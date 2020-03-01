USA Today Sports

It was unclear whether Ariza’s message got through to…

39 mins ago via Jason Quick @ The Athletic
It was unclear whether Ariza’s message got through to Young. The Athletic was unable to reach Young after the game, but in a group interview, he was asked about the flagrant foul and the postgame exchange with Ariza. “It was nothing. Competitiveness,” Young said of the flagrant foul. “I play at my own pace, I’m super excited when I play … play with a lot of excitement. But at the end of the day, I’m tough and still going to play hard … I mean, I’m competitive. It’s fun to play that way.”

Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
March 1, 2020 | 3:22 am EST Update

39 mins ago via Twitter

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Petty Warz
Harrison Faigen: LeBron just told a hilarious story about having Darius Garland and Darius Bazley over in the summer, and how they ended up hanging out with his kids. When they were leaving one (LeBron wouldn’t specify who) called his wife “Auntie Savannah,” which she apparently didn’t like. “She didn’t particularly like that, because my wife, she’s been 21 for the last 20 years.” He added that they had a laugh about it because they clearly meant it out of respect, but it made him realize how much younger than him the league is getting.
39 mins ago via hmfaigen

, Uncategorized

, , , , ,

It is not what Marv Albert had in mind. The Knicks, for the March 21 celebration of the 50th anniversary of their 1969-70 championship, chose not to invite Albert — the radio voice of the team and the author of one of the most legendary calls in sportscasting history. “It would’ve been nice to see the guys,” Albert said when contacted by The Post. “I was not invited.”
39 mins ago via Andrew Marchand @ New York Post

, , Uncategorized

, ,

Major North American professional sports leagues are talking to health officials and informing teams about the coronavirus outbreak that has led to the first reported death in the U.S. Officials from the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball say they are all consulting with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other organizations on a regular basis about COVID-19. A man in his 50s died from the virus in Washington, state officials reported Saturday.
39 mins ago via ESPN News Services @ ESPN

, Uncategorized

Storyline: Coronavirus
The widow of basketball star Kobe Bryant is “absolutely devastated” by allegations that deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash scene where Bryant, their 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed, her lawyer said in a statement Saturday. The Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday that a public safety source with knowledge of the events had seen one of the photos on the phone of another official in a setting that was not related to the investigation of the crash. He said the photos showed the scene and victims’ remains. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the allegations.
39 mins ago via Associated Press @ ESPN

, , Uncategorized

, ,

Vanessa Bryant’s lawyer, Gary Robb, said that she went to the sheriff’s office on Jan. 26, the day of the crash, “and requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers.” “This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families. At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families’ privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests,” Robb said.
39 mins ago via Associated Press @ ESPN

, , Uncategorized

, ,

February 29, 2020 | 7:51 pm EST Update
February 29, 2020 | 6:58 pm EST Update
February 29, 2020 | 6:07 pm EST Update
February 29, 2020 | 5:14 pm EST Update
Knicks legend Walt “Clyde” Frazier thought the team’s brass had forgotten about the franchise’s first title team. Can’t blame them. It’s been so long. As first reported by The Post, the Knicks announced Friday the staging of a 50th anniversary celebration of their first championship, from the 1969-70 season. The main festivities will occur at halftime of the March 21 game at the Garden against the Warriors. Stephen Curry, close to returning from a broken bone in his left hand, will get to learn a lot about the Knicks’ golden history.
11 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

, Uncategorized

,

11 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

February 29, 2020 | 4:53 pm EST Update
February 29, 2020 | 3:39 pm EST Update
Home