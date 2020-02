He gets upset when inaccurate news is shared instead of his highlights or in-game plays. “That stuff sells with what’s happened before,” LaVine said. “Between a player and coach, I don’t think anybody should ever think it’s going to be buddy buddy or best friends. You have mutual respect and obviously, when you have two competitive people out there, they just want the best, you want to win, and we haven’t been in a winning situation yet so I think people get frustrated but at the end of the day, me and Jim talked. We have player-coach meetings and we’re in a good place right now,” he added. “It’s unfortunate that it got misconstrued but it was just between two players out there just having fun with the game.”