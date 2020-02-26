Chris Kirschner: Trae Young (flu-like symptoms) is ques…
Chris Kirschner: Trae Young (flu-like symptoms) is questionable for tonight’s game.
February 26, 2020 | 3:33 pm EST Update
Rod Boone: #Hornets statement on Malik Monk’s indefinite suspension: “We are disappointed in Malik’s decision-making that resulted in his suspension. As an organization, we do not condone his behavior. However, we are committed to supporting Malik during this time.”
February 26, 2020 | 3:03 pm EST Update
Mike Conley to get benched
The Utah Jazz are planning to make a starting lineup change beginning Wednesday night against Boston, removing Mike Conley Jr. from the starting five, league sources tell The Athletic.
The Jazz plan to move Royce O’Neale into the starting five in Conley’s place, those sources say. Utah has valued O’Neale as the team’s premier perimeter defender, and the move would allow Joe Ingles to take on more of a prominent role in the starting lineup.
The team was told of the change before shootaround, according to league sources, after Conley and O’Neale were told first. The move is a concession by the Jazz that Conley’s acquisition hasn’t worked as planned. The Jazz wanted to afford Conley every chance to find comfort in his fit with the starters, but they are at the most critical point of their season.
Eric Walden: Mike Conley: “It’s not that we’re not playing hard, it’s just that things are not going out way certain games. Sometimes it’s just a matter of putting one loss in the rearview mirror and just moving on to the next game … worrying about the individual moment-to-moment deals.” pic.twitter.com/nZxDonjGTP
Eric Walden: Rudy, on complacency creeping in: “I wouldn’t say that. I mean, it’s human nature that once you get in a good position you think things are gonna be easy. But I don’t think we had that mindset. … We just had slippage defensively.” pic.twitter.com/UtG6Zas3Ff
Eric Walden: Rudy Gobert: “No matter what happens in a game, or how tired we are, or if the sky is falling down, we can still do the absolutes: the transition defense, the physicality, the communication. It’s gotta be there every night.” pic.twitter.com/8XxCmhSi5R
Marc J. Spears: Former NBA big man @Marreese Speights will be joining @thebig3 Bivouac as a co-captain and a player, sources said.
February 26, 2020 | 2:36 pm EST Update
Could a package including Dinwiddie have landed a player like Aaron Gordon from Orlando? Is Gordon the kind of player that can help push Brooklyn into the East’s upper echelon? Some execs believe a player like Gordon can help Brooklyn but wouldn’t push them into the echelon of NBA title contender.
If Brooklyn has interest in trading for Gordon this summer, the club will probably have significant competition. The Pacers are among the teams that had a degree of interest in pursuing a deal for Gordon before the deadline, per SNY sources.
The New Orleans Pelicans have themselves a low-maintenance stud who would rather talk about his teammates than his own individual performances. Rookie sensation Zion Williamson has turned down almost every one-on-one interview request this season. He’s simply not comfortable talking about himself, and when questions are asked of the jaw-dropping rim-rattlers he throws down nightly, he often deflects and mentions how his teammates or coaching staff set him up for success.
At 19 years old, he has the basketball world impatiently waiting and craving for a visual of his next spectacular play and he knows it. Yet still, he’s a young man of few words. On and off the court, he allows his actions to speak louder than words and one of his latest gestures demonstrated just that.
Right before a film session on Feb. 12, the young forward arrived at Ochsner Sports Performance Center — the team’s practice facility — and gifted each of his teammates Mardi Gras-colored Beats By Dre Earphones with their last names and jerseys numbers inscribed inside the holding case. Players were speechless, and amazed. These are typically gestures exhibited by established veteran players — such as LeBron James — with the purpose of building a closer bond and symbolizing how much they are valued.
February 26, 2020 | 2:24 pm EST Update
StatMuse: Highest ON/OFF court point-differential per 100 poss this season (min 1,200 mins): 13.3 — LeBron James 12.7 — Rudy Gobert 11.8 — Chris Paul 11.7 — Jayson Tatum 11.2 — Bojan Bogdanovic 10.4 — Kawhi Leonard 9.8 — Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/ooHkvFdEvH
Eric Walden: Rudy Gobert: “I don’t think defense is about talent. It’s about hustle and getting on the same page as a team. … We’ve gotta bring that back. … The good thing (we discovered from watching film) is we’re all bad. … It wasn’t *his* fault or *his* fault or *his* fault.” pic.twitter.com/YGhgSzAbHQ
Duane Rankin: Monty Williams still gathering information on Kelly Oubre Jr.’s knee injury. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ezOV0fAgnC
Gina Mizell: Monty Williams said during shootaround availability that Dario Saric (as expected) will start tonight for the injured Kelly Oubre Jr. Monty did not have a timetable on Oubre’s injury, and said he found out about it yesterday. #Suns
February 26, 2020 | 12:57 pm EST Update
They enter the season’s last lap in 11th place in the conference, with a 24-32 record and three games behind eighth-place Memphis in the loss column with 26 games remaining. “Win every game, starting with (today),” point guard Dejounte Murray said. “That’s the mentality that you’ve got to have. We don’t want our season to end.”
For a Spurs team aiming to keep the playoff tradition alive, it has become now-or-never time. “We’ve seen glimpses of what we can do and how to do it,” Mills said. “It’s just about tying it together. We understand the urgency, and have a great opportunity this month to be able to make a push and string something together.”
Despite the odds stacked against them, and mounting evidence this could be the year the NBA’s longest active playoff streak is broken, the Spurs are not yet ready to call off the chase. “From the beginning of the season, I thought we were a good team,” Gay said. “I still do think we are a good team. I think we are a playoff team. And when we get there, I think teams will be scared to go against us.”
NBA Central: “He cares about me. I really don’t” -Giannis on Drake 😬 (🎥 @YahooCASports) pic.twitter.com/pk3Elr7KGA
But, we noticed multiple listings had disappeared from eBay over the past 24 hours — so we reached out to eBay to find out what’s up. Turns out, eBay has a policy that prohibits sellers from profiting off of “human tragedy or suffering.” In fact, eBay sent an email to one seller explaining their position — “Please note, due to sudden and tragic passing of Kobe Bryant – eBay has made the decision to prohibit the sale of merchandise, images and mugs relating to their passing.” “We do not allow listings that attempt to profit from human tragedy or suffering.”
February 26, 2020 | 11:45 am EST Update
The problem: The Jazz’s very foundation has cracked. “I feel like it’s not in our DNA yet to be dogs defensively as a team,” says Gobert, the two-time reigning Defensive Player of the Year. “It’s in the program’s DNA, but we don’t come out every night thinking, ‘I’m going to be physical; I’m going to make things hard for the other guy.’ We need that dog mentality.” Statistically, the Jazz this season are a mediocre defensive team. They rank 13th in defensive rating, allowing 108.3 points per 100 possessions. It’s the worst Utah has been on that end of the floor since 2013-14, when they won 25 games and Gobert was a raw rookie who spent most of the season in the G League.
The Knicks have not sent Knox, Smith or Ntilikina to the G League for more minutes. “We’re looking at development in a lot of different ways and not saying it’s just about, you just need 25 minutes a game to develop,” interim coach Mike Miller said last week. “I think there’s more to it, there’s more ways that we can help these guys grow than doing that. They’re getting experience and they’re getting opportunities and they’re learning. We’re seeing growth.”
Nuggets coach Mike Malone. What is the key to development now in the NBA? Malone: The easy answer is allowing young players to play and, more importantly, play through their mistakes. That’s what we’ve done. We don’t have a G League team, so we have guys that have all been given a chance to play and grow up and get game minutes. Right now the biggest challenge we have this year is Michael Porter, who falls into that young guy (category), he really hasn’t played in two years.
Antoine Walker: But the guy who was probably the toughest to score against was probably Dennis Rodman. That goes back to my first couple of years in the league. I played against Dennis in ‘96, ‘97 and ‘98 during their championship runs and he was tough as nails andso hard to score against. Those guys were really the ones who gave me trouble. Length was something that always bothered me.
You were ahead of your time with your three-point shooting. People used to criticize your shot selection because you attempted a lot of threes, but with how the game has evolved, clearly you were onto something. Do you feel vindicated? Antoine Walker: Oh, without question! I probably would’ve made $300 million in today’s NBA, if I could’ve played in this day and age! But I think it shows the skill level of big men. We’re seeing that big guys can do some of the things that small guys can do. It was a tough time for me when I was doing it; I used to get ripped for shooting so many threes. But I really give Jim O’Brien a lot of credit.
That’s because the men who perform as Rocky and Hooper are believed to be the first father-and-son mascot duo in NBA history. Their story is largely unknown to the public because of the strict code of secrecy the mascot world demands. But with assurances their identities would be sealed, both men agreed to speak with The Athletic and share how their unique, anonymous trade became a family business. (We will call the father “Tom” and the son “Jack” to help with reading ease.) “We chuckle about it every time we meet up,” Jack says. “It’s really cool to look at each other, and I know where he’s been and what he’s been through.”
Tom and Jack don’t have a running tally of who is most efficient with the family shot. “We don’t compete in costume because I never want to create that sort of pressure,” Tom said. “But when we get together, we’ll have little contests out of costume when we’re fooling around the court, put a dollar on it.” Still, the two men wouldn’t have signed up for a life around professional sports if they didn’t share a competitive streak. Jack is astutely aware that Rocky once nailed the shot in 17 straight games.
“T.EA.M. is about where the love of the game can take you,” Musante said. “It’s about meeting students where they are. T.E.A.M. is an equalizer, ensuring that young folks who are often underestimated have the opportunities to explore their passions, develop skills and build networks to unlock their potential, right now.” But with all the work put in, all the recommendations, all the networking, McQueen still sees the hole in the system — which is why it matters a great deal when this topic comes to the forefront. In the NBA currently, there are at most a handful of African-American video coordinators, including Chris Kent with the Bulls, Ryan Frazier with the Suns and Ryan Lumpkin with the Wizards. The others on McQueen’s list have moved up the ranks, but the pipeline hasn’t been replenished diversely. As data and analytics have become more popular, McQueen has watched the talent become even less diverse at the entry levels.
LeBron James ate some Red Vines — and yes, it appeared to be Red Vines, there was a shot of the packaging from TNT’s cameras — on Tuesday night after his huge night in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 118-109 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, a moment fit for a king. But when the footage aired on TNT’s postgame show, Shaquille O’Neal declared that “white guys call it Red Vines, black people call it Twizzlers.” When it was pointed out to Shaq that there are two different brands, that Red Vines are actually different, he didn’t care.
Sources familiar with Island Express tell TMZ, the company had liability insurance coverage totaling $50 million. Our sources say that’s not an unusual figure, but given the number of people Island Express transports on a single helicopter and the fact rich celebrities used the service … the number is low. Our sources say a more appropriate amount of coverage for the company would have been closer to $100 million. As we reported, Kylie Jenner — a 22-year-old billionaire — also recently took the same Island Express helicopter that crashed.
Monday they were mourning. Tuesday they were trying to cash in. Several people who attended the Kobe Bryant memorial at Staples Center are selling souvenir items from the event … from ticket stubs to program booklets … and the asking price is in the THOUSANDS of dollars. We’ve already found a handful of listings on eBay from people selling their memorial pins, shirts and other items. Most of the listers claim they personally attended the event.
February 26, 2020 | 11:16 am EST Update
Warriors adding Mychal Mulder
Shams Charania: The Warriors are signing guard Mychal Mulder of G League Sioux Falls to a 10-day contract, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Ryan Ward: Brandon Ingram on LeBron’s season-high 40 pts (1/2): “You don’t ever know how well he’s doing until you look at the stat sheet. I looked at it at one point & he had 34, 8 [rebs] & 5 [asts] & it didn’t look Like he shot much…”
“We love when he’s aggressive,” Lakers forward Anthony Davis said. “One, he’s able to score at will. Two, he’s a willing passer and it’s our job to make shots for him. We feel good when he kicks it to us, and we’re able to make shots. Because we know it’s just going to open it up for him.”