Trae Young: Kobe was my Jordan...🙇🏽♂️
Rod Beard: As expected, #Pistons have recalled Khyri Thomas from @grdrive and he has joined the team in Denver.
Ben Simmons to miss unclear amount of time
Dwyane Wade’s weekend had Udonis Haslem thinking about his eventual retirement party. “I’m going to have Dwyane help me plan my retirement after that, for sure,” Haslem said with a smile following the Heat’s Monday morning shootaround at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. “I’ll definitely reach out to him for some advice on what to do with mine.”
While the expectation was that this would be Haslem’s final NBA season, he cautions against making such an assumption. Haslem, 39, is in his 17th NBA season. Asked if he’s certain this will be his final season, Haslem indicated he’s not. “I can’t say,” Haslem said earlier this month. “The guys want me around. Bam [Adebayo] tells me every day, ‘I don’t know what the hell I’m going to do when you retire.’ Jimmy [Butler] always has me around. We’ll see. My kids are getting older. We’ll see.”
Nick Friedell: Andrew Wiggins (leg contusion) getting checked out by Warriors medical staff, according to Steve Kerr. Chriss also did not practice. They are questionable for tomorrow vs. Kings. Draymond also questionable as well.
A few months ago, the sight would have been benign. But at the beginning of December, Roberson (left knee injury recovery) moved his injury rehabilitation to Los Angeles. Thunder coach Billy Donovan said Roberson made trips back to Oklahoma City and was in regular contact with the Thunder medical staff during his time in California. But Roberson hadn’t been in the Thunder locker room during pregame availability since he first left for L.A.. On Sunday, Roberson returned to OKC for the foreseeable future.
The next step for Roberson is to go through a series of medical tests. Roberson did not practice with the team Monday, Donovan said. But he worked out with development coaches after practice, running through situational drills on offense and defense. There is still no timetable for Roberson’s return.
“He’s back here now,” Donovan said. “Things can change, as they always do.” Roberson experienced multiple setbacks after rupturing his left patellar tendon in January 2018. Each extended his rehabilitation timeline, but none more than an avulsion fracture, which an MRI revealed 10 months after the initial injury.
The Thunder was hopeful that Roberson would return to the court during preseason this year, but after graduating to five-on-five drills, Roberson hit a wall in his rehab. Eventually, he tried a change in scenery. Before returning to OKC, Roberson worked out with Olin Simplis, the same personal trainer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander goes to in the offseason. “O has helped a lot with me in terms of knee pains in the summer and stuff like that,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “And I know Dre is dealing with some knee pains, so O should be good for him.”
Miami’s celebration of Dwyane Wade just got a bit sweeter. Two days after the Heat retired Wade’s jersey, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced that Northeast 7th Street has been renamed Dwyane Wade Boulevard. […] The street runs perpendicular to Biscayne Boulevard right in front of AmericanAirlines Arena. According to Suarez, the resolution passed unanimously.
Mayor Francis Suarez: #Miami has always been #WadeCounty but, today, it’s official. After giving @DwyaneWade the Key to the City, we’re now designating the street fronting Biscayne Blvd as Dwyane Wade Blvd. This solidifies D Wade not only as a @MiamiHEAT hero, but a @CityofMiami hero. @Brendan_Tobin
Farbod Esnaashari: Michael Jordan’s final words in eulogizing Kobe Bryant: “I had a little brother that I tried to help in every way I could. Please, Rest In Peace, little brother.”
KD recently admitted he knew at about the halfway mark of last season that he was going to leave the franchise. Warriors owner Joe Lacob — who doesn’t like to discuss the past very much — probably never will understand why the four-time scoring champion chose a different path. “I can’t get mad when Kevin Durant — who I felt pretty close with — decides he’s going to leave. Which to me, made no sense,” Lacob said Monday morning on 95.7 The Game. “You’re (with) the best organization — I hope he thinks — in the world.
“Winning, other great players, the new arena. To me, there was every reason in the world to stay. But I’m not gonna be mad at him because it’s his life and he earned the right. And for whatever reason, he decided he wanted to leave. “I can’t control that. I tried (laughing).”
Farbod Esnaashari: Michael Jordan: “What Kobe Bryant was to me, was the inspiration that someone truly cared about the way I played the game. He wanted to be the best basketball player he could be. As I got to know him, I wanted to be the best big brother I could be.”