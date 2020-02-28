USA Today Sports

February 28, 2020 | 4:10 pm EST Update
Nichols asked Harden about a comment Antetokounmpo made during the 2020 NBA All-Star Game draft as he selected his team against LeBron James. When the TNT crew pressed Antetokounmpo about choosing Kemba Walker over Harden, he said “I want someone who will pass the ball” with a chuckle. Harden didn’t hold back when Nichols asked him about it.
17 mins ago via Ricky O'Donnell @ SB Nation

Rachel Nichols: Giannis makes a joke on the air about ‘I want to take someone who can pass, I’m taking Kemba Walker instead of James Harden.’ James Harden: I averaged more assists than him (Walker) I think. RN: You ranked 10th in assists going into the all-star break, and Kemba ranked 36th in assists going into the all-star break. JH: I don’t see what the joke is. But I didn’t even see it, I don’t pay attention to stuff like that. I just know that none of them can mess with me.
17 mins ago via Ricky O'Donnell @ SB Nation

Butler, now 30, is honest about the chip on his shoulder early in his career. “Not everybody’s out to get you,” he says. “You got genuine, good people in the world. Now I’m not going to say that everybody’s a legit, great human being. But people care about you. Not everybody wants something from you. I wish I would have known that five years ago.” At the same time, he’s still not sure why he deserves blame for the failed chemistry experiments elsewhere. “Get your ass up with me and come train at 5,” he says. “You’ll be pissed off when other people don’t do what they need to do to be great. You’ll be pissed off, too.”
17 mins ago via Sports Illustrated

One rumor Butler would like to dispel is the idea that he left Philadelphia because of tension with Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid. “I didn’t have a problem with either one of them,” he says. “Still talk to those dudes. I wish them the absolute best. A career of great health, make as much money as you can, win as many championships as you can. I did not have a problem with any of those guys. It just didn’t work the way that we wanted it to work. That’s life. Not everything pans out the way you want it to pan out. But you learn and you move on from it.”
17 mins ago via Sports Illustrated

February 28, 2020 | 2:58 pm EST Update
If that provided some lesson of staying with your game, the hard lesson for Harkless was that the wins that came steadily in his time with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Clippers are much harder to come by now. “We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Harkless said. “We’ve got to play the right way. We’ve got to build good habits. It’s a process. It’s not going to happen overnight. But we have some good pieces here, so we’ve just got to build on that.”
1 hour ago via Steve Popper @ Newsday

He spent four years in Portland without a losing season and then was a starter for much of this season with the Clippers, dreaming championship dreams, before being dealt to the Knicks earlier this month. “I relate to a lot of these guys,” Harkless said. “These guys are willing to listen. It hasn’t been hard. These guys are easy to talk to. I just try to continue to make an impact on these guys as well . . . Whatever situation I’m in I just put my all into it. So I’ve just got to make the most of it and try to make something out of this.”
1 hour ago via Steve Popper @ Newsday

February 28, 2020 | 2:10 pm EST Update
February 28, 2020 | 1:29 pm EST Update
February 28, 2020 | 12:59 pm EST Update

Pau Gasol aiming for comeback

Gasol admitted that there are retirement thoughts circling in his mind. After all, he becomes 40 years old in July. “It’s a possibility that there is there too. I’ll have 40 springs this summer, which is not a small number. I understand that sooner or later, whether this summer, next season or another, my retirement is inevitable. I hope not already,” Gasol added. “I hope that the foot recovers so that it can allow me to play a little more. We will see how much more. Enjoy one last season.”
3 hours ago via EuroHoops.net

Jrue Holiday and JJ Redick are two former Sixers who were very well liked during their playing days in Philadelphia. Now they’re temmates on the New Orleans Pelicans and shared a microphone this week on Redick’s podcast to talk all things NBA. The topic of rookie duties came up and the two shared that they couldn’t have been more different as rookies. Holiday admitted he was very accommodating to the veterans on his team while Redick had a bit of an attitude; “I think in general, I just rubbed people the wrong way,” Redick said.
3 hours ago via Enrico Campitelli @ NBC Sports

“I was a pansy,” Jrue said. “I did everything Elton Brand told me to do. Willie Green told me to do. Andre Iguodala told me to do. Whatever they told me to do, I was doing it, four o’clock in the morning I was doing it.” “Rubber runs?” Redick asks. “Oh yeah, gold cards, the Magnums,” Holiday said. “For those of us who are unclear what we’re talking about,” Redick said. “We’re talking about condoms.” “Protection.”
3 hours ago via Enrico Campitelli @ NBC Sports

“Back in the day they had the [NBPA health professional] lady that came and talked to us,” Holiday said. “They gave us this big bag, huge bag, of like 150 condoms. It was the rookie’s responsibility to bring that bag on every road trip. Think of the conversation you have, let’s say you have a girl and it’s like, ‘Alright, why do you have a million condoms in your backpack? You look suspicious.'”
3 hours ago via Enrico Campitelli @ NBC Sports

February 28, 2020 | 12:29 pm EST Update
Truth be told, these were all topics that I planned on highlighting months ago. Tucker and I discussed his career in late December, with D’Antoni and Harden both weighing in to share their perspective on the unique way he had influenced their title-contending team. “Well, he’s just as important as anybody,” D’Antoni had said. “(But) he’s not sexy. That’s what it is. I’m talking about names, and fame, reputations. I don’t think (reporters) do deep dives on what is really happening (when he’s on the floor).”
4 hours ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

Added Harden: “Yeah, I think he’s been overlooked. …You talk about a guy who plays that role and a glue guy who does what he’s supposed to do every…single…night. He’s at the top of that list. Not a lot of people love doing that role if it’s not showing up on the stat sheet or if it’s not looking flashy, like the dirty dog, diving on the floor, taking charges, those types of plays that win games. He loves it. He embraces it, so I’m appreciative of him.”
4 hours ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

“(There was) no doubt about it,” Tucker told The Athletic when asked about his reaction to this new role, and the reality that his willingness to play it would empower Harden and Westbrook like never before. “That’s an easy decision. That’s not something that (was in question). “I get (the question). I have to tell you that. But it’s not a choice. It’s like when people ask me why I play so hard. Like, it’s not a choice to play hard. I don’t have a choice. That’s what you’ve got to do. Period.”
4 hours ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

A half-dozen coaches keep everyone focused and accountable as Garfield prepares for a Saturday playoff game. In the middle of all this is Brandon Roy, the former NBA All-Star, the 2006 NCAA Player of the Year for the Washington Huskies and Garfield’s greatest player. Roy is the head coach, the one with the most authoritative voice. He constantly steps in and offers his opinion. As if he needed to do any more to relate to these teens, he’s the guy wearing a do-rag. “They don’t know what they do for me,” Roy said. “They give me that feeling that I’m still playing.”
4 hours ago via Dan Raley @ Sports Illustrated

“People ask me but right now I’m not chasing it the same way I did as a player,” said Roy, who sounds like a coach. “As a player I wanted to get as good as I could in high school and see how good I am in college and the ultimate goal was make it to the NBA. “My ultimate goal is not to coach in the NBA but to build a real solid foundation at my alma mater. I don’t feel challenged to make it to the next level. I feel challenged right here to make it at this level.”
4 hours ago via Dan Raley @ Sports Illustrated

Madison Square Garden was among the companies named as a client of Clearview AI, a controversial tech company that provides a facial recognition tool that has raised alarms about privacy, in a BuzzFeed News report Thursday. MSG, however, denies that it is a client and says that it used Clearview as a test. The New York Times reports that Clearview is able to match up photos of people with images of them on the internet, allowing users to identify people with a high level of sophistication and speed. “We demoed the product last year and didn’t even move forward with a trial,” an MSG spokesperson said in a statement. Madison Square Garden does use facial recognition at the arena, as part of what it says is a number of security procedures.
4 hours ago via Mike Vorkunov @ The Athletic

The rush to monetize the death of Kobe Bryant started in the hours after the helicopter carrying the retired Lakers star, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others slammed into a hillside in Calabasas on a foggy morning last month. As first responders picked through the wreckage, anonymous speculators registered scores of web domains connected to the tragedy. The address lovekobebryant.com, created about three hours after the crash, went on sale for a buy-now price of $99,999. Among the scores of the site registrations that followed within an hour or two were kobebryanthelicopter.com ($50,000), kobebryanthalloffame.com ($20,000) and kobedead.com ($5,000).
4 hours ago via Nathan Fenno @ Los Angeles Times

4 hours ago via Nathan Fenno @ Los Angeles Times

February 28, 2020 | 8:59 am EST Update
7 hours ago via Chris Herring @ FiveThirtyEight

February 28, 2020 | 2:22 am EST Update
