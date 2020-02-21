Chris Kirschner: I asked Trae Young why he gave Quavo h…
February 21, 2020 | 7:44 pm EST Update
Lance Stephenson attempting NBA comeback
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: Free agent guard Lance Stephenson seeking return to NBA following season in China where he averaged 26.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and shot 52 percent from field. He’s willing to work out to prove his value.
In his first interview since leaving school to turn professional, Wiseman told ESPN that he cried every night in his dormitory room during the turbulent episode with the NCAA, ultimately leaving school amid a 12-game suspension for rules violations that Wiseman insists he hadn’t been aware occurred. “I was really in the middle of a hurricane,” Wiseman told ESPN in an interview that aired Friday. “That’s like the worst place you could possibly be. Just having the mental agony and the suffering, crying every night because I just wanted to get on the court so much.”
Wiseman signed with Excel Sports for his professional representation and remains a strong possibility to become the No. 1 overall pick. “I wanted to have a great collegiate career,” Wiseman told ESPN. “I wanted to win a national championship. But throughout the course of the first two games, everything started to go down in terms of my mental [well-being]. I was getting depressed. It was dehumanizing for me.”
Wiseman cited an inability to pay back the $11,500 and the threat of potential injury as reasons for ending his college career prematurely. “It was a bit surreal because I couldn’t use a GoFundMe page that [ESPN’s] Jay Williams put out for me, obviously,” Wiseman told ESPN. “I couldn’t use any outside sources. I had to get [the money] on my own, and that was pretty impossible because I didn’t have the money. I was just a regular college student.”
Ira Winderman: Chris Bosh, David Fizdale also at Wade event tonight. LeBron is not scheduled to be here this weekend. Shaq also could not make it.
Roy Parry: As the Magic prepare to honor Darrell Armstrong for his induction into the Magic Hall of Fame, Mavericks star Luka Doncic was leading the applause from the Dallas players. Doncic was standing and watching the overhead scoreboard as highlights from Armstrong’s career played.
February 21, 2020 | 7:39 pm EST Update
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: DeMarcus Cousins was informed yesterday by the Lakers that he would be waived. He plans to continue rehabbing ACL injury into the offseason.
Jay King: Kemba Walker said he didn’t really have a minutes restriction in the All-Star Game, despite what he initially said.
Adam Himmelsbach: Brad Stevens said he didn’t say anything to the Raptors coaching staff prior to the All-Star game about Kemba being limited. Cs sense was that he was OK.
Harrison Wind: With Will Barton available for Denver tonight the Nuggets could start their opening night starting five — Murray, Harris, Barton, Millsap, Jokic — for the first time since Jan. 6. We’ll see if Millsap/Barton are in the first five.
Tom Orsborn: The NBA just announced Wednesday’s #Spurs-Mavs game at the AT&T Center will no longer be televised by ESPN and that it will now start at 7:30 p.m. Grizzlies at Rockets will replace it on ESPN.
February 21, 2020 | 7:16 pm EST Update
Lakers releasing DeMarcus Cousins
Adrian Wojnarowski: Lakers are waiving DeMarcus Cousins, league sources tell @Ramonashelburne and me.
Bobby Marks: DeMarcus Cousins will likely not be waived until Sunday night after Markieff Morris clears waivers. He has roughly $1M left on his $3.5M contract. A claiming team would have non-bird rights and could offer him a contract up to $4.2M (or midlevel exception/cap space) as a FA.
Stefan Bondy: Moe Harkless says he’s remaining with the Knicks the rest of the season but going from a contender to a non-playoff team has been an adjustment: “Everything is different, the culture and everything.”
Katy Winge: Coach Malone said Chris Paul is the best leader he’s ever been around. Also said he’s one of the best competitors he’s been around.
Adam Himmelsbach: Min coach Ryan Saunders said he’s really appreciated Brad Stevens’ mentorship: “He’s been really a great example for young coaches, not just in the NBA, but young coaches everywhere. How to carry yourself, but also how creativity is something that can help separate you.”
February 21, 2020 | 6:59 pm EST Update
No buyout for Moe Harkless?
Chris Haynes: New York Knicks forward Moe Harkless is a player teams are monitoring as a buyout target, but the plan is for both sides to finish the year out together, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Anthony Slater: The Warriors G-League affiliate acquired the rights to Zach Norvell via trade today from the Lakers G-League team. Warriors want to keep Norvell in the program. Possibility of a second 10-day down the line remains a possibility for lefty scoring guard.
Gina Mizell: When asked about Devin Booker’s offensive prowess, Toronto coach Nick Nurse did not point to Booker’s scoring. He highlighted Booker’s crafty ability to create #Suns
Brad Townsend: Sounds like there’s a good chance we’ll see @Michael Kidd-Gilchrist’s Mavericks debut. He is on the active roster tonight. “He’s worked really hard,” Rick Carlisle said. “And I like where he’s at now, relative to where he was 10 or 12 days ago when we first got him.”
Gina Mizell: Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton, Dario Saric and Aron Baynes are all available to play tonight, but did not tip his hand on who will start. #Suns
Ira Winderman: Among former Heat players expected tonight at Wade event are Ray Allen, Dorell Wright and Alonzo Mourning. And, yes, of course UD.
February 21, 2020 | 6:21 pm EST Update
Karl-Anthony Towns suffers wrist fracture
Jon Krawczynski: Karl-Anthony Towns has a fracture in his left wrist, Wolves say. He will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks. Wolves play 8 games in that span, not including a 9th on 3/6, which is the 2 weeks to the day.
Mark Termini, the attorney/agent currently working as contract negotiator for the Klutch Sports Group, is perhaps the staunchest opponent of the buyout maneuver often pursued by NBA teams and players. Termini has not negotiated a buyout of an NBA contract during the course of his 30-plus years in the industry. It has been clear that Tristan Thompson wouldn’t be his first.
“Buyouts are usually misunderstood by the player, and many times by the agent as well,” Termini told RealGM. “I’m open-minded, but I have not yet been presented with a situation where the benefits of the buyout outweigh the current and potential negatives to the player. Maybe I will see something in the future that makes sense. If a team wants to move on from a player, they always have the right to waive that player.”
Do players who sign for the minimum in the short-term following a buyout become primed to be a minimum player in the long-term? “That’s always a concern,” another agent who asked to remain anonymous told RealGM. “But I think for some players, that’s where they are at in their career. For other guys, they don’t want a buyout because they don’t want to give up Bird Rights. Even if you are leaving in the summer, Bird Rights are good to have just in case.”
If you follow such things, you might have learned that pop star Justin Bieber has a new album, Changes, that is rapidly headed toward No. 1 on the Billboard charts. What you might not know, unless you’re a fan of reading song credits, is that McGee helped produce and write one of the songs on the 25-year-old’s latest effort.
For JaVale McGee, star collaborations are nothing new. So even though he’s not that well acquainted with his latest teammate, who is one of the most famous men in America and has a social media following that dwarfs even that of LeBron, McGee still keeps the playing field even. He doesn’t call him Bieber. He doesn’t call him Biebs. It’s strictly first-name basis. “I call him by his government name,” he said. “His mama call him Justin, I call him Justin.”
While his priorities are to the Lakers and his NBA career, he’s proud of how he’s grown as an artist. On the court as a center, he’s often dependent on someone else getting him the ball to score. In the studio, he becomes the person who initiates the project. “It’s definitely about placement,” he said. “It’s about getting a body of work. As a producer, the more music you put out there, the more exposure you get, and the more residuals you get — I guess that’s what really matters. … I feel like I’ve developed extremely well, because I’ve figured out how to collaborate and how to move him in the music game.”
February 21, 2020 | 5:48 pm EST Update
Markieff Morris to Lakers
Shams Charania: Markieff Morris plans to sign with Lakers, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Brad Turner: Sources: Markieff Morris and Lakers are closing in on a deal for him to join the team. The Lakers will have to waive a player to sign Morris, who got a buyout from the Detroit Pistons.
Lakers vs. Clippers rescheduled to April 9
Kyle Goon: From the NBA: Lakers-Clippers has been rescheduled, with four total games affected. – Bulls at Clippers, April 6 (was 8th) – Warriors at Lakers, April 7 (was 9th) – Bulls at Lakers, April 8 (was 7th) – Clippers at Lakers, April 9 (was Jan. 28) Three-in-three stretch for Lakers.
Brad Townsend: Rick Carlisle says that today, for the first time this season, he spoke to Mavs players about the standings and playoff positioning. Says he purposely avoided it until now due to team’s relative young age. “These last 27 games are big. We emphasized that.”
Josh Robbins: D.J. Augustin will play tonight, Steve Clifford said. Augustin had been sidelined since mid-January due to a knee issue.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Dallas: DeAndre’ Bembry (abdominal pain) is doubtful. Clint Capela (right calcaneus contusion/plantar fasciitis) is out. De’Andre Hunter (personal reasons) is out. Skal Labissiere (left knee chondral injury) is out.
February 21, 2020 | 4:23 pm EST Update
Lakers favorites to land Markieff Morris
Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as a frontrunner to sign Markieff Morris, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Toronto has also expressed interest in Morris.
JD Shaw: The Pistons make it official: Markieff Morris and the team have reached an agreement to buy out his contract.
Bobby Marks: Finances in Detroit after the Markieff Morris buyout/waiver: 🏀2019/20: $2,259,887 cap hit 🏀2020/21: $0 cap hit 🏀$36M in room for 2020 which includes a first-round pick and Christian Wood FA hold
Details are still being finalized for the “Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant” event set to be held at 10 a.m. Monday morning local time at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, but fans and others who do not have a ticket are being asked to avoid the area altogether.
Several streets around the arena will be closed in the early morning. Zeidman said doors to the arena will open at 8 a.m. and that fans are encouraged to arrive early and be in their seats no later than 10:45 a.m. “We have to start on time due to the fact that we have a Clippers game coming in on the heels [of this event,” he said.
February 21, 2020 | 3:24 pm EST Update
Pistons, Markieff Morris agree to a contract buyout
Shams Charania: Pistons forward Markieff Morris has agreed to a contract buyout, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Paul Garcia: Keldon Johnson and Chimezie Metu will be active for tonight’s Spurs game in Utah. That gives SA 13 players on the active roster tonight.