February 24, 2020 | 2:22 am EST Update
Lakers to re-sign DeMarcus Cousins this summer?
Well, Cousins won’t be able to do that anymore. Per league rules, he can continue his rehab with the Lakers, at their practice facility, but he can’t fly on the team plane or sit on the bench once he’s waived. But the Lakers could re-sign him this summer, something both sides have expressed interest in pursuing, sources said.
Sources indicate the Knicks were fully prepared to extend Dotson a $2 million qualifying offer to keep him a restricted free agent and try to keep him by matching a reasonable offer. Whether there is a shift in thinking with incoming president Leon Rose is not entirely clear.
An NBA source said about four teams reached out about Dotson at the trade deadline. Orlando, Golden State, the Nets, Detroit and Utah have shown interest in Dotson in the past.
The NBA plans to await commissioner Adam Silver’s ruling on a Dallas Mavericks game protest before leveling possible discipline on owner Mark Cuban for his behavior during and after the Mavericks’ loss to Atlanta on Saturday night.
Cuban contends that the game should be replayed from the point of the incorrect goaltending call, according to sources. In that case, the game would resume with a jump ball with 9.7 seconds remaining and the Hawks leading by two points.
As the Milwaukee Bucks steam towards the top seed in the Eastern Conference and potentially 70 wins, officially clinching a playoff spot was a mere formality. Their spot in the postseason is now secure, and they made a bit of NBA history in the process. With the Washington Wizards’ loss Sunday night, the Bucks became the first team to clinch a berth in this season’s playoffs. Feb. 23 is the earliest date on the calendar that a team has clinched in NBA history. Milwaukee bested the prior mark of Feb. 25 set by the Golden State Warriors in 2017.
With 33 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 126-117 victory over the Washington Wizards, the Chicago guard became the first rookie in NBA history to score 30 points in consecutive contests while coming off the bench. That scoring output from a reserve hasn’t been recorded at least since the NBA officially began tracking starters in 1970-71, according to the Elias Sports Bureau research. He also joined Michael Jordan as the only Bulls rookies with back-to-back 30-point games. White’s secret? His hair. “Yeah. It gives me powers,” White told ESPN. “That’s what everybody says. It’s kind of my trademark.”
KC Johnson: Per Bulls PR postgame notes and according to Elias Sports Bureau, Coby White is 1st rookie reserve in NBA history to post consecutive 30-point games.
Candace Buckner: Bradley Beal on Brooks’ comments about the team “playing soft.” “I put myself in that group, too. I can be better on the defensive end and all-around game. I think we all could be better. Coach is absolutely right.”
LeBron James: That boi to the left of me is an ABSOLUTE PROBLEM!! Keep going #YoungKing🤴🏼 #OnelegSleeveGang lol 🙏🏾💪🏾👑
Will Guillory: Per synergy, Jrue Holiday is scoring 1.153 points per possession on isos. That’s No. 1 in the NBA among players with at least 100 isolation possessions. And he’s doing it while drawing far fewer free throw attempts than the elite iso guys.
StatMuse: Zion Williamson is the first rookie to have 4 straight games with 25+ PTS on at least 57% shooting since Michael Jordan. pic.twitter.com/ymuJJdlbyH
Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson just did about a 20-minute postgame Q&A with Bob Fitzgerald in front of a few sections full of fans. Walked down memory lane for the final few minutes, then ended session: “Don’t get sappy on me now, Bob. We still got more memories to make. We’ll be back.”
Jahlil Okafor to play for Nigeria
Marc J. Spears: Pelicans big man Jahlil Obika Okafor has committed to play with the Nigerian men’s basketball team in 2020 Tokyo Olympics for head coach Mike Brown, he told @TheUndefeated. Okafor’s grandfather Chicko Okafor hails from Enugu, Nigeria.
Tom Thibodeau the favorite to coach Knicks?
On the coaching front, some around the Knicks also feel as if Tom Thibodeau is becoming a stronger and stronger possibility for the head coaching position currently occupied by interim coach Mike Miller. One person with knowledge of their thinking put the odds at 90 percent that Thibs will get the job, with Miller staying on in some capacity.
Chris Fedor: #Cavs coach Steve Frankoski — “Frankie Bones” — is no longer with the organization, league sources tell @clevelanddotcom . He wanted to, for the moment, step away and move on to something different. I’m told it is not related to John Beilein’s resignation.
It’s been no secret that at some point before the end of the season, Leon Rose is going to become the next man tasked with guiding the Knicks to the long-awaited promised land. “At some point” may be just a few days away. Multiple sources tell SI.com that Rose’s position as President of Basketball Operations for the Knicks will be made official either this week or next week, with a press conference likely coming soon thereafter.
Sources also confirmed that Rose was delayed in officially taking the job by his involvement in the Dwayne Wade “L3GACY” celebration this weekend in Miami, as first reported last week by Marc Berman of the New York Post. Rose, of course, is widely credited with helping bring together the “Big Three” of Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh a decade ago.
Logan Murdock: Steve Kerr says Draymond Green, Stephen Curry and GM Bob Myers will represent the Warriors at Kobe Bryant’s memorial on Monday in Los Angeles.
“We know it’s going to be hard to be in there and hearing all that stuff again, but it’s going to feel good as well,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said of the memorial. “We’re going to honor Kobe and Gigi’s life the right way and it’s something that we’re all looking forward to, but understanding that it’s going to be hard.”
More from Johnson: “Kobe was living his best life after basketball. His relationship with his kids, with his wife, the the work in the community. He was about women’s athletics, the WNBA. He worked out with everybody. The list of players that this man worked out with, Kawhi, Kyrie Irving, Tatum of the Celtics, on and on and on. I mean, he would give his time and his knowledge of the game to all these young players. And I just loved his relationship with his girls and his wife. I mean, they were coming to the LA Sparks games. And last, but not least, he loved the Laker organization, he loved Jeanie, he loved Dr. Buss. It’s going to be hard for the city to move on.”
February 23, 2020 | 9:38 pm EST Update
Mike McGraw: Another crazy-high turnover game for #Bulls (28, LaVine with 9), but they snap losing streak with 126-117 win over Wizards. White 33, LaVine 32, Young 25; Beal 53
February 23, 2020 | 8:43 pm EST Update
Tim Reynolds: Raptors 127, Pacers 81 – Biggest victory margin in Raptors history – Ties 5th-biggest margin in the NBA this season – 5th-biggest loss in Pacers history – 11th game decided by 40 or more this season, tying the most in an NBA regular season since 1991-92.
February 23, 2020 | 7:39 pm EST Update
Dave McMenamin: The Lakers make the Morris addition official. DeMarcus Cousins is waived to create the roster spot. pic.twitter.com/9KLvOPgr8t
February 23, 2020 | 7:17 pm EST Update
Logan Murdock: Warriors assistant GM Kirk Lacob on the signing of Dragan Bender: “We’re into former Suns. I don’t know if you noticed that.”
February 23, 2020 | 6:25 pm EST Update
February 23, 2020 | 5:45 pm EST Update
KC Johnson: Boylen on if there’s an element of defiance to his late-game timeouts: “Is there a chance where maybe I’m more competitive in those (blowout) situations? I think I have to own that. I don’t like losing.”