Butler, now 30, is honest about the chip on his shoulder early in his career. “Not everybody’s out to get you,” he says. “You got genuine, good people in the world. Now I’m not going to say that everybody’s a legit, great human being. But people care about you. Not everybody wants something from you. I wish I would have known that five years ago.” At the same time, he’s still not sure why he deserves blame for the failed chemistry experiments elsewhere. “Get your ass up with me and come train at 5,” he says. “You’ll be pissed off when other people don’t do what they need to do to be great. You’ll be pissed off, too.”