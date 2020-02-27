Brad Townsend: Mavs protest update: Mavs and Hawks have…
Brad Townsend: Mavs protest update: Mavs and Hawks have until midnight Monday to submit their evidence to the league. As of yet, that has not happened, per source. After those submissions, clock starts ticking on Adam Silver’s decision. This will take a while, folks.
February 27, 2020 | 6:39 pm EST Update
Ky Carlin: In terms of Glenn Robinson III’s role, Brett Brown said every single player at the All-Star break got a “roadmap” in terms of what’s expected of them the rest of the season #Sixers
Ky Carlin: Glenn Robinson III will start in place of Joel Embiid. The other starts remain the same. #Sixers
James Ham: De’Aaron Fox (right lower abdominal tightness) is OUT for tonight’s game at Oklahoma City.
Chris Iseman: Taj Gibson is questionable tonight due to back spasms. Bobby Portis is going to start at center.
Erik Horne: Billy Donovan said Andre Roberson has been working out on a consistent basis since returning to OKC. Donovan said they’ll have a better feel this weekend for if Roberson will be back in practice. Thunder has three non-game days after Kings/Bucks back-to-back tonight and Friday.
February 27, 2020 | 5:41 pm EST Update
Timberwolves fined for resting D'Angelo Russell
Shams Charania: The Timberwolves have been fined $25,000 for violating the league’s player resting policy when team rested D’Angelo Russell — a healthy player — during a road game on Feb. 23.
Christopher Hine: Wolves statement on the fine: “The Timberwolves accept the league’s fine for resting D’Angelo Russel on the February 23 game versus Denver. While we respect the league’s guidelines and standards, we are a player-centric organization that’s focused on learning our players’ bodies. As a new player in our program, we chose to rest D’Angelo in order to learn his body better and to optimize his health during a difficult stretch of games and travel.”
Dane Moore: The Timberwolves total in team salary this season is currently $133,229,188. A $25k fine is .019% of that number. Kinda like a nickel on the ground that you don’t bother to pick up.
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team has signed forward Jarrod Uthoff (YOU-toff) to a 10-day contract as a Call-Up from the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle. Uthoff will wear jersey #19 for the Grizzlies. In addition, the Grizzlies waived guard Dusty Hannahs.
Tom Moore: #Sixers coach Brett Brown on Josh Richardson questioning the team’s heart last night: ‘I agree. People use different words – mine was physicality.’
Brad Townsend: Per 4:30 NBA injury report, @Luka Doncic (left thumb sprain) and Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) are questionable for tomorrow’s game against Miami. But Rick Carlisle told us the soonest Cauley-Stein will rejoin Mavs is Monday.
February 27, 2020 | 5:17 pm EST Update
Jalen Brunson to miss time with shoulder injury
Tim MacMahon: Sources: The Mavs fear backup PG Jalen Brunson has a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Brunson, a lefty, has been ruled out the remaining two games of this road trip but plans to return at some point and play the remainder of the season. Postseason surgery is a possibility.
Alex Schiffer: Wilson Chandler is off the Nets injury report which means he will most likely play tomorrow night in Atlanta.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Brooklyn: Kevin Huerter (left adductor pain) is probable. Damian Jones (flu-like symptoms) is questionable. Trae Young (flu-like symptoms) is questionable. Dedmon, Bembry, Labissiere, Capela remain out.
The client list of Clearview AI, a controversial facial recognition app being used by US law enforcement to identify suspects and other people, has been leaked. Its customers reportedly include not only law enforcement agencies like ICE and the Justice Department, but also companies like retail giant Macy’s and the NBA. BuzzFeed News’ Thursday report cited an internal document it obtained.
For a company that maintains its tools are for law enforcement, Clearview’s client list includes a startling number of private companies in industries like entertainment (Madison Square Garden and Eventbrite), gaming (Las Vegas Sands and Pechanga Resort Casino), sports (the NBA), fitness (Equinox), and even cryptocurrency (Coinbase). “While we conducted a limited test as we do with an array of potential vendors, we are not and have never been a client of this company,” an NBA spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.
February 27, 2020 | 4:52 pm EST Update
James Ham: De’Aaron Fox is questionable to play this evening with abdominal tightness. It’s connected to the groin issue he had against the Warriors. We’ll know more closer to gametime and if he doesn’t play, it’s considered a day-to-day issue.
“I just finished a season in Spain, the season got cut short because I had to have surgery on my knee, unfortunately,” Stauskas told McCormick. “It was my first experience overseas in the Euro League and it was eye-opening. It was an enjoyable experience. The level of competition was great. I only signed a one-year deal here. I’ll be a free agent again. My main focus right now is just getting myself healthy after the surgery. I really don’t know what the next chapter brings for me but the goal for me is to always get back to the NBA at some point. I’ll continue working for that no matter what.”
That potential career path won’t be pursued until his playing days are over. For now, though, he plans to get as much experience as he can in his home country of Canada. “The last couple of years I’ve done some work with TSN, the Toronto Sports Network, in Canada, doing Raptors playoff coverage,” Stauskas said. “I plan to continue doing that as much as I can while I visit my family back in Toronto. For me, that’s just something that’s good practice, good repetition, for a possible future job doing that full-time when I’m done playing.”
The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today that the team has acquired the returning player rights to guard Ray McCallum from the Agua Caliente Clippers in exchange for the returning player rights to guard Rodney Purvis.
The murder of NBA star Chris Paul’s grandfather will be re-examined by the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission next month during a public hearing. The hearing is scheduled to begin on March 9 in Raleigh. Two things could happen — the commission could find sufficient evidence of innocence to forward the case to a panel of three superior court judges who would ultimately determine if a defendant should be exonerated or the commission could simply close the case after determining that there isn’t enough evidence.
What is known is that the commission is looking at the cases of all five teenagers who were convicted of killing Nathaniel Jones on Nov. 15, 2002. Four of the teenagers were 15 and one was 14 at the time of their arrest. Four of the teenagers are alive and are in their 30s. One was killed last year.
The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today that the team has acquired the returning player rights to center Isaiah Hartenstein and a 2020 2nd Round NBA G League Draft pick (via Erie) from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in exchange for center Kavell Bigby-Williams.
The Lakeland Magic announced today the team has acquired the returning player rights to forward Amile Jefferson from the Iowa Wolves in exchange for a 2020 NBA G League first round pick (via Windy City Bulls) and the returning rights to Braian Angola-Rodas.
YouTube TV announced Thursday that it failed to reach a carriage agreement with Sinclair Broadcasting Corp., the company that owns the Fox Sports regional channels and the YES Network. The channels won’t be carried on YouTube TV after Saturday and a bunch of sports fans will not have a way to watch a majority of their teams’ games.
Customers never win when it comes to carriage disputes between channels and TV providers. And sports fans are big losers in this dispute. Over 40 teams across MLB, the NBA and the NHL have deals with the channels now owned by Sinclair. That includes the New York Yankees, the Chicago Cubs and their new TV network and myriad other baseball, basketball and hockey teams.
Up to 15 important items worn or used by Kobe Bryant will be featured at Julien’s Auctions’ annual sale—Sports Legends—set for April 30 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Leading the group is Bryant’s full Los Angeles Lakers No. 8 home uniform, worn during the 1999-2000 NBA Finals, with an estimate of between $10,000 and $20,000. The uniform includes a black armband that Bryant wore in memory of NBA player Wilt Chamberlain, who died that season.
Other highlights include Bryant’s 2011 handprints in cement from Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood and a No. 24 jersey he wore during the 2006-07 season, both of which are estimated to sell for between $4,000 and $6,000.
February 27, 2020 | 3:58 pm EST Update
In his third year as the owner of the NBA franchise he bought for $2.2 billion, Fertitta really likes his team remade from a year ago and isn’t backing down from anyone. “We’re really good,” Fertitta said in a half-hour phone conversation Monday. “We’ve lost a few games on last-second 3-pointers when we were ahead by two or we would be right there as the second seed now. But I’m not worried about anybody in the West.”
“Everything worked out,” he said. “I think Chris is having a great year at Oklahoma City. It worked out for both. James and Russell came in the league at the same time, and they can talk to each other differently. One can say, ‘Screw you,’ and it’s no big deal. Chris was four years older. Four years in basketball is like a normal 10 to 15 years in business life.”
What’s the big deal, Fertitta asks. “We basically changed out a guy who’s 6-10 to a guy who’s 6-7, 6-8,” he said. “Are you really that much smaller? It makes the big guy for the other team go out on the perimeter. Did you see Rudy Gobert trying to keep up with Russell? Russell was running him around like crazy. It’s working.”
Nick Kosmider: Michael Malone today sounded like he’s locked his rotation, for now, at nine players. “I think that’s a good number for us.” That seems to leave Craig as the odd man out for the time being, but I can’t help but think he’ll be an important part of the postseason equation.
Rasheed Wallace drove around to the front of the high school, jumped out of his Ford Bronco. “What’s good, old head?” Wallace said to the man stepping out of a car in the parking lot. “You all hungry?” A basketball game had just ended, a game Wallace had coached.
Sometimes, his players Google things. When Kobe Bryant died, “a sad moment,” Wallace said. “Some of the guys were on their little TVs — call them phones — and they saw the [Nike] commercial I did some years back. ‘Oh, Coach, I didn’t know you were in a commercial with Kobe.’ “ “I knew he was an NBA champion,” said Joaquin Davis, a senior forward who has signed a letter of intent to play Division I football at North Carolina Central. “Already knew that off the rip. He was a legend at UNC, so I already knew that. I also knew that he got known for a lot of techs …”
Wallace is kind of applying “Ball don’t lie” to his larger endeavors. This part can get lost in the mythology: He always was known as a great teammate. “It can go a lot deeper than the actual statement itself,” Wallace said of his credo. “When the ball don’t lie, you can look at it as, OK, if I put that hard work in with shooting, what’s going to happen? The ball is going to go in more. If I’m doing a lot of hard work, in the gym, in the weight room, I’m putting that hard work in — then throughout your career, that ball is not going to lie. It can mean many things.”
February 27, 2020 | 3:12 pm EST Update
The nerve impingement diagnosis lacks clarity because the cause of the impingement is a critical factor in Simmons’ recovery. That detail has not been released, so we’re a bit in the dark. (The Sixers have yet to release an official statement on Simmons’ injury, but a team representative confirmed to The Athletic it is “nerve impingement in the lower back.”) What we do know is Simmons was dealing with back issues before Saturday’s game. According to the team, Simmons initially felt discomfort last Wednesday, during the first practice following the All-Star break. He received treatment following that practice, and again on Thursday as he still experienced pain. He then missed last Thursday’s game against Brooklyn with “lower back tightness.”
Again, the following expertise includes an important caveat: These doctors have not seen Simmons’ MRI. They are speaking based on their own experience and expertise with the type of injury that has been reported. Clearly, all of the details surrounding Simmons’ injury are not known, at least publicly. Still, with all of these factors in mind, we consulted with two experts for clarity on what a nerve impingement means: Boden and Dr. Michelle Noreski, an assistant professor of Temple’s Clinical Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine.
Here are some of their general (again, the key word here) takeaways: It could be a disc issue: We don’t know for sure what’s causing the pinched nerve. But both doctors independently said that, based on the information the public has, the most common cause of a nerve impingement is a disc (cartilage in between the vertebrae in the spine) flaring up.
If it is a herniated disc, rest and treatment are typically the first option: In these cases, surgery would result in a sizable amount of pain. Boden estimates that 90 percent of herniated discs resolve spontaneously without surgery. Simmons will, according to Charania, “undergo daily treatment and rehab.”
Mark Berman: The NBA confirmed the technical given to Russell Westbrook after this bucket👇 last night stands as called. It will not be rescinded. pic.twitter.com/Aih8f8bXID