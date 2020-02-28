Kevin Chouinard: Hawks say Trae Young, Kevin Huerter an…
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks say Trae Young, Kevin Huerter and Damian Jones will be available tonight vs. BKN.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
February 28, 2020 | 4:10 pm EST Update
Nichols asked Harden about a comment Antetokounmpo made during the 2020 NBA All-Star Game draft as he selected his team against LeBron James. When the TNT crew pressed Antetokounmpo about choosing Kemba Walker over Harden, he said “I want someone who will pass the ball” with a chuckle. Harden didn’t hold back when Nichols asked him about it.
Rachel Nichols: Giannis makes a joke on the air about ‘I want to take someone who can pass, I’m taking Kemba Walker instead of James Harden.’ James Harden: I averaged more assists than him (Walker) I think. RN: You ranked 10th in assists going into the all-star break, and Kemba ranked 36th in assists going into the all-star break. JH: I don’t see what the joke is. But I didn’t even see it, I don’t pay attention to stuff like that. I just know that none of them can mess with me.
James Harden: When it’s all said and done, they will appreciate it more. But I wish I was 7-feet, and could run and just dunk. That takes no skill at all. I have to actually learn how to play basketball and how to have skill. I’ll take that every day.
Butler, now 30, is honest about the chip on his shoulder early in his career. “Not everybody’s out to get you,” he says. “You got genuine, good people in the world. Now I’m not going to say that everybody’s a legit, great human being. But people care about you. Not everybody wants something from you. I wish I would have known that five years ago.” At the same time, he’s still not sure why he deserves blame for the failed chemistry experiments elsewhere. “Get your ass up with me and come train at 5,” he says. “You’ll be pissed off when other people don’t do what they need to do to be great. You’ll be pissed off, too.”
One rumor Butler would like to dispel is the idea that he left Philadelphia because of tension with Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid. “I didn’t have a problem with either one of them,” he says. “Still talk to those dudes. I wish them the absolute best. A career of great health, make as much money as you can, win as many championships as you can. I did not have a problem with any of those guys. It just didn’t work the way that we wanted it to work. That’s life. Not everything pans out the way you want it to pan out. But you learn and you move on from it.”
When he landed with Miami this summer, his new teammates weren’t sure what to expect. “I didn’t really know him,” Adebayo says. “So you just look at the news. It made Jimmy look like a bad dude. Like an a——, honestly.” “When he first signed,” Herro says, “my friends were like, ‘Do you think you’ll be able to get along with him?’”
Kane Pitman: Eric Bledsoe on CP3: “Chris has had a phenomenal career. Definitely going to be a Hall of Famer. It doesn’t surprise me how well he’s doing down there, he’s a leader. I know from when I played with him he brings it each and every night..I don’t have nothing but respect for him.”
February 28, 2020 | 2:58 pm EST Update
Anthony, who signed in November with the Trail Blazers after an involuntary yearlong sabbatical, did not rule it out when asked Thursday. The Brooklyn product, who will be 36 next training camp, has played well, averaging 15.5 points. It’s likely he won’t be looking for a big contract, especially to come back home to potentially retire as a Knick.
According to sources, NBA executives/agents have been told not to bother Rose about Knicks issues until March 1, which is Sunday. The Knicks are expected to make an official announcement on Rose’s hiring as soon as Monday.
If that provided some lesson of staying with your game, the hard lesson for Harkless was that the wins that came steadily in his time with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Clippers are much harder to come by now. “We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Harkless said. “We’ve got to play the right way. We’ve got to build good habits. It’s a process. It’s not going to happen overnight. But we have some good pieces here, so we’ve just got to build on that.”
He spent four years in Portland without a losing season and then was a starter for much of this season with the Clippers, dreaming championship dreams, before being dealt to the Knicks earlier this month. “I relate to a lot of these guys,” Harkless said. “These guys are willing to listen. It hasn’t been hard. These guys are easy to talk to. I just try to continue to make an impact on these guys as well . . . Whatever situation I’m in I just put my all into it. So I’ve just got to make the most of it and try to make something out of this.”
Chris Grenham: Brad Stevens on Robert Williams: “You can tell he’s been antsy to go for a while now. We’re happy he’s going to be able to be back. … He may get some minutes tomorrow.”
February 28, 2020 | 2:10 pm EST Update
Robert Williams cleared to play
Jared Weiss: Rob Williams was officially cleared to play yesterday and will be on a heavy minutes restriction the first few games.
Eric Walden: Bojan Bogdanovic: “I don’t care about my numbers. The team is losing and I’m playing bad, so I’m putting the pressure on my back, individually — that we are playing bad because of me. So I have to step up, wake up, and play better.”
A Heat official said they expect at least 2,500 Slovenians in attendance for the third matchup between Dragic and Doncic. Last year it started with a Facebook message among a few fans. It spawned into a group page that planned a trip to Miami so they could watch in person.
Jason Jones: Kings officially list De’Aaron Fox (lower abdominal tightness) as questionable tonight at Memphis.
Josh Lewenberg: The Raptors are listing Serge Ibaka as questionable for tonight’s game vs Charlotte with right knee soreness. As we learned yesterday, Norm Powell has been upgraded to questionable and could make his return. Pat McCaw is probable. Marc Gasol is still out.
February 28, 2020 | 1:29 pm EST Update
Greensboro acquired the returning player rights to Quincy Acy and a second-round 2020 NBA G League Draft pick from the Texas Legends (Dallas Mavericks affiliate) in exchange for Tyler Nelson and Josh Perkins
Christian Clark: Pelicans are averaging 33.9 assists over their last 7 games. During that stretch, they’ve assisted on 75.5% of their FG. “We finally started playing together,” Lonzo Ball said. “The whole team is back now. The chemistry is getting better and better every game.”
Duane Rankin: #Suns coach Monty Williams didn’t have a diagnosis for Kelly Oubre Jr. right knee injury, saying Oubre and Suns are still gathering information. Oubre reportedly has a torn meniscus. Dario Saric will again start for Oubre.
Marc Berman: Knicks officially announce 1969-70 50th anniversary first-title celebration will take place March 21 vs. Warriors.
February 28, 2020 | 12:59 pm EST Update
Pau Gasol aiming for comeback
Gasol admitted that there are retirement thoughts circling in his mind. After all, he becomes 40 years old in July. “It’s a possibility that there is there too. I’ll have 40 springs this summer, which is not a small number. I understand that sooner or later, whether this summer, next season or another, my retirement is inevitable. I hope not already,” Gasol added. “I hope that the foot recovers so that it can allow me to play a little more. We will see how much more. Enjoy one last season.”
“I did a treatment at the end of December to improve my chances of recovery,” Gasol said to EFE, per AS. “And now the rehabilitation is going slowly, without the rush and pressure of being on a team. I give it more time and take care of it. I hope everything goes well and I can recover soon.”
Jrue Holiday and JJ Redick are two former Sixers who were very well liked during their playing days in Philadelphia. Now they’re temmates on the New Orleans Pelicans and shared a microphone this week on Redick’s podcast to talk all things NBA. The topic of rookie duties came up and the two shared that they couldn’t have been more different as rookies. Holiday admitted he was very accommodating to the veterans on his team while Redick had a bit of an attitude; “I think in general, I just rubbed people the wrong way,” Redick said.
“I was a pansy,” Jrue said. “I did everything Elton Brand told me to do. Willie Green told me to do. Andre Iguodala told me to do. Whatever they told me to do, I was doing it, four o’clock in the morning I was doing it.” “Rubber runs?” Redick asks. “Oh yeah, gold cards, the Magnums,” Holiday said. “For those of us who are unclear what we’re talking about,” Redick said. “We’re talking about condoms.” “Protection.”
“Back in the day they had the [NBPA health professional] lady that came and talked to us,” Holiday said. “They gave us this big bag, huge bag, of like 150 condoms. It was the rookie’s responsibility to bring that bag on every road trip. Think of the conversation you have, let’s say you have a girl and it’s like, ‘Alright, why do you have a million condoms in your backpack? You look suspicious.'”
The NBA All-Star Game coming to Indianapolis in 2021 will honor the lives of two Delphi teens found murdered on a trail. The NBA All-Star 2021 Host Committee announced that its Legacy Projects for the game will include the park being built in honor of Abby Williams and Libby German. A scholarship will also be contributed to a Delphi High School student.
Funds from the host committee will be used to construct a walking trail and install seven fitness training stations. The NBA All-Star 2021 Host Committee’s Legacy Grant provides grants of up $50,000 to non-profit initiatives across the state focusing on youth.
February 28, 2020 | 12:29 pm EST Update
Truth be told, these were all topics that I planned on highlighting months ago. Tucker and I discussed his career in late December, with D’Antoni and Harden both weighing in to share their perspective on the unique way he had influenced their title-contending team. “Well, he’s just as important as anybody,” D’Antoni had said. “(But) he’s not sexy. That’s what it is. I’m talking about names, and fame, reputations. I don’t think (reporters) do deep dives on what is really happening (when he’s on the floor).”
Added Harden: “Yeah, I think he’s been overlooked. …You talk about a guy who plays that role and a glue guy who does what he’s supposed to do every…single…night. He’s at the top of that list. Not a lot of people love doing that role if it’s not showing up on the stat sheet or if it’s not looking flashy, like the dirty dog, diving on the floor, taking charges, those types of plays that win games. He loves it. He embraces it, so I’m appreciative of him.”
“(There was) no doubt about it,” Tucker told The Athletic when asked about his reaction to this new role, and the reality that his willingness to play it would empower Harden and Westbrook like never before. “That’s an easy decision. That’s not something that (was in question). “I get (the question). I have to tell you that. But it’s not a choice. It’s like when people ask me why I play so hard. Like, it’s not a choice to play hard. I don’t have a choice. That’s what you’ve got to do. Period.”
Logan Murdock: Steve Kerr said Ky Bowman rolled his ankle “pretty bad” and will be out extended time. He won’t make the trip to Phoenix and is expected to get an MRI tomorrow.
A half-dozen coaches keep everyone focused and accountable as Garfield prepares for a Saturday playoff game. In the middle of all this is Brandon Roy, the former NBA All-Star, the 2006 NCAA Player of the Year for the Washington Huskies and Garfield’s greatest player. Roy is the head coach, the one with the most authoritative voice. He constantly steps in and offers his opinion. As if he needed to do any more to relate to these teens, he’s the guy wearing a do-rag. “They don’t know what they do for me,” Roy said. “They give me that feeling that I’m still playing.”
“People ask me but right now I’m not chasing it the same way I did as a player,” said Roy, who sounds like a coach. “As a player I wanted to get as good as I could in high school and see how good I am in college and the ultimate goal was make it to the NBA. “My ultimate goal is not to coach in the NBA but to build a real solid foundation at my alma mater. I don’t feel challenged to make it to the next level. I feel challenged right here to make it at this level.”
Madison Square Garden was among the companies named as a client of Clearview AI, a controversial tech company that provides a facial recognition tool that has raised alarms about privacy, in a BuzzFeed News report Thursday. MSG, however, denies that it is a client and says that it used Clearview as a test. The New York Times reports that Clearview is able to match up photos of people with images of them on the internet, allowing users to identify people with a high level of sophistication and speed. “We demoed the product last year and didn’t even move forward with a trial,” an MSG spokesperson said in a statement. Madison Square Garden does use facial recognition at the arena, as part of what it says is a number of security procedures.
The rush to monetize the death of Kobe Bryant started in the hours after the helicopter carrying the retired Lakers star, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others slammed into a hillside in Calabasas on a foggy morning last month. As first responders picked through the wreckage, anonymous speculators registered scores of web domains connected to the tragedy. The address lovekobebryant.com, created about three hours after the crash, went on sale for a buy-now price of $99,999. Among the scores of the site registrations that followed within an hour or two were kobebryanthelicopter.com ($50,000), kobebryanthalloffame.com ($20,000) and kobedead.com ($5,000).
In the month since Bryant’s death, the demand for items connected to him hasn’t abated. Beyond the web domains and trademark registrations, T-shirts and jerseys are for sale. They’re joined by newspapers, posters, books, paintings, magazines, trading cards, hats, autographed basketballs, hoodies, jars of Nutella with Bryant’s picture and limited-edition Beanie Babies from 1999 with his original No. 8 embroidered on the back.
February 28, 2020 | 8:59 am EST Update
Rick Pitino to coach Greece
Adam Zagoria: Rick Pitino will coach Greece in Olympic qualifying this summer, per sources. Greece is the only national team in the world to have defeated the United States during Mike Krzyzewski’s era (2005–2016).
By allowing just 102.0 points per 100 possessions (per Basketball-Reference), the Bucks’ defense is not only the best in the NBA right now, but also one of the best ever. That defensive rating is 8.2 points per 100 better than the average NBA defense this season — which gives Milwaukee the NBA’s best defense since the 2008 Boston Celtics, and the eighth-best unit in history.1
Eddie Moran: exclusive: @NBA2KLeague will be moving from long island city to manhattan. the new league office is a 13,600 square-foot space at 508 w 37th street. the new studio contains: -revamped audience seating -larger screens -mic’d stage -bud light vip lounge – @frntofficesport –
February 28, 2020 | 2:22 am EST Update
Anthony Slater: Sounds like a firm decision on Steph Curry’s status for Sunday should come tomorrow. Warriors practice at home before traveling to Phoenix. Kerr says he’ll have a meeting with Curry, Myers and Celebrini.