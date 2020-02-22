Chris Kirchner: I asked Trae Young why he gave Quavo hi…
Chris Kirchner: I asked Trae Young why he gave Quavo his jersey instead of keeping it after scoring 50 points. “That won’t be the last time I score 50.”
February 22, 2020 | 4:03 am EST Update
KAT wants to return this season
The translation: The Wolves don’t plan to let their place in the standings dictate their decision with Towns. League sources told The Athletic that Towns desperately wants to return to the court this season to play with Russell, Malik Beasley and the rest of a completely revamped Wolves roster. He and Russell have been talking for years about playing together, and watching Gersson Rosas engineer the trades just before the deadline energized him for the stretch run. But Towns has only played one game with Russell, and now will be watching from the bench for his second extended stretch this season.
“Karl has done everything to play through any type of pain and he’s put the team first,” Saunders said. “You can’t say enough positive things about the way he’s done that. We want to make sure we take care of his body then, too. So over these next couple of weeks at least, it’s one of these things where other guys will have to step into larger roles and then you see if they can handle a heavier load. When Karl is in the mix, then you can see how all those guys fit with it.”
Fred Katz: Tristan Thompson said someone on the Wizards was trash talking, and he seemed to appreciate that, or maybe not: “Somebody out there ignited our defense to take it up a little notch. You guys can look back at the film and probably take a guess at who we’re talking about.”
Harrison Faigen: Frank Vogel says that the stats on how well lineups featuring Alex Caruso and LeBron have played have led him to play AC more. “LeBron and Alex is one of our best combinations this season.”
StatMuse: The Lakers are 17-0 when LeBron James scores 30+ points this season. (Submitted by @maxeraud) pic.twitter.com/6JKsuCeEx9
Bear in mind, LaVine has never seen the postseason in those six seasons. And that’s wearing on him. “I’ve done a lot of losing my whole career,’’ he told reporters Thursday after the Bulls’ loss to the Hornets. “I’ve been frustrated from the get-go, so I want that to change.”
Damian Lillard on healing: [I have] nine full days [during the All-Star break]. A lot of treatment and a lot of time to try and figure it out and test it out. But the groin is nothing to play with, so I’m going to take my time and just try to do all the things I can do to give myself the best chance to be ready when we come back after the break. But if not, maybe miss one game after the break, or one or two more games.
In other words, the Warriors are spending a lot on scouting for this upcoming draft. You can call it due diligence or read into it further. Joe Lacob is a draft addict and he’s excited about this one in particular. This does not look like an organization that’s simply looking to draft someone just to deal him in a trade for a star. The Warriors look like a team that’s on an ardent hunt for a future they grow from within.
John Beilein stepped down as Cavaliers head coach just a few days ago and Bickerstaff stepped in as the All-Star break came to a close. With two days of practice, the first game in the Bickerstaff era resulted in a 113-108 victory. “He can read people. He can read into you,” Thompson said. “He’s good with personalities … That’s how the NBA is. The coaches that are successful in our league are the coaches that know how to relate to players and if they don’t have a player relationship, they’re usually one smart fucking coach. … So, guys like J.B., guys like (Tyronn) Lue, guys like Doc (Rivers), those guys, they know how to deal with players and talk to players and have that relationship.”
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has listed his Paradise Valley home on the market. The home is about 5,600 square feet and has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, according to the listing. It is listed for $4.195 million.
The pilot of a helicopter that crashed into a Southern California hillside and killed Kobe Bryant, himself and seven others was reprimanded five years ago for flying without permission into airspace while he had reduced visibility, according to a Federal Aviation Administration enforcement record. Ara Zobayan was counseled by an FAA investigator after he violated FAA rules by crossing into busy airspace near Los Angeles International Airport on May 11, 2015, according to the record, which was first reported Friday by the Los Angeles Times.
When air traffic control denied the request and told him to stay clear of the area, Zobayan replied that he could “maintain VFR,” but during the conversation, the helicopter entered the airspace, according to the record. Zobayan contacted authorities and his company after the incident and was cooperative. But an FAA investigator faulted him for failing to properly plan and review current weather at LAX, which would have allowed him time to communicate earlier with the tower to receive clearance, according to the record.
The report said Zobayan “admitted his error, took responsibility for his action, and was willing to take any other necessary steps toward compliance.” “There are no indications that this is a repeated incident and there are no signs that this incident is a trend with Mr. Zobayan,” the report said.
“I don’t know a single pilot out there who hasn’t violated a rule,” Shawn Coyle said. “If that’s the only violation he’s ever had then I would say he’s pretty safe.”
O’Neal is a prankster by nature, but his season has been filled with sorrow. In October, his sister Ayesha Harrison-Jax, 40, died of cancer. News of Bryant’s death then toppled O’Neal again, as seen on Jan. 28 when he wept openly in a TNT special about his former teammate. “People who know me know I’m hurting,” O’Neal said. “In a million years, I never thought my younger sister would pass before me. And I never thought any of my teammates would go out before me — especially the way Kobe went out.”
“He was good at always looking out for my boys, telling them to come work out at the Mamba gym, but I wish I would have communicated with him more,” O’Neal said. “People in our lives, if we think about them, we should communicate a little bit more. “The other day I was just thinking: ‘I wonder what Nick Van Exel is doing. I wonder what Eddie Jones is doing.’ I’m trying to do a better job now, at the tender age of 47, of just communicating with people.”
February 21, 2020 | 9:02 pm EST Update
Kane Pitman: Kyle Korver remains the only Milwaukee player on the injury report ahead of tomorrow night’s game against Philadelphia. He is out again with back soreness. Ben Simmons is probable with back tightness for the Sixers.
Monday’s schedule of events presents “a doubleheader unlike any other doubleheader that we’ve done,” said Lee Zeidman, the president of Staples Center, Microsoft Theatre and L.A. Live. At 10 a.m., the arena will hold a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant, the iconic Lakers star, and his daughter Gianna, who were among nine killed in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash in Calabasas. That evening, at 7:30 p.m., the Clippers host the Memphis Grizzlies.
During the memorial, a 24-by-24-foot stage — 24 was one of the numbers Bryant wore during his 20 seasons with the Lakers — will sit in the middle of the arena floor with seating surrounding it on all sides. Staples Center executives say they are “hopeful” the event will finish by 1 p.m. and that everyone will leave promptly. The memorial will not be broadcast on outdoor monitors at nearby L.A. Live and those without tickets will not be permitted inside a closed perimeter encircling the arena.
Upon the memorial’s finish, workers will break down floor seats, move sections of seating into place for a Clippers home game and install the court and baskets. “Our goal is to have the building ready to go no later than 3:30,” Zeidman said. NBA rules stipulate teams must be able to access the court at least 90 minutes before tipoff, a league spokesman said, but Zeidman believes the Clippers’ and Grizzlies’ pregame workouts should not be affected should the building be ready for basketball as intended.
February 21, 2020 | 8:55 pm EST Update
Mark Murphy: Kemba Walker is talking with staff about possibility of resting his knee in preparation for playoffs: “They’re putting it in my mind. I haven’t really had to do that much over the years and think like that over the years. So it is (a possibility).”
Eric Walden: Coach Pop, on what he learned about Donovan Mitchell with Team USA: “He’s bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, he wants to learn, he wants to get better, he wants to be great. … He worked really hard on making decisions … trying to be more of a Stockton-type point guard.”
Tom Orsborn: In addition to attending tonight’s game, Ettore Messina will accompany the #Spurs to OKC. “He’s going to stick with us a few days and tell us what we got to do,” Pop said with a laugh.
Ohm Youngmisuk: Despite participating in practice the last two days, Paul George (hamstring) and Patrick Beverley (groin) are both listed as out on Saturday against Sacramento.
Barry Jackson: Heat rules out Leonard and Herro for seventh game in row tomorrow. Derrick Jones, who played last night amid illness and shin injury, not on injury report. Now back to Wade celebration.
February 21, 2020 | 7:44 pm EST Update
Lance Stephenson attempting NBA comeback
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: Free agent guard Lance Stephenson seeking return to NBA following season in China where he averaged 26.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and shot 52 percent from field. He’s willing to work out to prove his value.
In his first interview since leaving school to turn professional, Wiseman told ESPN that he cried every night in his dormitory room during the turbulent episode with the NCAA, ultimately leaving school amid a 12-game suspension for rules violations that Wiseman insists he hadn’t been aware occurred. “I was really in the middle of a hurricane,” Wiseman told ESPN in an interview that aired Friday. “That’s like the worst place you could possibly be. Just having the mental agony and the suffering, crying every night because I just wanted to get on the court so much.”
Wiseman signed with Excel Sports for his professional representation and remains a strong possibility to become the No. 1 overall pick. “I wanted to have a great collegiate career,” Wiseman told ESPN. “I wanted to win a national championship. But throughout the course of the first two games, everything started to go down in terms of my mental [well-being]. I was getting depressed. It was dehumanizing for me.”
Wiseman cited an inability to pay back the $11,500 and the threat of potential injury as reasons for ending his college career prematurely. “It was a bit surreal because I couldn’t use a GoFundMe page that [ESPN’s] Jay Williams put out for me, obviously,” Wiseman told ESPN. “I couldn’t use any outside sources. I had to get [the money] on my own, and that was pretty impossible because I didn’t have the money. I was just a regular college student.”
Ira Winderman: Chris Bosh, David Fizdale also at Wade event tonight. LeBron is not scheduled to be here this weekend. Shaq also could not make it.
Roy Parry: As the Magic prepare to honor Darrell Armstrong for his induction into the Magic Hall of Fame, Mavericks star Luka Doncic was leading the applause from the Dallas players. Doncic was standing and watching the overhead scoreboard as highlights from Armstrong’s career played.
February 21, 2020 | 7:39 pm EST Update
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: DeMarcus Cousins was informed yesterday by the Lakers that he would be waived. He plans to continue rehabbing ACL injury into the offseason.
Jay King: Kemba Walker said he didn’t really have a minutes restriction in the All-Star Game, despite what he initially said.
Adam Himmelsbach: Brad Stevens said he didn’t say anything to the Raptors coaching staff prior to the All-Star game about Kemba being limited. Cs sense was that he was OK.
Harrison Wind: With Will Barton available for Denver tonight the Nuggets could start their opening night starting five — Murray, Harris, Barton, Millsap, Jokic — for the first time since Jan. 6. We’ll see if Millsap/Barton are in the first five.
Tom Orsborn: The NBA just announced Wednesday’s #Spurs-Mavs game at the AT&T Center will no longer be televised by ESPN and that it will now start at 7:30 p.m. Grizzlies at Rockets will replace it on ESPN.
February 21, 2020 | 7:16 pm EST Update
Lakers releasing DeMarcus Cousins
Adrian Wojnarowski: Lakers are waiving DeMarcus Cousins, league sources tell @Ramonashelburne and me.
Bobby Marks: DeMarcus Cousins will likely not be waived until Sunday night after Markieff Morris clears waivers. He has roughly $1M left on his $3.5M contract. A claiming team would have non-bird rights and could offer him a contract up to $4.2M (or midlevel exception/cap space) as a FA.