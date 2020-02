John Beilein stepped down as Cavaliers head coach just a few days ago and Bickerstaff stepped in as the All-Star break came to a close. With two days of practice, the first game in the Bickerstaff era resulted in a 113-108 victory. “He can read people. He can read into you,” Thompson said. “He’s good with personalities … That’s how the NBA is. The coaches that are successful in our league are the coaches that know how to relate to players and if they don’t have a player relationship, they’re usually one smart fucking coach. … So, guys like J.B., guys like (Tyronn) Lue, guys like Doc (Rivers), those guys, they know how to deal with players and talk to players and have that relationship.”