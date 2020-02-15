Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young said he did a couple pract…
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young said he did a couple practice rounds of the 3-point contest when the Hawks were in Cleveland for their last game before the All-Star break. I asked if he won. But he was just competing against himself, trying to get the highest score he could.
February 15, 2020 | 8:36 pm EST Update
Bam Adebayo wins All-Star Skills Challenge
Eric Woodyard: Miami’s Bam Adebayo wins the 2020 Taco Bells Skills Challenge.
Tom Orsborn: Bertans was asked how far the NBA could extend the 3-pt line and still not hurt his percentage, he said: “I would be okay with the 3-point line being 29 or 30 feet. You would have a lot less shooters in the league. My value would go up probably.”
Tom Orsborn: Like Pop, though, Bertans said he would be against a 4-point play: “(That) would be too much. You would lose the beautiful game we have now…I don’t think it would really help the game of basketball.”
Diamond Leung: Russell Westbrook on talk of adding a 1-on-1 competition to All-Star Weekend: “I don’t really care to play. I don’t really care to see the one-on-one. That doesn’t really show much. Basketball is a team sport, and that’s that.”
Jonathan Feigen: Silver called loss of China revenue “substantial.” Said likely less than $400 million. “We accept the consequences of our system and our values.”
February 15, 2020 | 7:50 pm EST Update
Mark Medina: Adam Silver still optimistic there will be a mid-season tournament. But nothing seems imminent
Eric Walden: Silver clarifies that talks of an in-season tournament are neither dead nor dormant. Said there are further discussions ongoing with players and media about the details, and “strongly” believes an in-season tourney and a play-in tourney will eventually both happen.
Mark Medina: Adam Silver on if the NBA will play pre-season games next season in China: “There are two sets of games that may potentially be played in China. Silver said there has been “ongoing discussions” with U.S. Olympic team playing exhibitions & having NBA pre-season games next season
Jonathan Feigen: Silver says the relationship with fans in China is still strong, but acknowledges games have not returned to CCTV. “We are not pressing them. I’m not sure exactly where that decision lies.”
February 15, 2020 | 7:31 pm EST Update
Mark Medina: Adam Silver said he became “particularly close” with Kobe Bryant after his NBA career. They got together two years ago during the NBA’s Tech Summitt during All-Star weekend in LA.
Only 1.5 miles west of the United Center, children in attendance at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boys & Girls Club were in for a big surprise on Saturday afternoon. Not only was Chicago fashion designer/influencer Virgil Abloh and Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis in attendance to showcase the brand new Nike-refurbished basketball court, they also welcomed another individual: LeBron James.
Abloh, James and Davis then participated in a Q&A panel where they touched on inspiring the youth and the power of sports. “The most important thing that I got from sport was like a brother and sisterhood,” James told the room. “You can create friendships playing sports at a younger age that’ll last forever and it just brings everybody together. It brings you so many emotions … good, great emotions. You’re being around people because you want to do it for your brother or do it for your sister and I think that’s just an awesome thing.”
Davis also said he when he was growing up, Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose inspired him. Rose previously spent eight seasons with the Chicago Bulls and was a three-time All-Star with the team. “The guy I always watched was D-Rose,” Davis said. “That was my guy. … he’s a hero and a legend already in the eyes of the city of Chicago and I believe him. He’s been one of my idols for a long time.”
February 15, 2020 | 7:26 pm EST Update
Jeff Zillgitt: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on David Stern: “He became not only my mentor but an incredibly close friend. … It’s a huge loss, certainly for the league. He was a force of nature for those who got to work with him. … He had a vision for what this league could become.”
Mark Medina: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Kobe Bryant: “He and David (Stern) interestingly had a lot in common. They were determined to win. They could be difficult at times because they prioritized winning. Oftentimes, they didn’t have the niceties because they were about winning.”
Former President Barack Obama also got in on the action, surprising rising NBA stars at an event packing school supplies for Chicago students and teachers. Obama met with NBA rookie sensation Zion Williamson, of the New Orleans Pelicans, and Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic.
February 15, 2020 | 6:44 pm EST Update
Despite his place as one of the power players in the NBA for decades, Leon Rose has rarely put himself on center stage, willing to work in the background for his clients as one of the premier agents in the NBA. So it is little surprise that as the stars converged on Chicago for All-Star Weekend, Rose was noticeably out of the spotlight. Reporters from other cities asked and even executives wondered where he was and when he would emerge in his new role as the president of the Knicks.
The first and most vital move for Rose is naming a general manager, a role still manned by Scott Perry. But he is not expected to survive the purge of the latest incarnation of the Knicks rebuilding plans. The coach, David Fizdale, was ousted in December, and team president Steve Mills followed last month. A source said Perry is not expected to last beyond his contract that ends after this season.
Denver Nuggets Artūras Karnišovas name has been floated by multiple sources, although he signed a contract extension last summer and the Knicks would need permission to speak to him and possibly compensation to obtain him. An SNY report said that some around the league believe long-time Charlotte Hornets GM Rich Cho is under consideration.
Chase Hughes: Jayson Tatum was asked if there were any All-Star snubs this year. His answer: “Brad [Beal] is definitely one of them. He’s averaging 30 points right now a game. I mean, yeah, if it was up to me, he would for sure be in it.”
Harrison Faigen: Frank Vogel had jokes. “I credit (Domantas Sabonis) for me being the Lakers coach, because if we would have not traded he and Victor and kept them in Orlando, I probably would still be coaching the Orlando Magic.” He said that he and Sabonis had a laugh about that this morning.
After NBA ratings suffered through the early-season, brands are turning to the league’s All-Star Game as a way to make sure they’re connecting with fans. The reasons for the decline are numerous, from injuries to poor matchups to a plethora of entertainment alternatives, Turner Sports Chief Revenue Officer Jon Diament said, specifically mentioning a glut of games featuring the struggling Golden State Warriors.
“[Millennials and Generation Z] are a tough demo to hit: they don’t watch traditional television or commercials,” Diament said, while noting the appeal of the sport. “These players do not wear helmets, have huge social followings, and that’s a huge appeal to that demographic. There are a lot of live sports on TV to choose from, but live sports that matter, we don’t anticipate erosion for playoffs and All-Star Games.”
February 15, 2020 | 4:38 pm EST Update
Matisse Thybulle to represent Australian at Olympics
Ben Simmons says his Philadelphia 76ers’ teammate Matisse Thybulle will play for Australia at this year’s Olympics. Thybulle was born in the US, spent part of his childhood in Australia and would be a defensive force for the Boomers in Tokyo as the team attempts to win its first Olympic medal. “He’s going to play for Australia,” Simmons told reporters at an NBA All-Star press conference in Chicago on Saturday. “He’s great.”
“Defensively he is much better than what I thought he was going to be,” Simmons said. “He kind of gives us that push also. It’s great to have him on the court.”
Chase Hughes: Giannis Antetokounmpo with the most relatable quote from All-Star media day: “I’m a couch potato off the court. That’s one of my best skills. I just try to chill and watch as much TV as I can.”
The Pistons practice facility is one of the most recent examples of teams pouring investment into their training centers, which not only bring in potentially lucrative partnerships but also offer community benefits. The complete move downtown was the vision of owner Tom Gores, with the new center bringing basketball and business operations under one roof. It also still provided player privacy while also being a significant community asset to the Detroit neighborhood it calls home. At 185,000 square feet, it’s the largest NBA practice facility and team headquarters.
According to the NBA, 23 teams have practice facilities or courts with naming rights partners, with 15 of them being tied to local health care or hospital systems, like Minnesota’s The Courts at Mayo Clinic Square, Advocate Center in Chicago, or the AdventHealth Practice Facility in Orlando.
Speaking at the NBA All-Star Weekend Newsmaker Brunch, former President Barack Obama said the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant is “something that I know many are still grappling with.”
In a 45-second video posted by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to his Instagram story, Obama notes part of that struggle is because Bryant “was with his daughter and those families and those children. And those of us who have had the joy and privilege of being parents, and taking our kids to ball games, and then rooting for our children, and then seeing our dreams and hopes passed on to them … nothing is more heartbreaking.”
February 15, 2020 | 3:57 pm EST Update
Davis is eligible for free agency after this season. He reportedly turned down a $146 million, four-year contract extension last month, but the move was expected since he is eligible for a more lucrative deal with the Lakers with a longer term if he waits until free agency. If Davis knows what he is going to do, he is keeping his cards close to his vest for now. “I have no idea about free agency right now,” he told the AP. “I’m worried about this season and what I can do to focus on helping the Lakers win this year and then when that time comes, then come do an interview with me then, we’ll figure it out.”
When it comes to his seemingly effortless transition to life with the Los Angeles Lakers, Davis makes it sound as if it’s no big deal. After all, smooth is what he does. “(It’s been) very natural. I think team chemistry is very good,” Davis told The Associated Press ahead of a special All-Star Game for the 6-foot-10 forward. “We’ve been able to do some major things in the first half of the year, and it’s only going to get better.”
“We put (Davis) on point guards. We put him on centers. We put him on wings. And obviously he does a great job with his natural matchup at power forward,” Vogel said. “So he definitely allows us to do a lot more than an ordinary player at that position would do, and his ability to guard multiple positions alone makes him the Defensive Player of the Year in my book.”
Kellan Olson: As expected, Book said at his All-Star media day scrum that he’s had zero preparation for the 3-point contest. He hasn’t shot off a rack since the last time he participated. He was able to get some practice in with the other competitors today.
Eric Walden: Rudy Gobert, on he and Donovan as a new Stockton and Malone of sorts: “That’s the kind of legacy we hope to leave behind us when it’s all said and done. And hopefully win championships. It’s just great to have those two guys paving the way for us.”
Stefan Bondy: Joel Embiid’s agent is Leon Rose, who’ll be taking over the Knicks. Embiid said he’ll remain with CAA. “Leon is my guy. He’s like family. When I heard the news I was happy for him. Being an agent for a long time and getting a gm or president job is amazing. He’ll do a good job.”
February 15, 2020 | 3:13 pm EST Update
Joel Embiid has heard all of the chatter about the awkward fit between he and fellow Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons on the court, and whether the two of them are capable of winning at the highest levels playing together — noises that have only grown louder as the Sixers entered the All-Star Break in fifth place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. He has a message for the doubters: just wait. “I think it’s BS,” Embiid said here Saturday morning before All-Star practice, “because when you look at the last couple years, the last two years that we’ve been playing together, it’s not a problem. This year it’s only been a problem because our offense has struggled.”
Joel Embiid: “It’s definitely going to be better after the All-Star break. I mean, just look at the last two years, what we’ve been able to do. I think it can work, and it’s going to work.”
“It takes time,” Simmons said. “Not everything is perfect. Not everything works right away. I love playing with Joel. I think he’s an amazing talent, a guy I respect for his game, and I know he feels the same way about me. We continue to go the right way. There’s so many different things that we haven’t tried. We’ve got a lot of talent. It’s scary how good we can be.”