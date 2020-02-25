USA Today Sports

Tim Bontemps: Final: Sixers 129, Hawks 112. Joel Embiid…

4 hours ago via TimBontemps

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 24, 2020 | 8:17 pm EST Update
February 24, 2020 | 7:12 pm EST Update
February 24, 2020 | 7:00 pm EST Update
February 24, 2020 | 6:28 pm EST Update
February 24, 2020 | 5:49 pm EST Update
February 24, 2020 | 5:18 pm EST Update
February 24, 2020 | 4:56 pm EST Update
February 24, 2020 | 4:08 pm EST Update
While the expectation was that this would be Haslem’s final NBA season, he cautions against making such an assumption. Haslem, 39, is in his 17th NBA season. Asked if he’s certain this will be his final season, Haslem indicated he’s not. “I can’t say,” Haslem said earlier this month. “The guys want me around. Bam [Adebayo] tells me every day, ‘I don’t know what the hell I’m going to do when you retire.’ Jimmy [Butler] always has me around. We’ll see. My kids are getting older. We’ll see.”
10 hours ago via Miami Herald

Top Rumors

, , , ,

Home