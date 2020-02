While his priorities are to the Lakers and his NBA career, he’s proud of how he’s grown as an artist. On the court as a center, he’s often dependent on someone else getting him the ball to score. In the studio, he becomes the person who initiates the project. “It’s definitely about placement,” he said. “It’s about getting a body of work. As a producer, the more music you put out there, the more exposure you get, and the more residuals you get — I guess that’s what really matters. … I feel like I’ve developed extremely well, because I’ve figured out how to collaborate and how to move him in the music game.”