Lloyd Pierce, Atlanta Hawks head coach, former Cavs assistant: And LeBron never pays attention. Never pays attention. So as you’re telling him to walk, he’s over here talking and rapping, he’s dancing. And you’re going through the play, and then when someone messes up, all of a sudden, he’s like, “You’ve got to be in position.” And he hits you with, “That needs to be a hedge. And we’re going to rotate over here.” But the whole time, he’s been rapping and talking. But he knows the play and he knows where everyone is supposed to be. And all he has to do is glance and see (someone else) make a false step. And this is where he’d blow your mind. “We played Indiana three years ago in the playoffs and in that third quarter they came out and ran power zoom and we tried to hedge that and they hurt us with that. We ain’t hedging tonight.” My first year he would do stuff like that. Not only would he say, “I don’t want to hedge. I don’t want to do that coverage.” He’d tell you why and then he’d reference the game when they tried that coverage and how they got beat.