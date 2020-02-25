Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow, Hawks say: Dewayne Dedmo…
Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow, Hawks say: Dewayne Dedmon (right elbow pain) is probable. De’Andre Hunter (right ankle sprain) is probable. Bembry, Capela, Labissiere remain out.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
February 25, 2020 | 6:49 pm EST Update
February 25, 2020 | 5:55 pm EST Update
Jeff Green signing with Houston for rest of year
Jordan Schultz: Jeff Green officially signing with the Rockets for rest of season, source tells ESPN. Both sides are really happy with the fit.
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Timberwolves. But Butler was able to get a workout in at the Heat facility today and the hope is he will be able to play tomorrow, according to a league source. Meyers Leonard and Tyler Herro remain out.
Fred Katz: Davis Bertans (sore right knee) is questionable for tomorrow against the Nets. Thomas Bryant is off the injury report.
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Dante Exum (ankle) is listed OUT for tomorrow night’s game against Philly. Alfonzo McKinnie (foot) is also OUT.
February 25, 2020 | 5:23 pm EST Update
Scott Agness: Victor Oladipo (back tightness) shot around today and didn’t feel like he was ready to go. Both he and Edmond Sumner (sore hip) won’t play vs Hornets.
Olgun Uluc: New: The NBA has announced this season’s top-10 selling jerseys in Australia. 1. LeBron James 2. Ben Simmons 3. Jayson Tatum 4. Kyrie Irving 5. Giannis Antetokounmpo 6. Anthony Davis 7. Kawhi Leonard 8. Stephen Curry 9. Kyle Kuzma 10. Luka Dončić
February 25, 2020 | 4:49 pm EST Update
Ben Simmons out at least two weeks
Shams Charania: Tests on 76ers star Ben Simmons revealed he suffered nerve impingement in lower back and he will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Dane Moore: Allen Crabbe (personal reasons) and Omari Spellman (G-League) will again not be with the Timberwolves in Miami tomorrow. Karl-Anthony Towns (broken wrist) and Evan Turner (not with team) obviously won’t be with the team either. Everyone else is currently listed as good to go.
February 25, 2020 | 3:52 pm EST Update
Jim Eichenhofer: Jrue Holiday on how #Pelicans developed teamwork as season has progressed: “Going through the struggle, and figuring out our identity and how we want to play, building chemistry that way. When you come out of the bottom together, it makes it a lot easier on the way to the top.”
There are two questions worth asking about Gary Harris right now. Both are critical for the Denver Nuggets, and their climb towards the NBA title: “What happened?” and “What if he turns it around?” Two years ago, when Harris was 23, only two players his age averaged more than his 17.5 points per game: Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The bubbling optimism that surrounded Denver’s young core was amplified by Harris’ breakout campaign, how he so perfectly complemented Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in a league increasingly infatuated with athletic three-point shooters who could not be bullied on the other end.
Development is not linear and there are myriad ways to describe any one player’s unforeseeable stagnation, but the reality is Harris went from doubling as an integral present-day contributor and precious trade asset, to a big reason why his team can’t scratch the ceiling they otherwise could. The past few weeks have been a particularly dark nadir. In his last 20 games, Harris is averaging 8.7 points, shooting 35.2 percent from the floor and 23.9 percent behind the three-point line. Over his last 15, the Nuggets have been outscored by three points with Harris on the court.
This naturally leads us to wonder how the Nuggets would look if Harris returns to his old form and makes defeating the Nuggets four times in seven tries the Himalayan hike it should be. Harris averaging, say, 20 points per game — one-third of of them thanks to 40 percent shooting beyond the arc — and then paring it with elite on-ball defense, would help slice the margins that currently sit between Denver and the LA teams. Their offense would sparkle more vividly than it currently can in tight spots — meaningful, considering the Nuggets already have the sixth-highest offensive rating in the league.
Baseball agent Scott Boras told the Los Angeles Times he will honor Kobe Bryant’s wishes and create an internship for the late John Altobelli’s surviving 16-year-old daughter, Alexis. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka opened his speech Monday at Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s public memorial service by sharing a story about the future Hall of Famer’s request.
Pelinka said he was in church on Jan. 26 when he received a text message from Bryant, who wanted to know if he could help him contact “a certain baseball agent based in Southern California.” Bryant wanted to recommend Alexis for an internship at the agent’s office.
While Bryant was texting Pelinka, he and his daughter were on the helicopter ride that would end their lives. Also on board were seven others, including John Altobelli, wife Keri and their younger daughter, 14-year-old Alyssa, who was Gianna Bryant’s teammate on the Mamba basketball team. “Kobe’s last human act was heroic,” Pelinka said. “He wanted to use his platform to bless and a shape a young girl’s future.”
February 25, 2020 | 3:24 pm EST Update
Bill Oram: Frank Vogel on DeMarcus Cousins: “He’s allowed to still be with our team and rehab. He’s become part of our family.” Only changes will be that he can’t be on the bench and can’t travel to road games.
Tom Orsborn: Dejounte on being paired with Derrick White: “It’s great. I love playing with Derrick. He loves playing with me. We are both unselfish. We both can do a lot of things on both ends of the floor. Hopefully, it will continue to happen. But we can’t control that.”
February 25, 2020 | 3:05 pm EST Update
Connor Letourneau: Kevon Looney said he thinks he’ll need a full offseason to fully get back to who he was last season: pic.twitter.com/zqz26220Li
Bill Oram: LeBron said yesterday he was “emotionally a wreck like everyone else. It was a challenging day for all of us.” But he declined to say whether he attended the memorial. His biggest takeaway was “how strong and how bold Vanessa is to stand up there the way she did.”
February 25, 2020 | 2:43 pm EST Update
Emiliano Carchia: CSKA Moscow is showing serious interest in former Dallas Mavericks forward Ryan Broekhoff, a source told @Emiliano Carchia
Just the mere sight of promising forward Jonathan Isaac being back with the team and participating in some light shooting drills on Monday had to be glorious vision for the Orlando Magic. The nearly 7-foot Isaac has been out since Jan. 1 when he suffered a posterior lateral corner injury and a medial bone contusion in his left knee early in a Magic victory over the Washington Wizards. Isaac, 22, did not need surgery for the injury, but he was forced to walk on crutches and keep his leg in a cast and later a thigh-to-shin brace for a six-week period – all of which he has since shed. For now, Isaac said he’s just happy to be back around basketball and his teammates.