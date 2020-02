James, you’re someone who knows Russ well; what’s something you hear about him often that’s a misconception? Harden: Um, that he’s crazy. I think people just see the passion that he plays with on the court and then think that that’s who he is off the court as well. But he’s a pretty chill, cool guy. He’s very family-oriented and has a tight group of friends that he’s known since high school. He don’t do all the extra nonsense. I think that’s why we relate so much. Westbrook: I always give the example: When you go to work, you’re in a different mode, right? Doesn’t mean that’s how I am all the time. You can’t assume that I’m this intense guy. But it doesn’t bother me, because I know who I am.