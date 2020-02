However, that is only the start of what must be giving agents cold sweats. There are no double max teams and only the Hawks, Knicks and Pistons look likely to have enough wiggle room to sign a 7-9 year player to a 30 percent max contract, though the Heat and possibly Hornets could join them with smaller moves. That gets even more treacherous because Pat Riley has made it abundantly clear that he prioritizes 2021 cap space, meaning Miami will presumably not use its money to sign players for more than one season unless it is an incredibly team-friendly contract. The same could be true for the Knicks and potentially anyone other than the Trail Blazers, since extensions for Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum in 2021 makes their space use it or lose it.