Chris Kirschner: Career high 49 points for Embiid tonight. Sixers win 129-112. Looked like Embiid gave Kevin Huerter the finger when Huerter stole the ball from him at the end of the game
Eric Nehm: Bucks opt not to foul. Troy Brown Jr. misses a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounds. Bucks win 137-134.
Chase Hughes: Bradley Beal is just the third player in NBA history with back-to-back games of 53 points or more. Wilt Chamberlain, James Harden, Bradley Beal. That’s it.
Anthony Puccio: Final: Magic 115, Nets 113. Nets allowed Magic to score 74 points in the 2nd half. Blew a 19-point lead. Bad loss to say the least. pic.twitter.com/tDDF0EzsdT
Salman Ali: Jeff Green on playing center for HOU: “It’s not a challenge. It’s just basketball. It’s something I’ve done most of my career. I’ve done it from my rookie year to now. Playing multiple positions… At the end of the day, it’s about playing with confidence, playing with heart.” pic.twitter.com/ANw3aXzsY4
Rod Beard: As expected, #Pistons have recalled Khyri Thomas from @grdrive and he has joined the team in Denver.
Dwyane Wade’s weekend had Udonis Haslem thinking about his eventual retirement party. “I’m going to have Dwyane help me plan my retirement after that, for sure,” Haslem said with a smile following the Heat’s Monday morning shootaround at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. “I’ll definitely reach out to him for some advice on what to do with mine.”
While the expectation was that this would be Haslem’s final NBA season, he cautions against making such an assumption. Haslem, 39, is in his 17th NBA season. Asked if he’s certain this will be his final season, Haslem indicated he’s not. “I can’t say,” Haslem said earlier this month. “The guys want me around. Bam [Adebayo] tells me every day, ‘I don’t know what the hell I’m going to do when you retire.’ Jimmy [Butler] always has me around. We’ll see. My kids are getting older. We’ll see.”
Nick Friedell: Andrew Wiggins (leg contusion) getting checked out by Warriors medical staff, according to Steve Kerr. Chriss also did not practice. They are questionable for tomorrow vs. Kings. Draymond also questionable as well.