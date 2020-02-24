#Miami has always been #WadeCounty but, today, it’s official. After giving @DwyaneWade the Key to the City, we’re now designating the street fronting Biscayne Blvd as Dwyane Wade Blvd. This solidifies D Wade not only as a @MiamiHEAT hero, but a @CityofMiami hero. @Brendan_Tobin pic.twitter.com/avJm7uszuA

— Mayor Francis Suarez (@MiamiMayor) February 24, 2020