Love said that any progress the Cavs make the rest of this season will begin with him and his teammates taking accountability. “We gotta do a little check on ourselves too,” the 5-time All-Star said. “We gotta look at ourselves in the mirror too. I was talking about passing that mirror test. Definitely myself — I’ve been a s–thead at some points this season. I let losing get the best of me and nobody likes to do that…. it’s really just looking at ourselves and finding out how we can get better. And from there, trying to put it all together.”