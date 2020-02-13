Kings coach Luke Walton after picking up a technical in the 3rd quarter, calls over to Luka Doncic and says:

"Hey Luka, do me a favor, give him your autograph after the game. (points at official) – He's a fan, he's a fan of yours." 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HU1SQ5oQe7

— Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) February 13, 2020