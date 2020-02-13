There was at least one report that you were on the Knicks’ radar for the team presidency position. Was there any accuracy to that? KLEIMAN: “No accuracy to it. Never heard from them. It clearly has to do with the fact that, two or three years ago, I tweeted that I wanted to run the Knicks one day — and, of course, I grew up in New York City. It’s hard for me with all of the access that I’ve gotten to not still be a kid at times and realize that the Knicks were my life growing up. “So, yeah, it’s still a dream of mine but I’m also building a business with Kevin. And I think that it’s flattering to know that my name was mentioned because I think, at least, it justifies some of the work I’ve done within the world of business and basketball. But it was never real because nobody ever called me. But if what they’re reporting is true about Leon Rose, then I think they did the right job. Because I think Leon is going to be incredible.”