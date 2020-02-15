Lloyd Pierce, Atlanta Hawks head coach, former Cavs ass…
Lloyd Pierce, Atlanta Hawks head coach, former Cavs assistant: And LeBron never pays attention. Never pays attention. So as you’re telling him to walk, he’s over here talking and rapping, he’s dancing. And you’re going through the play, and then when someone messes up, all of a sudden, he’s like, “You’ve got to be in position.” And he hits you with, “That needs to be a hedge. And we’re going to rotate over here.” But the whole time, he’s been rapping and talking. But he knows the play and he knows where everyone is supposed to be. And all he has to do is glance and see (someone else) make a false step. And this is where he’d blow your mind. “We played Indiana three years ago in the playoffs and in that third quarter they came out and ran power zoom and we tried to hedge that and they hurt us with that. We ain’t hedging tonight.” My first year he would do stuff like that. Not only would he say, “I don’t want to hedge. I don’t want to do that coverage.” He’d tell you why and then he’d reference the game when they tried that coverage and how they got beat.
February 15, 2020 | 12:16 pm EST Update
Keith Pompey: #Sixers Joel Embiid on people saying he and Ben Simmons can’t co-exist: “I think is B.S.”.
Tim Bontemps: Joel Embiid, with a smile, when asked what he’ll take away from All-Star Weekend into the second half of the season. “Just have some fun. Maybe do a little recruiting.”
Muscala, a seven-year NBA veteran in his first season with the Thunder, will have his No. 31 jersey retired Saturday afternoon when Bucknell hosts American University. He’ll become just the third men’s basketball player in school history to be honored that way. Muscala, who has played in 37 games for the Thunder, is Bucknell’s lone NBA representative. “It was a fun four years there,” Muscala said. “It’ll be fun to be back with those guys, relive some memories and be back on campus.”
Ben Golliver: Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo on Lakers’ Kobe Bryant: “He was my idol. Not just my idol, the whole generation’s idol. He was our Michael Jordan. He gave back to the game. A lot of people when they’re so great don’t do that. Talent is worthless if you don’t share it & he shared.” pic.twitter.com/pV7osR8T6B
Ben Golliver: Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, asked to pick between Real Madrid & FC Barcelona: “I love both of these players, Messi or Ronaldo, that used to play in Real, but I’ll probably go with Real. There you go, Real.” pic.twitter.com/2Z0uAL7XVd
February 15, 2020 | 11:28 am EST Update
In the days following the move, Jamal Murray said he and Beasley talked multiple times. “(I told him) to do exactly what he’s doing right now,” Murray said. “He’s gonna bring that same energy, he’s a guy that loves to have fun, that loves the game of basketball. We were keeping up at halftime (of the Phoenix game), before the game. We were watching little highlights. He does a great job. It’s good to see him have the opportunity and take advantage of it.”
Christian Clark: Brandon Ingram said if he could change one thing about the NBA, he would raise the fine on flopping. pic.twitter.com/TY1KyPHlKB
Chase Hughes: Davis Bertans says he would be okay if the NBA pushed the three-point line back to “29 or 30 feet.” “There would be a lot less shooters.”
Malika Andrews: When asked if he will honor Kobe Bryant in some way in the dunk contest, Dwight Howard grinned ear to ear, nodded slightly and said, “you’ll have to wait and see.” Howard said it is still hard to talk about Bryant: “It’s something that still hurts today.”
USA TODAY Sports: Pat Connaughton admits he’s not as well-known as others in the NBA dunk contest. But he thinks that’s an advantage.
Eaton never had Gobert’s athleticism. Gobert doesn’t have the girth and raw strength Eaton possessed. Eaton couldn’t move like Gobert and was more limited offensively. But the two shared characteristics. They are intensely competitive men. They took pride in their defense and their ability to pack the paint. In Gobert, Eaton saw a little brother and, finally, a guy to carry his torch. He was as proud as anyone when Gobert received his call to the All-Star Game. “He texts me a lot, and we talk often,” Gobert told The Athletic in an extensive interview. “It’s great to have someone like him look after me and to have someone to talk to. He’s been to the places that I want to get to, and I appreciate a lot of the advice that he has to offer.”
In Gobert, Eaton sees a sleek version of himself, someone who represents a better version of himself. The two men have formed a bond over the years. They talk regularly, not so much about basketball but about life in general. They are, in many ways, a tie between generations that doesn’t happen often enough. “I love it,” Jazz executive Dennis Lindsey told The Athletic. “Both of those guys, they have Jazz DNA. Their relationship crosses generations, and I love that both of those guys had to work for everything they accomplished in the game. They fit our history, and we love the fact that they have a good relationship with each other.”
“Sports saved me, kept me out of the bad stuff,” says Paul. “Sports and a scholarship got me out of the bad neighborhood I came from. With Zach we were living in a suburb of Seattle (Renton), so it wasn’t like that. It was first about the scholarship. I told him we are going to get you to college. From there you have to figure it out. “I always told him to chase his dreams,” Paul said. “That’s what he did. I remember one time they had one of those career days in school and a teacher in fourth grade asked what he wanted to be. He said he wanted to be an NBA star. The teacher told him to write down something more realistic. He came home and said, ‘The teacher wants me to be a policeman or fireman.’ Me and my wife went to school and said that was my son’s dream, so don’t mess it up; that’s what he wants to be.”
“I love my dad to death, but I’m not saying growing up was easiest thing. He would get on me after games. I’ve been called every name in the book, which also is why confrontation doesn’t bug me,” says Zach. “No coach can break me because I’ve been called the worst things in the world by my dad since third grade. But I never got burned out. I loved it. I’d keep asking him to go with me, ‘Hey man, let’s go shoot.’ Go hit 200 baseballs. It never was him pushing me; it was me wanting to do it. After he got off a nine-hour day he didn’t have to spend two, three hours with me. But he was looking out for me and from a young age I understood that. I won’t say there weren’t arguments, but I know he loved me and we’d wake up and do it again. My dad always said people are going to have their doubts about you; there are going to be critics. You get to pick your life.”
Ethan J. Skolnick: Jimmy Butler on Pat Riley: “everything I heard is true.” @5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/nJVe6JOdl1
To keep the list short this time, the direct-elect categories that send one person each straight to the Hall – no finalist round for them – have been suspended. That includes the men’s and women’s veterans committees, the early African-American committee and the contributor committee. The exception this year is the international committee, which still will select a Hall of Famer to be announced with the actual Class of 2020 at the NCAA men’s Final Four April 4 in Atlanta. Said Colangelo: “Because of the enormity, even before Kobe’s death, we think Kobe and Duncan and Garnett bring to [this] … we’ve never had a class that strong at the top. And then with Kobe’s death, it added more focus.”
The upside of waiting? Not to get “lost in the shuffle,” as Colangelo described it. “Sad as it all is, we have to deal with that,” Colangelo said. “And life does go on in the world of basketball and the Hall of Fame. We don’t want to take away from the people here who are prospective inductees.” Asked if the 2020 ceremony in Springfield might be different as well from recent editions, the Hall chairman said: “Let’s put it this way: There’s a great sensitivity as a result, and so that leads to probably a little bit different than in the past. But it’s going to be done the right way.”
New Boston Red Sox outfielder Kevin Pillar, who grew up in the Los Angeles area as a Lakers and Kobe Bryant fan, was most impressed by Bryant’s post-basketball career and had hoped to emulate it when he was done playing baseball. Pillar said he hopes to write a children’s book about baseball like the one Bryant wrote about basketball, but he had been waiting until his career was over to approach Bryant about it. “That’s something that’s going to haunt me,” Pillar said.
Pillar’s fandom went as far as to name his daughter “Kobie” after she was born in October 2017. He shared the story with the Toronto Sun in January 2018 of how he and his wife, Amanda, landed on the name. “My wife wouldn’t admit to naming her after Kobe Bryant,” Pillar told the newspaper, “but it was a name I grew up around and obviously I was a big Kobe Bryant fan, there’s no secret there. We wanted to name our daughter something with a K. We wanted her to be KP; that was the nickname I had growing up. We bounced around a bunch of different K names, and Kobe came out one day on a road trip and the name Kobie Rae came out and it was in our final two.
February 15, 2020 | 11:16 am EST Update
Porzingis has spoken openly on several occasions about needing time to get comfortable in a new system, particularly when he was getting a large share of his shots as a spot-up shooter from 3-point range. The Mavs’ offense has evolved to mix in more midrange opportunities for Porzingis, an element of his game that he values but wasn’t analytics-friendly earlier this season. “Luka’s done a great job communicating to me [about] where I wanna get the ball,” Porzingis said. “He’s also getting used to playing with me and he’s really starting to find me in those spots where I’m comfortable, that midrange area. And slowly these things are starting to click. I think as we keep working, playing together, it’s going to get better and better and better.”
Though they were on the losing side with Team World, both Hachimura and Wagner fared well on the All-Star stage. Hachimura had 14 points as a starter and Wagner had 16 off the bench. They came away from the experience appreciative they were able to represent the Wizards and also their home countries. “I’m just proud of myself and proud to be Japanese,” Hachimura said. “I think a lot of people were watching in Japan. I just want to grow basketball in Japan.” “[It hit me] when I saw my flag,” Wagner said. “Germans are not like Americans like super patriotic… it was cool.”
It didn’t matter that he didn’t win the dunk contest that night (Zach LaVine did). Everything had changed as far as his place in the sport and marketing worlds were concerned. “It took me from a domestic, American-known name to all over the world, people knew who I was,” Gordon told ESPN after Thursday night’s dunk contest practice session. “After that 2016 dunk contest, people really started to take a liking to me all over the world.”
Morant might have benefited from more attention and a bigger-profile program had Williamson stayed or Morant left for a team with the backing of a prominent shoe company. But the path he chose, staying with the Hornets, going to Murray State and sticking with that decision even when bigger schools came calling after the fact, still yielded the same outcome. “I don’t do all that switching to team up with other people or get paid to go to other whatever, whatever people are getting in trouble for. I didn’t do none of that. I was just loyal to my team,” Ja Morant said. “Ricky was a good guy, a good coach, good dude to me and my fam and he gave me the opportunity to play for his AAU team and I just kept it and continued to play. That’s what made us better. The chip on our shoulder. We used to play all the Nike, Adidas and Under Armour teams and we use to kill them, so that’s on them.”
After initially discussing his aspirations to one day participate in the festivities that make up All-Star Weekend, the younger O’Neal said that he plans to continue his next chapter by playing where his dad did, at LSU. As I told him, very big shoes to fill indeed. “Real big footsteps,” he said, explaining his decision. “But I’m ready for it. Great program. Louisiana is a different scene. I’ve been in LA most of my life, but I’m ready for it.”
Since we’re still days – weeks? – away from Rose starting, it’s too early to concretely state which coaches or executives will be joining Rose’s Knicks. But one name that several opposing execs expect to get consideration is Rich Cho. Cho, currently an executive with the Memphis Grizzlies, is believed to have a solid relationship with Rose. That’s one reason why those opposing execs see Cho as someone to keep an eye on when it comes to potential additions under Rose.
An exec who has worked at the Garden recently described Rose as sharp and incredibly well connected. But the executive also pointed out that who Rose hires underneath him will be crucial to his tenure in New York. So who Rose brings in to his front office and scouting departments could be nearly as crucial as who he hires as head coach. In addition to Cho, we know that Rod Strickland is another person to keep an eye on regarding a potential role with Rose’s Knicks.
Gordon will be putting on that show in a customized “Kung Fu Dunk” colorway of 361’s latest “Big3” sneaker, featuring a support panel styled after the opening number of its name. The tongue icon incorporates his new “AG” circle logo with subtle yin and yang nuances, while the vivid purple and orange colors serve as a nod to his home state. “It’s a California sunset,” Gordon said. “I’m a California kid from the West Coast, bringing a little flavor to the East Coast.”
Gordon met with 361 in September and the two sides began targeting this weekend for finalizing a deal, allowing Gordon to debut his new shoe in the dunk contest. Next season, Gordon will become the 18th player with his own signature shoe. The forthcoming “Zen-AG” sneaker incorporates his Orlando Magic colors through a swooping and flowing design, with an ice-blue bottom and pinstripe accents. “It’s unreal,” Gordon said. “As a kid growing up, that’s what I wanted and what everyone wants — a signature shoe deal.”
Garnett: We did the “Boo-Tee Bounce” video (Garnett dunks at the 4:20 mark on the video below) out there on the West Side on California (Ave.). Wolf was cool because he was a neighborhood (guy), so he knew everybody in the hood. It wasn’t nothing negative about it. It was all positive. It was just a dope time. Hell yeah, I remember that shit. I had the Karl Kani joint on. I remember that. I remember that like it was yesterday. Great time in the city.
HolyCity WickWild, Chicago rapper: We shot the video and we had Kevin Garnett, Ronnie Fields. We had Charles Oakley, Tim Hardaway, Randy Brown, Pete Myers. We had everybody. The difference was that nobody knew who Kevin and Ronnie was, but us in the hood, we knew. You know what I’m saying? They came down. They was working out. We was outside, man, on the blacktop. (Garnett) was looking like he already in the league. What was crazy was all them NBA players out there looking at him like, man, he’s going to be in the league. It was crazy.
The Trail Blazers and their head coach, Terry Stotts, have both donated to the museum. Portland has taken its entire team to the museum twice during Stotts’ tenure, in 2014 and in 2017. On the occasions when the full team couldn’t make it, the Blazers made a point to have an assistant coach or a staff member take the rookies. “I think it’s something that every person, regardless, should see,” Stotts told The Athletic in a phone interview. “It’s really important for our history. The way I look at it, some of it is very difficult to get a hold of. Some of the things that were done in our history are not things to be proud of. Kind of an ugly truth at times — but also, the way that African Americans have overcome some of the hurdles that they’ve faced in the history of our country. What Martin Luther King and many others were able to do is something that everyone should know about and everyone should admire.”
“It’s an important museum in our country, and obviously we have a lot of young people involved, but supporting something like the Civil Rights Museum is important for all Americans,” Stotts said. “When you have the opportunity to do something like that, you want to take advantage of it.” Several NBA coaches, current and former, promote the museum with pride. Suns coach Monty Williams wore a National Civil Rights Museum hoodie as he addressed the media before his team played the Grizzlies in Memphis on Jan. 26. Gentry toured the museum with the Pelicans a day before this year’s MLK game and praised his team’s player program staff for setting up the tour. They went to the museum within 20 minutes of landing in Memphis, he said.
February 15, 2020 | 9:21 am EST Update
Bleacher Report: Chuck on All-Star snubs: “When you’re 5-75, you don’t have the right to be snubbed. All the guys who said they were snubbed were on the worst teams.” (via @BenGolliver). Bradley Beal: But you made it and didn’t make the play…nvm 🤦🏽♂️ lol
Nunn went on to finish the Rising Stars game with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 shooting on threes as Team USA defeated Team World 151-131 on Friday. Fellow Heat rookie Tyler Herro was also voted into the game, which features first- and second-year players, but he watched from the bench as a foot injury kept him out. “It’s a lot. Emotionally, it hits me,” Nunn said of playing in the Rising Stars game. “Because the journey has been a long one. I’ve been patient and disciplined about my journey and how I go about things and my approach to the game. Just to see success paying off, it feels good.”
With “close family” in attendance at the United Center as Nunn played in the Rising Stars game, he now knows he’s on the right track. Nunn started for Team USA on Friday alongside four players who were top-five picks. And Nunn insists he’s not just a one-season wonder. “My journey has been more than one year,” Nunn said. “The work that I’ve been putting in has been more than one summer. It has been over years. I just want to continue that and continue to get better, and develop my game and you’ll see me here for a while.”
No matter when it was, Mitchell feels like he has something to prove. He expects a lot from himself. Because his own expectations are so high, he’s pushed himself to excel and has been rewarded with a very charmed young NBA life. “I’ve said before that I didn’t think I would be here but I’m at a point in my career where this has to be it,” Mitchell said of the success that he expects.
Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers, current teammate: He’s just a big ol’ kid. You wouldn’t know it unless you’re his teammate or you’re around him a lot, but he’s a big kid. He’s high on life, loves life, lives his life to the fullest. I get to see that every day. Win, lose or draw, he’s got a smile on his face — maybe a little bit after the loss — but he’s got a smile on his face. He’s just happy to still be able to do what he’s doing at a high level and be around his team and support his son. His son is going through a lot, he’s going through a lot, has a lot going on. (LeBron) just enjoys it all. He’s never upset; he’s never angry at anyone. … Obviously, you hear people say, “Oh, it’s tough being his teammate,” or stuff like that. And like I said, I was never his teammate. All-Star games are different. USA teams are different. But to be his teammate for the number of games that we’ve been so far, I haven’t seen any of those things. He’s always setting up team dinners. He’s about the team, and he’s always making us laugh.
Hey, he knows our plays … Doc Rivers, LA Clippers coach, past and current rival coach: I guess my favorite thing that I notice about him is I always thought he was a great player, but I didn’t think he was astute defensively. And then the first (playoff) game we played when he was in Miami, every play I called he was calling out the sets. And I turned to Thibs (Tom Thibodeau) and said, “Uh-oh, LeBron’s been doing his homework.” And he’s never stopped since then. I thought those losses to Boston and him probably listening to KG (Kevin Garnett) every night, hearing him call out every set and Paul (Pierce) call out every set, you give him credit. We beat him twice and he came back and used what we were doing against us, and that became very difficult. I think that changed to the better.
Tyronn Lue, LA Clippers assistant, former Cavs coach: I’ve got a thousand stories, but my favorite LeBron story, after we win Game 5 at Golden State, everybody’s happy and we’re celebrating a little bit, LeBron tells the guys “listen, you guys go home, give me everything you’ve got Game 6, I guarantee you I got y’all Game 7. I guarantee you I got y’all Game 7. I guarantee you we’ll come back to Cleveland with a championship.” And everybody went crazy, was going crazy. So we come back home, we win Game 6, and we bring it in the huddle in the locker room. And LeBron said “I didn’t forget what I promised you guys. I got you all Game 7.” Everybody went crazy, and we got on the plane and we go there and we win a championship. I think he gave the guys something to look forward to. Because you can be kind of nervous in those situations, but I think when LeBron spoke up and said that, it gave us that little extra boost of positivity.
Rose has served as a marquee NBA agent for over 20 years with clients such as LeBron James, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony. He’s taking care of his current clients and businesses before decertifying as an agent to officially run the Knicks. It’s unclear if he’ll hire an experienced NBA executive to serve as GM. “That’s for ownership to determine. How do you structure an organization?” Colangelo said. “Who is the lead guy and people around him? I’ve known Leon Rose as an agent. I think he knows basketball. I think he really loves the game, etc. He certainly has a lot of relationships. I think the key in the game today is relationships.”
Colangelo is still powerful in the NBA as the director of USA basketball and chairman of the Basketball Hall of Fame. On Friday, he endorsed two Team USA coaches — Jeff Van Gundy and Tom Thibodeau — for the Knicks job. “Those are great basketball guys. They’re terrific coaches. I have great respect for both of them,” Colangelo said. “They’re different. They’re alike in some ways. But they’re born to coach. And the fact that they’re not — there are teams out there that could use those guys, for sure.”
Dwyane Wade promised a documentary with unprecedented access and never-seen footage, and he certainly delivered. The film on Wade’s life – which ESPN will air at 9 p.m on Feb. 23 after a screening for fans at AmericanAirlines Arena earlier that day – shows us Wade speaking with agent Henry Thomas (now deceased) throughout the 2010 free agent process, when Wade met with multiple teams and told Thomas: “I’ve never seen Pat Riley so nervous.” It shows Wade watching LeBron James’ 2010 special announcing he was “taking my talents to South Beach,” with Wade insisting he wasn’t certain James would even pick Miami, and Wade’s joyful reaction suggesting as much.
The July 4 decision began with James asking Wade to speak on the phone. Chris Bosh joined the call. “I said Miami got the space if we want to go. You in?” Wade said. “July 4 was the moment we decided to play together.” But James then didn’t return Wade’s calls or texts. “Then we hear he has a special coming up on ESPN,” Wade said. “We’re like, ‘What the [expletive] is going on?’ Maybe he changed his mind. I haven’t talked to him. I have a party [to watch James’ special, The Decision] because I don’t know what the hell is going to go on.”
Wade spoke of his mother’s drug addiction during his childhood and how it affected him. (She served jail time before getting her life back on track.) One day, police stormed in his house and “I remember trying to hide and get under the bed…. They put the gun in the back of my head and said, ‘Take me to your mother.’ I will never forget that moment as long as I live. It was traumatizing.”
He opened up about the childhood trauma that he will never forget. “When I was younger, we used to have a lot of things that used to happen in my house and on my block to where I kind of got PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) in a way. I’ll be downstairs in the basement doing something and I’d hear somebody playing upstairs and I’d run up there thinking somebody was bursting in our house about to attack my cousin … this girl,” Rose described. “She used to beat up everybody in the neighborhood, like she would beat up somebody and I would think they were coming back for revenge. So any little bumps or sounds in the house, I’m scared, or at night I would hear something and get scared because I was thinking that these people came back.”
When it comes to Jordan leaving Chicago, the narrative in the 20-plus years since that last title has often centered around Reinsdorf and general manager Jerry Krause breaking up the Bulls dynasty before it had run its course. Not true, says Reinsdorf. “At some point it had to end,” he said. “It wasn’t going to go on forever.”