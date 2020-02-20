USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Kevin Huerter (allergic reaction) and…

February 20, 2020 | 9:03 pm EST Update
February 20, 2020 | 8:09 pm EST Update

Giannis likely to stay in Milwaukee?

There’s little doubt that Giannis Antetokounmpo, reigning and likely repeat MVP, has every reason to stick around in Milwaukee over the long term. The Bucks have a sparkling new downtown arena and a state-of-the-art practice facility, a long way from the state of play when Antetokounmpo arrived—back then, the Bucks were in the mostly moribund Bradley Center and practiced on the grounds of a Catholic Diocese headquarters in St. Francis, a few miles south of Milwaukee.
February 20, 2020 | 7:09 pm EST Update
This past weekend’s viewership of the 2020 NBA All-Star events were up double digits in comparison to last year. In Canada, the simulcast coverage of the 2020 NBA All-Star events were up 28% in average audience compared to last season. Nearly 3.5 million (!) Canadians watched at least some portion of the NBA All-Star events, up 14% from last year. In addition to that, the hours watched for all programming was up 37% compared to last year.
February 20, 2020 | 6:30 pm EST Update
February 20, 2020 | 5:53 pm EST Update
With NBA and EuroLeague players missing, but also Sacramento Kings assistant Igor Kokoskov making his debut in the Serbian national team bench and Toronto Raptors‘ Sergio Scariolo returning for a few days in the old continent in order to coach Spain once again, the Eurobasket 2021 qualifiers started with the favorites prevailing. Spain got the road win in Romania (84-71) and Serbia did the same in Finland (80-58) behind 19 points by Miroslav Raduljica.
February 20, 2020 | 5:26 pm EST Update
More than three weeks have passed with no announcement of a makeup date as the league deals with an uncooperative calendar. Neither the Lakers nor the Clippers have an obvious, mutual opening over the remaining regular season. To make matters worse, they must share Staples Center with the Kings and frequent special events such as concerts. A league spokesman said Thursday that no date has been finalized.
Some openings on the Lakers’ and Clippers’ schedules would inflict a three-game stretch on one or both teams. Others would require a daytime tipoff on a weekday to allow the Kings play that night. The teams could meet on April 10, shortly before the end of the regular season, but Staples Center also has a concert booked that night.
In June 2015, Lucas Hann created a Twitter account—@ClipsNationSBN—so that he could better engage with people reading his work; previously, his blog posts were being posted on Twitter through the now-former site manager’s personal Twitter account. (VICE reviewed the Twitter confirmation email from when Hann created the account.) In August 2015, SB Nation offered Hann a meager monthly stipend to take over as site manager.
“At that point, I had no idea what was happening, so I sent an email to Twitter support saying that the email had still been able to get into my account,” Hann said, adding that Twitter answered with an unhelpful form response. Around 9 pm, he said, he got an email saying that his two-factor authentication had been disabled and he could no longer access his account. “The only possibility I can think of is they got in with the help of Twitter Support,” Hann said.
February 20, 2020 | 5:15 pm EST Update
