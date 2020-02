Dirk Nowitzki on Luka Doncic: “Like the other day, I was actually at a shootaround or practice and I got a little treatment, just health-wise, it’s not great. So I go in every now and then, see the guys, get some treatment. And I left my phone laying somewhere. So then when I got home like an hour later or something, I go through my phone and I went to my pictures and I had, not lying, probably 150 Luka pictures. I guess that’s the culture nowadays, the selfie stuff. But he must’ve just run around for 10 minutes and took selfies with everybody and an hour later I saw my phone. So he’s definitely a funny kid, he loves having fun. “Anytime he needs some help or he’s going through tough times or whatever, I’d love to help him out. I was not as good as he was at a young age like that. But I’m sure there’s some of the stuff that I went through that I can relate to. So yeah, anytime he needs me I’m in his corner.”