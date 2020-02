Kendrick Perkins, TV analyst, former Cavs teammate: There’s one thing about LeBron. For some reason, when we play cards, he is really just the Chosen One. I’ve never seen him lose at anything. We will be playing cards and I’d be like, “Who won?’ He’d be like, “Shit, not me. I lost,” and he’d try to put it on somebody else, but he’d have all the cash in his hand. Like he would never lose. I’ve never seen him take an “L.” It was crazy. He’d never lose and I told him, “You’re just the Chosen One. And then like, everything you touch is gold.” I don’t know what it is about him, but he always wins.