February 19, 2020 | 8:22 pm EST Update
Despite his messy exit, Beilein still returned to Northeast Ohio to say farewell to his players in a pre-practice address. “I’ve never had a coach who stepped down or was fired and came in and talked to us,” Cavs forward Kevin Love said after practice. “But just seeing him being vulnerable and treating us with respect and empathy, I thought it was super powerful.”
“Us players, in some ways — really, in a lot of ways — we could have been a lot better,” Love said. “Naturally we have a lot of young players on this team. As veterans, we’re trying to figure out ways to help young fellas, as well as the coaching staff. When you look at things in their entirety and as an accumulation, that’s when you start to see the story. It’s really not just one man.”
Love said that any progress the Cavs make the rest of this season will begin with him and his teammates taking accountability. “We gotta do a little check on ourselves too,” the 5-time All-Star said. “We gotta look at ourselves in the mirror too. I was talking about passing that mirror test. Definitely myself — I’ve been a s–thead at some points this season. I let losing get the best of me and nobody likes to do that…. it’s really just looking at ourselves and finding out how we can get better. And from there, trying to put it all together.”
Jay King: Kemba Walker had a light day at practice. Brad Stevens said the Celtics intend to continue managing his body.
Eric Koreen: Gasol is in Toronto and was back at facility this afternoon and is a possibility for Friday’s game. Powell’s next doctors appointment is within a week
February 19, 2020 | 7:15 pm EST Update
We reported Tuesday that Jay Wright would need to be overwhelmed by an offer to entertain the idea of leaving Villanova for the Knicks or any other NBA team. A separate NCAA source backed that assertion on Wednesday, saying that, at this point, the chance of Wright ending up as New York’s next head coach was ‘very remote.’
We know that Leon Rose has connections to Tom Thibodeau and Jeff Van Gundy. Both are expected to get consideration from New York. But Rose – and his longtime business partner William ‘World Wide Wes’ Wesley – certainly have relationships with dozens of coaches around the NBA and NCAA. Included among that group is former Knick Mark Jackson and ex-Knicks head coach Mike Woodson.
Tom Orsborn: It didn’t work out here for DeMarre Carroll, but DeRozan says he’ll be missed: “I’ve known DeMarre since college, we came in together, played w/ him in Toronto. Just a great guy. It’s part of the league. Everyone comes and goes, but friendships and memories last forever.”
Tom Orsborn: DeRozan says he’ll return Friday at Utah after missing the two games before the break with back spasms. “I’m perfect. I’m back. No problems. No issues… Last couple of days, I’ve felt great. Best I’ve felt all season.” Said he hurt his back while warming up in Denver on Feb. 10.
Nick Kosmider: I’m told Michael Porter Jr., Mason Plumlee and Will Barton all participated in at least part of Denver’s first practice back from the All-Star break today. Will have a better idea of their status for Friday’s game when injury report is released tomorrow.
Michael Singer: Malone says Nuggets are being cautious with Will Barton. He said it might be a knee thing “similar to Paul.” Also said it might’ve just been a result of “overuse.” Doesn’t sound like he’ll play Friday vs. OKC.
February 19, 2020 | 6:42 pm EST Update
Allan Houston promoted in Knicks?
As Leon Rose prepares for his imminent takeover, Garden constant Allan Houston has emerged as a candidate for a front office promotion, a league source told the Daily News. The former All-Star, 48, is currently the GM of the G-League affiliate in Westchester and has been a Knicks executive since 2008, surviving multiple regime changes while being groomed for a larger role. He also served as the Knicks assistant GM before and during Phil Jackson’s tenure.
While Houston’s future with the organization seems safe, the rest of the front office is mostly in flux. According to a source, the Knicks hoped to hire Grizzlies executive Rich Cho but that’s now off the table. Word is Cho is happy in Memphis, where he serves as the vice president of basketball strategy for a franchise on the rise that features Ja Morant.
According to a source, Craig Robinson, the current Knicks’ vice president of player development, has already had his responsibilities cut. Robinson, who is Michelle Obama’s brother, was hired by his Princeton buddy Steve Mills to oversee a comprehensive player development initiative.
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey on Bruce Brown: “Bruce, going forward, is probably not gonna be a point guard. That’s for free agency, draft and all that, but again the experience he’s getting there is going to help him to tread water and have to be a secondary ball-handler.”
Rick Bonnell: The @Charlotte Hornets say @Cody Martin has been cleared from concussion protocol. So he’ll be available to play Thursday vs. Bulls.
Beilein will remain with the organization in an undefined role while J.B. Bickerstaff takes over as head coach. Sources say, there are a few contract details the Cavs and Bickerstaff still need to work through.
According to multiple sources who spoke with cleveland.com, the two sides are still working through the details of where Beilein can help most. The Cavs see plenty of value in having Beilein stay in some capacity, and the initial belief is he will play a significant role when it comes to the NBA draft, using his numerous connections around the college game to help the Cavs make more informed decisions. Beilein aided the front office during the 2019 draft, helping in the selections of Darius Garland, Dylan Windler and Kevin Porter Jr.
February 19, 2020 | 6:09 pm EST Update
Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr on the idea of holding out a healthy Steph Curry: “No. He’s perfectly healthy. If the point is he might get hurt, what’s the point of ever playing anybody? I guess the argument is we’re not making the playoffs. So, are we not trying to entertain our fans?”
Brown was asked a question about Embiid’s physical condition after Wednesday’s practice, but first began by speaking glowingly of his mindset. “I think the place that interests me the most, where I see his conditioning being incrementally getting to an elite level is his head,” Brown said as the Sixers (34-21) returned to practice from the All-Star break, preparing for Thursday’s game at the Wells Fargo Center against the Brooklyn Nets. ” I think like he is in a space that is excellent, as it relates to his excitement, seeing this final third home.”
Brown feels that Embiid, who is averaging 22.9 points and 11.9 rebounds, is ready to “grab the team by the throat and lead us in a bunch of different areas.” The Sixers’ coach for the last seven seasons, Brown is the only NBA head coach Embiid has had. “I’ve been with him a long time and when I look at him and I talked to him … I just think he’s in a really good space,” Brown said.
Josh Robbins: Steve Clifford said the team won’t know about D.J. Augustin’s availability for Friday’s game until Friday. But Augustin (knee) participated fully in this afternoon’s practice, including the 5-on-5 scrimmaging, Clifford said.
Scott Anez: Stan Van Gundy @ESPNOrlando on the possibility of Elam Ending implemented in the @NBA “I think it’d be fantastic. There may be unintended consequences but I’d like to see @nbagleague play a yr with it. Those coaches are smart as heck so let’s find out how it works down there.”
Sending congratulations to Hield on behalf of The Bahamas and the Bahamian people via a press release was Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis. “Buddy Hield’s impressive career in the NBA is an inspiration to all Bahamians, especially the young men of this nation. His success is a testament that hard work and perseverance pays off,” the prime minister said. “Saturday’s dramatic performance is yet another example of his distinction in the sport of basketball.” The release also stated that Minnis looks forward to congratulating Hield in person on his visit home.
NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo has filed his second lawsuit this week seeking millions in damages for others ripping off his nickname “Greek Freak.” According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Antetokounmpo is suing a company named Southside Throwbacks along with Daniel Kosiek and Daniel Corcoran.
February 19, 2020 | 5:48 pm EST Update
Chris Fedor: #Cavs John Beilein’s new role within organization has not been clearly defined yet, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. How long he remains in that new role also hasn’t been determined. But sources say a big part will be during the draft process, taking advantage of his connections
Chris Fedor: Also, when it comes to the #Cavs coaching staff, sources tell @clevelanddotcom the expectation is for every coach to move up one seat. That likely means Lindsay Gottlieb moving to the front of the bench.
Nick Friedell: Draymond on Wiggins: “We want to help him reach his promise. Whatever that is … it’s not like we got to take his hand and walk him through. That guy’s averaged 20 points in this league for 3 or 4 years — this is not a fu***** bum we’re talking about.”
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets guard Eric Gordon listed as questionable to play Thursday against the Warriors with a bruised lower leg. He said today he was still sore after practicing, but much better than before the break.
Ira Winderman: Heat officially list Herro and Leonard as out for Thursday in Atlanta. With Okpala and Vincent back in G League.
Twenty-four and two have become significant numbers for the entire athletic community, including WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, who was previously the CEO of Deloitte. During an appearance at the 2020 MAKERS Conference last week, she had the numbers “24” and “2” painted on her nails with the iconic Lakers’ colors — yellow and purple. It was her 22-year-old daughter’s idea to pay a personal tribute to the Bryants.
“Kobe was a huge advocate for the WNBA, and for women and girls in sports. Girls drop out of sports at an alarming rate by the age of 13,” said Engelbert, noting that Gianna and her teammates were all 13. “Kobe also championed those who hoped to be a part of the league in the future by working with college teams like the University of Connecticut and University of Oregon. His impact was much broader than I certainly thought,” she added.
February 19, 2020 | 5:38 pm EST Update
John Beilein officially resigns as Cavs head coach
John Beilein has resigned from his position as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today. Beilein will be reassigned to a different role within the organization.
John Beilein: “This was a very difficult decision for me, but I want to be clear – this was my decision to step down and I truly appreciate the understanding and support of the front office during this time. I find losing very challenging and this year has taken a much bigger toll on me than I expected. I grew concerned for the consequences this toll could potentially take on my own health and my family’s well-being down the road. I was not certain I could be at my best for the remainder of the season and in the future. That would not be fair to the players, coaches and support staff.”
John Beilein: “I also would not be doing this now, during the season, if J.B. Bickerstaff was not ready and capable to assume the head coaching role immediately and continue the rebuilding process that we have started. For 45 years and more than 1,300 games, my journey as a basketball coach has been a dream come true.”
Former NBA player Tim Duncan announced his support of presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg in a new ad released by the campaign Wednesday. Duncan, a native of the U.S. Virgin Islands, highlighted the former New York City mayor’s efforts to help the islands recover after they were hit by hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.
“There was widespread destruction. Food and water were running low. The people of the islands needed help,” Duncan says in the ad. “Mike and his team among many others acted fast to aid in feeding, clothing and getting people to safety,” he added. “And in this, Mike Bloomberg showed his true compassion for helping those in need.”
February 19, 2020 | 5:16 pm EST Update
David Furones: Spoelstra did say it was looking optimistic for Herro but no timeline. “And I don’t want him talking about a timeline. He’ll come up with something crazy — like this weekend or something.”