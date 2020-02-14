Marc J. Spears: Cool moment with @BarackObama @Trae You…
Marc J. Spears: Cool moment with @BarackObama @Trae Young and @Zionwilliamson pic.twitter.com/eUFRyqIjGW
February 14, 2020 | 12:03 pm EST Update
Ben Golliver: Barack Obama on Mavericks’ Luka Doncic: “He’s doing fantastic.” pic.twitter.com/WxY0SxtnPR
Nicolo Melli already had his flight booked to the Bahamas when he found out he needed to tweak those plans. As the Pelicans wrapped up their final shootaround before the All-Star break Thursday, executive vice president David Griffin informed the Italian forward he’d been chosen as an injury replacement in the Rising Stars Game. At first, Melli thought he was kidding. “I thought he was messing with me,” Melli said. “We always make fun of each other for different reasons. Everybody knew I was excited to go on vacation. I was waiting for this day. I thought he was joking.”
The Sombor Shuffle, as Nuggets play-by-play broadcaster Chris Marlowe so brilliantly named it, had claimed another victim. “Unless you have Kawhi Leonard’s defense in Rudy Gobert’s body,” one NBA assistant coach said recently, “you’re not stopping that.”
Four months later, China is grappling with the coronavirus that has sickened thousands of its people and disrupted the economy, and as the N.B.A. embarks on its signature All-Star weekend, in Chicago, there are signs that tension between the two sides has begun to dissipate, even beyond the tweet from Cui. “Right now, our focus is on working with global health organizations to provide whatever assistance we can to the people of China in response to the coronavirus outbreak,” N.B.A. Commissioner Adam Silver told The New York Times on Thursday in an emailed statement. “Many of our Chinese partners were unable to attend our N.B.A. All-Star events because of travel restrictions, but all of the weekend’s events will be carried in China on Tencent.”
This, too, is notable. Tencent, the Chinese streaming network, after initially stopping its coverage, has been showing up to three games a night. China’s state-run television network, China Central Television, canceled its broadcasts of the preseason games between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Nets and several other related league events in the aftermath of Morey’s tweet. Silver, at a live event soon after, said the Chinese government had demanded that Morey be fired — but he immediately said no. The N.B.A. has not been back on CCTV since.
On Saturday at Chicago’s United Center, the Magic forward will compete in what he promises will be his final dunk contest, a matchup against former contest champion Dwight Howard of the Los Angeles Lakers, Derrick Jones Jr. of the Miami Heat and Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks. Asked what fans can expect, Gordon provided a simple answer: “I’m gonna win.”
KC Johnson: Last Feb, Bulls COO Michael Reinsdorf said his goal for All-Star weekend was simple: “Let’s just hope there’s not a polar vortex.” He got his wish. 16 degrees and sunny today. Balmy 34 degrees over weekend. (This is my way of welcoming visitors by saying this could be worse.)
Dirk Nowitzki on Luka Doncic: “Like the other day, I was actually at a shootaround or practice and I got a little treatment, just health-wise, it’s not great. So I go in every now and then, see the guys, get some treatment. And I left my phone laying somewhere. So then when I got home like an hour later or something, I go through my phone and I went to my pictures and I had, not lying, probably 150 Luka pictures. I guess that’s the culture nowadays, the selfie stuff. But he must’ve just run around for 10 minutes and took selfies with everybody and an hour later I saw my phone. So he’s definitely a funny kid, he loves having fun. “Anytime he needs some help or he’s going through tough times or whatever, I’d love to help him out. I was not as good as he was at a young age like that. But I’m sure there’s some of the stuff that I went through that I can relate to. So yeah, anytime he needs me I’m in his corner.”
Lamar Odom says he not only felt physical effects from his 2015 accident but a severe cognitive decline as well. He had to relearn how to walk, and things that came naturally to him on the court no longer did. He struggles to reminisce about fun moments in his life, calling himself the ‘poster child for Alzheimer’s.’
Graham: Tell what the situation was and how Vince Carter pretty much saved you from knocking [Mark] Cuban out. Odom: We were at a game against the Memphis Grizzlies. And I guess he didn’t like how I was playing, I guess my energy, my effort was bad. And he, kinda, just got emotional. He just… kicked me in my shin and told me like, “Come on. Let’s go. Get with it.” Graham: But it was harder than that?… Like you really felt it. Odom: Yeah. I just felt, I just took it as the ultimate challenge, and disrespect… And then [Vince Carter] looking at me like ‘don’t do it.’ ‘Cause I guess he probably saw the look on my face. I was ready to toss Mark Cuban’s ass around that locker room.
February 14, 2020 | 7:18 am EST Update
Knight, who returned to the Pistons as part of the Drummond deal, remembers the day vividly and would have preferred to hear it from Dumars, who engineered the trade for the Pistons. Now 28, he understands how the sausage is made. “A lot of times with these trades and what we have to understand as players, not saying whether it’s right or wrong, they happen quickly so it’s tough to say we’re not trading you and then something develops quickly, and you try to inform the player, it’s almost impossible,” Knight said.
The agents delivered the message to their client, along with a new cellphone. It was connected to a new number, one with a New York-based 917 area code. “Don’t give it to anyone,” they told him. “This is your NBA phone.” That number is one of the few possessions that Shumpert, whom the Brooklyn Nets waived in December, has carried with him throughout his nine-year NBA career. “It’s my work number,” he said. “If you work in the NBA or play in the NBA, you know it. If not, you don’t.”
Young estimated that he changes his number every 5-6 months. Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner said he changes his number “a lot,” which, he added, places him on the lower end of the spectrum. “Some guys, like Paul George, change it, like, every week.” NBA veteran Taj Gibson said he’s had “a bunch of teammates who change their numbers all the time.” He recalled sitting around the Chicago Bulls locker room earlier this decade and hearing teammates shout, “Man, Derrick just changed his number again!” referring to then-Bulls teammate and 2010-11 NBA Most Valuable Player Derrick Rose.
However, many NBA players prefer to operate under the assumption that anyone who needs to reach them will eventually figure out how to. Tucker, for example, has six listings for Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe. “I can never remember which one is right,” he said. As a counter, one Western Conference team inserted a rule into its player handbook stating that any player who didn’t notify the team of a number change was subject to a fine.
Other players hope deceiving unwanted callers can buy them more time. Sometimes, upon seeing an unknown number flash across his phone screen, Turner will hand the device to Pacers massage therapist Andrei Mikhailau. “They hear his Russian accent and say, “Oh, it’s probably not Myles,'” Turner said. Other times, for incoming FaceTime calls, he’ll ask a team video assistant to remove his Pacers gear and answer.
Eddy Curry: A lot of people don’t know about Nova. I saw her on and off for a few years while I was with the Knicks. We had two kids together. On the day Nova was murdered — shot down in cold blood back home in Chicago — one of the many people who didn’t know about her was my wife, Patrice. Patrice also didn’t know about the children I’d had with Nova — my 10-month-old daughter, Ava, and her three-year-old brother, Noah. I kept it a secret. All of it. For years.
Eddy Curry: So as I’m on the phone learning that my infant daughter and her mother had just been murdered … I’m also coming to grips with the fact that my marriage of nearly four years would almost certainly be over.
Eddy Curry: Before I knew it, I was on a plane flying back to New York, and even just within those few hours more and more details became clear. I found out that my son Noah was right there when his mother and sister were shot. But he was so little that he didn’t really understand what had happened. He’d tried to wake up his mom after the shooting, so when the officers went in and found him there, he had blood all over him. He actually laid down next to her and had fallen asleep.
Eddy Curry: As a father — as a man — you’re responsible for the children you bring into this world, no matter what the situation is. You need to be accountable and look out for those little ones. I needed to do that. I needed to protect my daughter. And I didn’t. In so many ways. I failed her. And the what-ifs still haunt me to this day.
Eddy Curry: At one point he actually went out and had a rubber stamp made with my signature on it, so he could just buy whatever he wanted — TVs, Escalades, trips, you name it. He even used that stamp to borrow $500,000 from this dude who had a company that charged an 85% interest rate. Didn’t tell me. Didn’t fill me in later. Just stamped the paper. I found out when I got sued several months later, after the interest had taken the loan up over $2 million. Two. Million. Dollars.
Eddy Curry: I’ll never forget this one time when I had to send off some life insurance papers to my accountant and asked a friend to drop the envelope in the mail for me. This guy’s been my friend forever. We go way back. So what’s he do? He opens up the envelope and adds his name to the forms so that if I die 10% of my assets would go to him. Like, that’s something that someone really did. In real life. A friend! My accountant called me, like, “Are you sure you want to give him 10%?” and I had no idea what he was talking about.
The plans for Kobe and Gigi Bryant’s Staples Center memorial are getting locked down and details for the service will be unveiled today. Sources familiar with the planning tell us event organizers are working closely with Kobe’s family to finalize who will speak at the service, and which singers and entertainers will take part. We’re told tickets will be available to the general public, although there will be a number of invited guests who get tickets first, including family, friends, players, NBA officials and, we’re told, season ticket holders.
February 14, 2020 | 2:32 am EST Update
Derrick Rose open to Chicago return
670 The Score: “I’m open to anything after that year’s up.” — Derrick Rose on if he’d consider returning to #Bulls after his contract expires with Pistons after the 2020-’21 season
Rose also went into how his relationship with Chicago has improved since leaving the Bulls, when he initially felt like the city “basically turned [its] back on me” following his trade to the Knicks in 2016. “I think it’s repaired well. I just know the chi. My vibrations were low,” Rose told ESPN. “When your vibrations are low, you hear everything, you seek everything, and me seeking or hearing everything. That was just me being attracted to how I was feeling at the time, and that’s negative, so when I changed my vibrations and matured as a person and as a man, that’s when I started to grow and develop who I was as a person and individual and change my character.”
“If the people that criticized him knew him, if they really knew him, they’d have known how much it was tearing him up not to be out there,” Richardson said. “This is a man that has never cheated the game a day in his life, not one. To have it snatched away like that, it had to be the worst thing ever. And that’s also what makes what he’s done since then so sweet. The boy is back to looking the way he did before all of the injuries.”
How did the trade deadline go for the Mavs? Cuban: “We tried. We came really, really close on a couple deals. Two really big pieces. They were both three-team deals, and in one case was a trade-and-extend and we couldn’t get the player to agree on terms. And the other piece, one of the teams just decided they didn’t want to trade a key guy to make it happen.”
With the addition of Booker, the average age for the NBA All-Stars this year is now just 26.89 years old. This is partly due to key injuries suffered by veteran stars like Stephen Curry, Keven Durant as well as Klay Thompson. However, the rapid rise of the aforementioned second-year players Doncic and Young both factor in this historically fresh group as well. In fact, the average age of the squads this season represents the youngest from an All-Star team since 1980. It is also the third-youngest of all-time, according to our research. The average age this season is a stark difference of 1.82 years younger than the average age of the teams just last season. It is worth noting that marks the largest drop since the All-Star festivities began in 1950.
Keith Smith: Kemba Walker on Jayson Tatum:”He was the best player on the court tonight.” Asked if that’s the best game he’s seen Tatum play: “Thus far, yeah.”
The NBA fined Clippers forward Paul George $35,000 on Thursday for publicly criticizing officials after a loss in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Following the 110-103 defeat, George said he believed the Clippers played well but that “there was some home-court cooking tonight, to say the least.” Asked whether he was referring to calls by officials that the Clippers either did not receive or were not called at all, George responded about the differential in foul calls: “I mean, it was 19 to 11. You all figure out what those numbers are. It was 19 to 11.”
“I wanted to be around my son, my kids. I know it sounds crazy. I wanted to feel the cold weather and to be a part of that in a way where I’m not involved in none of it but people will feel my presence here, so that’s what it’s about,” said Rose, who is averaging 18.2 points and 5.8 assists on a career-best 49.0% shooting for the Pistons. “I’m enjoying the city — [the activities are] all propaganda,” he added. “Don’t get me wrong, for everybody that’s being a part of events, that’s a great honor and achievement and great accolades, but in the grand scheme of things, all of this is propaganda. It’s man-made, so me knowing that, I feel like I have a better understanding of what I want out of certain things in life and who I’m becoming to give and spread that the way that I want to.”
Chris Tannehill: Derrick Rose tells @NickShepkowski & @markgrotesports that yes, he has thought about having his Bulls #1 retired at the United Center, but ultimately that’s up to Jerry Reinsdorf.
StatMuse: LeBron James currently leads the NBA with 551 assists, 92 more than the next-closest player (Trae Young). The only player to finish a season as the league leader in assists in his age-35 season or later is Steve Nash, who did so three times.
The LA Clippers limp into the All-Star break with injury concerns after Paul George suffered a strained left hamstring again and was ruled out of Thursday night’s 141-133 double-overtime loss to the Boston Celtics. The Clippers announced George was out at halftime because of the same injury that cost him nine straight games in January and a total of 10 games. “He just told me that he felt his hamstring again,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said about when George hurt himself in the first half. “He said it wasn’t bad. I said you shouldn’t have told me that. I don’t think he wanted to come out. But once you tell me your hamstring, you feel anything, we have an All-Star break coming up, it’s a no-brainer for us.”
Knicks starting center Taj Gibson has always adored Tom Thibodeau, who groomed him in Chicago then brought him to Minnesota. And despite Thibodeau’s surprising firing last season as Timberwolves coach/president, when reportedly he didn’t mesh with the young players, Gibson gained a newer appreciation for his former coach once he landed with the Knicks. “Since I’ve been here, a lot of those old Knicks players always come up to me and they loved Thibs,’’ Gibson told The Post. “They worshipped the guy. It’s crazy.”
“Guys get multiple chances when you look around the league,” Gibson said. “He’s been misunderstood. A lot of players have different mindsets. His mindset is winning. To win games you got to go through a lot of hard work. Sometimes young players don’t understand it.’’