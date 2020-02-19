USA Today Sports

February 19, 2020 | 8:22 pm EST Update
Despite his messy exit, Beilein still returned to Northeast Ohio to say farewell to his players in a pre-practice address. “I’ve never had a coach who stepped down or was fired and came in and talked to us,” Cavs forward Kevin Love said after practice. “But just seeing him being vulnerable and treating us with respect and empathy, I thought it was super powerful.”
“Us players, in some ways — really, in a lot of ways — we could have been a lot better,” Love said. “Naturally we have a lot of young players on this team. As veterans, we’re trying to figure out ways to help young fellas, as well as the coaching staff. When you look at things in their entirety and as an accumulation, that’s when you start to see the story. It’s really not just one man.”
Love said that any progress the Cavs make the rest of this season will begin with him and his teammates taking accountability. “We gotta do a little check on ourselves too,” the 5-time All-Star said. “We gotta look at ourselves in the mirror too. I was talking about passing that mirror test. Definitely myself — I’ve been a s–thead at some points this season. I let losing get the best of me and nobody likes to do that…. it’s really just looking at ourselves and finding out how we can get better. And from there, trying to put it all together.”
February 19, 2020 | 7:15 pm EST Update
We know that Leon Rose has connections to Tom Thibodeau and Jeff Van Gundy. Both are expected to get consideration from New York. But Rose – and his longtime business partner William ‘World Wide Wes’ Wesley – certainly have relationships with dozens of coaches around the NBA and NCAA. Included among that group is former Knick Mark Jackson and ex-Knicks head coach Mike Woodson.
February 19, 2020 | 6:42 pm EST Update

As Leon Rose prepares for his imminent takeover, Garden constant Allan Houston has emerged as a candidate for a front office promotion, a league source told the Daily News. The former All-Star, 48, is currently the GM of the G-League affiliate in Westchester and has been a Knicks executive since 2008, surviving multiple regime changes while being groomed for a larger role. He also served as the Knicks assistant GM before and during Phil Jackson’s tenure.
While Houston’s future with the organization seems safe, the rest of the front office is mostly in flux. According to a source, the Knicks hoped to hire Grizzlies executive Rich Cho but that’s now off the table. Word is Cho is happy in Memphis, where he serves as the vice president of basketball strategy for a franchise on the rise that features Ja Morant.
According to multiple sources who spoke with cleveland.com, the two sides are still working through the details of where Beilein can help most. The Cavs see plenty of value in having Beilein stay in some capacity, and the initial belief is he will play a significant role when it comes to the NBA draft, using his numerous connections around the college game to help the Cavs make more informed decisions. Beilein aided the front office during the 2019 draft, helping in the selections of Darius Garland, Dylan Windler and Kevin Porter Jr.
February 19, 2020 | 6:09 pm EST Update
Brown was asked a question about Embiid’s physical condition after Wednesday’s practice, but first began by speaking glowingly of his mindset. “I think the place that interests me the most, where I see his conditioning being incrementally getting to an elite level is his head,” Brown said as the Sixers (34-21) returned to practice from the All-Star break, preparing for Thursday’s game at the Wells Fargo Center against the Brooklyn Nets. ” I think like he is in a space that is excellent, as it relates to his excitement, seeing this final third home.”
Brown feels that Embiid, who is averaging 22.9 points and 11.9 rebounds, is ready to “grab the team by the throat and lead us in a bunch of different areas.” The Sixers’ coach for the last seven seasons, Brown is the only NBA head coach Embiid has had. “I’ve been with him a long time and when I look at him and I talked to him … I just think he’s in a really good space,” Brown said.
Sending congratulations to Hield on behalf of The Bahamas and the Bahamian people via a press release was Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis. “Buddy Hield’s impressive career in the NBA is an inspiration to all Bahamians, especially the young men of this nation. His success is a testament that hard work and perseverance pays off,” the prime minister said. “Saturday’s dramatic performance is yet another example of his distinction in the sport of basketball.” The release also stated that Minnis looks forward to congratulating Hield in person on his visit home.
February 19, 2020 | 5:48 pm EST Update
Twenty-four and two have become significant numbers for the entire athletic community, including WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, who was previously the CEO of Deloitte. During an appearance at the 2020 MAKERS Conference last week, she had the numbers “24” and “2” painted on her nails with the iconic Lakers’ colors — yellow and purple. It was her 22-year-old daughter’s idea to pay a personal tribute to the Bryants.
“Kobe was a huge advocate for the WNBA, and for women and girls in sports. Girls drop out of sports at an alarming rate by the age of 13,” said Engelbert, noting that Gianna and her teammates were all 13. “Kobe also championed those who hoped to be a part of the league in the future by working with college teams like the University of Connecticut and University of Oregon. His impact was much broader than I certainly thought,” she added.
February 19, 2020 | 5:38 pm EST Update
John Beilein: “This was a very difficult decision for me, but I want to be clear – this was my decision to step down and I truly appreciate the understanding and support of the front office during this time. I find losing very challenging and this year has taken a much bigger toll on me than I expected. I grew concerned for the consequences this toll could potentially take on my own health and my family’s well-being down the road. I was not certain I could be at my best for the remainder of the season and in the future. That would not be fair to the players, coaches and support staff.”
February 19, 2020 | 5:16 pm EST Update
February 19, 2020 | 4:23 pm EST Update
