Brad Townsend: Mavs protest update: Mavs and Hawks have…

2 hours ago via townbrad
Brad Townsend: Mavs protest update: Mavs and Hawks have until midnight Monday to submit their evidence to the league. As of yet, that has not happened, per source. After those submissions, clock starts ticking on Adam Silver’s decision. This will take a while, folks.

Storyline: Officiating Complaints
February 27, 2020 | 6:39 pm EST Update
February 27, 2020 | 5:41 pm EST Update
Christopher Hine: Wolves statement on the fine: “The Timberwolves accept the league’s fine for resting D’Angelo Russel on the February 23 game versus Denver. While we respect the league’s guidelines and standards, we are a player-centric organization that’s focused on learning our players’ bodies. As a new player in our program, we chose to rest D’Angelo in order to learn his body better and to optimize his health during a difficult stretch of games and travel.”
1 hour ago via ChristopherHine

February 27, 2020 | 5:17 pm EST Update

Jalen Brunson to miss time with shoulder injury

Tim MacMahon: Sources: The Mavs fear backup PG Jalen Brunson has a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Brunson, a lefty, has been ruled out the remaining two games of this road trip but plans to return at some point and play the remainder of the season. Postseason surgery is a possibility.
1 hour ago via espn_macmahon

This rumor is part of a storyline: 2 more rumors
For a company that maintains its tools are for law enforcement, Clearview’s client list includes a startling number of private companies in industries like entertainment (Madison Square Garden and Eventbrite), gaming (Las Vegas Sands and Pechanga Resort Casino), sports (the NBA), fitness (Equinox), and even cryptocurrency (Coinbase). “While we conducted a limited test as we do with an array of potential vendors, we are not and have never been a client of this company,” an NBA spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.
1 hour ago via Ryan Mac @ buzzfeednews.com

February 27, 2020 | 4:52 pm EST Update
“I just finished a season in Spain, the season got cut short because I had to have surgery on my knee, unfortunately,” Stauskas told McCormick. “It was my first experience overseas in the Euro League and it was eye-opening. It was an enjoyable experience. The level of competition was great. I only signed a one-year deal here. I’ll be a free agent again. My main focus right now is just getting myself healthy after the surgery. I really don’t know what the next chapter brings for me but the goal for me is to always get back to the NBA at some point. I’ll continue working for that no matter what.”
2 hours ago via Josh Henschke @ 247Sports

That potential career path won’t be pursued until his playing days are over. For now, though, he plans to get as much experience as he can in his home country of Canada. “The last couple of years I’ve done some work with TSN, the Toronto Sports Network, in Canada, doing Raptors playoff coverage,” Stauskas said. “I plan to continue doing that as much as I can while I visit my family back in Toronto. For me, that’s just something that’s good practice, good repetition, for a possible future job doing that full-time when I’m done playing.”
2 hours ago via Josh Henschke @ 247Sports

The murder of NBA star Chris Paul’s grandfather will be re-examined by the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission next month during a public hearing. The hearing is scheduled to begin on March 9 in Raleigh. Two things could happen — the commission could find sufficient evidence of innocence to forward the case to a panel of three superior court judges who would ultimately determine if a defendant should be exonerated or the commission could simply close the case after determining that there isn’t enough evidence.
2 hours ago via Michael Hewlett Winston-Salem Journal @ Winston-Salem Journal

Up to 15 important items worn or used by Kobe Bryant will be featured at Julien’s Auctions’ annual sale—Sports Legends—set for April 30 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Leading the group is Bryant’s full Los Angeles Lakers No. 8 home uniform, worn during the 1999-2000 NBA Finals, with an estimate of between $10,000 and $20,000. The uniform includes a black armband that Bryant wore in memory of NBA player Wilt Chamberlain, who died that season.
2 hours ago via Fang Block @ Barron's

February 27, 2020 | 3:58 pm EST Update
3 hours ago via Kirk Bohls @ statesman.com

3 hours ago via Kirk Bohls @ statesman.com

What’s the big deal, Fertitta asks. “We basically changed out a guy who’s 6-10 to a guy who’s 6-7, 6-8,” he said. “Are you really that much smaller? It makes the big guy for the other team go out on the perimeter. Did you see Rudy Gobert trying to keep up with Russell? Russell was running him around like crazy. It’s working.”
3 hours ago via Kirk Bohls @ statesman.com

Sometimes, his players Google things. When Kobe Bryant died, “a sad moment,” Wallace said. “Some of the guys were on their little TVs — call them phones — and they saw the [Nike] commercial I did some years back. ‘Oh, Coach, I didn’t know you were in a commercial with Kobe.’ “ “I knew he was an NBA champion,” said Joaquin Davis, a senior forward who has signed a letter of intent to play Division I football at North Carolina Central. “Already knew that off the rip. He was a legend at UNC, so I already knew that. I also knew that he got known for a lot of techs …”
3 hours ago via Mike Jensen @ The Philadelphia Inquirer

Storyline: Kobe Bryant Death
Wallace is kind of applying “Ball don’t lie” to his larger endeavors. This part can get lost in the mythology: He always was known as a great teammate. “It can go a lot deeper than the actual statement itself,” Wallace said of his credo. “When the ball don’t lie, you can look at it as, OK, if I put that hard work in with shooting, what’s going to happen? The ball is going to go in more. If I’m doing a lot of hard work, in the gym, in the weight room, I’m putting that hard work in — then throughout your career, that ball is not going to lie. It can mean many things.”
3 hours ago via Mike Jensen @ The Philadelphia Inquirer

February 27, 2020 | 3:12 pm EST Update
The nerve impingement diagnosis lacks clarity because the cause of the impingement is a critical factor in Simmons’ recovery. That detail has not been released, so we’re a bit in the dark. (The Sixers have yet to release an official statement on Simmons’ injury, but a team representative confirmed to The Athletic it is “nerve impingement in the lower back.”) What we do know is Simmons was dealing with back issues before Saturday’s game. According to the team, Simmons initially felt discomfort last Wednesday, during the first practice following the All-Star break. He received treatment following that practice, and again on Thursday as he still experienced pain. He then missed last Thursday’s game against Brooklyn with “lower back tightness.”
4 hours ago via Rich Hofmann @ The Athletic

Storyline: Ben Simmons Injury
4 hours ago via Rich Hofmann @ The Athletic

February 27, 2020 | 2:42 pm EST Update
