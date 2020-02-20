Sarah K. Spencer: Kevin Huerter (allergic reaction) and…
Sarah K. Spencer: Kevin Huerter (allergic reaction) and De’Andre Hunter (left ankle sprain) are officially available for tonight’s game vs. the Heat. Lloyd Pierce wouldn’t reveal the Hawks’ starting lineup at his pregame availability.
Mark Medina: Warriors formally determine that Klay Thompson won’t return at all this season. But Warriors expect Thompson to return when training camp begins in late September. They had anticipated early this season the possibility Klay wouldn’t play at all this season
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on the possibility of Klay Thompson returning in time for the Tokyo Olympics: “It’s still a possibility. We haven’t really discussed it.”
Mark Berman: Agent Mark Bartelstein (@prioritysports) on @DeMarre Carroll joining the #Rockets:”They’re a championship contender.He fits in perfectly with the style of ball they play.Daryl & Mike aggressively pursued him. He’s got a lot in the tank & he’s really excited to get the opportunity”
Dusty Hannahs back to Memphis
The Grizzlies are expected to sign Memphis Hustle guard Dusty Hannahs to a 10-day contract, according to a source familiar with the situation.
Hannahs, who is in his third season with the Hustle, was signed to a 10-day contract by the Grizzlies last March. He made his NBA debut on March 31 against the Clippers and appeared in a total of two games before being waived on April 4.
Kane Pitman: Bucks beat Pistons 126-106 and improve to 47-8 on the season. Giannis finished with 33 points and 16 rebounds, while Khris Middleton 28 points and 8 boards. Up next will be another meeting with Philadelphia.
Giannis likely to stay in Milwaukee?
There’s little doubt that Giannis Antetokounmpo, reigning and likely repeat MVP, has every reason to stick around in Milwaukee over the long term. The Bucks have a sparkling new downtown arena and a state-of-the-art practice facility, a long way from the state of play when Antetokounmpo arrived—back then, the Bucks were in the mostly moribund Bradley Center and practiced on the grounds of a Catholic Diocese headquarters in St. Francis, a few miles south of Milwaukee.
As one general manager told Heavy.com, “It’s hard to imagine him leaving the situation he is in. It’s a longshot he leaves. They’ve been very confident all along that he will want to stay in Milwaukee. They’ve never acted like a team that was panicking to make things happen.”
The Bucks have made things very easy for Antetokounmpo to stay. According to several executives around the league, though, other teams do think they have a shot at prying him from Milwaukee and have made plans around a potential play for Antetokounmpo.
Marc Stein: Thompson, though, remains in contention for a spot on the United States’ 12-man roster for the Tokyo Olympics. @usabasketball will finalize that roster in June and Klay is said to be making good progress in his recovery from a torn left ACL in Game 6 of last season’s NBA Finals
Rick Bonnell: Among the things @Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak mentioned yesterday: That @Bismack Biyombo has really helped himself, heading into free agency, with his play this season — that whether it’s here or elsewhere, he’s shown he’s still an NBA player.
Christian Clark: Brandon Ingram is not listed on New Orleans’ injury report. He missed the final three games before the All-Star break with a right ankle sprain. Pelicans will have all their heavy hitters.
Candace Buckner: Tonight at #Wizards bowling event. John Wall was asked when did he get to the point to feeling OK if he doesn’t play this year: “That was my plan from the start.” Wall went to describe how he learned from DeMarcus Cousins, one year of rehab from an Achilles injury isn’t enough
Ryan Ward: #Lakers’ status update for the first game (vs. #Grizzlies): Anthony Davis (sprained right index finger) is PROBABLE.
Mike McGraw: Boylen was asked which of the injured players would return first. He didn’t give a definitive answer, but did mention Otto Porter before Wendell Carter, which I thought was surprising. #Bulls
Mike McGraw: Chatted with Wendell Carter in locker room. He said he’s very close but didn’t want to make any predictions, taking it day by day; still feeling a persistent dull pain in the ankle. #Bulls
Darnell Mayberry: Jim Boylen says Chandler Hutchison had a setback with his problematic shoulder. Says Hutchison hasn’t done anything the last two days after getting hit in the last game at Washington. “To say he’s day to day is probably a stretch. It’s probably more than that,” Boylen said.
This past weekend’s viewership of the 2020 NBA All-Star events were up double digits in comparison to last year. In Canada, the simulcast coverage of the 2020 NBA All-Star events were up 28% in average audience compared to last season. Nearly 3.5 million (!) Canadians watched at least some portion of the NBA All-Star events, up 14% from last year. In addition to that, the hours watched for all programming was up 37% compared to last year.
The NBA All-Star Saturday Night events – televised on Sportsnet ONE – was up 64% versus the network’s Saturday coverage two years ago. The 2020 NBA All-Star Game itself – televised on TSN – drew the highest audience for any All-Star Game in Canada, excluding the 2016 All-Star Game when Toronto was the host city.
Alex Schiffer: Sean Marks confirms that Kyrie Irving is out for the season and will have arthroscopic surgery.
Bobby Marks: Kyrie Irving had 8 sets of unlikely bonuses in his contract for $125K each. He earned 1 for shooting > 88.5% from the FT line. His cap hit for the 2020/21 season will be adjusted at the end of the season to $33,460,350.
Alex Schiffer: Marks reiterates that Kevin Durant is out for the year and won’t play. Said any talk of a return hasn’t come from the Nets’ end.
Tom Moore: Brown says Ben Simmons’ back injury occurred Wednesday when he went up for a rebound. Doesn’t think it’s a big deal
Reggie Jackson officially a Clipper
The L.A. Clippers have signed free agent guard Reggie Jackson, it was announced today by President of Basketball Operations, Lawrence Frank.
Kellan Olson: Suns are listing Deandre Ayton, Dario Saric and Aron Baynes as probable for Friday’s game in Toronto. Elie Okobo pops up on the injury report as probable with a left ankle sprain. Frank Kaminsky remains out.
Kelsey Russo: #Cavs Alfonzo McKinnie is listed as out (plantar fasciitis) for tomorrow’s game against the Wizards. Ante Zizic is listed as probable (illness). He had been out indefinitely with a vestibular condition since Jan. 22.
Chase Hughes: The latest injury report is out for the Wizards and Ian Mahinmi is listed as questionable with a right foot issue. Thomas Bryant is also questionable.
With NBA and EuroLeague players missing, but also Sacramento Kings assistant Igor Kokoskov making his debut in the Serbian national team bench and Toronto Raptors‘ Sergio Scariolo returning for a few days in the old continent in order to coach Spain once again, the Eurobasket 2021 qualifiers started with the favorites prevailing. Spain got the road win in Romania (84-71) and Serbia did the same in Finland (80-58) behind 19 points by Miroslav Raduljica.
More than three weeks have passed with no announcement of a makeup date as the league deals with an uncooperative calendar. Neither the Lakers nor the Clippers have an obvious, mutual opening over the remaining regular season. To make matters worse, they must share Staples Center with the Kings and frequent special events such as concerts. A league spokesman said Thursday that no date has been finalized.
Some openings on the Lakers’ and Clippers’ schedules would inflict a three-game stretch on one or both teams. Others would require a daytime tipoff on a weekday to allow the Kings play that night. The teams could meet on April 10, shortly before the end of the regular season, but Staples Center also has a concert booked that night.
League executives could schedule the game for the day after the regular season ends, but that also poses a problem. By that time, the result could be meaningless in terms of playoff seedings for one or both teams, a situation that could lead to most if not all the starters resting on the bench. But the outcome could also affect the seeding of another Western Conference team, with its postseason fate decided by a contest played between substitutes.
Ira Winderman: The Heat announced today that there will be a limited allotment of tickets for sale in the 400 level for The Flashback event at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday. Tickets are on sale for $3, with all proceeds benefitting the Wade Family Foundation. HEAT.com/Flashback
In June 2015, Lucas Hann created a Twitter account—@ClipsNationSBN—so that he could better engage with people reading his work; previously, his blog posts were being posted on Twitter through the now-former site manager’s personal Twitter account. (VICE reviewed the Twitter confirmation email from when Hann created the account.) In August 2015, SB Nation offered Hann a meager monthly stipend to take over as site manager.
“At that point, I had no idea what was happening, so I sent an email to Twitter support saying that the email had still been able to get into my account,” Hann said, adding that Twitter answered with an unhelpful form response. Around 9 pm, he said, he got an email saying that his two-factor authentication had been disabled and he could no longer access his account. “The only possibility I can think of is they got in with the help of Twitter Support,” Hann said.
A Twitter spokesperson sent VICE the following statement: “The account was recovered using established protocol, given the new dispute regarding ownership of the account we are continuing to investigate and will keep all involved parties updated.” Hann posted about what happened on his personal Twitter account. Just after midnight, he was removed from the SB Nation platform without notice.
James Ham: According to the Kings: “Bagley recently incorporated stationary shooting and partial-weight bearing conditioning activities into his regimen, in addition to ongoing strength work.” He is running in the pool and working on a zero gravity treadmill.
Melissa Rohlin: Vogel on what makes LeBron James such a good leader: “His strength and intelligence. Conviction. Respect, just by his presence being in a room. He just carries a certain respect level.”
Melissa Rohlin: Vogel on whether LeBron would make a good president: “I don’t know what his knowledge is of politics. Obviously that would be the first thing that comes into question, but I don’t know how to say it any stronger than he’s one of the best leaders I’ve been around.”
Kyle Goon: Frank Vogel said today that DeMarcus Cousins is “not close” to return, and acknowledged a playoff return would be difficult: “It’s a big challenge. It’s not ideal. That’s why we’re keeping expectations tempered. Not ruling it out.”