Trae Young shed light on his pregame

Only 1.5 miles west of the United Center, children in attendance at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boys & Girls Club were in for a big surprise on Saturday afternoon. Not only was Chicago fashion designer/influencer Virgil Abloh and Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis in attendance to showcase the brand new Nike-refurbished basketball court, they also welcomed another individual: LeBron James.
via Eric Woodyard @ ESPN

Abloh, James and Davis then participated in a Q&A panel where they touched on inspiring the youth and the power of sports. “The most important thing that I got from sport was like a brother and sisterhood,” James told the room. “You can create friendships playing sports at a younger age that’ll last forever and it just brings everybody together. It brings you so many emotions … good, great emotions. You’re being around people because you want to do it for your brother or do it for your sister and I think that’s just an awesome thing.”
via Eric Woodyard @ ESPN

Davis also said he when he was growing up, Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose inspired him. Rose previously spent eight seasons with the Chicago Bulls and was a three-time All-Star with the team. “The guy I always watched was D-Rose,” Davis said. “That was my guy. … he’s a hero and a legend already in the eyes of the city of Chicago and I believe him. He’s been one of my idols for a long time.”
via Eric Woodyard @ ESPN

Despite his place as one of the power players in the NBA for decades, Leon Rose has rarely put himself on center stage, willing to work in the background for his clients as one of the premier agents in the NBA. So it is little surprise that as the stars converged on Chicago for All-Star Weekend, Rose was noticeably out of the spotlight. Reporters from other cities asked and even executives wondered where he was and when he would emerge in his new role as the president of the Knicks.
via Steve Popper @ Newsday

Knicks Front Office
The first and most vital move for Rose is naming a general manager, a role still manned by Scott Perry. But he is not expected to survive the purge of the latest incarnation of the Knicks rebuilding plans. The coach, David Fizdale, was ousted in December, and team president Steve Mills followed last month. A source said Perry is not expected to last beyond his contract that ends after this season.
via Steve Popper @ Newsday

After NBA ratings suffered through the early-season, brands are turning to the league’s All-Star Game as a way to make sure they’re connecting with fans. The reasons for the decline are numerous, from injuries to poor matchups to a plethora of entertainment alternatives, Turner Sports Chief Revenue Officer Jon Diament said, specifically mentioning a glut of games featuring the struggling Golden State Warriors.
via FrntOfficeSport.com

via FrntOfficeSport.com

Matisse Thybulle to represent Australian at Olympics

Ben Simmons says his Philadelphia 76ers’ teammate Matisse Thybulle will play for Australia at this year’s Olympics. Thybulle was born in the US, spent part of his childhood in Australia and would be a defensive force for the Boomers in Tokyo as the team attempts to win its first Olympic medal. “He’s going to play for Australia,” Simmons told reporters at an NBA All-Star press conference in Chicago on Saturday. “He’s great.”
via Peter Mitchell @ Brisbane Times

Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 49 more rumors
The Pistons practice facility is one of the most recent examples of teams pouring investment into their training centers, which not only bring in potentially lucrative partnerships but also offer community benefits. The complete move downtown was the vision of owner Tom Gores, with the new center bringing basketball and business operations under one roof. It also still provided player privacy while also being a significant community asset to the Detroit neighborhood it calls home. At 185,000 square feet, it’s the largest NBA practice facility and team headquarters.
via FrntOfficeSport.com

In a 45-second video posted by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to his Instagram story, Obama notes part of that struggle is because Bryant “was with his daughter and those families and those children. And those of us who have had the joy and privilege of being parents, and taking our kids to ball games, and then rooting for our children, and then seeing our dreams and hopes passed on to them … nothing is more heartbreaking.”
via Dean Balsamini @ New York Post

February 15, 2020 | 3:57 pm EST Update
Davis is eligible for free agency after this season. He reportedly turned down a $146 million, four-year contract extension last month, but the move was expected since he is eligible for a more lucrative deal with the Lakers with a longer term if he waits until free agency. If Davis knows what he is going to do, he is keeping his cards close to his vest for now. “I have no idea about free agency right now,” he told the AP. “I’m worried about this season and what I can do to focus on helping the Lakers win this year and then when that time comes, then come do an interview with me then, we’ll figure it out.”
via Jay Cohen @ NBC Chicago

Anthony Davis Free Agency
via Jay Cohen @ NBC Chicago

“We put (Davis) on point guards. We put him on centers. We put him on wings. And obviously he does a great job with his natural matchup at power forward,” Vogel said. “So he definitely allows us to do a lot more than an ordinary player at that position would do, and his ability to guard multiple positions alone makes him the Defensive Player of the Year in my book.”
via Jay Cohen @ NBC Chicago

Joel Embiid has heard all of the chatter about the awkward fit between he and fellow Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons on the court, and whether the two of them are capable of winning at the highest levels playing together — noises that have only grown louder as the Sixers entered the All-Star Break in fifth place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. He has a message for the doubters: just wait. “I think it’s BS,” Embiid said here Saturday morning before All-Star practice, “because when you look at the last couple years, the last two years that we’ve been playing together, it’s not a problem. This year it’s only been a problem because our offense has struggled.”
via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN

Embiid-Simmons Dynamic
