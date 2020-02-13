Kelsey Russo: #Cavs break a 12-game home losing streak …
Kelsey Russo: #Cavs break a 12-game home losing streak with their 127-105 win over the Hawks with a final 3-pointer from Tristan Thompson. They improve to 14-40 on the season.
February 12, 2020 | 10:02 pm EST Update
Alex Schiffer: Nets beat the Raptors 101-91 to snap Toronto’s 15-game winning streak. The record at the All-Star break is now 25-28. LeVert, Dinwiddie and Harris were all terrific tonight. One of the Nets best wins of the year, especially in terms of ball movement.
Scott Agness: Winless in February no more. Pacers end 6-game skid and hand the Bucks just their 8th loss of the season, 118-111. Turner was really good. Warren had 35pts, Brogdon with 17/13a. Oladipo was 5 of 7 with 13pts. Up next: All-Star Weekend in Chicago.
Fred Katz: Game over. The Wizards close out the “first half” of the season with a 114-96 win over the Knicks. They are 20-33 heading into the All-Star break, 2 back in the loss column of eighth in the East. • Beal 30 pts • Bertans 16 pts, 4-9 FGs • Bonga 13-5-3 • Brown 11-3-6
Duvalier Johnson: Frank Vogel on the #Nuggets: “They are the hottest team in the West.” Went on to say they have battled through a ton of injuries and are still able to pull out wins and now they’re close to full strength and are playing good basketball.
Duvalier Johnson: Frank Vogel on defending Nikola Jokic:”You have to do it by committee. It’s really a five man assignment. He’s such a unique player that forces a lot of switches and ability to shoot the ball at the center position. It’s going to be a team effort.” #Nuggets
David Baumann: Lookie here back to back wins for the @Orlando Magic. ✅Near trip-dub for AG 25-9-9. ✅Fultz w 21-10-5. ✅19-11-7 for Vooch. 116-112 OT win over the @Detroit Pistons #MagicAboveAll
Candace Buckner: Bobby Portis ejected for catching Shabazz Napier’s attempted jumper after the buzzer, then tossing it back at him. The ball hit him and Portis has been ejected
Eric Walden: Jazz honor Rudy and Donovan before tipoff for the All-Star selections. Gail and Greg Miller, team president Jim Olson, GM Justin Zanik presented them with cool stand-up graphics of their on-court exploits.
February 12, 2020 | 8:28 pm EST Update
“Being a Knicks fan growing up and now being here is kind of crazy,’’ Harkless said. Neverthless, a report had Harkless considering asking for a a buyout later this month. “I haven’t put any thought into it,” he said. “I’ve been hearing about it but it’s not my thought when I got traded here. I’m just in the moment.’’
Tim MacMahon: Luka Doncic will play with a brace on his right ankle and a shout-out to Dwight Powell on his shoes.
Tim MacMahon: Holger Geschwindner, Dirk’s longtime mentor, is making his first appearance at the AAC of the season. Believe it or not, he’s wearing a flannel shirt and jeans.
According to sources, the real issue is tying up loose ends at Creative Artist Agency and finding new agents for his many clients, preferably with CAA. Another factor, according to sources, is the matter of settling up all the financial compensation he is due from the complicated network of CAA.
February 12, 2020 | 7:47 pm EST Update
Dwain Price: Carlisle said Luka will play in the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday in Chicago and in the All-Star game on Sunday. @Dallas Mavericks
Duane Rankin: “I voted for him.” #DubNation coach Steve Kerr on Devin Booker, who didn’t make the #NBAAllStar game. #Suns
Tim MacMahon: Jabari Parker will make his Kings debut after the All-Star break. “It just makes more sense to wait,” Luke Walton said. Parker has had only one practice with Sacramento and will get two more coming out of the break.
Louisiana basketball is adding former NBA guard Anthony Goldwire to its coaching staff. Bob Marlin announced the hiring Wednesday. Goldwire will serve as team’s Director for Student-Athlete Development.
February 12, 2020 | 6:59 pm EST Update
Eric Woodyard: Indiana is 1-5 with Victor Oladipo. After All-Star break, Coach Nate McMillan says, “we’ll look at how he’s playing and how he’s feeling and adjust his role if need be.” Since his return from a year-long absence, he’s gone from coming off the bench to playing 24 to 28 mins.
Tim MacMahon: Harrison Barnes isn’t cutting his hair or shaving until the Kings hit .500 or the season ends. He made the vow in mid-December and looks pretty rugged these days.
Brian Lewis: Asked Kenny on if Kyrie Irving is expected back when #Nets come back from the #NBA All-Star break at Philly: “There’s a lot of days and I don’t want to go out and say something that I’d regret later… When we get back, those first couple practices will determine where he is.”
Featuring 11 players currently active in the NBA G League and including eight players owning NBA regular season experience, USA Basketball today announced the 12-man roster for the February 2020 USA AmeriCup Qualifying Team.
Confirmed for the team are: Jaylen Adams (Wisconsin Herd/St. Bonaventure); Justin Anderson (Long Island Nets/Virginia); Cody Demps (Stockton Kings/ Sacramento State); Kyle Fogg (Beijing Royal Fighters, China/Arizona); Abdul Gaddy (Oklahoma City Blue/Washington); Devon Hall (Oklahoma City Blue/Virginia); Jalen Jones (Capital City Go-Go/Texas A&M); J.P. Macura (Canton Charge/Xavier); Eric Mika (Stockton Kings/Brigham Young); Ivan Rabb(Westchester Knicks/California) Levi Randolph (Canton Charge/Alabama); and James Webb (Iowa Wolves/Boise State).
February 12, 2020 | 6:14 pm EST Update
Marc Berman: Mike Miller on who’s stepped up as leader following Morris departure. “We have Julius (who) increased his communication with everybody, being more that guy who talks more. Taj has been that guy all year. Wayne has been great as well. Even Reggie.”
Matt Velazquez: Bud says Marvin Williams will make his Bucks debut tonight. Said they’ll play him a little bit and see how it goes.
Matt Velazquez: Bud says he hasn’t gotten confirmation from the medical folks, but his hope and general expectation is George Hill (strained left hamstring) will be ready to return to action coming out of the all-star break.
New Orleans Pelicans All-Star forward Brandon Ingram is listed as questionable on the Pelicans injury report for Thursday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Smoothie King Center. Ingram has missed the past two games, both Pelicans victories, with a right ankle sprain.
February 12, 2020 | 6:00 pm EST Update
Towns underwent an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) yesterday, which revealed a left wrist injury. Towns will be listed as out for tonight’s game vs. Charlotte and will be further evaluated over the All-Star break.
Alex Schiffer: Kenny Atkinson doesn’t say whether or not Kyrie Irving will return after the All-Star break. Wants to see how he looks when the team returns to practice next week.
Ian Begley: Knicks interim HC Mike Miller said he spoke to NYK branding exec Steve Stoute at a Knicks charity event last night. Miller referred to it as a private conversation.
Harrison Wind: The Nuggets, who were dead last in attendance just three years ago, are sixth in the league in attendance this season. Pepsi Center’s going to be rocking for the Lakers tonight.
Travel and equipment manager John Connor got the charter flight to Portland, Ore., moved back to later that afternoon. “I knew we’d have a number of guys that might want to go to the memorial,” coach Brad Stevens said. “It’ll be completely up to them, but we wanted to give us that flexibility and that option. Staff and players will all be able to go if they want to.”
When Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was a child, Bryant was his idol. Then when Tatum’s NBA career sprouted, Bryant became a mentor. “I’m really glad I’ll have an opportunity to go to the memorial,” Tatum said. “It’ll be nice to be there. I’m sure there will be a lot of people there showing their support, and I’m glad I can be one of them.”
February 12, 2020 | 5:51 pm EST Update
Matt Velazquez: Bucks injury report for tonight Giannis – OUT (personal reasons 👶) George Hill – OUT (left hamstring strain) Kyle Korver – OUT (back soreness) Both Bucks two-way players are also out since they’re with the Herd.