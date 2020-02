Some of Smart’s frustration stems from not feeling he’s getting a benefit of the doubt. As he’s done in the past, Smart feels like he doesn’t have the respect of the officials. “Thought I did. First team all defense, one of the best defensive players in the league, I would think so. Up for defensive player of the year, they’re talking, but obviously not,” he said. “Continue to keep working. I mean, we have Jayson Tatum, we have Kemba Walker, all-stars, we have Jaylen Brown, potential all-star, we have Gordon Hayward, was an all-star. We got star guys, too. If that’s the case we should be getting the same calls that those stars are getting.”