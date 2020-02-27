The plan is still to re-evaluate Capela March 4. He’l…
The plan is still to re-evaluate Capela March 4. He’ll be out for a while longer, with Pierce adding he’d be surprised if Capela returns for the Hawks’ games in Washington March 6 and in Memphis March 7. Pierce had originally guessed Capela would miss 7-10 games coming out of the All-Star break (the Hawks’ 11th post-All Star break game is a home game vs. the Knicks March 11), but there’s no way to exactly determine how quickly Capela will rehab, which informs the timetable of his return. “It probably will be 15 (games) or less, after this weekend and next weekend’s over with,” Pierce said.
February 27, 2020 | 7:42 am EST Update
Clippers keeping Harrell, Morris?
Montrezl Harrell and Marcus Morris are the Clippers’ two best and most important free agents this summer. The organization is interested in re-signing both players this offseason, according to league sources. With the Clippers likely operating over the cap even if they renounce the rights to their free agents (unless Green also opts out) and the 2020 free-agent class looking relatively weak, Harrell and Morris are arguably more valuable to the Clippers than they probably are to other teams, given the Clippers’ limited resources to replace them.
His limitations as a rim protector and rebounder are the primary factors holding him back from being a max or near-max player. The Athletic reported earlier in the season that Harrell was projected to earn as much as $20 million to $25 million annually this offseason, but that figure is believed to be decreasing given how the trade deadline played out and the lack of available cap space. As Danny Leroux of The Athletic recently wrote, only seven teams project to use cap space this summer: Hawks, Knicks, Pistons, Heat, Hornets, Suns and Trail Blazers. Outside of the Hornets, who desperately need youth and talent, it’s unclear where Harrell fits with those teams.
Heat President Pat Riley mentioned the potential addition of a buyout addition after completing the trade with Memphis. “We’ll keep our eyes out,” he said earlier this month. “We’re happy this transaction gave us the possibility of going after a buyout maybe later on.”
TheLakersReview: Yahoo! Sports Chris B. Haynes was a guest on The Mason and Ireland Show today and here are a couple of the highlights regarding the Lakers: on the Lakers March 2 meeting with Dion Waiters: “… the reason why it’s scheduled for that day it gives the Lakers time to see who’s going to be able to be bought at that March 1st deadline gives them a chance to see the landscape of players out there and assess from there … the Lakers are still looking for reinforcements …”
Yahoo! Sports Chris B. Haynes on Dion: “I’ve heard he’s in pretty good shape. Ready to go.” Chris expounded that it will be more of “mindset” with Waiters to see if he’s willing to accept a determined role for a team.
Wednesday became a difficult lesson for him that way, when the NBA suspended Monk indefinitely without pay for violation of the league’s anti-drug policy. Coach James Borrego said Wednesday evening he hadn’t talked to Monk since the suspension was announced, but that Monk would have the full support of him and the franchise. “All of us face different things in life; it’s how you respond,” Borrego said before the Hornets played the New York Knicks. “It’s my belief, knowing Malik, that he’ll respond the right way.
“(The suspension) does put us in a bind. But in the end, this could be a very positive story. I look forward to talking to him.” The length of Monk’s suspension is open-ended, the NBA’s statement read, and “will continue until he is determined to be in full compliance” with the anti-drug policy.
Eric Walden: Rudy Gobert: “Even if we lost a few games that we think we should have won, we’re still in a good position. We still wanna be a playoff team, and we still think if we do the right things, we can be very good. We’ve gotta figure it out now and finish the season on a high note.” pic.twitter.com/PK9kRmraoD
Eric Walden: Rudy Gobert: I think (the defense) was day and night compared to the last three games. We still have some work to do, but overall we put ourselves in a position where we can win the game. … For the most part, I think we are in the right path defensively.” pic.twitter.com/G56EDlSkgp
StatMuse: Luka Doncic played his last game as a 20-year-old tonight. He has 21 career triple-doubles — as many as the next 6 players combined before turning 21. 21 — Luka Doncic. 7 — Magic Johnson. 5 — LeBron James. 3 — Lamar Odom. 2 — Lonzo Ball. 2 — Chris Paul. 2 — Antoine Walker.
In fact, Morant argues that Westbrook should have more fans. “I still feel like he’s highly disrespected,” Morant told ESPN on Wednesday before playing against Westbrook for the first time. “People take his play for granted. I mean, he averaged a triple-double for the last three or four years, and I’m pretty sure they see what he’s doing this year, but it’s still the same thing. I just love that he still just goes out and plays and handles his business and doesn’t worry about it.”
Westbrook, the 2016-17 MVP and a nine-time All-Star, didn’t disagree with Morant’s opinion. Westbrook dismissed the matter as any sort of concern. “I don’t really care what nobody else thinks about my game,” Westbrook said. “I appreciate guys like [Morant] and other guys, but as long as I’m OK and satisfied with what I bring to the table, I’m going to keep busting everybody’s ass.”
Salman Ali: James Harden: “We’re finally getting there. Defensively, that’s what’s it’s going to take for us to win games. Offensively, we can score with the best of them. If we want to get to where we want to go, we’re going to have to engage and lock in on the defensive end.” pic.twitter.com/5eqTo8svB7
Sarah K. Spencer: 6-foot-1 Trae Young on blocking 7-foot-1 Mo Bamba, who also happens to be his close friend: “That’s my dog. Mo’s my guy so I’m gonna be talking trash with him all the time now… I’m definitely going to be talking about this one for a long, long time.” 😂
Fred Katz: “I guess the league don’t want me to score 50. I had a drug test today.” Bradley Beal said he hadn’t seen a team guard him with a box-and-one since high school. Said he told Garrett Temple, “I can’t believe you guys are in this damn box-and-one.” pic.twitter.com/lpK28dbgbG
Joel Embiid to undergo MRI
Keith Pompey: Joel Embiid said he will have an MRI tomorrow.
Durant hasn’t been traveling with the Nets on road games, and neither has Irving since getting hurt on a West Coast road trip in November. Kenny Atkinson — who insists there’s no danger of detachment from the team — said that’s not going to change as long as their rehab is better served at home. But he said that could change eventually. “No, we’re around them enough. I always hark back to the priority’s got to be what’s best for them from a rehab standpoint. That overrides everything,” Atkinson said. “And sometimes they want to come, and we’re like ‘No, you need to be on the AlterG at home.’
“We just can’t provide the same type of rehab conditions on the road, and that’s priority number one. I think we’ll continue to do that. But I think in the future you’ll see that change as the rehab processes get further down the road.”
SiriusXM NBA Radio: “We have a really good chance of winning this protest.” @mcuban joins @EvCoRadio and @Mitch_Lawrence to discuss why his latest frustrations with the officiating in the NBA spilled onto Twitter. #MFFL
Q: Do you think that Europe has turned into an attractive destination for NBA players? Malcolm Delaney: I think so. NBA is changing. There’s a few teams trying to win, the other teams are just trying to play their young guys. Some of those spice that players normally had, they don’t have now because teams don’t want to win. So, if they see how the level of competition is in Europe and that they can make good money, playing at a high level, I believe that a lot more people are open to come in here.
But No. 12 Villanova’s 70-61 survive-to-the-finish victory over St. John’s on Wednesday night was certainly a close second. The Wildcats had 13 turnovers, two offensive rebounds and trouble shaking the Red Storm until late on a night the program saluted Lowry by retiring his No. 1 jersey at halftime. Lowry, a five-time All-Star guard for the NBA champion Toronto Raptors, might have provided a dose of inspiration for the young Wildcats (22-6, 11-4 Big East). “We were commentating on his toughness and competitiveness,” Wright said. “That’s something the young guys have to learn.”
Nick DePaula: Gordon Hayward’s Anta sneakers tonight show love and support to victims of the Coronavirus in Asia. According to the brand, the ancient Chinese myth characters of the God of Fire and God of Thunder represent killing the virus and demons. pic.twitter.com/RbWzFttIAX
“It’s not the best city in the world. For me, Madrid is better,” he replied to a question on celebrating his 21st birthday in one of the best cities in the world. “Just dinner probably,” he added on his plans for Friday. “Nothing,” Doncic pointed out further downplaying the importance of his birthday. “In my country adulthood comes at 18, so it doesn’t matter.”
Roland Lazenby: What happened was Kobe wasn’t even thinking about – I mean he liked Michael Jordan but he did think to be exactly like Jordan with shaving his head and all that stuff, that was because Adidas discovered him and thought that he could be the next Jordan and told his AAU coach that. They began pushing that agenda and suddenly what do you do when you have a 16 year old kid and you tell him he’s going to be the next Jordan? Well next thing you know he’s shaving his head, he’s studying the tapes, you know if that’s going to be his job he’d better know what it is. And so then everybody was saying that Kobe was some kind of – I don’t know what the problem was with Kobe, but it was negative. If you recall even in Philly it was negative. Like he was trying to jump line.
Roland Lazenby: I think that’s probably sort of the attitude; Kobe and his family was trying to jump line at the cafeteria or something you know? They thought that he was trying to jump in front of people. I know Rick Fox told me that. When Kobe came to the Lakers as a teenager, you know there’s all these veterans working hard for their money and here’s this kid being shoved in front of us and so it created – and he never once bothered to say, ‘Man I wasn’t planning any of this, this stuff just happened to me’… he was granted by working as hard as he did, smart as he was, but he wasn’t out there schemin’…
Sharapova said she knew it was time to retire as she flew home to Los Angeles from Australia. Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 made it even clearer. “We were supposed to see each other like three days after the crash,” said Sharapova, who explained that Bryant had been an “incredible sounding board” throughout her career.
This time, she said, she had reached out for help in coping with her physical deterioration. “I think we all seem at times in our journey like larger than life because of what we do, but everyone at the core is incredibly fragile,” she said of Bryant. “And if anything it just opens up your eyes to what really matters in life, so that was a moment where I had a really good think about my future as well.”
February 26, 2020 | 9:31 pm EST Update
Justin Kubatko: The Sixers home/away this season: Home 27-2 (.931) Away 9-21 (.300) That difference in winning percentage (.631) is currently the largest since the 1988-89 Nuggets (.634).
Rod Boone: Final: #Hornets 107, Knicks 101 Terry Rozier 26 pts/4 rebs/3 assists Devonte’ Graham 21 pts/5 assists PJ Washington 12 pts/ 5 rebs Bismack Biyombo 12 pts/5 rebs/4 assists/4 blks Up next: @ Toronto on Friday
Christopher Hine: Karl-Anthony Towns joined the team for the trip to Miami (I don’t blame him there) after skipping out on Denver and Dallas. He’s on the bench now.
February 26, 2020 | 9:08 pm EST Update
Sarah Todd: Conley will be starting. “I’m not gonna go through how we make decisions” Quin Snyder on the confusion about Conley and Ingles. Added that the lineups have been fluid all year and this is a defensive decision for right now.
Andy Larsen: Quin Snyder, explaining the lineup change: “We’ve got to get back to defending. My decision to put Royce in the lineup is grounded in that, but he can’t do it on his own.”
Michael Gallagher: On Hawks TV, Travis Schlenk said “maybe in the middle of March” for a Clint Capela return.
Kevin Chouinard: On the FSSE broadcast, Travis Schlenk said that Clint Capela’s recovery from plantar fasciitis is progressing well but the additional bone bruise has made things tricky.
When Chris Paul strolled into Chesapeake Energy Arena wearing a bright orange Langston University hat, Langston point guard Keeto Browne remembers his phone buzzing as pictures popped across social media. Four months later, Oklahoma’s only historically black college or university is still buzzing after Paul’s show of support. “It made me feel like HBCUs in general were more important than what the public eye sees,” Browne said. “Everyone was just happy to see that. That’s the best way I can explain it … happiness to see we’re being supported as a community and as a school.”
Paul went to Wake Forest, but several of his family members attended HBCUs. The Chris Paul Family Foundation donated $50,000 last April to Winston-Salem State, an HBCU in Paul’s North Carolina hometown. “They don’t always get the same funding that a lot of other schools get,” Paul said, “so I try to bring a lot of that knowledge to the forefront because it’s education.”
Tom Orsborn: Pop on the eulogies and performances at Kobe Bryant’s public memorial: “It was an amazing display of courage, especially by his wife, and there were a lot of incisive, touching, emotional moments in the ceremony. But I choose not to get into that.” #Spurs
February 26, 2020 | 8:19 pm EST Update
Joel Embiid suffers shoulder injury
Kyle Neubeck: Embiid looks to be in a lot of pain right now after that collision with Ante Zizic, grabbing at his shoulder/upper chest area. Sixers took a foul to get him out and he goes immediately to locker room.
Anthony Chiang: Tyler Johnson in the building to watch Heat-Timberwolves. A friend of many Heat players and a friend of James Johnson.
Dwain Price: Carlisle said center Willie Cauley-Stein will not be with the team until next week due to personal reasons. @Dallas Mavericks
February 26, 2020 | 6:57 pm EST Update
LeBron James out against Warriors
Melissa Rohlin: LeBron James (sore groin) is out for tomorrow’s game against Golden State. Anthony Davis (sore left elbow) is probable.