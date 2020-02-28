Andre Drummond ($28.6 million) is soon facing a very ha…
Andre Drummond ($28.6 million) is soon facing a very harsh and frustrating reality. In the past few offseasons, centers have been getting smaller and smaller guaranteed deals. In 2018, a considerably low cap-space offseason, we saw non-stretch centers Clint Capela and Jusuf Nurkic earn $16 million and $12 million annually, respectively. Charlotte and New York are the only two teams with significant cap space who make some sense for Drummond, but it’s hard to see either team shelling most of their cap space just to him. If Drummond were to opt-out and test the market, he might end up getting offered similar figures as Capela and Nurkic did. That is a steep paycut overnight, and because he was traded in February he is not extension eligible for the rest of the season. If he were to opt-out, it probably won’t be without assurances of a lucrative deal via a cap space team or a sign-and-trade. Otherwise, expect him to opt-in.
February 28, 2020 | 2:22 am EST Update
The Celtics rely on Hayward as part of their wing-centric lineup but they may have suitors to fend off. Charlotte, who previously signed him to an offer sheet in 2014, is projected with $26.7 million in cap space. Miami, who is projected with $26.5 million in cap space, also pursued Hayward in 2017, although indications are that they want to keep the keg dry for 2021. Other teams with at least that much cap space include Atlanta, Detroit, and New York. It seems unlikely that Hayward would want to leave Boston, and none of these teams other than New York can offer Hayward a true maximum contract (projected $40.3 million starting salary). If Hayward opts out, expect him to re-sign with the Celtics on a long-term deal. He is still getting minor injuries every now and then, so it would be wise to get the security given his history.
Evan Fournier ($17.2 million) could also see a nice raise or at least an incremental one. There should be suitors for him despite the dry market. His playmaking and scoring ability gives him a rotation spot on just about every team with or without cap space. He should be considered an extension candidate ahead of free agency as he currently can extend with the Magic for up to a maximum of $92.2 million between 2020-21 and 2023-24. If he opts out and is not offered long-term security, he could probably still earn more than $17.2 million on a one-year deal. Whether he opts out or not, he’s in an excellent position heading into the offseason because of his options.
The Suns have looked for possible buyout candidates or free-agent additions to replace Oubre, with the expectation that the fifth-year forward will miss the rest of the season, sources told ESPN.
Rookie of the Year front-runner Ja Morant appreciates point guards who combine extreme aggressiveness and extraordinary athleticism, which is why his favorite player as a kid was Russell Westbrook. In fact, Morant argues that Westbrook should have more fans. “I still feel like he’s highly disrespected,” Morant told ESPN on Wednesday before playing against Westbrook for the first time. “People take his play for granted. I mean, he averaged a triple-double for the last three or four years, and I’m pretty sure they see what he’s doing this year, but it’s still the same thing. I just love that he still just goes out and plays and handles his business and doesn’t worry about it.”
Kerith Burke: Brandon Payne, Steph Curry’s trainer, told our @NBCSAuthentic that Steph is still working through the nerve issue. Not all the way back to where he wants it to be, but improving. Doctors said it could take up to a year.
Anthony Slater: Sounds like a firm decision on Steph Curry’s status for Sunday should come tomorrow. Warriors practice at home before traveling to Phoenix. Kerr says he’ll have a meeting with Curry, Myers and Celebrini.
Maddie Lee: Andre Roberson has not yet joined team practices, but has been going through individual workouts consistently since coming back to OKC, per Billy Donovan. No word yet on when he’ll be able to join contact practices.
As has been written and said plenty, ownership and management first hired and then extended Boylen because they saw a teacher who held players accountable. So, yes, the full evaluation of Boylen moves beyond won-loss record. And that’s why Boylen answered confidently when asked if it would surprise him if management used the Bulls’ poor record against him. “Yes, it would,” he said. “I don’t foresee that happening.”
Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, the owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils, has appointed David Abrams as head of investments. He will lead the company’s investments in sports-related ventures, esports, media, and entertainment. Abrams will use the company’s expertise in operating professional sports teams and venues to lead investments in startups and acquisitions in the area of sports, technology, media and entertainment. He will report to HBSE CEO Scott O’Neil. It’s another sign that esports and gaming are pushing up into mainstream business and culture.
The Sacramento Kings arena will let guests in its suite and loft areas make their own drinks at the Golden 1 Center using an internet-connected gadget affixed to the top of liquor bottles to monitor how much alcohol is being poured. It sounds like a good idea from the venue’s point of view: the NINA bottle-mounted device may reduce staffing costs (sorry, bartenders) and help with liquor ordering and other cost controls (Update: a Kings spokesperson says no bartenders are losing their job to the internet-connected liquor dispenser). It’s not totally clear, however, why guests who pay between $1,000 and $15,000 for premium seating at the arena would want to buy their drinks like they’re shoppers in a self-checkout grocery lane. But the Golden 1 Center says the devices will “allow guests to skip the lines and stay safe.”
The NBA and New Balance Athletics have announced a new multiyear agreement that will make the global athletic brand an official marketing partner of the NBA. “New Balance officially re-entered basketball when NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard walked on court for the NBA All-Star Game in 2019,” said Chris Davis, Vice President of Global Marketing at New Balance. “Now, one year later, we are excited to further solidify our position in the global basketball community by collaborating with the NBA as an official long term, strategic partner in order to continue to enhance our position as a leading athletic brand. This relationship ingrains New Balance into the NBA’s global presence, a fandom and culture that transcends sport and is significantly larger than the game of basketball.”
Brad Townsend: Oh, my. I’m hearing Heat officials expect 2,500 Slovenian fans, 15 Slovenian and 3 Serbian and 2 Spanish journalists, for tomorrow night. Looks like we’ll have Doncic-Dragic Sloveniamania II tomorrow night. Last year’s March 28 game was absolutely electric.
Living in Atlanta and associated with the 76ers, Erving hasn’t attended a Nets game in Brooklyn. But the Roosevelt, L.I., native will be at next Friday’s tilt versus the Spurs, and will be honored with his own bobblehead. “It’s something I feel like would be good part of the Nets history,” Erving told The Post. “Kyrie [Irving] talking about the last time the Nets won a championship there was an Erving on the team. So I think the stars are aligning to open the door for some things more things to do.”
Last year’s Big3 championship game averaged a 0.48 rating and 674,000 viewers on CBS, down 31% in ratings and 33% in viewership following a 0.7 rating and 1 million viewers for the 2018 championship game on Fox. “CBS Sports was a remarkable partner for the BIG3 last season as we were able to take the league to a whole new level and reach new fans globally, utilizing CBS’ unmatched broadcast team and production, and we’re thrilled to bring the BIG3 back to their airwaves in 2020,” said BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others, according to two public safety sources with knowledge of the events. After multiple inquiries by The Times, the Sheriff’s Department said Thursday that the “matter is being looked into.”
One of the sources told The Times that the sharing of photos of the crash scene and the victims’ remains was the topic of a discussion among first responders two days after the crash. The source said he saw one of the photos on the phone of another official, in a setting that had nothing to do with the investigation of the crash. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the matter.
February 27, 2020 | 9:31 pm EST Update
It has become easy — low-hanging fruit — to deliver hot takes and judge the Nets going all-in on Durant and Irving to the tune of $300 million. But the greatest Net of all suggested pumping the brakes on that. Julius Erving said that’s way too premature. “The season is an eternity, so when you’re missing it seems like forever,” Erving told The Post
Julius Erving: “When you’re there and you’re playing it seems like forever, too. [But] when they’re back, when they’re playing, that’s how they should be judged. The upside is huge with those two guys on the floor at the same time, some of the other pieces they have. The Nets show a lot of promise.”
Erving knows Irving — if not well, certainly enough to have taken on a role as a mentor or extended fatherly figure. “I’ve seen him from the beginning,” Erving said. “A couple occasions I’ve been in the same room, chatted a little bit. But like Kobe Bryant situation, he’s another generation, or in some cases multiple generations removed from me in terms of my playing days. I’m more of a father figure or even a grandfather figure to those guys who are playing now. And I accept that. I looked at Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain in that regard. These are the giants of the game. I made it my mission to chase that bar. It’s very high.”
February 27, 2020 | 9:21 pm EST Update
Nick Friedell: Kerr says he will sit down with Warriors training staff, Steph Curry and GM Bob Myers after practice tomorrow and make a game plan for Curry’s return. Warriors still hopeful Curry will return Sunday — but organization hasn’t made a final decision.
Kyle Goon: Steve Kerr said he feels satisfaction seeing some of the players develop on his team, but, “you gotta win one once in a while.” Sounds pretty beaten down by the Warriors’ seven-game losing streak.
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on Mychal Mulder: “I know he’s an excellent shooter, shot it really well in the G League. We’ll probably get him out there tonight.”
Dave McMenamin: Anthony Davis will play tonight vs GSW per Frank Vogel. Rajon Rondo will get the start in LeBron James’ place, he’s out with a sore groin.
Derek Bodner: Final: Sixers win 115-106. 28-2 at home. Tobias Harris and Al Horford, who pretty much disappeared last night, combined for 49 points, 14 rebounds and 16 assists. Shake Milton with 19 points on 6-7 shooting as a starter. Furkan with 11 off the bench.
February 27, 2020 | 8:48 pm EST Update
Kelsey Russo: #Cavs have Andre Drummond (left calf strain), Dante Exum (left ankle sprain) and Alfonzo McKinnie (plantar fasciitis) all as OUT for tomorrow’s game against the Pelicans.
Gina Mizell: Kelly Oubre Jr.’s knee injury is still an unspecified diagnosis on the #Suns’ official injury report for tomorrow’s game against Detroit. He and Kaminsky are the players listed as out.
Jason Anderson: Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic tells me he’s as healthy as he’s been since the start of the season. He was slowed by ankle, hamstring and knee injuries earlier in the season, but he feels good right now.
Steve Popper: And Knicks say Dennis Smith Jr. won’t return – concussion-like symptoms. That’s down to Payton as the only true point guard.
Erik Horne: Billy Donovan said Darius Bazley is making “significant progress,” in his rehab from a right knee bone bruise, but Thunder is staying on plan of 4-6 weeks. Bazley suffered the injury Feb. 9 against Boston: “Everything they’ve put him through, he’s responded really well to.”
February 27, 2020 | 6:39 pm EST Update
Ky Carlin: In terms of Glenn Robinson III’s role, Brett Brown said every single player at the All-Star break got a “roadmap” in terms of what’s expected of them the rest of the season #Sixers
Ky Carlin: Glenn Robinson III will start in place of Joel Embiid. The other starts remain the same. #Sixers
James Ham: De’Aaron Fox (right lower abdominal tightness) is OUT for tonight’s game at Oklahoma City.
Chris Iseman: Taj Gibson is questionable tonight due to back spasms. Bobby Portis is going to start at center.
Erik Horne: Billy Donovan said Andre Roberson has been working out on a consistent basis since returning to OKC. Donovan said they’ll have a better feel this weekend for if Roberson will be back in practice. Thunder has three non-game days after Kings/Bucks back-to-back tonight and Friday.
February 27, 2020 | 5:41 pm EST Update
Timberwolves fined for resting D'Angelo Russell
Shams Charania: The Timberwolves have been fined $25,000 for violating the league’s player resting policy when team rested D’Angelo Russell — a healthy player — during a road game on Feb. 23.
Christopher Hine: Wolves statement on the fine: “The Timberwolves accept the league’s fine for resting D’Angelo Russel on the February 23 game versus Denver. While we respect the league’s guidelines and standards, we are a player-centric organization that’s focused on learning our players’ bodies. As a new player in our program, we chose to rest D’Angelo in order to learn his body better and to optimize his health during a difficult stretch of games and travel.”
Dane Moore: The Timberwolves total in team salary this season is currently $133,229,188. A $25k fine is .019% of that number. Kinda like a nickel on the ground that you don’t bother to pick up.
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team has signed forward Jarrod Uthoff (YOU-toff) to a 10-day contract as a Call-Up from the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle. Uthoff will wear jersey #19 for the Grizzlies. In addition, the Grizzlies waived guard Dusty Hannahs.
Tom Moore: #Sixers coach Brett Brown on Josh Richardson questioning the team’s heart last night: ‘I agree. People use different words – mine was physicality.’
Brad Townsend: Per 4:30 NBA injury report, @Luka Doncic (left thumb sprain) and Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) are questionable for tomorrow’s game against Miami. But Rick Carlisle told us the soonest Cauley-Stein will rejoin Mavs is Monday.
February 27, 2020 | 5:17 pm EST Update
Jalen Brunson to miss time with shoulder injury
Tim MacMahon: Sources: The Mavs fear backup PG Jalen Brunson has a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Brunson, a lefty, has been ruled out the remaining two games of this road trip but plans to return at some point and play the remainder of the season. Postseason surgery is a possibility.