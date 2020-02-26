Kevin Chouinard: Trae Young is officially available ton…
Kevin Chouinard: Trae Young is officially available tonight.
February 26, 2020 | 8:19 pm EST Update
Joel Embiid suffers shoulder injury
Kyle Neubeck: Embiid looks to be in a lot of pain right now after that collision with Ante Zizic, grabbing at his shoulder/upper chest area. Sixers took a foul to get him out and he goes immediately to locker room.
Anthony Chiang: Tyler Johnson in the building to watch Heat-Timberwolves. A friend of many Heat players and a friend of James Johnson.
Dwain Price: Carlisle said center Willie Cauley-Stein will not be with the team until next week due to personal reasons. @Dallas Mavericks
February 26, 2020 | 6:57 pm EST Update
LeBron James out against Warriors
Melissa Rohlin: LeBron James (sore groin) is out for tomorrow’s game against Golden State. Anthony Davis (sore left elbow) is probable.
Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce says Clint Capela is doing more non-contact activity as far as sprints/slides, but there is still no timetable for his return.
February 26, 2020 | 5:49 pm EST Update
Alex Schiffer: Kenny Atkinson does not expect Wilson Chandler’s personal issue to be long-term. Expects him back quickly. Adds that there is no surgery date yet for Kyrie Irving. Likely to see Rodions Kurucs tonight with no Chandler.
Anthony Chiang: Bam Adebayo (right ankle sprain) listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Timberwolves.
Cuban doubled down on his disapproval of NBA officiating and of the decision yesterday on SiriusXM NBA radio. He also said that he thought there was a “good chance” the team would win the protest and the final seconds of the game would be replayed. “Everybody presumes that there’s no chance you ever win a protest, but I think we have a really good chance,” Cuban said.
“I think we tell them that if it didn’t impact the playoff standings, we don’t care if we replay it or not, because there’d be no point to it,” Cuban added. “But if it comes out the way we hope it will, they’ll start the game from the 9.5 seconds left to go with a center-court jump ball and Mavs down by two.”
February 26, 2020 | 5:32 pm EST Update
Alex Schiffer: Nets announce that Wilson Chandler is out for tonight’s game due to personal reasons.
Keith Pompey: Andre Drummond is listed as day-to-day with his left calf strain. The #Cavs’ big man will miss tonight’s game with #Sixers.
Chase Hughes: Davis Bertans is playing after being listed as questionable with a sore right foot. Shabazz Napier has replaced Ish Smith in the starting lineup.
February 26, 2020 | 4:28 pm EST Update
Kerith Burke: Steve Kerr casted some doubt on the March 1 return date for Steph Curry, saying that’s not official yet and his preference is Steph gets more scrimmages in. Last night Steve said March 1 is “the hope.” Hope is not certainty.
Christian Clark: Pelicans announce they’ve assigned Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the G League. It’d been more than a month since he played double-digit minutes.
A viral video clip of Zach LaVine from Tuesday night has emerged from the Chicago Bulls’ 124-122 nail-biting loss to Oklahoma City Thunder that the star guard would like to clarify. LaVine is spotted on camera mouthing, “I have f—ing 40 points” to someone on the sidelines, before drilling a deep 3-pointer from the Bulls’ logo. Based off previous encounters, many assumed that LaVine was yelling at Bulls coach Jim Boylen, but he says that wasn’t the case.
“You get into the heat of the battle and between players when you guys are talking, you talk smack sometimes, right? And that’s all it was,” LaVine told ESPN, after ending with 41 points. “We were still down. Dude was talking a little mess to me and I just let him know ‘Look, I’ve got 40, I don’t know why you’re talking to me,'” he added. “I don’t know why they said they thought I was talking to Jim but it was just people being competitive in the game talking.”
He gets upset when inaccurate news is shared instead of his highlights or in-game plays. “That stuff sells with what’s happened before,” LaVine said. “Between a player and coach, I don’t think anybody should ever think it’s going to be buddy buddy or best friends. You have mutual respect and obviously, when you have two competitive people out there, they just want the best, you want to win, and we haven’t been in a winning situation yet so I think people get frustrated but at the end of the day, me and Jim talked. We have player-coach meetings and we’re in a good place right now,” he added. “It’s unfortunate that it got misconstrued but it was just between two players out there just having fun with the game.”
February 26, 2020 | 3:55 pm EST Update
Irving (shoulder) and Durant (Achilles) will both be coming off significant injuries, but next season is going to come with championship expectations regardless. “I think I’ll just prepare like I’ve always prepared,” said Atkinson, who signed a multi-year contract extension with Brooklyn in April 2019. “I think that changes things, but I have enough confidence in myself and my staff that we’ll prepare the guys correctly, and we don’t talk about wins and losses. The results will come if we follow this process we’ve followed all along. So keep doing that. Why change?”
Atkinson certainly got a taste of what’s to come while essentially being the team spokesman as Irving missed 26 straight games due to a right shoulder impingement. The organization was criticized at the time for a lack of transparency. “That’s a new challenge for me because I think I’m more sensitive to saying the wrong thing,” Atkinson said. “In the beginning, [the media] didn’t really care that much if I slipped up. And that puts you a little more on edge but also makes you a little more prepared. But in general basketball is basketball.”
“I just want to coach. That’s the comfort zone,” Atkinson said. “What you do have to deal with with those guys a little bit more is they have opinions — and really good opinions most of the time. At practice, Ky or KD might say, ‘Why don’t we do it this way?’ Some coaches can be sensitive to that. I’m OK with it. This is the next step in my development, coaching a team with more veterans.”
Jeff McDonald: Hearing Luka Samanic will indeed be in uniform tonight for the Spurs. Nothing given — and in fact I’d probably bet against it — but theoretically possible the 19th pick in the June draft sees his first NBA minutes vs Mavs
“What size are those?” Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Rader asked Zeller while looking at his shoes during an exclusive one-on-one interview after practice Tuesday morning at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. “Sixteen,” he replied. “I told them there is a lot of real estate on these shoes,” Zeller laughed. “A lot of free room for drawing.” So he asked the kids at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health to use his shoes as a canvas – and they did.
Twelve-year-old Jack Moon, a Riley Hospital cancer survivor from Plainfield, is one of the honored artists. He drew the hoop. “I drew a picture of (the) Indiana outline, because Cody Zeller went to school in Indiana and that because he plays basketball,” he said pointing to the basketball hoop design he drew. Now Jack and all the other kids who helped design the shoe will have a meet and greet with Cody prior to Tuesday night’s game with the Pacers at the Fieldhouse.
Cody Zeller: Tomorrow I’ll be wearing these sweet Indiana themed #KicksForKids designed by kids at Riley Hospital for Children! With a $15,000 donation to @RileyKids I want to continue to encourage kids to make the most of their childhood and never grow up!
February 26, 2020 | 3:45 pm EST Update
In a Q&A session on Instagram, the NBA Champion made an interesting claim about his status among the best players in the world. Question: What inspires you to keep going? J.R. Smith: Knowing I’m still better than 85% of the players on the court.
When Brandon Clarke felt the first pop in his leg, he tried to play through it Monday against the Clippers. When he heard a second pop, he knew the injury was more serious. “I knew I had probably strained the muscle or something,” Clarke said Wednesday at the Grizzlies’ shootaround ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Rockets. “It was disappointing, really. I knew my team needed me because obviously Jaren’s (Jackson Jr.) down.”
“It’s tough not being able to play with the guys,” Clarke said. “Obviously, I’m sad not to be able to have that fun for a while. I’ve been having a good season, so it’s a little bit upsetting, but that’ll just make the comeback even better.”
Nuggets basketball and Avalanche hockey are returning to the local television airwaves, Altitude TV announced Wednesday. The Denver Nuggets game against the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors on Sunday, March 1, at 4 p.m. will air in Colorado on KTVD Channel 20.
One of the most popular YouTube channels for NBA highlights and clips is FreeDawkins, which has been on YouTube since January 2015 and has 1.42 million subscribers for the main channel (plus 244,000 for VintageDawkins, focused on older clips, and 53,600 for SQUADawkins). This week saw all NBA content disappear from those channels’ public pages, with the main FreeDawkins channel now showing just seven videos from the 2019 FIBA World Cup, one video from a 2003 high school dunk contest, and one video of “12 facts on Zion Williamson.”
An NBA source told Awful Announcing that they’re not involved with the FreeDawkins takedown in any way, and that the NBA’s overall approach to unauthorized highlights channels hasn’t changed since Silver’s 2015 comments.