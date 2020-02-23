USA Today Sports

Marc Stein: Dallas will be making the case that the end…

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 24, 2020 | 2:22 am EST Update

Lakers to re-sign DeMarcus Cousins this summer?

Well, Cousins won’t be able to do that anymore. Per league rules, he can continue his rehab with the Lakers, at their practice facility, but he can’t fly on the team plane or sit on the bench once he’s waived. But the Lakers could re-sign him this summer, something both sides have expressed interest in pursuing, sources said.
30 mins ago via Joe Vardon @ The Athletic

, Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 219 more rumors
As the Milwaukee Bucks steam towards the top seed in the Eastern Conference and potentially 70 wins, officially clinching a playoff spot was a mere formality. Their spot in the postseason is now secure, and they made a bit of NBA history in the process. With the Washington Wizards’ loss Sunday night, the Bucks became the first team to clinch a berth in this season’s playoffs. Feb. 23 is the earliest date on the calendar that a team has clinched in NBA history. Milwaukee bested the prior mark of Feb. 25 set by the Golden State Warriors in 2017.
30 mins ago via Matt Eppers @ USA Today Sports

Uncategorized

With 33 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 126-117 victory over the Washington Wizards, the Chicago guard became the first rookie in NBA history to score 30 points in consecutive contests while coming off the bench. That scoring output from a reserve hasn’t been recorded at least since the NBA officially began tracking starters in 1970-71, according to the Elias Sports Bureau research. He also joined Michael Jordan as the only Bulls rookies with back-to-back 30-point games. White’s secret? His hair. “Yeah. It gives me powers,” White told ESPN. “That’s what everybody says. It’s kind of my trademark.”
30 mins ago via Eric Woodyard @ ESPN

Uncategorized

,

Tom Thibodeau the favorite to coach Knicks?

On the coaching front, some around the Knicks also feel as if Tom Thibodeau is becoming a stronger and stronger possibility for the head coaching position currently occupied by interim coach Mike Miller. One person with knowledge of their thinking put the odds at 90 percent that Thibs will get the job, with Miller staying on in some capacity.
30 mins ago via Jonathan Macri @ Sports Illustrated

, , Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 19 more rumors
It’s been no secret that at some point before the end of the season, Leon Rose is going to become the next man tasked with guiding the Knicks to the long-awaited promised land. “At some point” may be just a few days away. Multiple sources tell SI.com that Rose’s position as President of Basketball Operations for the Knicks will be made official either this week or next week, with a press conference likely coming soon thereafter.
30 mins ago via Jonathan Macri @ Sports Illustrated

, Uncategorized

,

Storyline: Knicks Front Office
30 mins ago via MarcJSpearsESPN

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

More from Johnson: “Kobe was living his best life after basketball. His relationship with his kids, with his wife, the the work in the community. He was about women’s athletics, the WNBA. He worked out with everybody. The list of players that this man worked out with, Kawhi, Kyrie Irving, Tatum of the Celtics, on and on and on. I mean, he would give his time and his knowledge of the game to all these young players. And I just loved his relationship with his girls and his wife. I mean, they were coming to the LA Sparks games. And last, but not least, he loved the Laker organization, he loved Jeanie, he loved Dr. Buss. It’s going to be hard for the city to move on.”
30 mins ago via Joe Vardon @ The Athletic

, Uncategorized

, ,

February 23, 2020 | 9:38 pm EST Update
February 23, 2020 | 8:43 pm EST Update
February 23, 2020 | 7:39 pm EST Update
February 23, 2020 | 7:17 pm EST Update
February 23, 2020 | 6:25 pm EST Update
February 23, 2020 | 5:45 pm EST Update
Home