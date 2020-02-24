USA Today Sports

Tom Moore: #Sixers coach Brett Brown: ‘Tonight, Atlan…

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 24, 2020 | 7:12 pm EST Update
February 24, 2020 | 7:00 pm EST Update
February 24, 2020 | 6:28 pm EST Update
February 24, 2020 | 5:49 pm EST Update
February 24, 2020 | 5:18 pm EST Update
February 24, 2020 | 4:56 pm EST Update
February 24, 2020 | 4:08 pm EST Update
While the expectation was that this would be Haslem’s final NBA season, he cautions against making such an assumption. Haslem, 39, is in his 17th NBA season. Asked if he’s certain this will be his final season, Haslem indicated he’s not. “I can’t say,” Haslem said earlier this month. “The guys want me around. Bam [Adebayo] tells me every day, ‘I don’t know what the hell I’m going to do when you retire.’ Jimmy [Butler] always has me around. We’ll see. My kids are getting older. We’ll see.”
3 hours ago via Miami Herald

Top Rumors

, , , ,

A few months ago, the sight would have been benign. But at the beginning of December, Roberson (left knee injury recovery) moved his injury rehabilitation to Los Angeles. Thunder coach Billy Donovan said Roberson made trips back to Oklahoma City and was in regular contact with the Thunder medical staff during his time in California. But Roberson hadn’t been in the Thunder locker room during pregame availability since he first left for L.A.. On Sunday, Roberson returned to OKC for the foreseeable future.
3 hours ago via Maddie Lee @ The Oklahoman

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: Andre Roberson Injury
The Thunder was hopeful that Roberson would return to the court during preseason this year, but after graduating to five-on-five drills, Roberson hit a wall in his rehab. Eventually, he tried a change in scenery. Before returning to OKC, Roberson worked out with Olin Simplis, the same personal trainer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander goes to in the offseason. “O has helped a lot with me in terms of knee pains in the summer and stuff like that,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “And I know Dre is dealing with some knee pains, so O should be good for him.”
3 hours ago via Maddie Lee @ The Oklahoman

, Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: Andre Roberson Injury

3 hours ago via Twitter

Uncategorized

,

February 24, 2020 | 3:30 pm EST Update
KD recently admitted he knew at about the halfway mark of last season that he was going to leave the franchise. Warriors owner Joe Lacob — who doesn’t like to discuss the past very much — probably never will understand why the four-time scoring champion chose a different path. “I can’t get mad when Kevin Durant — who I felt pretty close with — decides he’s going to leave. Which to me, made no sense,” Lacob said Monday morning on 95.7 The Game. “You’re (with) the best organization — I hope he thinks — in the world.
4 hours ago via Drew Shiller @ NBC Sports

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

February 24, 2020 | 3:16 pm EST Update
Home