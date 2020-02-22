USA Today Sports

February 22, 2020 | 4:03 am EST Update

KAT wants to return this season

The translation: The Wolves don’t plan to let their place in the standings dictate their decision with Towns. League sources told The Athletic that Towns desperately wants to return to the court this season to play with Russell, Malik Beasley and the rest of a completely revamped Wolves roster. He and Russell have been talking for years about playing together, and watching Gersson Rosas engineer the trades just before the deadline energized him for the stretch run. But Towns has only played one game with Russell, and now will be watching from the bench for his second extended stretch this season.
39 mins ago via Jon Krawczynski @ The Athletic

“Karl has done everything to play through any type of pain and he’s put the team first,” Saunders said. “You can’t say enough positive things about the way he’s done that. We want to make sure we take care of his body then, too. So over these next couple of weeks at least, it’s one of these things where other guys will have to step into larger roles and then you see if they can handle a heavier load. When Karl is in the mix, then you can see how all those guys fit with it.”
39 mins ago via Jon Krawczynski @ The Athletic

Damian Lillard on healing: [I have] nine full days [during the All-Star break]. A lot of treatment and a lot of time to try and figure it out and test it out. But the groin is nothing to play with, so I’m going to take my time and just try to do all the things I can do to give myself the best chance to be ready when we come back after the break. But if not, maybe miss one game after the break, or one or two more games.
39 mins ago via Dave Deckard @ Blazers Edge

In other words, the Warriors are spending a lot on scouting for this upcoming draft. You can call it due diligence or read into it further. Joe Lacob is a draft addict and he’s excited about this one in particular. This does not look like an organization that’s simply looking to draft someone just to deal him in a trade for a star. The Warriors look like a team that’s on an ardent hunt for a future they grow from within.
39 mins ago via Ethan Strauss @ The Athletic

John Beilein stepped down as Cavaliers head coach just a few days ago and Bickerstaff stepped in as the All-Star break came to a close. With two days of practice, the first game in the Bickerstaff era resulted in a 113-108 victory. “He can read people. He can read into you,” Thompson said. “He’s good with personalities … That’s how the NBA is. The coaches that are successful in our league are the coaches that know how to relate to players and if they don’t have a player relationship, they’re usually one smart fucking coach. … So, guys like J.B., guys like (Tyronn) Lue, guys like Doc (Rivers), those guys, they know how to deal with players and talk to players and have that relationship.”
39 mins ago via Fred Katz and Kelsey Russo @ The Athletic

The pilot of a helicopter that crashed into a Southern California hillside and killed Kobe Bryant, himself and seven others was reprimanded five years ago for flying without permission into airspace while he had reduced visibility, according to a Federal Aviation Administration enforcement record. Ara Zobayan was counseled by an FAA investigator after he violated FAA rules by crossing into busy airspace near Los Angeles International Airport on May 11, 2015, according to the record, which was first reported Friday by the Los Angeles Times.
39 mins ago via Associated Press @ ESPN

When air traffic control denied the request and told him to stay clear of the area, Zobayan replied that he could “maintain VFR,” but during the conversation, the helicopter entered the airspace, according to the record. Zobayan contacted authorities and his company after the incident and was cooperative. But an FAA investigator faulted him for failing to properly plan and review current weather at LAX, which would have allowed him time to communicate earlier with the tower to receive clearance, according to the record.
39 mins ago via Associated Press @ ESPN

O’Neal is a prankster by nature, but his season has been filled with sorrow. In October, his sister Ayesha Harrison-Jax, 40, died of cancer. News of Bryant’s death then toppled O’Neal again, as seen on Jan. 28 when he wept openly in a TNT special about his former teammate. “People who know me know I’m hurting,” O’Neal said. “In a million years, I never thought my younger sister would pass before me. And I never thought any of my teammates would go out before me — especially the way Kobe went out.”
39 mins ago via Marc Stein @ New York Times

“He was good at always looking out for my boys, telling them to come work out at the Mamba gym, but I wish I would have communicated with him more,” O’Neal said. “People in our lives, if we think about them, we should communicate a little bit more. “The other day I was just thinking: ‘I wonder what Nick Van Exel is doing. I wonder what Eddie Jones is doing.’ I’m trying to do a better job now, at the tender age of 47, of just communicating with people.”
39 mins ago via Marc Stein @ New York Times

February 21, 2020 | 9:02 pm EST Update
Monday’s schedule of events presents “a doubleheader unlike any other doubleheader that we’ve done,” said Lee Zeidman, the president of Staples Center, Microsoft Theatre and L.A. Live. At 10 a.m., the arena will hold a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant, the iconic Lakers star, and his daughter Gianna, who were among nine killed in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash in Calabasas. That evening, at 7:30 p.m., the Clippers host the Memphis Grizzlies.
8 hours ago via Andrew Greif @ Los Angeles Times

During the memorial, a 24-by-24-foot stage — 24 was one of the numbers Bryant wore during his 20 seasons with the Lakers — will sit in the middle of the arena floor with seating surrounding it on all sides. Staples Center executives say they are “hopeful” the event will finish by 1 p.m. and that everyone will leave promptly. The memorial will not be broadcast on outdoor monitors at nearby L.A. Live and those without tickets will not be permitted inside a closed perimeter encircling the arena.
8 hours ago via Andrew Greif @ Los Angeles Times

Upon the memorial’s finish, workers will break down floor seats, move sections of seating into place for a Clippers home game and install the court and baskets. “Our goal is to have the building ready to go no later than 3:30,” Zeidman said. NBA rules stipulate teams must be able to access the court at least 90 minutes before tipoff, a league spokesman said, but Zeidman believes the Clippers’ and Grizzlies’ pregame workouts should not be affected should the building be ready for basketball as intended.
8 hours ago via Andrew Greif @ Los Angeles Times

February 21, 2020 | 8:55 pm EST Update
February 21, 2020 | 7:44 pm EST Update
In his first interview since leaving school to turn professional, Wiseman told ESPN that he cried every night in his dormitory room during the turbulent episode with the NCAA, ultimately leaving school amid a 12-game suspension for rules violations that Wiseman insists he hadn’t been aware occurred. “I was really in the middle of a hurricane,” Wiseman told ESPN in an interview that aired Friday. “That’s like the worst place you could possibly be. Just having the mental agony and the suffering, crying every night because I just wanted to get on the court so much.”
9 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

Wiseman signed with Excel Sports for his professional representation and remains a strong possibility to become the No. 1 overall pick. “I wanted to have a great collegiate career,” Wiseman told ESPN. “I wanted to win a national championship. But throughout the course of the first two games, everything started to go down in terms of my mental [well-being]. I was getting depressed. It was dehumanizing for me.”
9 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

Wiseman cited an inability to pay back the $11,500 and the threat of potential injury as reasons for ending his college career prematurely. “It was a bit surreal because I couldn’t use a GoFundMe page that [ESPN’s] Jay Williams put out for me, obviously,” Wiseman told ESPN. “I couldn’t use any outside sources. I had to get [the money] on my own, and that was pretty impossible because I didn’t have the money. I was just a regular college student.”
9 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

February 21, 2020 | 7:39 pm EST Update
February 21, 2020 | 7:16 pm EST Update
