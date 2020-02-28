USA Today Sports

Andre Drummond ($28.6 million) is soon facing a very ha…

2 hours ago via HoopsHype
Andre Drummond ($28.6 million) is soon facing a very harsh and frustrating reality. In the past few offseasons, centers have been getting smaller and smaller guaranteed deals. In 2018, a considerably low cap-space offseason, we saw non-stretch centers Clint Capela and Jusuf Nurkic earn $16 million and $12 million annually, respectively. Charlotte and New York are the only two teams with significant cap space who make some sense for Drummond, but it’s hard to see either team shelling most of their cap space just to him. If Drummond were to opt-out and test the market, he might end up getting offered similar figures as Capela and Nurkic did. That is a steep paycut overnight, and because he was traded in February he is not extension eligible for the rest of the season. If he were to opt-out, it probably won’t be without assurances of a lucrative deal via a cap space team or a sign-and-trade. Otherwise, expect him to opt-in.

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 28, 2020 | 2:22 am EST Update
The Celtics rely on Hayward as part of their wing-centric lineup but they may have suitors to fend off. Charlotte, who previously signed him to an offer sheet in 2014, is projected with $26.7 million in cap space. Miami, who is projected with $26.5 million in cap space, also pursued Hayward in 2017, although indications are that they want to keep the keg dry for 2021. Other teams with at least that much cap space include Atlanta, Detroit, and New York. It seems unlikely that Hayward would want to leave Boston, and none of these teams other than New York can offer Hayward a true maximum contract (projected $40.3 million starting salary). If Hayward opts out, expect him to re-sign with the Celtics on a long-term deal. He is still getting minor injuries every now and then, so it would be wise to get the security given his history.
2 hours ago via HoopsHype

Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

Storyline: Gordon Hayward Free Agency
Evan Fournier ($17.2 million) could also see a nice raise or at least an incremental one. There should be suitors for him despite the dry market. His playmaking and scoring ability gives him a rotation spot on just about every team with or without cap space. He should be considered an extension candidate ahead of free agency as he currently can extend with the Magic for up to a maximum of $92.2 million between 2020-21 and 2023-24. If he opts out and is not offered long-term security, he could probably still earn more than $17.2 million on a one-year deal. Whether he opts out or not, he’s in an excellent position heading into the offseason because of his options.
2 hours ago via HoopsHype

, Uncategorized

, ,

Rookie of the Year front-runner Ja Morant appreciates point guards who combine extreme aggressiveness and extraordinary athleticism, which is why his favorite player as a kid was Russell Westbrook. In fact, Morant argues that Westbrook should have more fans. “I still feel like he’s highly disrespected,” Morant told ESPN on Wednesday before playing against Westbrook for the first time. “People take his play for granted. I mean, he averaged a triple-double for the last three or four years, and I’m pretty sure they see what he’s doing this year, but it’s still the same thing. I just love that he still just goes out and plays and handles his business and doesn’t worry about it.”
2 hours ago via Tim MacMahon @ ESPN

Uncategorized

, , ,

As has been written and said plenty, ownership and management first hired and then extended Boylen because they saw a teacher who held players accountable. So, yes, the full evaluation of Boylen moves beyond won-loss record. And that’s why Boylen answered confidently when asked if it would surprise him if management used the Bulls’ poor record against him. “Yes, it would,” he said. “I don’t foresee that happening.”
2 hours ago via K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports

, , Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Jim Boylen Hot Seat?
Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, the owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils, has appointed David Abrams as head of investments. He will lead the company’s investments in sports-related ventures, esports, media, and entertainment. Abrams will use the company’s expertise in operating professional sports teams and venues to lead investments in startups and acquisitions in the area of sports, technology, media and entertainment. He will report to HBSE CEO Scott O’Neil. It’s another sign that esports and gaming are pushing up into mainstream business and culture.
2 hours ago via Dean Takahashi @ VentureBeat

, Uncategorized

,

The Sacramento Kings arena will let guests in its suite and loft areas make their own drinks at the Golden 1 Center using an internet-connected gadget affixed to the top of liquor bottles to monitor how much alcohol is being poured. It sounds like a good idea from the venue’s point of view: the NINA bottle-mounted device may reduce staffing costs (sorry, bartenders) and help with liquor ordering and other cost controls (Update: a Kings spokesperson says no bartenders are losing their job to the internet-connected liquor dispenser). It’s not totally clear, however, why guests who pay between $1,000 and $15,000 for premium seating at the arena would want to buy their drinks like they’re shoppers in a self-checkout grocery lane. But the Golden 1 Center says the devices will “allow guests to skip the lines and stay safe.”
2 hours ago via Kim Lyons @ The Verge

, Uncategorized

,

The NBA and New Balance Athletics have announced a new multiyear agreement that will make the global athletic brand an official marketing partner of the NBA. “New Balance officially re-entered basketball when NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard walked on court for the NBA All-Star Game in 2019,” said Chris Davis, Vice President of Global Marketing at New Balance. “Now, one year later, we are excited to further solidify our position in the global basketball community by collaborating with the NBA as an official long term, strategic partner in order to continue to enhance our position as a leading athletic brand. This relationship ingrains New Balance into the NBA’s global presence, a fandom and culture that transcends sport and is significantly larger than the game of basketball.”
2 hours ago via TheSource

, , , Uncategorized

, ,

Living in Atlanta and associated with the 76ers, Erving hasn’t attended a Nets game in Brooklyn. But the Roosevelt, L.I., native will be at next Friday’s tilt versus the Spurs, and will be honored with his own bobblehead. “It’s something I feel like would be good part of the Nets history,” Erving told The Post. “Kyrie [Irving] talking about the last time the Nets won a championship there was an Erving on the team. So I think the stars are aligning to open the door for some things more things to do.”
2 hours ago via Brian Lewis @ New York Post

, Uncategorized

, ,

Last year’s Big3 championship game averaged a 0.48 rating and 674,000 viewers on CBS, down 31% in ratings and 33% in viewership following a 0.7 rating and 1 million viewers for the 2018 championship game on Fox. “CBS Sports was a remarkable partner for the BIG3 last season as we were able to take the league to a whole new level and reach new fans globally, utilizing CBS’ unmatched broadcast team and production, and we’re thrilled to bring the BIG3 back to their airwaves in 2020,” said BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube.
2 hours ago via FrntOfficeSport.com

, , Uncategorized

,

Storyline: TV Ratings
One of the sources told The Times that the sharing of photos of the crash scene and the victims’ remains was the topic of a discussion among first responders two days after the crash. The source said he saw one of the photos on the phone of another official, in a setting that had nothing to do with the investigation of the crash. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the matter.
2 hours ago via Alene Tchekmedyian, Paul Pringle @ Los Angeles Times

, Uncategorized

,

February 27, 2020 | 9:31 pm EST Update
Erving knows Irving — if not well, certainly enough to have taken on a role as a mentor or extended fatherly figure. “I’ve seen him from the beginning,” Erving said. “A couple occasions I’ve been in the same room, chatted a little bit. But like Kobe Bryant situation, he’s another generation, or in some cases multiple generations removed from me in terms of my playing days. I’m more of a father figure or even a grandfather figure to those guys who are playing now. And I accept that. I looked at Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain in that regard. These are the giants of the game. I made it my mission to chase that bar. It’s very high.”
7 hours ago via Brian Lewis @ New York Post

, , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

February 27, 2020 | 9:21 pm EST Update
February 27, 2020 | 8:48 pm EST Update
February 27, 2020 | 6:39 pm EST Update
February 27, 2020 | 5:41 pm EST Update
Christopher Hine: Wolves statement on the fine: “The Timberwolves accept the league’s fine for resting D’Angelo Russel on the February 23 game versus Denver. While we respect the league’s guidelines and standards, we are a player-centric organization that’s focused on learning our players’ bodies. As a new player in our program, we chose to rest D’Angelo in order to learn his body better and to optimize his health during a difficult stretch of games and travel.”
11 hours ago via ChristopherHine

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

February 27, 2020 | 5:17 pm EST Update

Jalen Brunson to miss time with shoulder injury

Tim MacMahon: Sources: The Mavs fear backup PG Jalen Brunson has a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Brunson, a lefty, has been ruled out the remaining two games of this road trip but plans to return at some point and play the remainder of the season. Postseason surgery is a possibility.
11 hours ago via espn_macmahon

, Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 2 more rumors
Home