February 13, 2020 | 4:27 am EST Update
Sean Cunningham: Kings coach Luke Walton after picking up a technical in the 3rd quarter, calls over to Luka Doncic and says: “Hey Luka, do me a favor, give him your autograph after the game. (points at official) – He’s a fan, he’s a fan of yours.” 😂😂

3 hours ago via SeanCunningham

​“It’s not a competition. I kind of hate that. I really do hate that,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’ve spoken about it. I kind of hate that a lot of people say, ‘He’s not Greek, he’s Nigerian.’ ‘No, he’s not Nigerian, he’s Greek.’ I’m both. I’m both. The same way a lot of people are both, I’m both. “My parents are Nigerian. When I go back home, it’s Nigerian. Nigeria is in my blood. But I was raised [in Greece] and I was born in Greece. I’m both. … Just to be arguing about it, that’s silly and that’s dumb. In my opinion, it has to be accepted that a guy can be both. He can feel both.”
3 hours ago via Marc J. Spears @ The Undefeated

Ryan Saunders safe

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor said that at no point during the difficult start to this season — which included a 5-27 streak before the trade deadline — did he consider firing coach Ryan Saunders, who is in the first year of his contract as the youngest coach (33) in the NBA. “No, no, no, he is hired,” Taylor said. “A young guy and he is going to get better as time goes on and we just have to give him that time.”
3 hours ago via Minneapolis Star-Tribune

Taylor, who also owns the Star Tribune, said the new players should be a better fit for Saunders. “[Saunders] is excited about this change that now he has guys that can play the kind of basketball he wants,” Taylor said. “He is really a believer in the three-point shot, moving the ball fast, and getting up and down the court. He needed some players that were better three-point shooters than what we had previously.”
3 hours ago via Minneapolis Star-Tribune

Stoute, the newly hired branding manager, appeared on ESPN Tuesday and stated he’s looking forward to a new coaching staff next season to develop some of the team’s young potential stars. The remark got Stoute in hot water with the administration for essentially firing Miller prematurely. It is believed an apology was given at the fan charity event, “Kicks and Cocktails’’ when Miller met the entertainment mogul for the first time. “I saw Steve at the charity event,’’ Miller said, said before the Knicks played the Wizards on Wednesday night. “We spoke over there. We had a private conversation.”
3 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

Storyline: Knicks Front Office
One NBA source said acting president Scott Perry, whose future still is up in the air, was particularly bent out of shape by Stoute’s comment. Asked if team brass or ownership spoke to him to put him at ease, Miller said, “I speak to Scott every day. I just left speaking with Scott. It’s really not necessary. There’s really no reason to put me at ease. I’m at ease. We’re getting ready to play in MSG and I’m coaching the Knicks tonight. We get to play basketball. It’s basketball season. “I don’t really have a reaction to it. “I’m locked into doing what we do here. My job is to get the team ready to play Washington. My focus is on the players.’’
3 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

You have a long history in both the music and basketball industries. I agree with those who say Stoute overstepped his bounds when talking about the Knicks coaching situation (on Tuesday). But given your perspective, what do you think about what Steve Stoute can bring to the Knicks? KLEIMAN: “Steve Stoute is a winner, straight up. He’s not phased by what happened (on Tuesday). I’m sure whatever’s happening behind closed doors is to be kept behind closed doors. But someone like Steve Stoute knows exactly what his role is. He will deliver and then some and the Knicks will benefit greatly from it. When there’s nothing really to talk about in terms of wins and success right now (with the Knicks), which is to come, people will be quick to harp on what they feel like is not the traditional thing to say. But Stoute has never done anything the traditional way. So you will see the benefit that the team will reap from his position in that organization. And he knows what his role his and he’ll deliver. I didn’t think twice about (what happened Tuesday). I know what Steve’s doing.”
3 hours ago via SportsNet New York

There was at least one report that you were on the Knicks’ radar for the team presidency position. Was there any accuracy to that? KLEIMAN: “No accuracy to it. Never heard from them. It clearly has to do with the fact that, two or three years ago, I tweeted that I wanted to run the Knicks one day — and, of course, I grew up in New York City. It’s hard for me with all of the access that I’ve gotten to not still be a kid at times and realize that the Knicks were my life growing up. “So, yeah, it’s still a dream of mine but I’m also building a business with Kevin. And I think that it’s flattering to know that my name was mentioned because I think, at least, it justifies some of the work I’ve done within the world of business and basketball. But it was never real because nobody ever called me. But if what they’re reporting is true about Leon Rose, then I think they did the right job. Because I think Leon is going to be incredible.”
3 hours ago via SportsNet New York

Storyline: Knicks Front Office
KLEIMAN: “That being said, whether it’s the Knicks, Timberwolves, Pacers, Clippers, any team, Mark Jackson is, to me, just one of those unique individuals that knows how to lead people, that knows how to inspire people. He’s got a personality that demands a certain level of attention. And I think it’s unfair that he hasn’t gotten a shot in the league, but I’m confident that he will. And I try not to get caught up in the six years that he hasn’t gotten a job and understand that for me, as his friend, he’s still the lead national analyst for the NBA (on ESPN) and the right job will come for him. And if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. Mark is winning in life. He’s got a great family, he’s got a great job and he’s a great person…. I’m rooting for him as a friend but again, I think Mike Miller deserves a shot to see this through. He’s doing well.”
3 hours ago via SportsNet New York

Nate Robinson has done a lot more than just play basketball. The former NBA journeyman has written a book, started a podcast, and even acted in movies. Now the three-time Slam Dunk Contest champion has partnered with his former teammate and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer to launch Holdat, a new clothing brand that lives at the nexus between streetwear, sportswear, and luxury lifestyle clothing. “I mean, honestly, I just got tired of buying everybody else’s clothes, and I wanted to just make my own,” Robinson told Business Insider of his decision to start the brand. “Something different for the world.”
3 hours ago via Shoshy Ciment @ businessinsider.com

LaMelo Ball has seemingly spent half his life in front of the TV cameras. He’s prepared to do it again as he heads for the NBA. The 18-year old Ball’s representatives are shopping around an HBO “24/7”-like documentary series about his road to the 2020 NBA Draft, sources tell Front Office Sports. The 6’7,” 190-pound point guard is expected to be one of the top picks on June 25 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
3 hours ago via FrntOfficeSport.com

“LaMelo is as hot as anybody coming into the (NBA) Draft this year. He could generate as many eyeballs as (No. 1 overall pick) Zion Williamson did last year,” said one source. The price for the documentary is said to be in the $2 million range, said sources. That could scare off some suitors. “They’re shopping it around – but the price is very, very expensive. Unless it comes down, we’ll pass,” he said.
3 hours ago via FrntOfficeSport.com

February 12, 2020 | 10:02 pm EST Update
February 12, 2020 | 9:47 pm EST Update
February 12, 2020 | 8:28 pm EST Update
February 12, 2020 | 7:47 pm EST Update
