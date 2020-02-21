USA Today Sports

2 hours ago
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Dallas: DeAndre’ Bembry (abdominal pain) is doubtful. Clint Capela (right calcaneus contusion/plantar fasciitis) is out. De’Andre Hunter (personal reasons) is out. Skal Labissiere (left knee chondral injury) is out.

In his first interview since leaving school to turn professional, Wiseman told ESPN that he cried every night in his dormitory room during the turbulent episode with the NCAA, ultimately leaving school amid a 12-game suspension for rules violations that Wiseman insists he hadn’t been aware occurred. “I was really in the middle of a hurricane,” Wiseman told ESPN in an interview that aired Friday. “That’s like the worst place you could possibly be. Just having the mental agony and the suffering, crying every night because I just wanted to get on the court so much.”
Wiseman signed with Excel Sports for his professional representation and remains a strong possibility to become the No. 1 overall pick. “I wanted to have a great collegiate career,” Wiseman told ESPN. “I wanted to win a national championship. But throughout the course of the first two games, everything started to go down in terms of my mental [well-being]. I was getting depressed. It was dehumanizing for me.”
Wiseman cited an inability to pay back the $11,500 and the threat of potential injury as reasons for ending his college career prematurely. “It was a bit surreal because I couldn’t use a GoFundMe page that [ESPN’s] Jay Williams put out for me, obviously,” Wiseman told ESPN. “I couldn’t use any outside sources. I had to get [the money] on my own, and that was pretty impossible because I didn’t have the money. I was just a regular college student.”
Mark Termini, the attorney/agent currently working as contract negotiator for the Klutch Sports Group, is perhaps the staunchest opponent of the buyout maneuver often pursued by NBA teams and players. Termini has not negotiated a buyout of an NBA contract during the course of his 30-plus years in the industry. It has been clear that Tristan Thompson wouldn’t be his first.
“Buyouts are usually misunderstood by the player, and many times by the agent as well,” Termini told RealGM. “I’m open-minded, but I have not yet been presented with a situation where the benefits of the buyout outweigh the current and potential negatives to the player. Maybe I will see something in the future that makes sense. If a team wants to move on from a player, they always have the right to waive that player.”
Do players who sign for the minimum in the short-term following a buyout become primed to be a minimum player in the long-term? “That’s always a concern,” another agent who asked to remain anonymous told RealGM. “But I think for some players, that’s where they are at in their career. For other guys, they don’t want a buyout because they don’t want to give up Bird Rights. Even if you are leaving in the summer, Bird Rights are good to have just in case.”
For JaVale McGee, star collaborations are nothing new. So even though he’s not that well acquainted with his latest teammate, who is one of the most famous men in America and has a social media following that dwarfs even that of LeBron, McGee still keeps the playing field even. He doesn’t call him Bieber. He doesn’t call him Biebs. It’s strictly first-name basis. “I call him by his government name,” he said. “His mama call him Justin, I call him Justin.”
While his priorities are to the Lakers and his NBA career, he’s proud of how he’s grown as an artist. On the court as a center, he’s often dependent on someone else getting him the ball to score. In the studio, he becomes the person who initiates the project. “It’s definitely about placement,” he said. “It’s about getting a body of work. As a producer, the more music you put out there, the more exposure you get, and the more residuals you get — I guess that’s what really matters. … I feel like I’ve developed extremely well, because I’ve figured out how to collaborate and how to move him in the music game.”
Lakers vs. Clippers rescheduled to April 9

Kyle Goon: From the NBA: Lakers-Clippers has been rescheduled, with four total games affected. – Bulls at Clippers, April 6 (was 8th) – Warriors at Lakers, April 7 (was 9th) – Bulls at Lakers, April 8 (was 7th) – Clippers at Lakers, April 9 (was Jan. 28) Three-in-three stretch for Lakers.
