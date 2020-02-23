His challenge in his role now is to convert NBA fans in…
His challenge in his role now is to convert NBA fans in Atlanta to Hawks fans. For Wilkins, the answer is as simple as a look toward State Farm Arena’s roof. “If he keeps on the road he’s going, there ain’t no question where he’s going to be,” Wilkins said of Young. “No question. He’s writing his own ticket right now, and I think the ticket is getting to the point where people are like, ‘Oh, yeah, this kid is going to be a long-time star in this league.’ It’s all up to him with how far he goes, and I’ll tell you right now with his attitude — and when you have a guy like that who loves to play — he will go as far as he wants.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
February 23, 2020 | 3:31 pm EST Update
The Golden State Warriors have assigned forward Alen Smailagić to the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, the team announced today. Smailagić has played in 17 games (15 starts) with Santa Cruz this season, posting averages of 16.3 points on 51.8 percent shooting from the field and 35.1 percent from beyond the arc to go with 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.00 steals in 26.3 minutes per game. The rookie forward has appeared in 13 games for Golden State, averaging 4.5 points on 52.6 percent from the field to go along with 2.1 rebounds in 10.0 minutes per game.
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: Former Sacramento Kings guard Mike Bibby has reached agreement to become Aliens’ new head coach of @thebig3. He played for Ghost Ballers last season as the team captain.
The loyal high school teammate often spent a significant part of his work day handling interview inquiries about Kobe Bryant. Lately, Doug Young has helped alumni, colleagues and visitors grieve Bryant’s death. “I’m sad, but strong,” Young told USA TODAY Sports. “There’s undeniable sadness. But I think the strength is from thinking what Kobe might have wanted.” For most of Bryant’s 20-year NBA career, Young served as the communications director for their alma mater, Lower Merion High School near Philadelphia. Two years ago, Young left the post to work with professional athletes on various storytelling platforms. But after Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash a month ago, Young assumed a familiar role with Lower Merion.
According to Young, Bryant talked trash about the school’s rivals with current coaches and players. Bryant often bantered that his 1996 state title team would beat Lower Merion’s 2013 title team. Bryant gave players feedback about their performances. A few years ago, Bryant consoled one player over his father’s recent death. “We always felt like he put us first,” Young said. “I know how special those moments were for our players, for me and for Coach Downer. They were rare. He was a major public figure and knew you wouldn’t get a ton of quality time. That’s just the nature of being the greatest basketball player in the world. You’re being pulled in a thousand directions. But when he was with us, he was 110 percent with us.”
“You sit there thinking, ‘I can’t believe this is happening,’ ” Young said. “But you also want to be respectful they upended their lives to show up at your doorstep.” Downer conducted a few practices with the Chinese basketball team, and the team’s translator eventually met Bryant during one of his trips to China. The French students were too old to enroll at Lower Merion, but Downer trained them for a session. Lower Merion declined to sell any Bryant gear to the Ireland student, but it gave him a used jersey and invited him to its summer camp. “We were never in the business of profiting off of Kobe Bryant,” Young said. “He was our brother, our teammate and friend. That didn’t change.”
February 23, 2020 | 2:55 pm EST Update
Warriors sign Dragan Bender
Golden State Warriors: The Warriors have signed center Dragan Bender to a 10-day contract. Bender, 22, has appeared in seven games this season with the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 3.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.0 minutes per game.
Adrian Wojnarowski: After lower back injury on Saturday, Ben Simmons underwent initial evaluation in Philadelphia today and will undergo further testing tomorrow, league sources tell ESPN. He will be out for Monday’s game vs. Atlanta.
Jaren Jackson out two weeks
Adrian Wojnarowski: Memphis F Jaren Jackson Jr., has a sprained knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, team says.
The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned forward D.J. Wilson to the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League. This is Wilson’s second G League assignment of the season. In his lone appearance with the Herd this season on Jan. 30 against the College Park Skyhawks, Wilson scored 19 points, hauled in nine rebounds and dished out six assists. He’s played in 28 games with the Bucks this season and is averaging 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 8.7 minutes per game.
February 23, 2020 | 12:37 pm EST Update
Alykhan Bijani: Russell Westbrook on his interaction with a fan before alley-oop: “Before the oop, the guy was telling me ‘Shoot the 3, shoot the 3, Gobert is the best defensive player in the league’. I said ‘Okay, okay, okay’…While he was talking, I just went backdoor” pic.twitter.com/w6KXEP1ToX
The Grizzlies have never revealed the full extent of the special program they put Jackson through, but executive vice president of basketball operations Zach Kleiman said part of it involved extra shooting sessions at night. Outside of being late for a team meeting that led to a two-game suspension, Jackson did everything that was asked of him, Kleiman said. “Josh had his own program and we wanted to see if he was going to be able to hold up and deal with the rigors of what we’re throwing at him,” Kleiman said. “As we got to know Josh more and more, one, he did literally everything that we asked of him and he did it happily. Josh has bought in and Josh has been excited to grow with the group. He did a great job forming bonds with guys on the Hustle. We’d always hoped that that would get to a point where we would end up calling up Josh to the Grizzlies. We’re happy that he’s with the Grizzlies now.”
Jackson has also been a positive on defense. Memphis is giving up 4.9 fewer points per 100 possessions when he’s on the court. He’s an energetic, athletic defender capable of switching and chasing opposing players. He showed flashes on that end of the court in Phoenix, but he’s beginning to put it together in Memphis. “I feel like I’m quite versatile,” Jackson said. “I can guard multiple positions. I’m not really great at any one thing, but I’m pretty good at about everything, if you know what I mean. Wherever you put me, I’m going to find something I can do, whether that’s rebounding, playing defense, just making an occasional open 3 or passing it. I’m going to figure out some way to impact the game.”
And because of that, even describing his role can seem vague and nebulous. When it comes to the Wizards in particular, the bottom-line is that general manager Tommy Sheppard makes the basketball decisions while Brown and his staff do whatever they can to help make those decisions better reasoned and informed. “I provide Tommy and [head coach Scott Brooks] and [assistant GM] Brett Greenberg and the rest of that staff as much support as we can through a player development and engagement function. Also, team operation as well and then certainly on the research and strategy side. They really could operate on their own if they absolutely needed to. We’re here to supplement and enhance,” Brown said.
Much of what Brown will do to lift Monumental Basketball’s teams is still in the works, he says. The Wizards, for instance, have made strides with analytics including with the hiring of assistant coach Dean Oliver. But more can be done both for them and the other franchises. Brown said there are plans to build out a more robust analytics operation for the defending-champion Mystics. “Having data be part of the information that we consider when we are making these really important decisions and complex decisions, is I think a wise practice and something we fully embrace from Ted Leonsis and his partnership group all the way on down,” Brown said.
February 23, 2020 | 11:20 am EST Update
Jon Johnson: Per team spokesperson, Ben Simmons will undergo further testing on back today. An update will follow soon after. Simmons initially suffered the injury going up for a rebound at practice on Wednesday.
Ethan J. Skolnick: Derrick Jones Jr. on the controversy: “I laugh at it… y’all gonna have to see me again.” @5ReasonsSports youtube.com/channel/UC1HgR…
He laughed when he thought about what his Hall of Fame career could have looked like if he had Young as his point guard. “If we could have been together — oh my,” Wilkins said as he shook his head. “It would have been ridiculous. It would have made my game so easy. You have to always worry about where he’s at. If he and I were on the same side of the floor, there would have been no way you would have been able to guard both of us. You can’t leave him. Man, look. It would have been the easiest 35 or 40 points per game I would have ever averaged. It gets my blood up when I see him play like that. I tell you what, if I would have played with him, I would have averaged 40 a night. Easy. No question.”
Marc J. Spears: The members of the reigning @thebig3 champion Triplets will all return for the 2020 season, per source. The Triplets were led by 2019 Big3 MVP Joe Johnson and 2019 Coach of the Year Lisa Leslie. Al Jefferson, Alan Anderson, Jannero Pargo, Jamario Moon, Sergerio Gipson also back.
February 23, 2020 | 8:06 am EST Update
Just got home saw a tweet about Zach Being annoyed again about a Boylen timeout. After the timeout Zach shakes his head and seems to say “why call a timeout down F’ing 10”
When asked if his penchant for late timeouts in lopsided games is worth the risk of mounting player frustration, Boylen downplayed the question. “He hasn’t said a word to me about it agitating him,” Boylen said specifically of LaVine. “I don’t know if you’re reading his mind on that or if you’re just making that assumption that that’s what he’s upset about. He hasn’t said a word to me about it. He’s very respectful about me coaching the team and me trying to help the team. So you’ll have to ask him.”
Asked again if it’s worth the risk if it is, in fact, getting under his players’ skin, Boylen flatly dismissed the idea. “I don’t think it is agitating guys,” he said. “You’ll have to ask him. I’m sure you will.”
Even after the game when he could have reveled in his standout performance, Antetokounmpo refused to disparage or correct Embiid. “You want me to say something that’s going to go viral and he’s going to see it and there’s going to be a battle, but at the end of the day, I feel like Joel is a great guy,” Antetokounmpo said. “Obviously, when I go on the court I’m going to go as hard as I can, but off the court I like him. I like his personality, he’s a down-to-earth guy, we were good teammates at the All-Star Game.
“But at the end of the day, every player in the NBA should feel like he’s the best player. Who am I to tell him that he’s not the best player in the world? … Everybody should feel that way, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to go on the court and if you feel that way you got to show it. There’s nothing wrong with Joel feeling like he’s the best player in the world.”
SiriusXM NBA Radio: Zion Williamson notched another big performance last night, but can he catch Ja Morant for Rookie of the Year? Jaren Jackson Jr. doesn’t think so. #GrindCity @TermineRadio
Greg Oden: Well, when you’re by yourself, you need to cope. I had to think about this: I used to drink a lot and I never thought about this, but it used to numb my body. So I never thought about all of the pain that I was in. And one thing that’s big in Ohio is opiate abuse. I had an abundance of pills and I was drinking and taking them. I had to deal with that stuff. I remember calling Coach [Thad] Matta and just feeling like I didn’t even know who I was and I couldn’t sit by myself and be quiet. He was like, “Just come to the gym, come to practice.” I started going back to practice and, honestly, getting basketball back in my life and having something to do every day was something that was huge in helping me get out of that funk. Then, once I was there, he told me, “You know, there’s this degree-completion program…” I was like, “Hmm, alright.” Then, when I was going back to school, I actually had to concentrate and I couldn’t be hungover every day. It gave me a path. And once I went down that road, I realized, “You don’t have to drink every day to feel okay or feel something. You’re just numbing yourself.” Then, I had a family. My daughter made me want to live a better life and do things right for her because, eventually, she’s going to hear these things about me. I’m going to have to talk to her about some of the things that I’ve done in my life, but I want to help her be a better young woman and make better decisions in her life.
Greg Oden: First off, I don’t read comments at all. I may read the first three comments, which are usually people you know, but I don’t scroll down and care about that stuff. Honestly, with the word “bust,” I used to throw it around when talking about myself. I kind of took the power away from it by saying it, like, “I might be a bust, but that’s somebody’s else personal thought.” I had an opportunity and it didn’t work out, which was unfortunate. It didn’t turn out the way that it was supposed to, but I think I was actually one heck of a basketball player back in the day. Funny story about that word “bust”: If you go to YouTube and type in “Greg Oden highlight video,” the best one is actually the one titled “Greg Oden: A Bust?” Go watch that. I’ve watched it. I actually watch it a lot, it makes me feel good about myself! (laughs)
In The Athletic’s feature on you, it said that you’d watch Kevin Durant play and it would make you cry. Did Durant having so much success as the No. 2 pick in 2007 make things even more difficult for you? Greg Oden: It said that? (shakes head) No, I’m happy for KD. I hope and pray that he can come back from this injury and be just like he was before – or even better. I’m nothing but a fan of KD. I wouldn’t say that I cried. I had some feelings inside like, “Damn, I was picked first…” I wish I could be doing those things! I wish I could be the businessman that he is, the good dude that he is. But I’ve never felt anger or like, “That should be me!” I’m a fan of basketball and a fan of him. I wish him nothing but the best and I hope he comes back next year and takes Brooklyn to a championship.
You played with Mike Conley growing up and you guys had a ton of success together. For those who don’t know, you and Mike won three-straight state titles in high school and led Ohio State to the NCAA national championship game in 2007. Are you and Mike still close? Greg Oden: Yeah! I told you about seeing the movie “Knives Out.” Well, when I saw it, I was the third wheel on a date with Mike and his wife! (laughs) We were in Utah.
On that human level, Collins says, whether the aspect of self in question is sexuality or otherwise, “I would love to see an athlete live their life in an authentic way, not feel that they have to hide, not feel that they have to be afraid, or live with shame – all the other things that go with being a closeted athlete. No human being should have to walk that path. “But there is that fear of stepping forward.”
“I think it’s up to the rest of us to try to create that environment where those closeted athletes out there know that when they do choose to step forward, that they will be supported and championed, and continue to play the sport, continue to evolve, and not feel that they have to hide who they are,” he says.
February 23, 2020 | 3:01 am EST Update
Sixers concerned about Ben Simmons
Adrian Wojnarowski: Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons will undergo an MRI on his lower back on Sunday, league source tells ESPN. He was definitely in some pain tonight after game vs. Bucks.
There is some level of concern surrounding the possible nature of the injury, league sources tell ESPN. A clearer picture is expected after testing on Sunday in Philadelphia.
Sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne that the Lakers intend to waive DeMarcus Cousins to clear a roster spot for Markieff Morris if he clears waivers on Sunday. The power forward negotiated a buyout with the Detroit Pistons on Friday, leaving $4.3 million in remaining salary for this season and next season on the table, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.
KC Johnson: Zach LaVine said he and Jim Boylen talked about some “player-coach things we talk about every once in awhile” postgame. About Boylen’s late timeouts with Bulls out of it, which cameras have shown LaVine reacting to twice now, LaVine said: “That’s what he does. I’m not the coach.”
KC Johnson: LaVine: “He told me he likes working on things we do in practice. He’s the coach. He can call timeout if he wants. I just wish we were in the game. It’s frustrating. Obviously, you never know what can happen. But you’re down 10 with 30 seconds left, it’s tough to stay locked in.”
Cuban’s rant began with a tweet after Atlanta’s John Collins converted on a follow shot, which was credited after a goaltending call was overturned. The basket sealed the game for the Hawks with 8.4 seconds remaining. “So they call a goaltend,” Cuban’s tweet began. “They literally blew the whistle that it was a goaltend. There was a putback after the whistle. After review they said no goaltend but count the basket? WTF is that? That’s NBA officiating.” In a follow-up tweet, Cuban said, “1 of the refs told us it was an inadvertent whistle, so it was not goaltending. Doesn’t matter that people stopped. They thought the whistle came after the putback. So the basket counted. So what where they reviewing if it wasn’t a goaltend?”
“Refs have bad games,” he tweeted. “Crews have bad games. But this isn’t a single game issue. This is the same s— that has been going on for 20 years. Hire former refs who think they know how to hire, train and manage. Realize 2 years later they can’t. Repeat.”
If Markieff Morris joins the Los Angeles Lakers as expected, Marcus Morris says he can see the twin brothers not only living together but carpooling to Staples Center if the LA Clippers and Lakers face each other in a seven-game playoff series. “We’re two competitive guys, that’s gonna be like really fun,” Marcus Morris said on Saturday when asked about the possibility of the twins being on opposite contending sides in Los Angeles. “Probably gonna ride to the game together. That don’t bother us, to have to go out there and compete — we’re pros, and both of us gonna go hard and both are gonna do the best we can do for our team.”
Barrett scoffed when asked if he believes Williamson, who is averaging 22.4 points and 7.2 rebounds over 11 appearances, is “all the way back” from his knee injury. “No. He’s not what he could be. But he’s getting there,” Barrett said. “Around there, but I wouldn’t even say 75 percent, I would just say he hasn’t played much and he’s still trying to get his rhythm. He’s playing well, but he’ll be fine.”
Alykhan Bijani: James Harden on what about Russell Westbrook complements him: “We’re just dogs. We’re aggressive at all times. No matter how great things are going, no matter how bad things are going. We’re two confident guys that love to push our teammates and we’re doing that.” #Rockets
Anthony Slater: Warriors practice opens, Klay Thompson in the weight room, mimicking (in a controlled setting) the full lift he’d get on a full speed jumper. First time I’ve seen him really bend and rise high on that knee.
As the Wilpon family cranks up a sale of its MLB franchise, rumors swirled this week that Dolan — who, as owner of the Knicks and the Rangers may be even less popular with Big Apple sports fans than the Wilpons — was interested in buying the Mets. Sources confirmed it’s likely that the billionaire boss of Madison Square Garden will take a look alongside other prospective bidders. In addition to New York industry titans, those could include a bloc formed by ex-Yankee Alex Rodriguez, sources say. Nevertheless, insiders said it’s not the team Dolan is likely interested in, but rather the Wilpons’ ownership stake in the SNY cable-TV network. The idea would be to merge it with the MSG Network to create a New York sports-broadcasting colossus, sources said.
Multiple sources told The Post that Dolan has attempted in the past to strike a deal for the Yankees’ YES Network, which would have given his MSG Network rights to baseball games and summertime TV revenues that insiders say Dolan believes would make MSG a more appealing acquisition target.
It’s not hard to imagine it becoming the preferred method of overtime in the G League — a place where the NBA loves to test new rules and ideas. In the immediate aftermath of the All-Star game, some league insiders wondered if Commissioner Adam Silver’s plans for an in-season tournament could be elevated by connecting the championship rounds to the new format. But not everyone wants to see the Elam Ending in games that count. “They’re never going to do that in an NBA game, no,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “… I don’t think we need to. I think the games are pretty competitive the way they are. I think what they were trying to do is bring some excitement to a game that had no excitement.”
February 22, 2020 | 9:20 pm EST Update
Tim Bontemps: Ben Simmons doesn’t look right. He appeared to maybe tweak his back after going into the cameras following the layup he made a minute ago. Something to monitor.
Kane Pitman: Brett Brown on Giannis – “How does he not come down and see one on one because he’s unguardable..he’s unguardable going at you one on one with a head of steam. “You talk about taking a charge, absorb the drive all you want but it’s coach speak, it’s fools gold, you can’t do it.”