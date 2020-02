This Grizzlies team is currently in the eighth seed out West and there’s a real chance that you guys could make the playoffs this year. How motivating was it to have everyone count you guys out prior to the season and how nice is it to silence those doubters now? Jaren Jackson Jr: It was definitely motivating because nobody really thought that we’d be in this position at this point. People just said to us, “Oh, you have time. Don’t worry about it! You’re young!” We kind of were just like, “We don’t care.” That’s how we play and how we are – we just don’t care. When we go out there, you have to put five on the court just like we have to put five on the court. It don’t matter if you’re young or old. There’s only one basketball. You have to literally beat us down if you want to win this game against us because we like to compete. We’ll have off nights, for sure. But at the end of the day, we’re going to play hard