option. Staff and players will all be able to go if they want to.”
When Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was a child, Bryant was his idol. Then when Tatum’s NBA career sprouted, Bryant became a mentor. “I’m really glad I’ll have an opportunity to go to the memorial,” Tatum said. “It’ll be nice to be there. I’m sure there will be a lot of people there showing their support, and I’m glad I can be one of them.”
February 12, 2020 | 5:51 pm EST Update
Matt Velazquez: Bucks injury report for tonight Giannis – OUT (personal reasons 👶) George Hill – OUT (left hamstring strain) Kyle Korver – OUT (back soreness) Both Bucks two-way players are also out since they’re with the Herd.
Marla Ridenour: #Cavs coach John Beilein said Kevin Love out tonight vs Hawks. Mild injury to right Achilles that he played through last game
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri says a lawsuit filed against him by a northern California sheriff’s deputy is “malicious.” Alan Strickland alleged in the lawsuit filed Friday in a northern California district court that he suffered injuries “which caused and continue to cause great mental, physical, emotional and psychological pain and suffering” after a shoving match with Ujiri.
“It’s malicious in a way,” Ujiri said Wednesday in Dakar, Senegal. “To me it’s incredible that things play out like that. I think something incredible was taken away from me and I will never forget it.” “It is one of the things that drives me to win another championship because I want to be able to celebrate a championship the right way,” he added. “This thing will be settled. The truth will come out. The truth will come out of this.”
February 12, 2020 | 5:05 pm EST Update
There’s little doubt that, ahead of last week’s NBA trading deadline, the Magic were beating the bushes to see what could be brought back in a trade for forward Aaron Gordon. Golden State was among the teams with whom the Magic discussed a Gordon trade. So were the Timberwolves. Those two wound up making the most significant trade of the deadline period, swapping D’Angelo Russell for Andrew Wiggins. Orlando had been interested in Russell last summer when he was a restricted free agent.
There was chatter, too, involving the Suns. But Gordon, the No. 4 pick of the 2014 draft, is still with the Magic. Perhaps not for long — executives around the league expect that Gordon will be back on the trade block in the offseason, too.
As one source told Heavy.com, “They were trying, and they tried hard to get something done with him at the deadline. All that gets brought back into focus once the season is over and you have a good idea what the market is for him.” Gordon has not been clamoring for a trade—he’s happy in Orlando—but he does not have a smooth fit with the Magic and where the team is headed in the future.
Andre Iguodala had such a strong conviction about the Heat organization that he agreed to the two-year, $30 million extension — prior to the trade from Memphis – without speaking with Spoelstra or Riley, Iguodala told me on Wednesday. The second year of that extension (2021-22) is a team option. “I pretty much knew, had a good feel for the team,” he said. “Playing against them in the playoffs, playing against them in the Eastern Conference and kind of seeing the scope of their organization, you pretty much know what it is.”
He said he read Pat Riley’s book, The Winner Within, “five, six years ago. So it was kind of funny, when the potential came up for that team, I was OK, opportunity to be with a solid team that’s growing that has some really good young talent. And I kind of knew the DNA already.” He said the one person with whom he spoke, before the trade, was “a good friend who is pretty close with one of the former Heat Hall of Famers. We had a quick chat about it. I’ve been on him for 12, 13 years. We have a good relationship. He will [remain nameless]; no one knows him though; good family friend.”
Kane Pitman: No Giannis Antetokounmpo (personal/dad duties), Kyle Korver (back soreness) or George Hill (hamstring) tonight v Pacers. However, a Marvin Williams Bucks debut is on the cards.
IN LATE MARCH 2019, the Orange Coast College baseball team lost two games in a row. For the powerhouse junior college program, this constituted a mini-crisis. As OCC’s coach, John Altobelli, searched for ways to prevent the skid from worsening, he happened upon the perfect solution. He would ask Kobe Bryant for help.
Over the previous three years, Altobelli had become close with Bryant. Their daughters played basketball together on Bryant’s elite Mamba Sports Academy team. Altobelli lived vicariously through Alyssa the same as Bryant did Gianna. The fathers were quite the pair — Altobelli the legendary junior college coach with nearly 700 career wins and three state championships, Bryant the legendary NBA star who saw in Altobelli what he saw in himself: drive and fire and desire. They were winners. So were their girls.
ON JAN. 26, John Altobelli died alongside his wife, Keri, 46, and Alyssa, 14, in the helicopter crash that killed 41-year-old Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and four others traveling to a Team Mamba basketball game in Thousand Oaks, California. The Altobellis left behind J.J., a 29-year-old scout with the Boston Red Sox, and a daughter, Lexi, 16. John Altobelli was 56. Dutiful father, beloved coach, respected mind, rapier wit, Altobelli was, above all, something more.
February 12, 2020 | 3:45 pm EST Update
Suns adding Jonah Bolden
Shams Charania: The Phoenix Suns are signing former 76ers forward/center Jonah Bolden to a 10-day contract, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
The Los Angeles Lakers (40-12) may have a four-game advantage in the standings over the Los Angeles Clippers (37-17), but the Clippers, who are undefeated in two matchups with the Lakers, upgraded at last week’s trade deadline by acquiring Marcus Morris Sr. from the New York Knicks. “There’s no way the Lakers beat the Clippers in a seven-game series,” an Eastern Conference executive said.
Perhaps, but even though it’s too late for the Lakers to make trades, the franchise still has time to improve its roster before the playoffs. The most obvious move was adding Darren Collison, a point guard who would have provided LeBron James with another ball-handler, playmaker and scorer. Collison retired suddenly over the summer, flirted with a return and was seen courtside with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss at Staples Center last week before declining. “That’s a blow,” a former general manager said. “I’m not sure the Lakers can find a better fit than Collison.”
But the Lakers don’t have anyone else who can consistently handle the ball under duress, outside James. Avery Bradley is probably ill-suited if Clippers guard Patrick Beverley picks him up with full-court pressure. At least Rondo has some of the skills needed to get the Lakers into their offense—more so than Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bradley. “He overdribbles,” said a Western Conference executive. “The team needs another guard who can handle but who can also play off of LeBron as a shooter. That’s not Rondo.”
Jamie Hudson: Blazers Injury Report: Mario Hezonja (left ankle sprain) and Nassir Little (left ankle sprain) are out for tonight’s game at Memphis.
Anthony Slater: Steph Curry’s jumped into some 5-on-0 drills lately, ramping up his conditioning, still no contact pic.twitter.com/fyt8HpVSOX
February 12, 2020 | 2:19 pm EST Update
Marcus Smart stood in front of his locker in the Toyota Center’s visiting locker room, half undressed, ranting about the officiating. There’s a good chance he’s not the first opposing player to stand in that spot doing that exact same thing. He will almost certainly not be the last. This is what the Rockets, especially James Harden, do. They draw a lot of fouls, they take and lot of free throws, and by the end of it, someone on the other team is a muttering mess.
“I think Russ and James shot 31 between the two and our team only shot 25,” Smart said after he had calmed down some. “That’s a big discrepancy.”
Smart, though, might lose some money, because he was less forgiving. “The way the game is being called, we didn’t know how physical we could be, because when we were physical we were being called, so it kind of made us hesitant and put us on our heels,” he said. “Anytime you fearful of fouling, that’s kind of what happened.”
Some of Smart’s frustration stems from not feeling he’s getting a benefit of the doubt. As he’s done in the past, Smart feels like he doesn’t have the respect of the officials. “Thought I did. First team all defense, one of the best defensive players in the league, I would think so. Up for defensive player of the year, they’re talking, but obviously not,” he said. “Continue to keep working. I mean, we have Jayson Tatum, we have Kemba Walker, all-stars, we have Jaylen Brown, potential all-star, we have Gordon Hayward, was an all-star. We got star guys, too. If that’s the case we should be getting the same calls that those stars are getting.”