More from Johnson: “Kobe was living his best life after basketball. His relationship with his kids, with his wife, the the work in the community. He was about women’s athletics, the WNBA. He worked out with everybody. The list of players that this man worked out with, Kawhi, Kyrie Irving, Tatum of the Celtics, on and on and on. I mean, he would give his time and his knowledge of the game to all these young players. And I just loved his relationship with his girls and his wife. I mean, they were coming to the LA Sparks games. And last, but not least, he loved the Laker organization, he loved Jeanie, he loved Dr. Buss. It’s going to be hard for the city to move on.”
Tim Reynolds: Raptors 127, Pacers 81 – Biggest victory margin in Raptors history – Ties 5th-biggest margin in the NBA this season – 5th-biggest loss in Pacers history – 11th game decided by 40 or more this season, tying the most in an NBA regular season since 1991-92.