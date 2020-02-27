Pierce is one of seven African-American head coaches in…
Pierce is one of seven African-American head coaches in the NBA, and the roll call was quite easy when he was prompted: Doc Rivers, Alvin Gentry, Nate McMillan, Dwane Casey, J.B. Bickerstaff and Monty Williams. That number may seem paltry, considering there are 30 teams and around 75 percent of the players are black, but it’s better than the other major professions sports, particularly the NFL.
February 27, 2020 | 2:23 pm EST Update
While Glenn Robinson III has gone through his fair share of ups and downs, he has never been traded midseason to another team, which has admittedly affected his psyche — and as a surefire knockdown perimeter shooter, he hasn’t hit a three-ball in nine attempts. The first thing that comes to mind is the impact it has on those closest to him.
“You’ve got family. You’ve got to try to get out of a lease, move your stuff, all of that. I think that people don’t realize how much it is,” Robinson told Basketball Insiders. “You’re expected to be at the next place in like the next day or two after the trade, so I think it’s just a lot going on. And then, you’ve got to go out on a court and focus and play like nothing happened. I mean at the end of the day, we’re still human beings. And that’s what I tell people all the time. To try to get people on a flight the next day is crazy to me. But it is a business. It is what it is at the end of the day and we just try to make it work.”
Robinson is extremely candid about the situation he now finds himself in. Yes, the Sixers are going to be playoff-bound. Yes, the Warriors are going nowhere fast in a down season. That doesn’t change the fact that — along with Burks, his year-long teammate — Robinson is aiming for a healthy payday this summer. Six games in with his new team, and his playing time cut in half, Robinson is once again fighting an uphill battle.
“Even when (Golden State) played Philly, I showed them what I could do,” Robinson told Basketball Insiders. “So to play those consistent minutes a night and perform well… that’s the most disappointing part about coming here is that — both of us (are) coming off career years where we’re looking at hopefully big numbers after the season. I know I’ve got a family to feed. So you think about all those things.”
“All those things play a role, and then when you come here and your role’s not really explained or you don’t know what’s going on with the trade — it’s not like it was a trade where you come in and immediately have an impact. It’s a little different, so… this team is full of wings, full of guys who can play. So really, I don’t really understand it. But it’s a business, you’ve got to make it happen and go out and try to do your best every night.”
Rivers is acutely aware that he’s the anomaly, in his third NBA head-coaching job and being the calming presence while steering the Clippers franchise away from embarrassment after the Donald Sterling scandal in 2014. “We’ve taken a hit lately, in my opinion,” Rivers said about the state of black coaching in the NBA. “We gotta get back to it. I don’t know why, it just seems to go in ebbs and flows.”
They’ve been better. At the start of the 2012 season, 14 head coaches were black, the highest mark in NBA history. The opportunities have been cut, for various reasons, but those arguments can be applied to other coaches who’ve managed to keep their jobs through tumultuous situations. “You always want more, better opportunities,” Casey, the head coach of the Detroit Pistons, told Yahoo Sports. “I don’t think anybody in the NBA can say African-Americans don’t have the opportunity to get the job done. Whether you get longer leashes as other coaches, that’s another story. But the opportunity is all you can ask for.”
February 27, 2020 | 1:45 pm EST Update
For Kevin Durant, there is no downside to marijuana use. So the Brooklyn Nets star, currently rehabbing from a torn Achilles and out for the season, is an advocate for the plant and its removal from the NBA’s banned substance list.
“It’s one of those plants that’s an acquired taste. If you love it, you love it. If you don’t, you’re not even going to be pick it up. It shouldn’t even be a discussion these days,” Durant said on a recent episode “All The Smoke” on Showtime. “It’s just like, marijuana is marijuana. It’s not harmful to anybody. It can only help and enhance and do good things. I feel like it shouldn’t even be a huge topic around it anymore.”
Durant, 31, compared weed’s effects to legalized and non-stigmatized stimulants. “Everybody on my team drinks coffee every day. Taking caffeine every day. Or guys go out to have wine after games or have a little drink here and there. Marijuana should be in that tone,” Durant said. “Why are we even talking about? It shouldn’t even be a conversation now. So hopefully we can get past that and the stigma around it and know that it does nothing but make people have a good time, make people hungry, bring people together — that plant brings us all together.”
February 27, 2020 | 12:46 pm EST Update
Shams Charania: The Grizzlies are signing forward Jarrod Uthoff to a 10-day contract out of G League’s Memphis Hustle, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks say Dewayne Dedmon underwent a non-surgical procedure to address right elbow pain earlier today. He will miss the next three games (BKN, POR, MEM), will be re-evaluated on Monday and his status will be updated as appropriate.
Steve Kerr remembers the first time he had to make the decision. It was nearly 40 years ago, at an awards banquet in Los Angeles, and Kerr, a seventh-grader, was in the room to pick up a season-ending prize. Emceeing the event was Roy Hamilton, a black basketball legend from Watts who went on to UCLA before playing two years in the NBA. One by one, black players came up to the stage to receive their awards and finished the exchange by sharing a “dap” with Hamilton.
Most accounts trace the gesture to the late 1960s, when African American soldiers “dapped” — along with flashing the black power sign — with one another to show solidarity in the face of injustice during the Vietnam War. For Kerr, it was a gesture to fit in with the people of color in the room. So, when his turn came, Kerr gave his interpretation of a handshake.
“I went out and met Roy,” Kerr recalled. “And we gave the full black-guy shake. The bro [hug] into the hand lock.” Walking back to his seat, Kerr’s father, Malcolm — a white Lebanese professor from Beirut — was confused. “What’s up with the handshake?” Malcolm asked his boy. “I don’t know. That’s just the black-guy basketball shake,” Kerr responded, offering little clarity to his perplexed pop. “My dad didn’t spend a whole lot of time doing that handshake, apparently,” Kerr remembers today.
“I mean, it’s the world we live in,” Warriors big man Marquese Chriss said. “Sometimes you have to assimilate and you have to be able to adjust who you are. I’m not saying change who you are but adjust to your audience, I think. And especially as professional athletes, I think we have to do that each and every day. “But it’s not saying that we don’t get to be ourselves and things like that, but when you’re around certain companies, you absolutely should act a certain way, and I think that that relates to handshakes.”
February 27, 2020 | 12:25 pm EST Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Joel Embiid is out tonight vs. Knicks. More evaluation on left shoulder sprain ongoing, per source.
STEVE KERR, Golden State Warriors coach, 54 years old, 910 games over 15 seasons, retired in 2003 I retired when I was 37. I picked up tennis and I played a lot, like three or four days a week. And I played pickup basketball every Sunday. And I played basketball all the way until I was about 45. And I was grinding. I was going hard on the tennis court and in pickup. When I turned 43, literally in the same month, each knee kind of ran out of cartilage. And I could feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s no cushion in there anymore.’ I had a scope done by our team doctor in Phoenix. I was GM at the time. I remember thinking, ‘All right, I’ll get a scope. And I’ll be fine.’ I wake up and he said, ‘The scope went well. We cleaned it up. But you gotta stop playing basketball.’ And I said, ‘What?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, you gotta stop playing basketball and tennis. You just don’t have any more cartilage.’ I was devastated. My whole life, I played. There was so much wear and tear from my playing days and my post-playing days. Seven years of flying around the tennis court, my body just wore out.
SCOTT BROOKS, Washington Wizards coach, 54 years old, 680 games over 10 seasons, retired in 1998 We play every gameday on our home floor but the sideways fullcourt. It’s ‘old man’ full. In the summertime, I probably play two to three times a week. I love it. Every Saturday morning, I go to my son’s old high school gym, and he calls about 10 of his high school buddies and I beat the crap out of them. I’m an old man game now. I post up. I foul. I set illegal screens. I’m basically Charles Oakley out there. (Injury could) happen to me. I’m just willing to take the chance. If I don’t do that, I’m going to be pretty heavy. Plus, I like the interaction with other guys on the court. You bond with your coaching staff and your video group.
RICK CARLISLE, Dallas Mavericks coach, 60 years old, 188 games over five seasons, retired in 1990 The last pickup game I played in was in 2000. This was a pretty compelling thing to observe if you’re any kind of historian. It was me, Derrick McKey, Chris Mullin and Larry Bird against Al Harrington, Jonathan Bender, Jeff Foster and Zan Tabak. We played a three-game series. It was tied 1-1. In the third game, Bird came off a screen on the right side, caught and shot a 17-footer high above Jeff Foster’s outreached hand. The ball went straight up in the air and straight through the basket without touching the rim at all. Larry and I looked at each other and basically said, ‘We’re done with this after today.’ The game-winner will probably never be able to be topped. Plus, physically, playing against those guys, Foster was so strong and so dynamic that it was dangerous being out there. Larry and I both realized it. That was the last time I ever did it. And I’m positive that was the last time he did it too. I was 41 at the time.
February 27, 2020 | 11:39 am EST Update
The best option to replace him likely will be on their roster. The reality is that anyone unsigned right now would have a learning curve, and there’s a reason they’re without a job. Pacers fans are pushing for a third act from Lance Stephenson; there was even a chant of “We want Lance” at the end of Tuesday’s win, but don’t get your hopes up. League sources say that is not under consideration.
Stephenson, who has most recently played in China, lost his biggest advocate within the franchise in Larry Bird, who is now partially retired and living in Naples, Fla. But sources told The Athletic Indiana that Stephenson would welcome a reunion as he’s eager to return to the NBA.
StatMuse: Since his beard fully connected, Jayson Tatum has been playing out of his mind. pic.twitter.com/vFghGXThGv
February 27, 2020 | 10:56 am EST Update
Mike Conley left shootaround on Wednesday morning a sixth man. He went home. He digested the news. And then he went and took his routine afternoon nap. He woke up a starter once again, his name a popular search on Twitter and social media.
It was a move first reported by The Athletic. Head coach Quin Snyder inserted Royce O’Neale back into the starting group, while notifying Conley he would take on a bench role. A few hours later, it was Joe Ingles who went to the bench, with Conley remaining the starter. The moves made for a long day for everyone involved. And then a defeat that dropped them into the sixth spot in the Western Conference made for a long night. “I was told I was coming off the bench, and I took a nap and woke up and I was starting,” Conley said. “It just happened that way. We have to take more advantage of our transition chances. We have to avoid having the basketball stick.”
New Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is hoping his third time as an NBA head coach will be the charm. The Cavaliers promoted Bickerstaff from associate head coach to head coach on Feb. 19 after John Beilein resigned from his position and was reassigned to a different role. It is the third time Bickerstaff has landed a head coaching job in the midst of a season.
“It’s tough, but you just think about moving forward,” Bickerstaff said. “Whatever happened to the point that you are doesn’t matter anymore. There is a job that you know that you have to do that a lot of people are depending on you to do. Your staff, first and foremost, has lost its leader. So, someone has to step up and fill that spot for them and help them figure out what’s next.”
“Obviously, the guys on the floor, they’re missing their leader. So, you have to fill in and be that for them. And the magnitude of the job, the fan base and all those things, all that plays in my mind. There is a direction and plan that is in place. You have to continue to work in that direction and kind of lead the charge.”
What can you say about your future as head coach of the Cavaliers? JB Bickerstaff: To my knowledge, at some point in time we will negotiate a long-term deal. But this wasn’t an interim thing. This was a conversation that Koby and I had. And he said, ‘You’re the head coach moving forward.’ So, the plan is I will be back next season with a long-term deal.
New Balance will continue to expand in the sport of basketball by announcing a new multi-year partnership with the NBA. As part of the new agreement, the sportswear brand will be able to create authentic broadcast, digital and retail content featuring New Balance-sponsored athletes wearing their respective NBA uniforms and team logos. The partnership will officially start with New Balance’s upcoming “We Got Now” campaign that features the reigning NBA All-Star MVP, Kawhi Leonard inspired by his journey of becoming the best in the game. The campaign will air during the Denver Nuggets v.s. Los Angeles Clippers game on Feb. 28 at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
February 27, 2020 | 7:42 am EST Update
Clippers keeping Harrell, Morris?
Montrezl Harrell and Marcus Morris are the Clippers’ two best and most important free agents this summer. The organization is interested in re-signing both players this offseason, according to league sources. With the Clippers likely operating over the cap even if they renounce the rights to their free agents (unless Green also opts out) and the 2020 free-agent class looking relatively weak, Harrell and Morris are arguably more valuable to the Clippers than they probably are to other teams, given the Clippers’ limited resources to replace them.
His limitations as a rim protector and rebounder are the primary factors holding him back from being a max or near-max player. The Athletic reported earlier in the season that Harrell was projected to earn as much as $20 million to $25 million annually this offseason, but that figure is believed to be decreasing given how the trade deadline played out and the lack of available cap space. As Danny Leroux of The Athletic recently wrote, only seven teams project to use cap space this summer: Hawks, Knicks, Pistons, Heat, Hornets, Suns and Trail Blazers. Outside of the Hornets, who desperately need youth and talent, it’s unclear where Harrell fits with those teams.
Heat President Pat Riley mentioned the potential addition of a buyout addition after completing the trade with Memphis. “We’ll keep our eyes out,” he said earlier this month. “We’re happy this transaction gave us the possibility of going after a buyout maybe later on.”
TheLakersReview: Yahoo! Sports Chris B. Haynes was a guest on The Mason and Ireland Show today and here are a couple of the highlights regarding the Lakers: on the Lakers March 2 meeting with Dion Waiters: “… the reason why it’s scheduled for that day it gives the Lakers time to see who’s going to be able to be bought at that March 1st deadline gives them a chance to see the landscape of players out there and assess from there … the Lakers are still looking for reinforcements …”
Yahoo! Sports Chris B. Haynes on Dion: “I’ve heard he’s in pretty good shape. Ready to go.” Chris expounded that it will be more of “mindset” with Waiters to see if he’s willing to accept a determined role for a team.
Wednesday became a difficult lesson for him that way, when the NBA suspended Monk indefinitely without pay for violation of the league’s anti-drug policy. Coach James Borrego said Wednesday evening he hadn’t talked to Monk since the suspension was announced, but that Monk would have the full support of him and the franchise. “All of us face different things in life; it’s how you respond,” Borrego said before the Hornets played the New York Knicks. “It’s my belief, knowing Malik, that he’ll respond the right way.
“(The suspension) does put us in a bind. But in the end, this could be a very positive story. I look forward to talking to him.” The length of Monk’s suspension is open-ended, the NBA’s statement read, and “will continue until he is determined to be in full compliance” with the anti-drug policy.