Ben Golliver: Hawks’ Trae Young said President Barack Obama has kept up on his season: “[He said] he just loves watching me. He watches me all the time and he said how it’s going to turn for the Hawks. It’s crazy he knew all the different things about me.” pic.twitter.com/IaKHEJk7kh
February 14, 2020 | 6:05 pm EST Update
Chris Bosh will not be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Bosh, 35, was not one of the eight finalists named Friday at All-Star Weekend in Chicago for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Bosh still has time to get into the Hall of Fame and he’s expected to get inducted at some point, but 2020 marked the first year he was eligible for consideration after his playing career came to an end in 2016.
Mark Berman: Rudy Tomjanovich is once again a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (@HoopHall): “It’s always an honor. I’m touched and moved by it. Always hope for the best.”
Jonathan Feigen: Tomjanovich, Bill Russell and K.C. Jones are the only coaches to have won more than one championship (excluding active coaches Steve Kerr, Erik Spoelstra and Gregg Popovich) to not be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Jones and Russell are in as players.
Ben Golliver: Pelicans’ Zion Williamson on his favorite memory of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant: “The play where he caught the full court pass, wrapped it around his back and did a reverse dunk. His awareness and skill on that play were on full display.”
With thousands of people expected in Chicago for NBA All-Star Weekend, two city agencies have partnered with city police to enhance security. The Chicago Police Department, the Department of Buildings, and the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection have partnered to execute joint enforcement inspections throughout All-Star Weekend, according to a Business Affairs and Consumer Protection news release.
February 14, 2020 | 5:33 pm EST Update
Bryant, Garnett, Duncan among Hall of Fame finalists
Stefan Bondy: Class of 2020 Hall of Fame finalists: Tim Duncan Kevin Garnett Kobe Bryant Kim Mulkey Rudy Tomjanovich Barbara Stevens Eddie Sutton Tamika Catchings
Tim Reynolds: Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal going in as Gowdy winners as well in a new category — Transformative Media. And Jim Gray goes in as well, in another new Gowdy category: The Insight Media Award.
Tim Reynolds: This year’s Curt Gowdy Media Award winners by the Basketball Hall of Fame: print journalist Michael Wilbon, who spent three decades at the Washington Post.
Tom Westerholm: Per the NBA’s L2M report, the officials made the correct call waving off Lou Williams’ near and-one last night late in the first OT. Hayward fouled him before his upward shooting motion.
February 14, 2020 | 5:13 pm EST Update
Tim Bontemps: The 2020 winner of the John Bunn Lifetime Achievement award — Dr. Tim Nugent. He will be honored posthumously.
Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia will be inducted into the National Basketball Association’s hall of fame, the league announced Friday ahead of its all-star festivities. Bhatia, a Toronto-area businessman and philanthropist who immigrated to Canada from India in 1984, has attended almost every single home game — and many road games, too — in the team’s quarter-century existence.
One month ahead of the tipoff of March Madness, Illinois lawmakers — backed by a pair of NBA brothers — are renewing a push to allow college athletes to profit from the use of their name and likeness. Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch called a Chicago news conference Friday to push for his Student Athlete Endorsement Act, or House Bill 3904, which is awaiting a vote in the Illinois Senate.
Welch was joined by brothers Shannon and Sterling Brown, who both grew up in suburban Maywood and played basketball at Proviso East High School before attending college and entering the NBA.
Sterling Brown said sacrifices players make for college basketball include late nights and time away from family. “Those who got the bigger names are going to have a bigger chance to go to the NBA and fulfill their dreams financially and on the basketball side,” the younger Brown said. “And some who got big names on campus are not really going to get that shot all the time, so if they can get a little something while they’re in college and while they got that hype and that buzz around their name and everybody is buying their jersey, everybody is watching them and following them, and they can help their family, why not?”
February 14, 2020 | 4:46 pm EST Update
Former President Barack Obama walked into a small, cordoned off section of Wintrust Arena for an NBA Cares service event and received a familiar greeting as cheers, smiles and outstretched hands surrounded him. Every person in attendance was prepped in advance of Obama’s arrival. Security detail swept the space and cameras were fixed prior to his entrance. Obama had done his homework, too. He worked the room and dropped stats and sports references, bonding with players, coaches and children on hand for the event.
Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr., who shook hands and exchanged words with Obama, stood by in awe of the 44th president. “It was definitely nice,” Carter said, “just knowing that he was one of the presidents of these United States. The fact that he was so cordial, taking pictures with everybody, talking with everybody — it shows how good of a person he is, so that was definitely a lot of fun.”
While disclosure forms must be filed for any lobbying activity, the amount of money must be disclosed only if it exceeds $5,000. The NBA was named on three separate reports—all from the same firm, all with work on “cable and satellite royalty payments” to the U.S. Copyright Office—but none of those reports was for more than $5,000. These could have represented $1 each or $4,999 each. Either way, however: The NBA spent far less on federal lobbying than any of its counterparts.
The NBA’s relative lack of federal lobbying is actually fairly new. While it never spent as much as MLB or the NFL, it spent as much as $370,000 as recently as 2007, and was consistently spending at least $100,000 until 2014. What changed? Adam Silver’s first full year as commissioner was 2015. The NBA did not respond to a request for comment.
Adam Silver hosted a tech summit event for All-Star Weekend on Friday, and the NBA commissioner decided to add some flair to the proceedings. Showcasing how he could turn the room into the United Center—making it feel as though they’re actually courtside—Silver brought out dancers, as well as Bill Murray. Never one to miss a comedic opportunity, Murray made sure to join Silver onstage.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. got some new ink in honor of the late Kobe Bryant. Beckham used his Instagram story to show off the tattoo, which depicts Bryant famously chewing on his Los Angeles Lakers jersey.
February 14, 2020 | 3:22 pm EST Update
It was estimated then he would miss four to six weeks. This Monday will be six weeks. Carter was replaced for the Friday night game with Zion Williamson. “I’m definitely feeling a lot better,” Carter said as the freshmen and sophomores prepared for practice. Continuously doing therapy. I want to be back the next game. That’s what I’m shooting for right now. I don’t know if that’s going to happen; that’s definitely what I’m shooting for.”
“I feel we have to get healthy,” Carter added about the priority. “Just the fact I haven’t been healthy again (missing the last three months of 2018-19 with a thumb fracture). It kind of sucks I wasn’t able to help my team as much (again). I feel like the health aspect is the most important right now and once we get healthy we can evaluate what we need to work on. I see a (playoff) possibility for this year. I feel once I come back and am able to play for my team I feel we can win enough games to get into the playoffs. That’s my mind set.”
“I definitely think I’m on the right path to becoming an All-Star,” the 6-9 center said. “When? I’m not sure. But I feel like the pace I’m going and my respect for the game, the way I play and how effective I am when I play, I feel I’m on a pretty good path to making it as an All Star. (By) just out working everybody. The only way for you to become an All-Star (there is) talent, of course, but outworking and showcasing every night and being consistent and showing the league no matter who you are playing against you are going to play the same. I feel that separates a good player from an All-Star.”
“Too many foster children have been unheard, unrepresented, uncared for. It’s time to make our nation’s foster kids a priority … Speak up. Foster. Adopt. Their lives hang in the balance,” the familiar voice says in the animated short promoting the new movie, “Foster Boy.” It’s the voice of retired NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, speaking about a new film for which he is both executive and presenting producer. “Foster Boy” is based on the work of Chicago attorney Jay Paul Deratany, who for 20 years has been fighting on behalf of children abused or killed while under the care of private foster care firms contracted by state child welfare agencies, beginning with Illinois.
The buzz is growing over the film O’Neal said he hopes to sell as a series to a streaming service like Netflix or Showtime. “It’s a powerful film,” he told the Chicago Sun-Times on Thursday afternoon before he would fly here for NBA All-Star Weekend — headlining a fundraiser Thursday night for the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s civil rights organization, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.
O’Neal next will present the film at the Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles on Monday. He said he hopes that putting his support behind a national issue he cares about will spark conversation about much-needed reform in state foster care. “Foster kids don’t vote, have no money, no lobbyists. They’ll never march, and you’ve never read an op-ed from a current foster kid. They need a voice,” O’Neal said. “When we show the film to foster kids, they stand up and cheer. They say the film has finally given them a voice. That’s why I’m part of it. I love these kids. We all should.”
February 14, 2020 | 3:17 pm EST Update
This year, Siakam earned enough votes to start, leaving no doubt that he belongs at the NBA’s glitzy annual showcase event with its biggest superstars. “I said before, I want to be a starter, I want to be an all-star – not a borderline all-star,” Siakam said. “But now it’s like, I want to stay there. I don’t want to be there for just one year. So there’s always something bigger to fish for.”
The Raps coaching staff will lead Team Giannis, with both Siakam and Kyle Lowry, chosen a reserve guard. “I’m going to be more happy for Pascal,” Lowry said when asked how it felt to get his sixth all-star nod.
Standing before Cameroonian kids with the Larry O’Brien Trophy this past summer, and now shining as an NBA all-star, he is providing the portrait of an African basketball superstar. “To be honest, I see more championships, I see MVP, I see so much more that I can accomplish,” Siakam said. “There’s no reason to be satisfied.”
More than three decades later, some details of the classic slam dunk contest showdown between Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are a bit fuzzy to Hall of Famer Gail Goodrich. One of five judges for the competition, the former Los Angeles Lakers’ great is, however, certain of a few things: His Airness soared to a slightly higher level than the Human Highlight Reel, there was no pressure to crown Jordan the slam dunk king on his home court and the judges were not in cahoots. “It was very, very close,” Goodrich said of the competition. “They both performed with excellence. I thought that Michael performed just a little bit ahead of Dominique. I cast my vote for Michael.”
TBS broadcasters Bob Neal, Rick Barry and Steve Jones questioned the judging at the end, with a laughing Jones even half-joking: “Note was passed on to the judges.” Goodrich, however, insisted there was no thumb on the scale favouring Jordan, no pressure from the league. “No, absolutely none,” he said. “Nor did, as judges, we confer with one-another. Not at all.”
Goodrich couldn’t recall the thinking behind how individual dunks were scored or how he got picked to judge. He was part of a panel with former NBA players Randy Smith, “Jumpin’” Johnny Green and Tommy Hawkins as well as Chicago Bears Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers.
While the Miami Heat have perennially been a major draw in South Florida, interest has spiked amid the team’s strong first half. With the Heat off to a 35-19 start at the All-Star break, TV ratings for their games on Fox Sports Sun are up 37% from last season, according to the station, marking the fourth-highest year-to-year growth among NBA teams. Miami’s 2.84 household rating, which equates to nearly 49,000 homes, is the team’s highest average viewership since the 2015-16 season.
February 14, 2020 | 3:11 pm EST Update
“A lot of people deserve [Rookie of the Year], a lot of people work hard for it. I don’t know. It’s kind of hard not to vote for myself,” Barrett said Friday morning before a Rising Stars practice at Wintrust Arena, home of DePaul basketball.
Told he really hasn’t been in the Rookie of the Year conversation, Barrett said, “I feel like a lot of guys are playing really good. There’s a lot of good rookies out there. Ja’s been doing his thing all year. Kendrick [Nunn of the Heat]. Zion’s back now. Guys are playing really well. I’m never going to stop believing in myself.’’
Barrett said he’ll be off to “sunny Florida” Saturday afternoon to unwind after a hectic first half to the Knicks’ season. But first he wants to soak in the All-Star vibes. “I want to pick people’s brains,’’ Barrett said. “There’s a lot of stars here. It’s chance to talk to them and see what they do and apply it to my life. I saw Gary Payton last night. He was cool and spoke to us and told us how hard he worked and told us to ask questions. Don’t be afraid to ask questions. People have a lot of knowledge.’’
It is still the dunk contest by which all other dunk contests are measured: Two stars, at the peak of their powers, the players who finished first and second in that season’s scoring standings, going head-to-head to decide a winner. Jordan left the old Chicago Stadium that night with the trophy. To this day, many believe Wilkins was the rightful winner. Either way, it was a never-to-be-forgotten show — and now, for the first time since that night 32 years ago, the dunk contest is returning to Chicago on Saturday night. “I did have a homecourt advantage, yes,” Jordan said this week in an interview with The Associated Press. “The fans got their money’s worth,” Wilkins said in a separate interview with AP.
“It’s a little bit different today. And it’s probably much harder today because how many times can you do the same dunks over and over again?” Jordan said. “So, they are trying to create things that people haven’t seen and that means jumping over people and cars and stuff like that. We didn’t have to do that because we didn’t have anything preceding us.”
To this day, Wilkins believes he should have won. And to this day, he still tips his cap to what Jordan did that night. “We were foes and we had some great battles, but he understood the moment,” Wilkins said. “He understood what we did, you know? So, for us, there’s no hard feelings. There’s no animosity. We love the fact that they still talk about it because we knew what we brought.”
John Karalis: Awesome KG story about his first game against his favorite player Chris Webber. CWebb shot a jump hook on him & he just watched in awe. Says Sam Mitchell straight up “slapped the fan out of me” & yelled at him for admiring Webber in the game
February 14, 2020 | 1:58 pm EST Update
Moe Wagner went into much more depth and didn’t beat around the bush when it came to his feelings about Beal being left off the All-Star team. “It’s not weird [that he’s not here], it’s ridiculous. Obviously, I might be biased because that’s my teammate, but I don’t think a player can do more,” Wagner said. “He’s an All-Star in my opinion.”
Wagner went on to describe how Beal sets the tone for the rest of the Wizards and especially their young players. Wagner said when playing with Beal, “you have a certain responsibility to compete.”
Tom Orsborn: Jaren Jackson Jr. on how his dad sometimes goes too far down memory lane when talking about David Robinson and Tim Duncan: “Sometimes he can get off track and start talking about them for 30 minutes when we are watching film on me… Sometimes, you got to tell him to chill out.”