“T.EA.M. is about where the love of the game can take you,” Musante said. “It’s about meeting students where they are. T.E.A.M. is an equalizer, ensuring that young folks who are often underestimated have the opportunities to explore their passions, develop skills and build networks to unlock their potential, right now.” But with all the work put in, all the recommendations, all the networking, McQueen still sees the hole in the system — which is why it matters a great deal when this topic comes to the forefront. In the NBA currently, there are at most a handful of African-American video coordinators, including Chris Kent with the Bulls, Ryan Frazier with the Suns and Ryan Lumpkin with the Wizards. The others on McQueen’s list have moved up the ranks, but the pipeline hasn’t been replenished diversely. As data and analytics have become more popular, McQueen has watched the talent become even less diverse at the entry levels.