“I just finished a season in Spain, the season got cut short because I had to have surgery on my knee, unfortunately,” Stauskas told McCormick. “It was my first experience overseas in the Euro League and it was eye-opening. It was an enjoyable experience. The level of competition was great. I only signed a one-year deal here. I’ll be a free agent again. My main focus right now is just getting myself healthy after the surgery. I really don’t know what the next chapter brings for me but the goal for me is to always get back to the NBA at some point. I’ll continue working for that no matter what.”