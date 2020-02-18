While $400 million may seem like a lot for new addition…
While $400 million may seem like a lot for new additions in a summer where far fewer players will hit free agency than last summer, it will be an absolutely brutal market for players who want to make more than $10 million. As recently as January, I projected eight teams would use cap space this summer and amazingly that number is actually even lower now. While a few other franchises could clear functional space if desired, only seven look like they will use cap space this summer: the Hawks, Knicks, Pistons, Heat, Suns, Hornets and Trail Blazers, a group that could easily shrink if Phoenix chooses to retain Dario Saric or Portland keeps Trevor Ariza’s $12.8 million.
February 18, 2020 | 5:58 pm EST Update
Alex Schiffer: Atkinson says it’s a different shoulder specialist than the one he saw in Phoenix. Irving missed 26 games with a right shoulder impingement. Atkinson says the shoulder is his issue and not the knee sprain he suffered Feb. 1 in Washington.
Still recovering from a long rehab process after rupturing his Achilles in the NBA Finals last year, the way Kevin Durant is spending his time may spark the interest of basketball fans all around the DMV area. The Sports Business Journal reported Durant is creating a documentary focusing on the prominence of basketball stars raised in Prince George’s County and is “putting the finishing touches” on the project.
Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures has the documentary, called “In the Water”, listed as still in development on its website. With players like Durant, University of Maryland legend Len Bias, and Pacers all-star guard Victor Oladipo all coming from the same place, this will surely be a must-watch. Markelle Fultz, Jeff Green, Quinn Cook, and Ty Lawson are also some of the better known local products to make it in the NBA. The documentary will air on Showtime.
Authorities confiscated weapons and ammunition from a car at the United Center on Sunday before the start of the NBA All-Star Game. A 2019 black Yukon Denali drove into the loading dock checkpoint area of the arena about 6:45 p.m. and stopped to be checked out by a bomb-sniffing dog before dropping off its passengers, Chicago police said.
The K9 “detected a possible hit and warranted further investigation,” police said. Passengers were told to remain inside the car, but they grabbed their things, got out and walked toward the United Center, saying they were part of the half-time show.
February 18, 2020 | 5:43 pm EST Update
Kyrie Irving re-aggravates shoulder injury
Malika Andrews: Kyrie Irving, who was not at practice today, has re-aggravated the right shoulder that caused him to miss 26 games earlier this season, Kenny Atkinson said. He is going to see a specialist this week.
Rod Beard: At this rate, Bruce Brown will be the last player announced in pregame introductions. Luke Kennard (!), who was rumored in trade talks before the deadline, is now the longest-tenured #Pistons player.
JB Bickerstaff to take over as Cavs head coach
Marc Stein: J.B. Bickerstaff is poised to take over in-season as an NBA head coach for the third time, league sources say, after Cleveland’s inevitable parting with John Beilein. Bickerstaff also had to step in midstream in Houston (37-34 in 2015-16) and Memphis (15-48 in 2017-18) previously
JB Bickerstaff to take over as Cavs head coach
Adrian Wojnarowski: Cavaliers, coach John Beilein remain in discussions on his future with franchise — including on terms of a contract settlement, league sources tell ESPN. Both sides believe he’s coached his final game, but there’s no resolution yet. JB Bickerstaff would elevate to head coach.
Chris Fedor: As I wrote the other night, both #Cavs and John Beilein believed that when he left for the All-Star break he had already coached his final NBA game. That’s still the belief. But there’s been no resolution at this point, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Wednesday was always the day.
Chris Fedor: #Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff was outta the country during the break. GM Koby Altman was on the west coast. Others within the organization are — & have been — scattered around the country. The team was always planning to reconvene — and have a resolution Wednesday. When everyone is back
LeBron James: Listen I know I don’t play baseball but I am in Sports and I know if someone cheated me out of winning the title and I found out about it I would be F*^king irate! I mean like uncontrollable about what I would/could do! Listen here baseball commissioner listen to your players speaking today about how disgusted, mad, hurt, broken, etc etc about this. Literally the ball(⚾️) is in your court(or should I say field) and you need to fix this for the sake of Sports! #JustMyThoughtsComingFromASportsJunkieRegardlessMyOwnSportIPlay
February 18, 2020 | 5:19 pm EST Update
John Beilein done in Cleveland
John Beilein is in advanced talks with the Cavaliers about parting ways, sources with knowledge of the situation tell The Athletic.
A resolution is expected by Wednesday, and sources with knowledge of the situation say Beilein is expected to walk away from the remainder of his contract, which was originally a four-year deal — with a team option for a fifth — worth about $4 to 4.5 million per year.
The Cavaliers will return from the All-Star break with their first practice on Wednesday, when many team officials and coaches expect to have the Beilein cloud behind them, sources said. They are widely expected to promote associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff to replace Beilein. He would be the Cavs sixth coach in the past seven seasons.
After agreeing to a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons, guard Reggie Jackson plans to sign with the LA Clippers upon clearing waivers, league sources told ESPN. Jackson had become the highest-impact player available in the buyout marketplace and had been a target of the Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Jackson, 29, will play a significant role on the Clippers’ second unit, where coach Doc Rivers is anxious to implement his playmaking and scoring abilities into a roster that could be the NBA’s deepest.
Jackson was completing the final season of a five-year, $80 million contract with the Pistons. The Pistons and Jackson’s agent, Aaron Mintz of CAA Sports, completed the buyout terms earlier Tuesday before reaching an agreement with the Clippers on Tuesday afternoon.
February 18, 2020 | 4:30 pm EST Update
Reggie Jackson to Clippers
Adrian Wojnarowski: Guard Reggie Jackson has agreed to a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons and plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers upon clearing waivers, league sources tell ESPN.
February 18, 2020 | 3:52 pm EST Update
We’re still a couple of months away from the Knicks earnestly engaging in a coaching search. So it’s a bit too early to say who is — and isn’t — a significant candidate for the job. But if the Knicks want to make another run at Villanova head coach Jay Wright this offseason, they’ll need to make an extremely strong pitch to lure him out of Philadelphia.
An NCAA source said Tuesday that Wright would need to be “overwhelmed by the opportunity” to even consider leaving Villanova for another job. This echoes a report from The Athletic’s Dana O’Neil, who noted Monday, “source told me Jay Wright is not going anywhere. Not to the Knicks. Not to the Sixers. Not to Oz. His house is for sale. He’s not.”
Forbes reported that the Knicks landing Wright is a “strong possibility.” But the NCAA source on Tuesday downplayed the chances of a Wright-Knicks pairing.
GQ: What is the first memory that you have of each other? Russell Westbrook: We grew up in the Boys & Girls Club. But obviously, being in L.A., playing around the same circuit, me and James played in the same league. It was like an All-American joint. James was a little chubby left-handed dude. [laughs] Who was better then? Westbrook: James for sure. He’s always been very, very talented. And he was younger than I was. James Harden: I was.
How much money do you think James spends on clothes a year? Westbrook: I would say…$500K. Half a mil. Minimum. Harden: I bet Russ spends $300K to $350K.
James, you’re someone who knows Russ well; what’s something you hear about him often that’s a misconception? Harden: Um, that he’s crazy. I think people just see the passion that he plays with on the court and then think that that’s who he is off the court as well. But he’s a pretty chill, cool guy. He’s very family-oriented and has a tight group of friends that he’s known since high school. He don’t do all the extra nonsense. I think that’s why we relate so much. Westbrook: I always give the example: When you go to work, you’re in a different mode, right? Doesn’t mean that’s how I am all the time. You can’t assume that I’m this intense guy. But it doesn’t bother me, because I know who I am.
George Karl: Been reflecting on @Carmelo Anthony lately – the best scorer I ever coached. He’s always made scoring look so easy. And it’s not! pic.twitter.com/PwuGtTpqY5
Michael Bethea Jr. sits in his Los Angeles home, unsure of what his basketball future holds. His phone rings, too late on this Sunday evening to be anything other than an important call. As Bethea and his girlfriend listen to his agent, Pedro Power, on the other end, he tries to play it cool. He’s been close before. This call — informing him that he’s being signed by Raptors 905, the G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors — is just the latest in a series of starts and stops.
It has felt like a long wait for another opportunity. As far as distractions go, his newborn son, Dax, has been a pretty good one. In between workouts with J.R. Smith, Nick Young and Bobby Brown to stay game-ready, Bethea has been learning to be a father on the fly and enjoying every minute. Dax’s arrival, though, has also offered an alarming jolt: Bethea’s basketball career is no longer just about himself and his own dream. Now, his career choices are about his son, too, which makes this upcoming make-or-break opportunity with Raptors 905 all the more important. It could determine the next few years of not only Bethea’s life but also Dax’s.
If Bethea gets cut from the G League for a second time this season, he would find himself in basketball purgatory, with no domestic options offering a reliable paycheck for a new father. If he can stick around, a Summer League invite or international offer for next season is possible. And if everything really clicks? Well, teammate Paul Watson Jr., recently promoted to the NBA in his third G League season, is a prime example of just how close every player here really is to his dream.
“You’re right on the cusp. These players to me are truly right on the doorstep,” head coach Jama Mahlalela says. “That message is painted very well, but it’s really true. Like, they literally are right on the doorstep. And I always say when I’m talking to my players, ‘You’re sitting beside someone, or you might be in the NBA a week from now, and you’re right beside that person, or you’re the one that’s going yourself. So you’re in the right place, you’re sitting on the right seat, you’re sitting on the right bench, you’re sitting in the right shuttle bus.’”
February 18, 2020 | 2:36 pm EST Update
The most definitive statement on Kevin Durant’s status for the rest of this season comes not from the Nets front office or the media, but from the woman he called, “the real MVP” in his MVP acceptance speech: Wanda Durant, his mom. While others have said the “expectation” is that he’s not playing or “why have a conversation now that we just don’t have to have?,” KD’s mom was quite firm when asked by TODAY when he’ll be back.
“Well I know he’s not going to play this year,” Mrs. Durant told TODAY, continuing, “Which I’m glad because he doesn’t have the pressure. It’s bittersweet because I see a calmness in him even in this (rehab). Because he was injured before and he was frantic. “I’m not saying he doesn’t want to play. Of course he wants to play and play with his teammates, but he’s accepted the fact that this is not the time for him to play and he’s going through the process of healing. And he’s growing as a person.”
Chris Bosh: How to Deal With Dissapointment I’m not gonna lie and I’ll get right to it, I’m disappointed I won’t be in the HOF this year, especially with this amazing class of players I have looked up to throughout my career. BUT sometimes things don’t work out the way you want, and you HAVE to move on. You can’t sit around feeling sorry for yourself or blaming other people.
While the shift from $116 million to $115 million was actually smaller than anticipated after the drama with China, it still has a material effect on the league. It is true that a lower cap reduces salaries of max extensions like Ben Simmons, and new max contracts for free agents, including Anthony Davis, but the far bigger deal is that it takes a bite out of every cap space team’s amount and each Mid-Level exception (since it is partially tied to the cap too in the current Collective Bargaining Agreement). Even with so few teams looking to use space in 2020, this should serve as a reminder of how the modern contract ecosystem relies on the cap going up season by season.
The Raptors ended up being an early signal of the coming shift as Masai Ujiri negotiated extensions with both Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam. Ujiri willingly conceding spending power, albeit to retain two pivotal members of their championship team, helped clarify how little many front offices cared about maximizing 2020 cap space. It was unsurprising to see less flexible front offices like the 76ers (Ben Simmons) and Nets (Caris LeVert and Taurean Prince) lock up young players ahead of restricted free agency, but a group of teams that includes the Raptors, Grizzlies (Dillon Brooks) and Kings (Buddy Hield) deliberately gave up cap space, and that meaningfully reduced the league-wide spending power this summer.
However, that is only the start of what must be giving agents cold sweats. There are no double max teams and only the Hawks, Knicks and Pistons look likely to have enough wiggle room to sign a 7-9 year player to a 30 percent max contract, though the Heat and possibly Hornets could join them with smaller moves. That gets even more treacherous because Pat Riley has made it abundantly clear that he prioritizes 2021 cap space, meaning Miami will presumably not use its money to sign players for more than one season unless it is an incredibly team-friendly contract. The same could be true for the Knicks and potentially anyone other than the Trail Blazers, since extensions for Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum in 2021 makes their space use it or lose it.
A super passionate (and rich!) Kobe Bryant fan tricked out his Lamborghini to honor the Black Mamba … and now the guy says the amazing whip can be all yours — if you’ve got around $170k!!
Joe Carbonara tells TMZ Sports he was so devastated after Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash … he wanted to honor them with his 2015 Lamborghini Huracan. Carbonara says he took the ride — which used to be a generic silver color — to X-Treme Graphics near Chicago to get the tribute art put on.
We’re told the shop’s owner, Steve Zielinski, loved the idea of the project so much … he spent TWO FULL DAYS wrapping it in Lakers purple and gold vinyl. “I had to make sure it was good and not overdone,” Zielinski tells us. “And, we didn’t charge for it.” The results of the work were impressive … Kobe’s numbers, pictures of Bryant and Gigi, the Mamba’s logo and even the names of all nine crash victims are featured on the ride.
February 18, 2020 | 12:50 pm EST Update
No longer are the Golden State Warriors “light years ahead” of the 29 other NBA teams. Instead, they sit at the bottom of the league with the worst record (12-43) coming out of the All-Star break. For a team that won three NBA titles and reached the Finals in each of the past five seasons, they now have their sights set on the draft and free agency and not the playoffs. “The great thing about this is we can re-imagine the next dynasty,” owner Joe Lacob told USA TODAY Sports during the NBA’s Tech Summit during All-Star weekend. “I think it’s been a good year for us to take stock with where we’re at and try to recreate.”
Oh yeah, and the Warriors expect to have a fully healthy Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney next season. “You add one guy and it can change everything,” Lacob said. “We already happen to have two of the greatest shooters of all time. Look at the games. We’ve only been losing by six or eight points. But add those two guys, and we’re already pretty good. I think Wiggins is going to help a lot.”
Mirjam Swanson: L.A. Clippers report: They have assigned Mfiondu Kabengele and Terance Mann to the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario.
During the most recent Indiana Pacers road trip, Goga Bitadze found himself being told to set a screen for the ballhandler, but it didn’t feel right. The rookie, who has showed shaky confidence at times, resisted. “The guard who had the ball had a matchup,” coach Nate McMillan said. “He was spacing and Goga actually looked at me and pointed like, ‘Look at the situation over there.’ It was the right read.”