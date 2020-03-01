It was unclear whether Ariza’s message got through to…
It was unclear whether Ariza’s message got through to Young. The Athletic was unable to reach Young after the game, but in a group interview, he was asked about the flagrant foul and the postgame exchange with Ariza. “It was nothing. Competitiveness,” Young said of the flagrant foul. “I play at my own pace, I’m super excited when I play … play with a lot of excitement. But at the end of the day, I’m tough and still going to play hard … I mean, I’m competitive. It’s fun to play that way.”
March 1, 2020 | 3:22 am EST Update
Minnesota has waived guard Allen Crabbe, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Crabbe, 27, will be eligible for a playoff roster if he signs elsewhere. The veteran played in just nine games for the Timberwolves this season, averaging 4.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 14.6 minutes.
Zhang Duo: Chasson Randle has reached an agreement with Tianjin Golden Lions to leave the Chinese club officially. pic.twitter.com/dcLOHwDNfJ
Jay King: Jaylen Brown: “We had a lot of attention on James Harden and we forgot about the other MVP over there.” He said Westbrook dominated the game.
StatMuse: Russell Westbrook this month: 33.4 PPG 7.3 RPG 6.0 APG 54.9 FG% 40.0 3P% The Rockets are 7-1 when Russ plays in February. pic.twitter.com/mgWxtBlaTm
StatMuse: Rockets are 10-2 since going 6’7″ or Less. In that span they are: – 1st in W% (tied with Bucks) – 3rd in offensive rating – 4th in point differential pic.twitter.com/z2ZNlTkSq4
StatMuse: Harden this month: 31.9 PPG Westbrook this month: 33.4 PPG They become the first teammates to average 30+ PPG in a month since Kobe and Shaq in February 2001. pic.twitter.com/fxfrEMdDJV
. @JaMorant dedicated the end of a 5-game losing streak to a Twitter troll: “I’m thankful for this guy who tweeted and said I don’t have that fire in my eye no more. That game right there was for him.”
Bill Oram: Ja Morant’s jersey is draped over a chair next to LeBron’s locker. LeBron sent his jersey to the Grizzlies locker room for Morant. “I didn’t know he was returning the favor,” LeBron said, “but it’s pretty cool.”
“The kid is super special,” said James, whose totals of 19 points and 10 assists were dwarfed by the production of the No. 2 overall pick out of Murray State. “Like I said when we just played him in L.A., Memphis got a great one. They got a great one. So, the sky’s the limit for the kid.”
Harrison Faigen: LeBron just told a hilarious story about having Darius Garland and Darius Bazley over in the summer, and how they ended up hanging out with his kids. When they were leaving one (LeBron wouldn’t specify who) called his wife “Auntie Savannah,” which she apparently didn’t like. “She didn’t particularly like that, because my wife, she’s been 21 for the last 20 years.” He added that they had a laugh about it because they clearly meant it out of respect, but it made him realize how much younger than him the league is getting.
“I told him, ‘Don’t do that shit again; not to me at least,”‘ Ariza said. “I mean, I’ve never made an All-Defensive team or none of that shit, and he’s an All-Star, so he can be creative by ways to get around me. But all the, like, funnies? I’m not with the funnies. I don’t like the funnies.”
When asked if he thought it violated an unspoken NBA code, Ariza shrugged his shoulders. “I don’t know what code is. I don’t know none of that shit,” Ariza said. “He was trying to embarrass him,” assistant coach Jannero Pargo said. “Thank you,” Ariza said.
It is not what Marv Albert had in mind. The Knicks, for the March 21 celebration of the 50th anniversary of their 1969-70 championship, chose not to invite Albert — the radio voice of the team and the author of one of the most legendary calls in sportscasting history. “It would’ve been nice to see the guys,” Albert said when contacted by The Post. “I was not invited.”
Bill Oram: LeBron James just ended the Twizzler/Red Vine debate. “They are totally different,” he said. “Red Vines are really good, but I’ve been a Twizzler guy my whole life … Nice pack of Twizzlers with the right temperature — woo-eee! Gotta be the right temperature though.”
Major North American professional sports leagues are talking to health officials and informing teams about the coronavirus outbreak that has led to the first reported death in the U.S. Officials from the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball say they are all consulting with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other organizations on a regular basis about COVID-19. A man in his 50s died from the virus in Washington, state officials reported Saturday.
The widow of basketball star Kobe Bryant is “absolutely devastated” by allegations that deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash scene where Bryant, their 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed, her lawyer said in a statement Saturday. The Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday that a public safety source with knowledge of the events had seen one of the photos on the phone of another official in a setting that was not related to the investigation of the crash. He said the photos showed the scene and victims’ remains. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the allegations.
Vanessa Bryant’s lawyer, Gary Robb, said that she went to the sheriff’s office on Jan. 26, the day of the crash, “and requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers.” “This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families. At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families’ privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests,” Robb said.
Jay King: Brad Stevens said he believes Jayson Tatum’s greatest strength is “his emotional ability to be great in any moment and his ability to quickly learn something.” “That’s why I think he’s got a chance to be really special.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Minnesota has agreed to a contract buyout with Allen Crabbe, league source tells ESPN.
Shams Charania: The Minnesota Timberwolves have waived guard Allen Crabbe, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Crabbe will now be playoff-eligible for another team.
Knicks legend Walt “Clyde” Frazier thought the team’s brass had forgotten about the franchise’s first title team. Can’t blame them. It’s been so long. As first reported by The Post, the Knicks announced Friday the staging of a 50th anniversary celebration of their first championship, from the 1969-70 season. The main festivities will occur at halftime of the March 21 game at the Garden against the Warriors. Stephen Curry, close to returning from a broken bone in his left hand, will get to learn a lot about the Knicks’ golden history.
“There was nothing cooking and nobody knew anything,’’ Frazier told The Post of honoring that title team. “I was like, ‘Man, we got to do something.’ ’’ All the living members of the 1969-70 team are believed to be able to make it, according to sources — right down to the bench guys such as Cazzie Russell, Mike Riordan, Bill Hosket, John Warren and Don May.
Of course, the legendary icons with their numbers retired in the rafters will be there — starting with Frazier, the team’s longtime MSG Network broadcaster, Willis Reed, Bill Bradley and Dick Barnett. “It’s going to be the same — we’re just older,’’ Frazier said. “Willis will be the captain telling us where to be. Other guys will be telling jokes the same like they used to do — like Barnett. It was fun. The sad part will be the people who were not there. [Coach Red] Holzman, [Dave] DeBusschere, [trainer] Danny Whelan. He was the life of the team — always in a joking mood, getting us to laugh.’’
James Ham: Kings officially waive Anthony Tolliver. Their roster now stands at 14. pic.twitter.com/MuwCYQPVBx