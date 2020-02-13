StatMuse: Trae Young in his last five games: 34 PTS, 7 …
February 13, 2020 | 3:33 pm EST Update
Confronting the realistic notion that the 27th pick doesn’t become a star, Siakam said, “This is what I envisioned for myself.” “I always thought it (All-Star team) was possible,” Siakam told USA TODAY Sports. “If you’re not trying to be the best then why are you there? It doesn’t matter where you get drafted. I always believed that I could be better than I was. I knew I had to work harder than everybody else not only because I started basketball late but also because I felt like I wasn’t where I was supposed to be.”
Raptors general manager Bobby Webster offered a look that embodies the franchise’s philosophy on players. “Whatever improbable story you have and this is what’s inspiring about it, if you don’t put limits on whatever you’re working on — with certain character, certain work ethic, who you are as a person — there is no limit on what you can do,” Webster said. “ … We’re definitely not going to put a limit on him now.” Teammate Kyle Lowry, who will play with Siakam in Chicago, said: “His rookie year, I believed in him then. I saw how much he wanted it.”
Jeff Zillgitt: No commercials for the untimed fourth quarter of Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game on TNT. pic.twitter.com/DFtIC7m8Xw
February 13, 2020 | 2:27 pm EST Update
Pat Riley was struck by Adebayo’s seriousness of purpose — how he talked about his mother — during pre-draft interviews. “He was,” Riley says, “already a grown-ass man.” “He has such a beautiful relationship with his mom,” says Erik Spoelstra, Miami’s coach. “I want to do right by him, and by her. I don’t want to mess this up.”
Adebayo is heading to his first All-Star Game. He is in line for a huge contract once his rookie deal expires. He has reoriented Miami’s present and future. “He’s the Zo [Alonzo Mourning],” Riley says. “He’s the UD [Udonis Haslem]. He’s the Dwyane [Wade]. They were standard-bearers. Bam is that person. He is the real deal.”
CALIPARI WAS STRAIGHT with Adebayo: He would not shoot jumpers or bring the ball up — skills that had blossomed over Adebayo’s high school career. He would set screens, roll hard, play defense. “John didn’t let him do anything,” Riley chuckles. Adebayo worked on other skills after practices and in night sessions with Kenny Payne, a Kentucky assistant. “He wanted to be a guard so badly,” De’Aaron Fox, Adebayo’s teammate at Kentucky, says with a laugh. “He also went to every class — a lot more than I did.”
Even so, he slid down some draft boards. “The doubt was whether he could really do much on offense,” says Chet Kammerer, Miami’s senior advisor of basketball operations. That criticism got back to Kentucky’s coaches. “Take your pretty jump-shooting bigs, and give me Bam,” Payne would tell NBA executives. “Give me the guy who will do anything to win — the guy who will block a shot at a critical moment, or switch onto a guard and shut him down.” The Heat tested Adebayo when they hosted him for a pre-draft workout. They put him through a “hands” drill in which a half-dozen staffers circled Adebayo, and chucked basketballs at him in random patterns. He caught every one. One Heat official asked Adebayo what percentage of corner 3s he could hit in practice. Adebayo answered with bravado: 60%. Prove it, they said. Adebayo hit 31-of-50 — 62%.
NBA Central: Lou Will’s new song “24” “Mamba mentality I’m just tryna’ be great” pic.twitter.com/mQukOXoxjX
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: Dame D.O.L.L.A. (groin) still intends to perform on Saturday night at United Center during All-Star Weekend.
February 13, 2020 | 2:03 pm EST Update
Many of the NBA’s best and brightest stars are headed to Chicago this weekend for the NBA All-Star Game. Kevin Love will be right there with them. Love didn’t get selected. He’s not Team Giannis. Nor is he Team LeBron. Love hasn’t made the annual showcase since 2018 — the season before James left Cleveland and altered Love’s basketball future. He’s not participating in any events that precede the actual game on Sunday evening either. His days of competing in — and winning — 3-Point Shootouts are over. And while Love has grown close with teammate Collin Sexton over the last few years, Love isn’t going to frigid Chicago to watch the Rising Stars Game.
This weekend, Love is Team Obama. As in former President Barack Obama, the one person capable of getting Love to alter his vacation plans. “If Obama calls, and he asks for you, you say yes,” Love told cleveland.com. “It’s that simple. Cancel everything. Make new plans.”
The call didn’t specifically come from Obama — although Love and the former president have known each other since the 2012 Olympics. About a week ago, a member of the Obama Foundation reached out to Love’s team and invited him to participate in a panel discussion about a number of different topics on Saturday in Chicago. “They could have picked anybody. I immediately said yes and knew that it was going to be incredibly powerful,” Love said. “Just for what he symbolizes and what he means, he just elevates any room, any situation. He’s a symbol of hope and people want to be on the winning side of history. I’m just trying to further that. Just any small step that I can as far as what I’m doing.”
February 13, 2020 | 12:41 pm EST Update
Chris Grenham: Kemba on Jayson Tatum’s first All-Star experience: “It’s going to be fun. He’s going to have the time of his life. … He’ll see. It’s all great things, man. It’s a celebration of our sport.”
February 13, 2020 | 11:16 am EST Update
February 13, 2020 | 9:12 am EST Update
Tristan Thompson, Cleveland Cavaliers, former Cavs teammate: He has the worst fucking diet ever. Ask him what he eats for breakfast. He has like five french toast, drowns it in syrup with strawberries and bananas. Then he has like a four-egg omelette and then he goes and just fucking dunks on somebody. It doesn’t make sense. He eats desserts with every meal. He’ll come with his one-week diet, vegan crap, but he literally eats like it doesn’t make sense. He’s really a specimen. He eats like shit. I remember one year I tried to eat like he ate and it just didn’t work out. I started gaining weight and said, “Fuck this.” I mean it works for him. He loves sweets. He loves sweets. He eats desserts and French toast. It’s crazy how his body just burns it.
Kendrick Perkins, TV analyst, former Cavs teammate: There’s one thing about LeBron. For some reason, when we play cards, he is really just the Chosen One. I’ve never seen him lose at anything. We will be playing cards and I’d be like, “Who won?’ He’d be like, “Shit, not me. I lost,” and he’d try to put it on somebody else, but he’d have all the cash in his hand. Like he would never lose. I’ve never seen him take an “L.” It was crazy. He’d never lose and I told him, “You’re just the Chosen One. And then like, everything you touch is gold.” I don’t know what it is about him, but he always wins.
Anthony Davis: His son is going through a lot, he’s going through a lot, has a lot going on. (LeBron) just enjoys it all. He’s never upset; he’s never angry at anyone. … Obviously, you hear people say, “Oh, it’s tough being his teammate,” or stuff like that. And like I said, I was never his teammate. All-Star games are different. USA teams are different. But to be his teammate for the number of games that we’ve been so far, I haven’t seen any of those things. He’s always setting up team dinners. He’s about the team, and he’s always making us laugh.
Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers, former Cavs teammate: D-Wade has said it before and I hate that I have to quote him. But when we go international, which is obviously always Toronto, he won’t turn on his phone. It’s only WiFi. He’s the cheapest fucking guy. He’s like, “That’s bullshit. I won’t turn on my phone.” He won’t turn on data roaming. He’ll only go when we’re either at the arena or at the Shangri-La, “Hey, what’s the WiFi?” Internationally and in Toronto, he’ll never pay for it.
Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets, former Cavs teammate: There are a lot, but my rookie year was his first year back in Cleveland. He called a players’ only meeting at the beginning of the year and he talked about pursuing a championship. He put his rings out on the table, passed them around and then talked to each person on the roster about their role and how they would help the Cavs win a championship. That’s everyone, including the 15th guy, me.
The NBA’s plan for honoring Kobe Bryant at this weekend’s All-Star Game in Chicago is taking shape. Grammy winner and Windy City native Jennifer Hudson will perform a tribute to Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven other people killed in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash, the NBA announced Thursday morning. Hudson will perform before player introductions for Sunday’s 69th All-Star Game.
As the thousands of high-flying dunks, alley oops and fadeaway jumper clips come out of NBA All-Star weekend, chances are the highlights were created by artificial intelligence. The league says they are using machine learning to create more highlights than ever before this All-Star weekend. Since 2014, the NBA has been employing and experimenting with technology from an Israeli company called WSC Sports to analyze key moments of each game and spit out some of the best highlights. As social media has emerged as an important destination to reach fans, the need for more and customized highlights has grown.
This All-Star weekend, the software will automatically create multiple clips and content for every single player. “This is something we wouldn’t do before when we had to do it manually and push it out across 200 social and digital platforms across the US,” said Bob Carney, senior vice president of social and digital strategy for the NBA.
A one-of-a-kind basketball card with an NBA logo patch from Michael Jordan and LeBron James’ jerseys just sold for $900,000!! Yes … that’s no typo. This is legitimately the most expensive basketball card, EVER. TMZ Sports has learned Ken Goldin from Goldin Auctions sold the card at a private sale this week … and he tells us it was a historic purchase.
February 13, 2020 | 4:27 am EST Update
Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard suffered a right groin strain (grade 1-2) and is unlikely to participate in Sunday night’s All-Star Game, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
John Hollinger: Steph Curry and LeBron James both had groin strains last year. Curry missed 11 games, LeBron missed 17. Obviously degrees of strain matter here, and the week off with no games helps … but Blazers can’t really afford to lose Dame for very long.
Duane Rankin: “I don’t my hopes up. I’m going to go home with my family, sit down. Plans to take off tomorrow morning to my desination, my off-the-grid desination. So we’ll see.” Devin Booker on #NBAAllStar chances as Damian Lillard is out with injury (w/video) #Suns bit.ly/37nxkb5 pic.twitter.com/ZTCQXXiyS9
Duane Rankin: Quick takes from #Suns lockerroom. Monty Williams gave Damian Lillard mad props for saying Devin Booker should be considered to replace him as an all-star. Devin Booker said “we’ll cross that bridge” several times when asked about if he gets the call to replace Lillard.
Sean Cunningham: Kings coach Luke Walton after picking up a technical in the 3rd quarter, calls over to Luka Doncic and says: “Hey Luka, do me a favor, give him your autograph after the game. (points at official) – He’s a fan, he’s a fan of yours.” 😂😂