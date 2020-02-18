Hawks PR: The Atlanta Hawks have transferred Charlie Br…
Hawks PR: The Atlanta Hawks have transferred Charlie Brown Jr. to the College Park Skyhawks of the NBA G League, it was announced today. He is on a two-way contract.
February 18, 2020 | 11:32 am EST Update
Spurs waive DeMarre Carroll
Larry Ramirez: San Antonio #Spurs waived DeMarre Carroll.
Larry Drew replaced Tyronn Lue as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the beginning of the 18-19 season, but he ultimately wanted to leave before the season was over. “He wanted to quit at the All-Star break last year… on Cleveland,” said Joe Vardon on the Tampering podcast. “He wanted to leave. He wanted them to promote whoever was the G League coach.”
Mark Cuban: Baseball is a mess right now and they have zero vision to see them out of it. I’m thankful they didn’t let me buy a team.
February 18, 2020 | 10:42 am EST Update
Warriors keeping Jeremy Pargo?
The 10-day contract comes with plenty of stakes and few guarantees. If a player lasts all 10 days, he can be released or signed for another 10. Once that second 10-day contract ends, the player can be released or signed for the rest of the season to a prorated minimum contract. Per a league source, the Warriors are likely to let Pargo finish the season. What happens after that is anyone’s guess. For salary-cap reasons, the Warriors might want to give their last couple of roster spots next season to second-round picks or undrafted rookies.
Pargo plans to play professionally deep into his 30s, but he already has started reaching out to contacts about someday following Jannero — now an assistant with the Trail Blazers — to an NBA bench. “The biggest thing for me is that guys like Jordan and Ky, they really listen to what I have to say,” said Pargo, who’s living in a team-provided hotel room near Chase Center. “They don’t go, ‘Oh, you’re not this or that.’ They listen, and that means a lot.”
This Grizzlies team is currently in the eighth seed out West and there’s a real chance that you guys could make the playoffs this year. How motivating was it to have everyone count you guys out prior to the season and how nice is it to silence those doubters now? Jaren Jackson Jr: It was definitely motivating because nobody really thought that we’d be in this position at this point. People just said to us, “Oh, you have time. Don’t worry about it! You’re young!” We kind of were just like, “We don’t care.” That’s how we play and how we are – we just don’t care. When we go out there, you have to put five on the court just like we have to put five on the court. It don’t matter if you’re young or old. There’s only one basketball. You have to literally beat us down if you want to win this game against us because we like to compete. We’ll have off nights, for sure. But at the end of the day, we’re going to play hard.
You’ve formed an excellent duo with Ja Morant. Chris Herrington of the Daily Memphian wrote something interesting: If the Grizzlies make the postseason, this would be the first time in NBA history that a playoff team’s top-two scorers are both 20 years old or younger. What has it been like teaming up with Ja and developing alongside each other? Jaren Jackson Jr: It’s been crazy, man. Our chemistry really started off the court because we weren’t really playing in Summer League, so we really had that whole time to just hang out. From there, it was a very smooth transition once we got on the court together just because we were already so cool with each other. We were just able to mesh really well.
LeBron James has many titles: dad, husband, basketball player, actor, philanthropist, media executive, restaurateur, investor. Add another: children’s book author. “I PROMISE” — James’ first children’s book — is scheduled for publication on Aug. 11, and his second book, a novel for middle-grade students, will be published in the summer of 2021 as part of a two-book deal with HarperCollins Publishers.
“Books have the ability to teach, inspire, and bring people together,” the Los Angeles Lakers star said in a news release. “That’s why these books, and the opportunity to get children and parents reading together, mean so much to me. “Most importantly, we wanted to make sure these stories are ones that every single kid can see themselves in. ‘I PROMISE’ is powerful in that way, and I can’t wait for people to read it.”
February 18, 2020 | 8:21 am EST Update
February 18, 2020 | 8:20 am EST Update
February 18, 2020 | 2:10 am EST Update
Kendrick Nunn signs with Puma
Nick DePaula: OFFICIAL: Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn has also signed a multi-year footwear & apparel endorsement deal with @PumaHoops . The Chicago native averaging 15 ppg finalized the deal in his hometown during All-Star Weekend.
Who were some of the veterans who had the biggest impact on you and mentored you the most – whether it’s on or off the court. Collin Sexton: K-Love, Chris Paul and Coach Avery Johnson. Those guys, they’ve been where I want to get to. I just take bits and pieces of their game so that I can learn from them and understand the game even more. My relationship with Chris goes back to high school when I played on his teams (Team CP3). Ever since then, we’ve just been building that relationship. I talk to him every week and just pick his brain and figure out how he feels about certain plays and things that I can incorporate into my game. It’s cool.
Which point guards did you look up to the most when you were growing up? Collin Sexton: My favorites were Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant. Those two are my guys. I got a chance to sit down with Kobe and talk to him for about 40-to-45 minutes, just picking his brain. It was cool. I’m [glad] that I got to meet him before the tragedy. But it was cool, just being able to sit down with Kobe Bryant – one of the best to ever play – and being able to ask him pretty much anything. We talked about everything.
With the Celtics up about 30 points in garbage time, the former Chicago Bulls big man said he worked up the courage to start a conversation with Garnett about trainer Joe Abunassar, whom they’d both worked out with. “I remember asking him a question about, like ‘You going to work out with Joe?’ I was just trying to be cool,” Noah explained. “I just wanted to say something to my idol, and he just looked over like, ‘Yo, who the (expletive) you talking to? Who the (expletive) do you think you’re talking to?’”
Noah explained that he instantly regretted saying something during the game, and kept quiet the remainder of the match. His silence led Garnett to believe he was soft, and the insults got louder. “From that moment on, I swear to God, I’m going at him,” Noah said. “Every single time we play, we are going at it.”
We talked to Dr. J — who was in the building for the dunk contest — at Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C. on Monday … and we asked the hoops legend if the Orlando Magic star was robbed by the judges in Chi-town. “I don’t know if robbed is the right term, if it had ended in a tie, I don’t think anybody would’ve been upset. But, a contest like that going into basically 2 overtimes. Third overtime. You hate to have a loser.” BUT, forced to pick a winner, Dr. J — who won the inaugural ABA Dunk Contest in 1976 — says Gordon’s final dunk was justtttttttt a little better than Derrick Jones Jr.’s jam. “I think [Gordon’s] last dunk was cleaner. Neither one of them were 50’s because they had shot their load in terms of their best stuff.”
Jay Wright not leaving Villanova?
Dana O’Neil: Let’s quash this stuff before it gets started: source told me Jay Wright is not going anywhere. Not to the Knicks. Not to the Sixers. Not to Oz. His house is for sale. He’s not.
The prospect of Beilein being a candidate for college openings this spring has been discussed in industry circles for weeks, sources told ESPN. If he did step down at some point over the next month, he would be available as a candidate earlier than expected.
Local ratings for 27 of the NBA’s 30 teams (with the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, and Toronto Raptors not included) are in at the league’s All-Star Break, and the news is not very good for the Association. According to the ratings data compiled by the Sports Business Journal, those 27 teams are down 13% on their local RSNs, with 14 of the 27 experiencing declines in viewership. This news follows a similar trend to the national landscape, where ratings have dropped by 12%, from 10% on ESPN to to 13% on TNT and 16% on ABC.
The local story for the NBA isn’t encouraging. The Golden State Warriors, who have dominated the NBA’s local ratings for the last few years, saw their ratings decline by a staggering 66% on NBC Sports Bay Area.
John Ourand: @KDTrey5 produced a documentary that looks into why PG County produces so many good basketball players. Showtime will carry it this spring, toward the end of the NBA season. SBJ Media is live:
Farbood Esnaashari: Kawhi Leonard sees that there is a Gatorade bottle on his interview table. Immediately after: Removes bottle off table, and says “Not sponsored by Gatorade.”
So Harrington sees NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago, which along with the rest of Illinois allows recreational sale and use of marijuana as of Jan. 1, as an ideal time to promote his company and its message. Viola hosted a luxury suite and smoke lounge Saturday and a Sunday brunch. “This is an opportunity to raise awareness and a platform where a group of people — entrepreneurs and entertainers — are all in the same place,” Harrington said. “For my company, where it’s all black and minority ownership, it’s an opportunity to uplift and educate.”
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Thank you @Aftrschoolmttrs for your energy as you inspired us. It was an honor to play for you. On behalf of our team, we’re going to donate another $100k to support your great work. Keep it up!
“He’s great for the sport, he’s knowledgeable, he knows it, he follows it and just his intelligence and the person inside that he is,” Ujiri told The Athletic last weekend about what it meant to have Obama around. “To have him there in Toronto at the time was so precious. I’m proud that he’s a friend and what he brings, he might be the most popular person in the world. If that person comes and speaks basketball, it does so many youths so much good. Just the sheer person that he is, is remarkable.”
Keith Smith: I’m incredibly excited to join the NBC Sports NBA team. Thanks to @basketballtalk and the entire NBC team for the opportunity! More exciting news to come later too! And for those who have asked, I’ll still be contributing to Yahoo! Sports, CelticsBlog & RealGM. Time to work!
February 17, 2020 | 8:34 pm EST Update
Mark Berman: Free agent forward Jeff Green (@Unclejeffgreen) on signing with the #Rockets, being reunited with James Harden and Russell Westbrook: “Playing for something special, that’s what it’s all about. To do it with guys, we basically came in together, is going to be special.”
February 17, 2020 | 8:15 pm EST Update
The Houston Rockets are doubling down on small ball, planning to use their two remaining roster openings on 33-year-old forwards DeMarre Carroll and Jeff Green, league sources told ESPN.
Green, a free agent, plans to sign with the Rockets on Tuesday, league sources told ESPN. He will initially sign a 10-day contract with the team, giving him a chance to become comfortable with the fit before committing to a deal for the rest of the season, sources said.
February 17, 2020 | 6:57 pm EST Update
Shams Charania: Forward DeMarre Carroll intends to sign with the Houston Rockets after he clears waivers, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.