This past weekend’s viewership of the 2020 NBA All-Star events were up double digits in comparison to last year. In Canada, the simulcast coverage of the 2020 NBA All-Star events were up 28% in average audience compared to last season. Nearly 3.5 million (!) Canadians watched at least some portion of the NBA All-Star events, up 14% from last year. In addition to that, the hours watched for all programming was up 37% compared to last year.