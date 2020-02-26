USA Today Sports

Chris Kirschner: Dewayne Dedmon is out for tonight's …

February 26, 2020 | 8:19 pm EST Update
February 26, 2020 | 6:57 pm EST Update
February 26, 2020 | 5:49 pm EST Update
Cuban doubled down on his disapproval of NBA officiating and of the decision yesterday on SiriusXM NBA radio. He also said that he thought there was a “good chance” the team would win the protest and the final seconds of the game would be replayed. “Everybody presumes that there’s no chance you ever win a protest, but I think we have a really good chance,” Cuban said.
February 26, 2020 | 5:32 pm EST Update
February 26, 2020 | 4:28 pm EST Update
Storyline: LaVine-Boylen Dynamic
“You get into the heat of the battle and between players when you guys are talking, you talk smack sometimes, right? And that’s all it was,” LaVine told ESPN, after ending with 41 points. “We were still down. Dude was talking a little mess to me and I just let him know ‘Look, I’ve got 40, I don’t know why you’re talking to me,'” he added. “I don’t know why they said they thought I was talking to Jim but it was just people being competitive in the game talking.”
He gets upset when inaccurate news is shared instead of his highlights or in-game plays. “That stuff sells with what’s happened before,” LaVine said. “Between a player and coach, I don’t think anybody should ever think it’s going to be buddy buddy or best friends. You have mutual respect and obviously, when you have two competitive people out there, they just want the best, you want to win, and we haven’t been in a winning situation yet so I think people get frustrated but at the end of the day, me and Jim talked. We have player-coach meetings and we’re in a good place right now,” he added. “It’s unfortunate that it got misconstrued but it was just between two players out there just having fun with the game.”
February 26, 2020 | 3:55 pm EST Update
Irving (shoulder) and Durant (Achilles) will both be coming off significant injuries, but next season is going to come with championship expectations regardless. “I think I’ll just prepare like I’ve always prepared,” said Atkinson, who signed a multi-year contract extension with Brooklyn in April 2019. “I think that changes things, but I have enough confidence in myself and my staff that we’ll prepare the guys correctly, and we don’t talk about wins and losses. The results will come if we follow this process we’ve followed all along. So keep doing that. Why change?”
Atkinson certainly got a taste of what’s to come while essentially being the team spokesman as Irving missed 26 straight games due to a right shoulder impingement. The organization was criticized at the time for a lack of transparency. “That’s a new challenge for me because I think I’m more sensitive to saying the wrong thing,” Atkinson said. “In the beginning, [the media] didn’t really care that much if I slipped up. And that puts you a little more on edge but also makes you a little more prepared. But in general basketball is basketball.”
“I just want to coach. That’s the comfort zone,” Atkinson said. “What you do have to deal with with those guys a little bit more is they have opinions — and really good opinions most of the time. At practice, Ky or KD might say, ‘Why don’t we do it this way?’ Some coaches can be sensitive to that. I’m OK with it. This is the next step in my development, coaching a team with more veterans.”
“What size are those?” Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Rader asked Zeller while looking at his shoes during an exclusive one-on-one interview after practice Tuesday morning at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. “Sixteen,” he replied. “I told them there is a lot of real estate on these shoes,” Zeller laughed. “A lot of free room for drawing.” So he asked the kids at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health to use his shoes as a canvas – and they did.
Twelve-year-old Jack Moon, a Riley Hospital cancer survivor from Plainfield, is one of the honored artists. He drew the hoop. “I drew a picture of (the) Indiana outline, because Cody Zeller went to school in Indiana and that because he plays basketball,” he said pointing to the basketball hoop design he drew. Now Jack and all the other kids who helped design the shoe will have a meet and greet with Cody prior to Tuesday night’s game with the Pacers at the Fieldhouse.
Cody Zeller: Tomorrow I’ll be wearing these sweet Indiana themed #KicksForKids designed by kids at Riley Hospital for Children! With a $15,000 donation to @RileyKids I want to continue to encourage kids to make the most of their childhood and never grow up!

February 26, 2020 | 3:45 pm EST Update
When Brandon Clarke felt the first pop in his leg, he tried to play through it Monday against the Clippers. When he heard a second pop, he knew the injury was more serious. “I knew I had probably strained the muscle or something,” Clarke said Wednesday at the Grizzlies’ shootaround ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Rockets. “It was disappointing, really. I knew my team needed me because obviously Jaren’s (Jackson Jr.) down.”
One of the most popular YouTube channels for NBA highlights and clips is FreeDawkins, which has been on YouTube since January 2015 and has 1.42 million subscribers for the main channel (plus 244,000 for VintageDawkins, focused on older clips, and 53,600 for SQUADawkins). This week saw all NBA content disappear from those channels’ public pages, with the main FreeDawkins channel now showing just seven videos from the 2019 FIBA World Cup, one video from a 2003 high school dunk contest, and one video of “12 facts on Zion Williamson.”
February 26, 2020 | 3:33 pm EST Update

